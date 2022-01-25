Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) announces the appointment of Christopher Paul as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021. Raymond Harari will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue as President of the Corporation.

In addition, Antoine Soucy-Fradette has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Corporation. Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec, Ontario, the Yukon Territories and British Columbia. Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Chris Paul stated: "I'm very excited to be joining Bald Eagle's management team, alongside Antoine Soucy-Fradette as we look to lead the exploration and development of the Company's newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho. The recent acquisition gives the Company strong leverage to a rising silver price environment at a time when inflation is forecasted to remain high for the foreseeable future. Idaho was ranked 9th in the world in the Fraser Institute's Mining Attractiveness Index and #1 in the Policy Perception Index. Bald Eagle is uniquely positioned with 100% ownership in one of the few pure-play silver projects available on the market. The project's strong historic results and politically favourable location provide a rare opportunity, of which I am very excited to be a part of."

Furthermore, Peter Simeon, a current director of the Company, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,700,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a senior officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's restricted share unit plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the "RSU Plan"). The RSUs will vest immediately. Upon vesting, the RSUs entitle the holder to payment in cash or common shares in the capital of the Corporation, or a combination thereof, in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Corporation also announces the grant of 1,200,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to an officer of the Corporation pursuant to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on February 12, 2021 (the "Option Plan"). Twenty-five per cent (25%) of the Options will vest in six (6) months and 25% every six (6) months thereafter

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

