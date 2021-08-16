B.C. Cannabis Retailer Launches Free Same-Day Delivery

Dutch Love is taking advantage of new B.C. regulations that allow delivery of recreational cannabis. Tweet this

Offering eco-friendly delivery to consumers complements Dutch Love's aim to remove stigma around cannabis products and make the buying experience disarming, compassionate and human.

"With delivery legalized, we're bringing our values to life in a new way with improved access to safe, regulated cannabis products," says Harrison Stoker, Chief Growth Officer at Dutch Love. "And since another brand promise is to stay true to Mother Earth, we're excited to honour that commitment by using an all-electric delivery fleet."

The retailer, which is licensed by the B.C. Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch, is already well-versed in cannabis delivery, thanks in part to lessons learned from store branches in Ontario.

"Since the pandemic's impact in Ontario was much more severe than in B.C., we had the opportunity to deliver out of our Ontario stores while lockdown was at its peak," says Stoker. "The lessons learned and feedback from our Ontario customers has been parlayed into how we built our experience for our B.C. customers. We hope the finer touches we've implemented will be appreciated by our customers."

Dutch Love customers can place their order online for same-day delivery across the Lower Mainland & Kelowna area. Dutch Love now delivers a variety of safe, licensed cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, topicals and beverages.

About Dutch Love Cannabis

Dutch Love Cannabis, is a Donnelly Group venture and Canadian collection of 19 privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. Named in testament to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a well known (decriminalized) destination for cannabis tourism and leader in destigmatized cannabis use, Dutch Love Cannabis is committed to delivering a best-in-class cannabis buying experience that is disarming, compassionate and human while employing a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design that features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Dutch Love Cannabis offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://dutch.love .

