Ballard Power announces results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Jun 05, 2025, 07:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 4th.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 7th, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kathy Bayless

84,684,573

97.71

1,988,964

2.29

Michael Chen

84,336,534

97.30

2,337,005

2.70

Jacqueline Dedo

78,793,325

90.91

7,880,214

9.09

Douglas P. Hayhurst

78,041,127

90.04

8,632,412

9.96

Randy MacEwen

84,892,738

97.95

1,780,800

2.05

Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser

77,913,248

89.89

8,760,291

10.11

Marty Neese

84,225,903

97.18

2,447,635

2.82

James Roche

84,789,591

97.83

1,883,947

2.17

Yingbo Wang

84,290,998

97.25

2,382,540

2.75

Janet Woodruff

77,861,876

89.83

8,811,662

10.17

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation.  Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

% Withheld/
Abstain

Appointment of Auditors

88,666,862

85.24

-

-

15,351,003

14.76

Executive Compensation

76,971,303

88.81

9,702,236

11.19

-

-

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Ballard Power Systems:
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]

