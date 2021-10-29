Bald Eagle Appoints Darren Collins to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Darren Collins, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). In addition, Mr. Marc-André Lavoie has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Lavoie for his service as a director.

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Sidney Himmel, Raymond Harari, Darren Collins, Peter Simeon, and Nicholas Tintor. The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond Harari as President, Sidney Himmel as Executive Chairman and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known precious metals districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. Advancing acquired properties will be through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Raymond Harari

President & Director

