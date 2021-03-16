Ballard Now Powering New Zealand's First-Ever Fuel Cell Electric Bus, Designed & Manufactured by Global Bus Ventures

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that the Company's FCmove® fuel cell module is powering the first-ever Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB) manufactured in New Zealand. The FCEB has been designed and built by Global Bus Ventures (GBV; www.globalbusventures.co.nz), a leading bus manufacturer serving New Zealand, Australia, Asia and the Middle East, and is currently completing testing activities with planned deployment in revenue service later this month with Auckland Transport.

Global Bus Ventures first Fuel Cell Electric Bus, powered by a Ballard FCmove® fuel cell module, is planned to be deployed with Auckland Transport in New Zealand (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

New Zealand passed its Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act 2019, putting the country on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 and making it one of the few countries to have a zero-emissions goal enshrined in law.

Also, in 2019 Global Bus Ventures was awarded a contract by Auckland Transport – which has responsibility for all transport services in the city – for the supply of a Fuel Cell Electric Bus to be used as part of the Ports of Auckland hydrogen fuel production and refueling plant trial. The GBV-designed FCEB has been road-tested over the past several weeks in the city of Rolleston and was delivered to Auckland Transport earlier this month.

Mike Parker, Executive Vice President at Global Bus Ventures said, "We selected Ballard as they have a strong fuel cell history in mobile applications and their latest FCmove® product is a perfect fit for us. The fact that the system was commissioned remotely due to the COVID border restrictions shows the quality of the Ballard support team and the can-do attitude and ingenuity of our New Zealand engineering team. The successful running of this system paves the way for a strong future in manufacturing these high-technology zero-emission buses in New Zealand."

Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Officer noted, "Ballard is delighted to be working with Global Bus Ventures in New Zealand and to be powering the first-ever FCEB in that country. This important step in New Zealand is another clear indication of the growing global interest in fuel cells as the primary propulsion system for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Motive applications, including transit buses, where key requirements include heavy payload, long range and fast refueling. These are all needs that can be met cost-effectively with Ballard fuel cell modules and hydrogen fuel."

