Aya Gold & Silver: Step-out Drilling Extends High-Grade Continuity at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

Sep 13, 2022, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results and further continuity from its ongoing drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • High-grade definition of working galleries just below the 2,075-meter ("m") level with TD-22-2075-155, which intercepted 7,480 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 4.8m including
    • 16,320 g/t Ag over 1.2m
    • 11,750 g/t Ag over 1.2m

           and with TD28-22-2075-158, which intercepted 1,094 g/t Ag over 4.8m including

  •  
    • 1,840 g/t Ag over 1.2m
    • 1,620 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Opening of a new central zone below the 1,975m level with DZG-SF-22-102, which intercepted 2,164 g/t Ag over 7.0m including
    • 18,000 g/t Ag over 0.5m
    • 4,354 g/t Ag over 0.5m

            and with DZG-SF-22-110, which intercepted 958 g/t Ag over 4.5m including

  •  
    • 4,640 g/t Ag over 0.5m
  • Established continuity of a central area at the 1,950m level by DZG-SF-22-67, which intercepted 3,114 g/t Ag over 3.0m including
    • 4,160 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • 2,400 g/t Ag over 1.5m

"Today's step-out results meaningfully grow the boundaries of the known mineralization at Zgounder across multiple zones, with high-grade intercept TD-22-2075-155 extending a known zone down dip and highlighting near-surface potential. Additionally, holes DZG-SF-22-102, -110, and -112 represent a cluster of significant intervals that open up a new high-grade zone below the 1,975-meter level. We continue to see continuity of high-grade mineralization, giving us confidence of additional exploration success and resource expansion at Zgounder where three surface drill rigs are currently turning," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 45 holes, which include 1 surface diamond drill hole ("DDH"), 16 underground DDH, 18 T28 and 10 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes.  For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm",  "grow", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. 

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From
 (m)

To
 (m)

Length1
 (m)

Ag2
(g/t)

ZG-22-61

 

 

60.50

62.00

1.50

120

66.00

66.50

0.50

1,856

177.50

180.50

3.00

285

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From
 (m)

To
 (m)

Length1
 (m)

Ag2
 (g/t)

DZG-SF-22-102

 

 

 

2.50

3.50

1.00

240

8.00

15.00

7.00

2,164

including

0.50

4,354

including

0.50

18,000

including

0.50

2,320

DZG-SF-22-104

11.00

11.50

0.50

88

DZG-SF-22-106

 

12.00

13.50

1.50

471

16.50

18.00

1.50

88

DZG-SF-22-108

 

1.50

7.50

6.00

117

16.50

18.00

1.50

76

DZG-SF-22-110

 

 

 

1.50

6.00

4.50

958

including

1.00

1,520

including

0.50

4,640

11.00

12.50

1.50

254

DZG-SF-22-110

19.50

21.00

1.50

92

DZG-SF-22-112

 

6.00

17.50

11.50

272

including

1.50

1,512

DZG-SF-22-115

 

 

 

32.50

33.50

1.00

80

39.50

46.50

7.00

222

49.50

52.00

2.50

602

55.00

60.00

5.00

171

DZG-SF-22-116

48.00

52.50

4.50

85

DZG-SF-22-117

 

 

33.50

61.00

13.00

41

65.50

70.00

3.00

56

105.00

106.50

1.50

160

DZG-SF-22-118

33.00

38.50

5.50

199

DZG-SF-22-119

33.00

34.00

1.00

464

DZG-SF-22-66

 

 

 

34.00

38.50

4.50

108

42.00

43.50

1.50

188

49.50

52.50

3.00

502

61.50

63.00

1.50

76

DZG-SF-22-67

 

 

 

1.50

3.00

1.50

76

37.50

39.00

1.50

2,400

47.50

48.50

1.00

230

54.00

57.00

3.00

3,114

including

0.50

2,058

including

1.00

4,160

including

0.50

3,740

including

0.50

4,208

65.50

67.00

1.50

561

91.00

92.50

1.50

566

DZG-SF-22-68

 

 

 

13.50

15.00

1.50

156

33.00

34.50

1.50

96

81.50

83.50

2.00

959

including

0.50

3,520

DZG-SF-22-80

 

 

 

25.00

28.00

3.00

266

32.00

33.00

1.00

80

35.00

35.50

0.50

77

37.00

37.50

0.50

140

T28 Drilling

T28-22-1975-03

0.00

2.40

2.40

164

TD28-22-1975-109

0.00

1.20

1.20

84

TD28-22-2075-151

 

4.80

6.00

1.20

2,800

19.20

26.40

7.20

206

TD28-22-2075-152

22.80

25.20

2.40

1,532

TD28-22-2075-153

21.60

25.20

3.60

863

TD28-22-2075-154

 

 

19.20

26.40

7.20

1,052

including

1.20

1,811

including

1.20

2,635

TD28-22-2075-155

 

 

 

0.00

1.20

1.20

77

16.80

21.60

4.80

7,480

including

1.20

1,396

including

1.20

16,320

including

1.20

11,750

TD28-22-2075-157

 

 

 

0.00

2.40

2.40

758

6.00

9.60

3.60

1,359

including

1.20

1,488

including

1.20

1,060

including

1.20

1,528

TD28-22-2075-158

 

 

 

0.00

4.80

4.80

1,094

including

1.20

1,840

including

1.20

1,620

12.00

24.00

12.00

17

TD28-22-2075-162

6.00

7.20

1.20

88

TD28-22-2125-206

14.40

18.00

3.60

696

TD28-22-2125-212

21.60

26.40

4.80

655

TD28-22-2125-213

1.20

2.40

1.20

128

TD28-22-2125-220

22.80

24.00

1.20

76

TD28-22-2125-224

7.20

8.40

1.20

94

TD28-22-2125-224

15.60

18.00

2.40

103

TD28-22-2125-228

22.80

26.40

2.40

70

TD28-22-2125-229

8.40

13.20

3.60

109

YAK Drilling

YAKD-22-1975-038

30.00

50.40

20.40

217

YAKD-22-1975-039

18.00

19.20

1.20

76

24.00

28.80

4.80

143

YAKD-22-1975-040

 

18.00

28.80

10.80

383

including

1.20

1,440

36.00

37.20

1.20

92

YAKD-22-1975-041

24.00

26.40

2.40

315

YAKD-22-2075-044

18.00

19.20

1.20

128

YAKD-22-2075-044

36.00

38.40

2.40

98

YAKD-22-2075-056

2.40

3.60

1.20

349

YAKD-22-2125-058

21.60

22.80

1.20

157

YAKD-22-2125-061

20.40

22.80

2.40

958

including

1.20

1,536

30.00

31.20

1.20

119

33.60

34.80

1.20

76

YAKD-22-2075-070

 

4.80

6.00

1.20

156

12.00

15.60

3.60

135








1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

