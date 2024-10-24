Unveiling the theme 'Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region'- the invitation-only forum is set to welcome ministerial and business leaders from across the most powerful economies in the world

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bahrain is gearing up to host the second edition of Gateway Gulf, which is scheduled for November 3 and November 4, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay. Held under the timely and relevant theme of 'Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region,' the second edition of the forum is set to welcome an intimate, high-level gathering of the top 250 ministerial and senior-government officials, C-level business professionals, and executive investors from leading markets across America, Europe, Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond.

Bahrain Set to Host Second Edition of Gateway Gulf in November (PRNewsfoto/Bahrain)

Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) with the support of senior government officials across the Kingdom's finance, investment and industry portfolio, the invitation-only forum will serve as a platform that encourages open dialogue, sustained economic growth, knowledge progression, and international economic integration. Featuring forward-looking plenary sessions and audience-tailored workshops, as well as a highly personalised agenda complete with private meetings, project site visits, and cultural experiences, Gateway Gulf 2024 will push the boundaries of business-as-usual, facilitating mutually beneficial and tangible investment opportunities. Attendees can expect to discover awakening insightful deliberations on how global trends are playing out in the region, how best to tackle universal concerns, and untapped opportunities that lie ahead.

In addition to highlighting key investment opportunities across the island nation's priority sectors, discussions at Gateway Gulf 2024 will revolve around the growing collaborative ties unifying the region, underscoring how co-investments can facilitate a more prosperous and sustainable future. In an era that is increasingly witnessing the defragmentation of supply chains, the forum will lay the groundwork for bridging a fractured world, shedding light on the achievements of the region in delivering action-oriented solutions for a brighter future.

Ushering in a new spirit of partnership, Gateway Gulf will host focused roundtables on the sidelines of the forum to ignite engaging and data-fueled discussions to address global challenges and maintaining prosperity across prime industry sectors. Moreover, the curated Majlis-inspired sessions will pair high-ranking ministers with C-suite experts from the private sector on the most pressing issues facing the region.

The GCC countries represent one of the greatest development success stories of the century. As the region continues to secure impressive strides towards ambitious economic diversification targets, numerous attractive investment opportunities emerge. With a view to revealing actionable insights and fostering collaboration, Gateway Gulf will feature a central exhibition space that will showcase large scale projects, where a flurry of greenfield milestone investments is expected to be announced during the highly anticipated forum.

The Gulf economies are projected to grow by 3.5% in 2024 to a combined total of about USD 2.1 trillion and expected to reach USD 2.8 trillion by 2030, according to the International Monetary Fund. With the non-oil sector contribution to GDP standing at 84% in 2023, Bahrain has earned its position as the most diversified economy in the Gulf. To maintain its positive trajectory of economic growth, the future-ready island nation has prioritized investing in the development of high-value sectors, its diverse human capital, digital transformation initiatives, and key infrastructure projects.

