Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) announces today that Mr. Sidney Himmel has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Himmel for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

As a result of these announced changes, the Board will be composed of Raymond D. Harari, Darren Collins, Peter Simeon, Nicholas Tintor and Christopher Paul. The senior operating executives of the Company will be Mr. Raymond D. Harari as Chief Executive Officer and President and Darren Collins as Chief Financial Officer.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Raymond D. Harari

CEO, President & Director

For further information: Ray Harari, CEO, President & Director, Telephone: +507-6675-2221, Email: [email protected]; Darren Collins, CFO, Telephone: +1 (786) 633-1756, Email: [email protected]