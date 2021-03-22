Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism & Aviation's Statement On The Return Of Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International announced today that Nassau will be the homeport for Adventure of the Seas beginning June. Tweet this

We are proud to have worked and prepared diligently to safely welcome travelers back and are confident that our protocols, combined with the measures Royal Caribbean is implementing – including a requirement for all crew and guests to be fully vaccinated – will deliver an unforgettable vacation experience. In anticipation of Royal Caribbean's return to the islands, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar said, "Our destination is ready and waiting to resume its role as the region's go to place where travelers head to for escape and rejuvenation."

Full details related to Royal Caribbean's health and safety measures are available online, while testing and entry requirements for The Bahamas, including Bahamas Health Visa application and more, can be found on Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

With traveler confidence and vaccine distribution on the rise, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism looks forward to the successful return of cruise travel to The Bahamas this summer.

