B.C. Retailers to Minister Farnworth: Public safety campaigns are needed to raise awareness of the dangers with illegal tobacco

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to Minister Mike Farnworth's announcement last Tuesday, in which he introduced a new $25 million initiative to address community safety concerns across the province, BC's independent convenience retailers are asking Minister Farnworth to not overlook the how organized crime gangs are inextricably linked to illegal tobacco trafficking.

"We know organized crime and contraband tobacco go hand in hand. If the government is serious about investing in public safety and truly want to help people break the cycle of offending, more needs to be done from preventing people from engaging with the black market." - Retailers 4 Safe Communities

The Okanagan has been named a hot spot for the buying and selling of contraband tobacco by BC Crimestoppers. There is a seeming increase in contraband seizures, along with other severely dangerous substances and weapons, during routine traffic stops in BC. Further, the lack of penalties and enforcement only foster more of an environment geared towards crime.

The Retailers 4 Safe Communities is asking Minister Farnworth to use a portion of this new $25 million in public safety funding towards public education campaigns that can be amplified on various platforms such as television ads, social media campaigns, and educational literature distribution. With the objective being to prevent British Columbians to avoid getting involved with the dangerous illegal tobacco trade to protect themselves and their communities.

Loss of sales: Every year, lawful and licensed convenient store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales.





Loss of tax revenue: Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs.





Harming small business: Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups.





Stronger enforcement and policies needed: Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities.





B.C.'s inaction: Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government act to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities.

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

To learn more, visit: retailers4safecommunities.ca or email [email protected]