Ballard announces multiple orders totaling over 6 MW of fuel cell engines for European bus market

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced orders from two bus manufacturers to supply over 90 fuel cell engines, representing approximately 6.4 megawatts (MW) of total rated power, for the European and UK city bus market.

"We are excited with the continued growth of our bus OEM partnerships and our continued progress on customer platform wins and repeat business," said David Mucciacciaro, Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard. "These orders further validate the benefits of fuel cells as a zero-emission alternative to diesel engines and the ability of Ballard engines to deliver the demanding performance requirements of city buses."

