B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Near Fekola and Anaconda Area Exploration Drilling

New high-grade drill results from the Cardinal and FMZ zones extend the mineralization to over 3.5 kilometres along strike, continuing to indicate potential for additional gold deposits near the Fekola mine, with additional potential at depth and along strike

Resource infill drilling completed at the Cardinal zone, with an initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate expected in the first quarter of 2021

Additional high-grade drill intercepts at the Mamba zone extend the mineralized zone by over one kilometre, to a total known strike length of approximately 2.2 kilometres (20 kilometres north of Fekola)

Resource infill drilling at the Mamba zone in the Anaconda area approximately 90% complete, with an updated mineral resource estimate for the Anaconda area expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020

The Fekola deposit remains open to the north

Recent Exploration Drilling

In 2020, B2Gold continued exploration drilling near Fekola and the Anaconda area with an $18 million program in Mali that focussed on exploration at the Cardinal and FMZ zones near the Fekola deposit which demonstrate potential for additional gold deposits within 3 kilometres of the Fekola mill, expanding the mineral resources within the Anaconda area, including the Mamba zone, and further testing the sulphide zones.

Fekola Regional Exploration

B2Gold completed approximately 33,000 metres of combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling on the Cardinal and FMZ zones in 2020. The new high-grade drill results now extend the gold mineralization at the Cardinal and FMZ zones to over 3.5 kilometres along strike and intersected up to 350 metres vertically below surface, with the northern portion of the Cardinal zone passing within 500 metres of the current Fekola resource pit. The high gold grade intersections at the Cardinal zone locally define a moderately northeast plunging shoot, which demonstrates good exploration potential down plunge. Mineralization at the Cardinal and FMZ zones remains open at depth and along strike.

The Cardinal and FMZ zones comprise multiple, sub-parallel, west-dipping shear zones with an average width of approximately 10 metres for the main Cardinal zone. Within the shears, gold is spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veins and is strongly associated with the coarse grained pyrite. Rare visible gold has been noted within the quartz-carbonate veins.

In addition, most of the Cardinal and FMZ zones have now been drilled to approximately 50 x 50 metre centres, sufficient to commence the preparation of initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate, which the Company expects to release in the first quarter of 2021.

Select results from the recent Cardinal and FMZ drilling include:

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Meters Gold g/t FMZ FKD_461 236.50 245.50 9.00 3.75 FMZ FKD_462 135.20 146.00 10.80 13.34 FMZ FKD_462 162.00 176.90 14.90 3.18 FMZ FER_135 72 78 6 7.32 FMZ FER_135 131 142 11 2.18 Cardinal FKD_511 212.40 239.87 27.47 3.34 Cardinal FKD_469 174.20 180.45 6.25 7.92 Cardinal FKD_476 129.70 135.10 5.40 7.45 Cardinal FKD_477 260.80 286.10 25.30 2.36 Cardinal FKD_479 144.90 165.00 20.10 15.47 Cardinal FKD_481 272.00 294.00 22.00 2.73 Cardinal FKD_486 81.00 92.15 11.15 3.35 Cardinal FKD_499 147.00 160.85 13.85 1.55 Cardinal FKD_504 23.57 32.25 8.68 3.69 Cardinal FKD_508 229.50 236.30 6.80 7.08 Cardinal FKD_512 153.50 159.90 6.40 4.29 Cardinal FKD_512 187.45 198.60 11.15 6.18 Cardinal FKD_514 180.20 197.90 17.70 1.29 Cardinal FER_098 58 72 14 3.80 Cardinal FER_111 114 119 5 6.43 Cardinal FER_115 93 108 15 8.85 Cardinal FER_141 72 85 13 1.99 Cardinal FER_143 62 91 29 1.41 Cardinal FER_145 97 106 9 3.73 Cardinal FER_147 138 146 8 3.19 Cardinal FER_148 29 39 10 4.49 Cardinal FER_149 132 138 6 3.57 Cardinal FER_166 45 51 6 5.47 Cardinal FER_181 111 124 13 2.57



Composites are reported above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff.

Cardinal: Schematic Long Section (NW Facing)

Click here to view the Cardinal: Schematic Long Section (NW Facing)

Anaconda Area Exploration

B2Gold completed approximately 18,000 metres of combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling on the Anaconda area, focused mainly on the Mamba zone, in 2020. The Company has previously announced an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area of 767,000 ounces of gold at 1.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") in near surface saprolite mineralization over 4.5 kilometres and up to 500 metres wide.

