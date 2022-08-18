Bald Eagle Announces Name Change to Hercules Silver Corp.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Hercules Silver Corp. ("Hercules Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 6W0) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change to reflect the recent changes in the Company's business and exploration activities. As part of this initiative, Hercules Silver has effective as of today, amended its articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to changes its name from Bald Eagle Gold Corp. to Hercules Silver Corp. (the "Name Change").

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name at the market open on or around August 24, 2022.

The Company will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 6W0). The Common Shares will trade under CUSIP and ISIN numbers 42710L106 and CA42710L1067, respectively, following the Name Change.

The Name Change was fully described in the Company's management information circulate dated June 10, 2022, which can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and was approved by shareholders of the Company and the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held July 15, 2022.

Hercules Silver Corp.

Hercules Silver Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

For further information: Chris Paul, CEO & Director, Telephone +1 (604) 670-5527, Email: [email protected]