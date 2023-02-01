B.C. Convenience Store Owners frustrated by the dangerous increase in contraband tobacco in the Okanagan region

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - British Columbia's convenience store owners are raising the alarm about the fact that criminals are using the province's roadways to transport illegal tobacco and likely other illicit goods at an alarming rate throughout the Okanagan region.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recently released details about a traffic stop that led to police seizing nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes in Vernon on January 8th.

While B.C. convenience store owners are grateful that police are continuing to investigate this serious incident, we see a need to call on the province's Minister of Public Safety to step up and take the lead in making British Columbia safer for everyone.

The Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities (RA4SC) is calling on Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to publicly acknowledge this is a serious issue that is top of mind for the Government of British Columbia and urgently establish a Contraband Tobacco Prevention Taskforce.

"We believe a Contraband Prevention Task Force is the first step in addressing the buying and selling of illicit tobacco in our province and finding a way together to implement stronger enforcement and penalties for those that break the law."

The Okanagan has been named a hot spot for the buying and selling of contraband tobacco and we know contraband tobacco invites criminal activity into our province and fosters a breeding ground for other dangerous activity such as the trafficking of drugs, humans, and weapons.

B.C. retailers are also asking the provincial government to address contraband tobacco in the upcoming 2023 provincial budget, which is set to be released this month.

Loss of sales: Every year, lawful and licensed convenient store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales.

Every year, lawful and licensed convenient store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales. Loss of tax revenue: Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs.

Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs. Harming small business: Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups.

Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups. Stronger enforcement and policies needed: Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities.

Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities. B.C.'s inaction: Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government act to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities.

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

SOURCE Convenience Retailers Alliance

For further information: To learn more, visit: retailers4safecommunities.ca or email [email protected]