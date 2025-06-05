Ballard Power announces results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

News provided byBallard Power Systems Inc.
Jun 05, 2025, 07:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 4th.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 7th, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Kathy Bayless
|
84,684,573
|
97.71
|
1,988,964
|
2.29
|
Michael Chen
|
84,336,534
|
97.30
|
2,337,005
|
2.70
|
Jacqueline Dedo
|
78,793,325
|
90.91
|
7,880,214
|
9.09
|
Douglas P. Hayhurst
|
78,041,127
|
90.04
|
8,632,412
|
9.96
|
Randy MacEwen
|
84,892,738
|
97.95
|
1,780,800
|
2.05
|
Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser
|
77,913,248
|
89.89
|
8,760,291
|
10.11
|
Marty Neese
|
84,225,903
|
97.18
|
2,447,635
|
2.82
|
James Roche
|
84,789,591
|
97.83
|
1,883,947
|
2.17
|
Yingbo Wang
|
84,290,998
|
97.25
|
2,382,540
|
2.75
|
Janet Woodruff
|
77,861,876
|
89.83
|
8,811,662
|
10.17
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
|
Item
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
Withheld/
|
% Withheld/
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
88,666,862
|
85.24
|
-
|
-
|
15,351,003
|
14.76
|
Executive Compensation
|
76,971,303
|
88.81
|
9,702,236
|
11.19
|
-
|
-
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
Further Information
Ballard Power Systems:
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]
SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.