The exploration drilling on the Mamba zone focused on increasing the size of the known saprolite resource and further testing the underlying sulphide mineralization. The high-grade intercepts at the Mamba zone demonstrate well mineralized intersections of sulphide-hosted gold over a total strike length of approximately 2.2 kilometres, approximately 1.2 kilometres longer than previously reported. The good grade and width combinations continue to provide strong support for this interpretation, including intersections in MSD_200 (3.40 g/t gold over 15.80 metres) and MSD_201 (3.86 g/t gold over 13.80 metres), and provide a strong indication of the potential for a second Fekola-style south plunging body of sulphide mineralization, which remains open down plunge. One of the key geological aspects of the Mamba zone is the continuity in the high grade mineralization in the transition from saprolite- to sulphide-hosted zones of mineralization.

The Company also completed additional infill drilling in order to provide sufficient definition for an updated mineral resource estimate on the Anaconda area, which the Company expects to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Geological modeling and the preliminary stages of resource estimation are currently in progress.

Select results from Mamba saprolite drilling include:

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Meters Gold g/t Domain Mamba BND_010 0.0 15.2 15.2 2.71 saprolite Mamba BND_010 43.1 66.0 22.9 1.22 saprolite Mamba BND_014 35.0 49.5 14.5 2.55 saprolite Mamba BNR_139 40.0 55.0 15.0 1.68 saprolite Mamba BNR_149 2.0 14.0 12.0 2.62 saprolite Mamba BNR_159 35.0 49.0 14.0 3.12 saprolite Mamba BNR_165 22.0 37.0 15.0 2.38 saprolite Mamba BNR_191 0.0 29.0 29.0 1.84 saprolite Mamba BNR_194 24.0 55.0 31.0 3.89 saprolite Mamba BNR_206 88.0 114.0 26.0 1.80 saprolite Mamba BNR_216 0.0 48.0 48.0 1.69 saprolite Mamba BNR_217 22.0 56.0 34.0 1.56 saprolite Mamba BNR_217 73.0 115.0 42.0 2.18 saprolite Mamba BNR_220 43.0 86.0 43.0 1.23 saprolite Mamba MSD_204 72.5 97.0 24.5 1.15 saprolite



Saprolite composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff.

Select results from the Mamba zone sulphide drilling include :

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Meters Gold g/t Domain Mamba BND_006 100.5 116.1 15.6 2.49 sulphide Mamba BND_006 237 246 9 1.49 sulphide Mamba BND_007 172 185.5 13.5 1.66 sulphide Mamba BND_008 116 124.7 8.7 11.84 sulphide Mamba BND_008 146 158 12 2.77 sulphide Mamba BND_015 202.15 207.3 5.15 4.13 sulphide Mamba BNR_106 31 42 11 2.03 sulphide Mamba BNR_109 72 98 26 1.57 sulphide Mamba BNR_122 90 113 23 1.14 sulphide Mamba BNR_144 110 124 14 1.58 sulphide Mamba BNR_151 138 160 22 1.45 sulphide Mamba BNR_191 116 150 34 4.11 sulphide Mamba BNR_194 179 205 26 2.22 sulphide Mamba BNR_206 114 135 21 2.83 sulphide Mamba BNR_227 52 77 25 2.43 sulphide Mamba MSD_193 283.1 303.5 20.4 1.02 sulphide Mamba MSD_194 131.3 149 17.7 1.55 sulphide Mamba MSD_194 239.1 254.8 15.7 6.96 sulphide Mamba MSD_196 314.9 325.12 10.22 2.01 sulphide Mamba MSD_197 267.7 281.1 13.4 2.38 sulphide Mamba MSD_198 154.1 170.6 16.5 1.57 sulphide Mamba MSD_198 244.6 257.8 13.2 1.56 sulphide Mamba MSD_200 309.7 325.5 15.8 3.43 sulphide Mamba MSD_201 82.2 96 13.8 3.86 sulphide Mamba MSD_203 145.8 158.25 12.45 4.77 sulphide Mamba MSD_205 239.1 255 15.9 5.09 sulphide



Composites are reported above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff.

Mamba: Schematic Long Section (West Facing)

Click here to view the Mamba: Schematic Long Section (West Facing)

Ongoing Exploration

During the remainder of 2020, the Company plans to drill approximately 5,300 metres at the Anaconda area, where the focus will remain on expanding the saprolite and sulphide mineralization in the Anaconda area, including at the Mamba and Adder zones.

For the Fekola region, drilling at the Cardinal and FMZ zones is ongoing, with an initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, ongoing drilling will continue to expand the limits of known mineralization and will include step outs to the northeast, to target the projected intersection of the Cardinal and Fekola deposits at depth.

B2Gold intends on releasing additional Fekola area exploration drill results later in 2020.

QA/QC on Sample Collection and Assaying

The primary laboratories for Fekola are SGS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Periodically, exploration samples will be analyzed at the Fekola Mine laboratory. At each laboratory, samples are prepared and analyzed using 50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish and/or gravimetric finish. Umpire assays are used to monitor lab performance monthly.

Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the core, reverse circulation and aircore drilling sample strings. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with batches re-analyzed and/or resubmitted as needed. All results stated in this announcement have passed B2Gold's quality assurance and quality control protocols.

