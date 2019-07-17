Ballard Announces Q2 2019 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP;TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review second quarter 2019 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP;TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

