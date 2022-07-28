AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE, GROWTH STRATEGY AND GRANTS RSUS

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) ("Ayurcann" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide a corporate update and growth strategy in recreational cannabis in Canada.

Corporate Update

Canadian market penetration by Ayurcann in the recreational space, specifically in the vape segment, has seen tremendous growth, consistently having top selling brands across the country. Fuego has established itself as a top tier high potency value offering. Hustle and Shake is a true to flower experience, Bravo6 is a gaming segment entry and Xplor is a health and wellness offering.

Ayurcann has been working with provincial boards across the country and has been rewarded with new SKUs coming to market over the next three months in high potency distillate vapes, concentrates and tinctures. Ayurcann anticipates multiple additional orders from the provincial boards across the country for the rest of the year including orders for its entry into the flower and pre-roll segment.

Upcoming Summer launches include, but are not limited to:

Fuego – Strawberry Cannacolada Vape

– Strawberry Cannacolada Vape Fuego – Death Baba Dablicator

– Death Baba Dablicator Hustle & Shake – BOBM high potency Vape

– BOBM high potency Vape Joints – Sunrise Surprise cannabinoids rich Vape

– Sunrise Surprise cannabinoids rich Vape Joints – Respite CBD oil 15g

– Respite CBD oil 15g Oy Vapes – Kosher Honey Apple Kush Vape

– Kosher Honey Apple Kush Vape Coterie – Sour Tangerine Live Resin Vape

– Sour Tangerine Live Resin Vape Her Highness – Intimacy Oil

Management Agreements

Pursuant to certain consulting agreements entered into between the Company and the Company's acting directors, officers and consultants (together, "Management"), the Company and Management have agreed that the aggregate quarterly management fee payment obligation in the amount of C$83,750 (each, a "Quarterly Payment") will be settled in common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") going forward, beginning on September 30, 2022. Each Quarterly Payment is to be satisfied through the issuance of Common Shares calculated according to the greater of: (i) ten-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") ending on the quarter end date; (ii) the discounted market price pursuant to the policies of the CSE; and (iii) C$0.05. The Common Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

RSU Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of an aggregate of 1,226,350 restricted share units (each an "RSU") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's RSU plan. Each RSU granted vests immediately and all of the RSUs (and any Common Shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About Ayurcann:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

