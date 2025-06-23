B2B Stablecoin Payments Surge 30x to $3 Billion Monthly Volume in 2025

HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new research report on the stablecoin landscape, Stablecoin Payments from the Ground Up, by Artemis (artemis.xyz), developed in collaboration with Castle Island Ventures and Dragonfly, reveals significant growth in business-to-business (B2B) stablecoin payments. Monthly volumes have surged from under $100 million in early 2023 to over $3 billion by 2025, representing a 30-fold increase in just two years. The study, drawing on data from 20 leading fintech companies including Reap, offers the most comprehensive insight to date into the global adoption of stablecoins for cross-border payments.

Reap, Asia's leading stablecoin-enabled financial technology provider, is proud to have contributed transaction-level insights for the B2B segment, one of the fastest-growing use cases for stablecoins. Reap observed a significant acceleration in stablecoin-funded card transactions during the latter half of 2024. This surge indicates that stablecoins have expanded their use case beyond the crypto ecosystem.

"Stablecoins are no longer limited to the Web3 space, they're becoming a credible alternative for global business finance," said Daren Guo, Co-Founder of Reap. "We're proud to contribute real-world transaction data to this pivotal report. From remittances across Asia to cross-border payments in Mexico, stablecoins are enabling faster, more efficient global flows and Reap is building the frictionless, stablecoin-enabled infrastructure to support them."

The report also identifies key geographic corridors driving stablecoin flows. The most active transactions originate from the USA, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan, and the UK. Notably, the Singapore-China corridor stands out as the most active route for stablecoin flows. Both Hong Kong SAR and Singapore frequently feature in these transactions, underscoring their significance as regional financial hubs.

"As an early Venmo engineer who wrestled with mountains of payment code, seeing money transfer simplified to just a few lines with stablecoins is revolutionary. My years in fintech and crypto have convinced me: stablecoins are the future of payments, and Reap is leading this transformation by leaps and bounds." Anthony Yim, Co-founder of Artemis.

Reap's regional growth closely mirrors the global trends outlined in the Artemis report. The company's growing footprint across Asia and beyond reflects strong demand for stablecoin infrastructure in high-volume corridors. This alignment further validates the growth potential of stablecoins transactions within the markets Reap operates in.

Download Stablecoin Payments from the Ground Up here.

