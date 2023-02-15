B.C. Convenience Store Owners urge the government to go back to the drawing board on tobacco policy

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - As the Government of British Columbia prepares to release Budget 2023, independent convenience store owners believe attention should be paid and action should be taken to address the serious problem of contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

A coalition of B.C.'s independent retailers have joined together as Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities to raise awareness of the dangerous activities contraband tobacco is responsible for bringing into B.C. communities as well as the long-term harm being done on small businesses.

"Small business owners shouldn't be expected to compete with organized crime, says Dawn McLean, a convenience store owner in Lumby B.C. I've been a small business owner for 18 years. I take pride in my work and in my community. I think the government should know that small business owners like myself are seeing fewer customers on a daily basis and they should think about how tobacco policies have harmful impacts on businesses and communities."

The Okanagan has been named a hot spot for the buying and selling of contraband tobacco and we know contraband tobacco invites criminal activity into our province and fosters a breeding ground for other dangerous activities such as the trafficking of drugs, humans, and weapons.

B.C. retailers are also asking the provincial government to address contraband tobacco in the upcoming 2023 provincial budget, which is set to be released this month.

Loss of sales: Every year, lawful and licensed convenience store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales.

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

