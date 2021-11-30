Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to report it has recently acquired a new portfolio of attractive nickel targets in the James Bay region of Quebec. These targets, acquired by map designation, also present a significant potential for copper, cobalt and platinum group elements, which are commonly associated with nickel deposits. All these commodities will be in high demand in the long term, given the current global energy transition period.

Azimut's highest priority remains the advancement of its flagship project, the wholly owned Elmer gold property. However, the nickel position announced today represents a material growth opportunity for the Company, supported by its targeting capabilities and in-depth knowledge of the region.

HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisition of 57 well-defined targets totalling 1,051 claims (551 km 2 ) in the James Bay region (see Figure 1). The claims were granted by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Quebec . Collectively, these targets form the James Bay Nickel project (the "JBN project").

(see Figure 1). The claims were granted by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of . Collectively, these targets form the (the "JBN project"). The targets were selected through Azimut's advanced processing of regional-scale geophysical, geochemical and geological data.

Most of the targets correspond to kilometre-scale mafic to ultramafic intrusions, likely representing subvolcanic conduits, dykes, and sills in volcano-sedimentary sequences. Azimut considers the James Bay region to be underexplored for this discrete but potentially highly valuable target type. Most of the acquired targets display very little or no past exploration history.

region to be underexplored for this discrete but potentially highly valuable target type. Most of the acquired targets display very little or no past exploration history. The exploration concept supporting this claim position is based on a specific high-grade nickel deposit model, best illustrated by the Eagle's Nest deposit belonging to Noront Resources Ltd. in the Ring of Fire ( Ontario ) and the Eagle deposit of Lundin Mining Corporation in Michigan (USA ).

) and the Eagle deposit of Lundin Mining Corporation in ). Azimut has implemented efficient in-house exploration protocols to rapidly validate and advance these targets to the drilling stage.

Quebec is one of the leading mining jurisdictions in the world. The James Bay region also benefits from high-quality infrastructure, including paved access roads, power lines and airports. The long-standing relationship between the Cree Nation and the Government of Quebec has been recently strengthened by the Grande Alliance agreement.

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P.Geo., prepared this press release as the Company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mathieu Landry, P.Geo., VP Technology and Business Development, has also reviewed the content of this press release.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for quality target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing its wholly owned flagship Elmer project in the James Bay region to the resource stage.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, and has 81.7 million shares issued and outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects.

