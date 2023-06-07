Aya Gold & Silver: Strengthens Board Diversity Through Nomination of New Director

Receives Positive Recommendation from Leading Independent Proxy Advisory for All Proposed Items at Upcoming AGM

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or "the Corporation") is pleased to announce that in line with its commitment to instituting highest standards of corporate governance including increasing gender diversity and representation at the Board and management levels, the Board has convened that, if re-elected at the 2023 AGM, Marc Nolet de Brauwere will step down and the Board intends to appoint Ms. Annie Torkia Lagacé as Director to fill the vacancy.

This appointment will immediately increase female Board representation to over 37%, reflecting the Corporation's commitment to best governance practices, and largely exceeds proxy advisory firms' guidelines, including guidelines of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), which has recommended that shareholders vote for all resolutions put forth at its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on June 15, 2023.

About Ms. Torkia Lagac é

Ms. Torkia Lagacé is a seasoned ESG-driven business executive with over 20 years of legal and financial experience, mainly within the mining and aerospace sectors. Up to recently, Ms. Torkia Lagacé held the position of Senior-Vice President, Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Bombardier Inc. Prior to that, she held several positions at Stornoway Diamonds, including Executive Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Services. Ms. Torkia Lagacé also served as Senior Legal Counsel for Cliffs Natural Resources and practiced law for more than 12 years in the fields of M&A, securities & project financing at Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Stikeman Elliott. She holds a civil law degree and a common law degree from University of Ottawa as well as an EMBA from the Kellogg-Schulich executive MBA program from the Schulich School of Business in Toronto and the Kellogg School of Management in Chicago. She has been a member of the Barreau du Québec since 2001.

"Ms. Torkia Lagacé's nomination underscores the Board's desire to diversify further and maximize its effectiveness," said Robert Taub, Chair of Aya's Board. "Ms. Torkia Lagacé's ESG steering committee experience coupled with her expertise in law, finance, capital markets, governance and compliance sets her apart and will be invaluable as we continue to unlock value for all stakeholders."

"On behalf of management and the Board, we would like to extend a very warm thanks to Marc Nolet de Brauwere for his sound counsel during his two years of service on the Board and on the Environmental, Health and Safety, and Sustainability Committee," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Mr. Nolet's stepping down to help the Corporation achieve its diversity goals is a reflection of Mr. Nolet's values and commitment to the Corporation's ESG objectives."

Voting

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by mail, telephone, internet or fax in the manner set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which can be accessed on our website at https://ayagoldsilver.com/agm-2023/.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR ALL proposed resolutions.

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Shareholders can also exercise their rights by attending the AGM in person, which will be held on June 15, 2023 at 10:00 EST at the Corporation's office in the Town of Mount Royal.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]