AYR Wellness Announces Resignation of Lou Karger as Director and Chair of the Board

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) ("AYR" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, announces that Lou Karger, the Chair of the Board, has resigned in his capacity as a director of the Company, effective as of January 31, 2026.

"As Chair, Lou helped guide the Company through important phases of its development, and we are grateful for his leadership and dedication," said Blake Holzgrafe, Interim CEO of AYR. "On behalf of the entire AYR team, we thank Lou for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain forward-looking information or may be forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "target", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "would", "estimate", "goal", "outlook", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may", "tracking", "pacing" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the anticipated resignation of Mr. Karger as a director and Chair of the Board of AYR. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the Company's public filings, market and regulatory factors, and other risks inherent in the cannabis industry. AYR has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with over 90 licensed retail locations across Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Nevada, and Virginia. The Company cultivates, manufactures, and retails a broad portfolio of high-quality cannabis products, supporting both medical patients and adult-use consumers. AYR also offers a growing suite of CPG brands--including Kynd, Haze, and Later Days--designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs across its markets.

