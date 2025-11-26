Bahrain Lowers Minimum Real Estate Investment for Golden Residency to USD 345,000

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a move aimed at enhancing the Kingdom of Bahrain's appeal as a premier investment destination, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior has announced a reduction in the minimum real estate investment required to obtain the Golden Residency from 530,555 (BHD 200,000) to USD 345,000 (BHD 130,000). The decision is expected to boost demand for high-end properties in a competitive market, while maintaining the high standards of the Golden Residency Program, which forms a broader national strategy to position Bahrain as a regional hub for long-term residency, business, and investment.

By lowering the investment threshold, the Kingdom seeks to stimulate growth within the real estate sector and enable more foreign investors to benefit from Bahrain's high living standards and attractive property offerings. This aligns with national efforts to promote sustainable investment, support economic growth, and attract international talent seeking stability and opportunities within the GCC region.

The announcement coincides with Bahrain's hosting of the "Cityscape" exhibition, further underscoring the Kingdom's role in supporting a dynamic regional and local real estate market recognised for innovation and sustainable value creation.

His Excellency Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs, highlighted the significance of this change, stating that "reducing real estate investment requirements reflects Bahrain's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for global investors seeking stability and long-term opportunities in the region." His Excellency went on to state that the update "enhances the competitiveness of the Golden Residency Program while preserving its exclusivity and ensuring its continued ability to attract foreign investors."

Under the current program, the Golden Residency is granted to property owners and those who have worked in Bahrain for at least five years with an average monthly salary exceeding BHD 2,000 (USD 5,306). The scheme also applies to retirees who have worked in Bahrain for a minimum of 15 years and receive an average monthly pension of at least BHD 2,000, as well as non-resident retirees with an average monthly pension exceeding BHD 4,000 (USD 10,624).

The Golden Residency is additionally offered to talented individuals such as entrepreneurs, highly skilled professionals, and those who make significant contributions to the national economy or society.

The Golden Residency provides holders with long-term residency, ease of establishing businesses, multiple-entry privileges, and the ability to sponsor family members. The updated investment threshold further strengthens Bahrain's position as one of the region's most open, and attractive destinations for investors, reinforcing its reputation as a location for high-net-worth individuals and professionals seeking a welcoming environment and high quality of life.

For more information on the Golden Residency Program, including eligibility criteria and benefits, please visit: www.goldenresidency.gov.bh.

