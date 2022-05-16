Bald Eagle Appoints Luis da Silva as Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (FSE: 6W0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis da Silva as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. da Silva replaces Peter Simeon who will remain a director in the Company.

Luis Cabrita da Silva, 51, is an experienced metals and mining executive and director having served as CEO of listed companies and at a senior level in multinationals. Mr. da Silva has a proven track record in value creation for shareholders by forging relationships and managing complex entities with large, international joint venture partners. Between 2007 and 2013, Mr. da Silva presided over the restructuring of Mano River Resources Inc resulting in the formation of Aureus Mining Inc (TSXV/AIM, gold producer), Afferro Mining Inc (TSXV/AIM, iron ore) and Stellar Diamonds Ltd (now Newfield Resources, ASX). Mr. da Silva served on the Board of all three companies and was instrumental in strategy development and multiple financings. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. da Silva was President and CEO of GB Minerals Ltd (TSXV, phosphate) until its acquisition by Castlelake, L.P./Itafos. Through 2018 to 2021, Mr. da Silva co-founded Ambercon International Holdings, a private resources company. During that period, Andean Precious Metals Corp (silver producer, TSXV) was listed and Mr da Silva was President and CEO until September 2021. He is a graduate Mining Engineer from the Camborne School of Mines and received his M.B.A. from the Cranfield School of Management.

"I am delighted to welcome Luis as Chairman of our Board," commented Chris Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Bald Eagle. "Mr. da Silva is a seasoned mining engineer, with a strong capital markets background and a track record of advancing major exploration and development companies and will add tremendous value to our organization."

Mr. da Silva commented: "Having spent recent months familiarising myself with the team and the Hercules project, I am delighted to be involved with the Company and assist in its growth and development. The opportunity to use the historical platform is tangible. Combined with a new capital injection to commence drilling, we look forward to updating shareholders as we redefine Hercules."

Stock Options

Bald Eagle also announces that it has granted 3,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Luis da silva, with an effective date of May 1, 2022. These Options will vest in three tranches over 12 months and will allow the purchase of common shares in the Company at a price of $0.09 per share, for a period of up to five (5) years from the effective date.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

Or visit our website: www.baldeaglegold.com

For further information: Please contact: Chris Paul, CEO & Director, Telephone (250) 717-3151, Email: [email protected], Raymond D. Harari, President & Director, Telephone +(507) 6675-2221, Email: [email protected]