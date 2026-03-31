Aypa Power Closes $500 Million Upsizing of its Corporate Credit Facility, Increasing Total to $1.55 Billion

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Aypa Power, a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy assets, today announced the closing of a $500 million upsizing of its corporate credit facility, bringing total commitments to $1.55 billion and marking the third consecutive year the facility has been expanded. The transaction, among the largest corporate credit facilities in the renewable energy industry and the largest of its kind for energy storage, will support the continued advancement of Aypa's late-stage projects across key North American markets.

"This upsizing reinforces Aypa's leadership in the energy storage sector and underscores our capital partners' continued confidence in our ability to execute," said Moe Hajabed, Chief Executive Officer of Aypa Power. "In today's capital-constrained market, this added liquidity strengthens our ability to advance one of the industry's most attractive development pipelines and positions Aypa to continue delivering at scale."

Marc Atlas, President and Chief Financial Officer of Aypa Power, added, "We are pleased to further strengthen our relationships with a high-quality group of lenders, including six new domestic and international institutions that share our long-term view of the energy storage sector. This expanded facility enhances our liquidity and provides the financial flexibility needed to execute on a deep pipeline of projects, while maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation."

The facility is structured as a Revolving Credit Facility, Term Loan Facility, and Letter of Credit Facility, providing Aypa with a comprehensive capital solution to support its development and pre-construction activities beyond 2028.

About Aypa Power

Aypa Power, a Blackstone portfolio company, develops, owns, and operates utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects across North America. With 42 projects currently in operation or under construction, and a development pipeline exceeding 22 gigawatts, Aypa delivers solutions that strengthen grid reliability, integrate renewable energy, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Aypa has been at the forefront of energy storage development since its first energy storage project came online in 2018. For more information, follow Aypa Power on LinkedIn or visit www.aypapower.com.

SOURCE Aypa Power