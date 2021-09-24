Bald Eagle Appoints Raymond D. Harari as President, Announces Management and Board Changes

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Raymond Harari has been appointed President of the Company and Mr. Sidney Himmel has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. Harari will continue as a member of the Board and Mr. Himmel has stepped down as President and CEO of the Company. Marc-André Lavoie, previously Chairman, is continuing as a director of the Board.

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Prior to founding Canalis Capital, Mr. Harari worked at Credicorp Bank in its private wealth group in Panama and Nomura's consumer and retail investment banking group based in New York City. Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics. Mr. Harari is an active angel investor across the mining, technology, fashion, cannabis, e-commerce, and energy sectors. Mr. Harari also serves as CEO of IM Exploration (CSE:IM) and CEO of Momentous Capital Corp. (TSXV:MCC.P), a Capital Pool Company which is in the process of completing its qualifying transaction. Mr. Harari also served as the deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama.

Mr. Raymond Harari, President and Director of the Company, commented: "I am very pleased to assume an increased level of operational activity for Bald Eagle and work alongside Sidney Himmel, Darren Collins and our board of directors, to further our objective of consolidating a portfolio of precious metals assets in favorable mining jurisdictions. The Hercules Silver Property, our recently acquired asset in Idaho represents an ideal opportunity to continue this objective. We are actively analyzing all existing data with the intention of implementing an exploration program to modernize the historic results generated by over 300 drill holes. We believe that through a collaborative approach we can make a significant impact in further exploring our existing properties, as well as acquiring additional assets."

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman, Marc-André Lavoie, Raymond Harari, Peter Simeon, and Nicholas Tintor. The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond Harari as President, Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer. The Company also announces that Michael Bandrowski has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Bandrowski for his service as a director.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metals districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. Advancing acquired properties will be through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

