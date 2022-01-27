Azimut Engages InnovExplo to Prepare the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Gold Zone on the Elmer Project

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce that it has engaged InnovExplo Inc., a highly regarded Val-d'Or-based consulting company in geology and mine engineering, to prepare the mineral resource estimate for the Patwon Gold Zone and a supporting technical report compliant with National Instrument 43-101.

Azimut is also pleased to inform that the services of Mrs. Lise Chénard, P.Eng., have been retained by the Company as Senior Advisor in mining geology to support the progress of the Elmer project. Mrs. Chénard brings an extensive experience in mining geology, both in Canada and abroad. Most notably, she has held the positions of Director Mining Geology and Senior Technical Advisor for IAMGOLD (2013-2021), international consultant for various mining operations and projects (2008-2013), Chief Geologist for Barrick Gold at the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic (2007-2008), on various projects in Russia and Eastern Asia (2006-2007) and at the Doyon mine in Quebec (1988-1997).

Azimut discovered the Patwon Gold Zone two years ago during the Company's maiden drilling program on the Elmer Property in the James Bay region of Quebec (see press release of January 14, 2020). The Patwon Zone is currently outlined along a 580-metre strike length and down to 450 metres, with an average estimated true width of 35 metres. The current core drilling program aims to define this zone down to at least 800 metres. Initial metallurgical tests indicate non-refractory mineralized material with gold recoveries reaching up to 94% (see press releases of November 4 and November 22, 2021).

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P.Geo., prepared this press release as Azimut's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43–101.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project in the James Bay region to the initial resource stage.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 81.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.

For further information: Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO, Tel.: (450) 646-3015 - Fax: (450) 646-3045, [email protected], www.azimut-exploration.com