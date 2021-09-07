Back to The Bahamas in Honor of CHICOS 10th Anniversary

The 10th Anniversary of CHICOS will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas November 10-12, 2021. Tweet this

Says Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation the Honourable Dionisio D'Aguilar, "We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious event and celebrate the 10th year edition in The Bahamas. As someone who attended the inaugural CHICOS in our country, it is an honor for us to show the developers and operators in attendance how our island has further matured and evolved since that time."

"It's a thrill for us to celebrate this monumental event, our 10th anniversary celebration of the conference, back where it all started – in The Bahamas," says Jordan. "We have been so fortunate over the years to experience our Conference throughout the most diverse and attractive region of the world, and to now host our hospitality developers and lodging companies at the new Baha Mar, back in The Bahamas, where I've had the pleasure of living for four years – is meaningful to me personally and to the loyal CHICOS attendees and advisory board members."

"We encourage our attendees to come early and stay late because Bahamas, and Baha Mar in particular, offer so much activity and recreation, as well as of course, investment opportunity," adds Jordan.

About CHICOS

Powered by HVS, the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit, CHICOS is the premier industry conference for the region. CHICOS 2021 welcomes governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies seeking investors for their tourism projects, franchise and operations companies, public and private institutions, consultants, advisors, architects and designers – all to discuss the region's markets and possibilities. https://chicos.hvsconferences.com/.

