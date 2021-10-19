Bad Elf Bundles ProStar's PointMan Data Collection Software with the Bad Elf Flex™ GNSS Receiver

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bad Elf, LLC announces that all current and future Bad Elf Flex purchases will be bundled with a one year paid subscription to ProStar's (OTCQB: MAPPF)(TSXV: MAPS) software, PointMan Plus to provide a complete data collection system.

"We are excited to create this level of a partnership with ProStar. This collaboration will increase the value of our products by providing the ability to capture, record, display, and share precise location data with a simple-to-use mobile application," stated Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf.

The Bad Elf Flex delivers customers a comparative advantage in a total geospatial solution. Offering the first scalable-accuracy GNSS receiver with a daily option to choose between L-Band and RTK removes the need to deploy multiple devices in the field. Bad Elf Flex Standard achieves 30-60 cm accuracy in real-time for GIS use and incorporates a token model to unlock advanced features for a 24-hour period. Customers requiring high accuracy at all times may purchase the Bad Elf Flex Extreme bundle, with RTK capabilities permanently unlocked, for a one-time upgrade fee.

Surveyors and their crews now have a scalable-accuracy, survey-grade receiver. GIS managers can focus on flexible field choices for work crews with varying skill levels. Bad Elf Flex falls within most capital expense budgets, allowing businesses to obtain operational and financial efficiencies.

"Offering PointMan Plus with every Bad Elf Flex purchased is a win-win for both companies," said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. "It not only improves the value Bad Elf provides to their clients, it in-turn expands our reach and user base around the world."

About ProStar

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empower GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app running on iOS, Android, and Windows. All Bad Elf's Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen and intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within a framework of learning from our customers and applying our diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, we seek to create technology that is sufficiently advanced to appear to the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they envelop platforms that allow us to respond nimbly to continual change and opportunity explored in partnership with our customers.

For more information, please contact:

Larry Fox

Bad Elf, LLC

Phone: +1 (855) 422-3353 x 409

Email: [email protected]

www.bad-elf.com

SOURCE Bad Elf, LLC; ProStar Corp

Related Links

prostarcorp.com

