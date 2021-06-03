Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas P. Hayhurst 124,078,002 95.02 6,505,681 4.98 Kui (Kevin) Jiang Duy-Loan Le 86,229,791 125,979,546 66.03 96.47 44,353,892 4,604,137 33.97 3.53 Randy MacEwen 128,650,412 98.52 1,933,271 1.48 Marty Neese 128,456,264 98.37 2,127,419 1.63 James Roche Shaojun (Sherman) Sun 128,835,707 98,420,556 98.66 75.37 1,747,976 32,163,127 1.34 24.63 Janet Woodruff 122,745,293 94.00 7,838,390 6.00

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 138,230,488 92.67 - - 10,929,918 7.33 Executive Compensation 112,979,427 86.52 17,604,256 13.48 - - Equity-based Compensation Plans 96,526,416 73.92 34,056,468 26.08 - -

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP;TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

