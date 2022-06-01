Aya Gold & Silver: Step-Out Drilling Extends Eastern and Central Mineralization at Zgounder

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver results from its step-out drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder as per Appendixes 1 & 2 (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Follow-up of mineralised slopes with DZG-SF-22-07 at the 1,975 level , which intercepted 1,748 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 8.5 meters ("m") including

at the 1,975 level which intercepted 1,748 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 8.5 meters ("m") including 14,720 g/t Ag over 1.5m



6,480 g/t Ag over 1.5m



3,460 g/t Ag over 0.5m

Hole T28-22-1975-01 located below current mine galleries, intercepted 3,260 g/t Ag over 3.6m including

located below current mine galleries, intercepted 3,260 g/t Ag over including 5,096 g/t Ag over 1.2m



4,525 g/t Ag over 1.2m

Definition of near-surface mineralization to the east with ZG-22-04 , which intercepted 796 g/t Ag over 11m including

, which intercepted 796 g/t Ag over including 7,760 g/t Ag over 0.5m



3,760 g/t Ag over 0.5m

Continued definition at the 1975m level with T28-22-1975-803 , which intercepted 1,896 g/t Ag over 3.6m including

level with , which intercepted 1,896 g/t Ag over including 3,520 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,948 g/t Ag over 1.2m

Extension of the eastern strike by ZG-22-10 , which also intercepted 1,089 g/t Ag over 6m including

, which also intercepted 1,089 g/t Ag over including 2,720 g/t Ag over 1.5m



1,092 g/t Ag over 1.5m

"Today's step-out results confirm high-grade continuity below current mine galleries and in the central portion of the mine. Additionally, holes ZG-22-04 and ZG-22-10 intercepted high-grade intervals that further define the eastern strike close to surface. Overall, results continue to support Zgounder's near-term expansion potential, providing additional support for our updated resource statement later this year," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 82 holes , which include 14 surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 6 underground DDH, 50 T28 and 12 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-22-04 5.50 8.50 3.00 130 19.00 30.00 11.00 796

including 0.50 1,026

including 0.50 7,760

including 0.50 3,760 33.50 36.00 2.50 121 46.50 49.00 2.50 425 51.50 52.50 1.00 888 56.00 60.50 4.50 208 69.50 70.00 0.50 156 76.00 77.00 1.00 192 98.50 99.00 0.50 188 121.50 123.00 1.50 324 167.00 172.00 5.00 651 5.50 8.50 3.00 130 ZG-22-10 4.50 10.50 6.00 90 16.50 22.50 6.00 1,089

including 1.50 2,720

including 1.50 1,092 Underground DZG-SF-22-07 24.00 32.50 8.50 1,748

including 0.50 3,460

including 1.50 14,720

including 1.50 6,480 TD28-22-2125-058 2.40 10.80 8.40 527

including 1.20 2,184 TD28-22-2075-066 25.20 26.4 1.20 1,000 T28-22-1975-01 4.80 8.400 3.60 3,260

including 1.20 5,096

including 1.20 4,525 14.40 26.40 12.00 296 T28-22-1975-803 0.00 1.20 1.20 104 2.40 3.60 1.20 76 10.80 14.40 3.60 1,896

including 1.20 1,948

including 1.20 3,520 TD28-22-2125-047 4.80 7.2 2.40 1,028 TD28-22-2030-092 3.60 6.00 2.40 1,456

including 1.20 2,800 10.80 15.60 4.80 513

including 1.20 1,772 TD28-22-1975-110 0.00 3.60 3.60 1,492

including 1.20 1,804

including 1.20 2,550 YAKD-22-1975-010 16.80 19.20 2.40 1,761 YAKD-22-2000-024 13.20 15.60 2.40 1,100 YAKD-22-2000-026 3.60 13.20 9.60 412

including 1.20 1,940 YAK-22-2030-1 0.00 3.60 3.60 1,036 13.20 14.40 1.20 106 18.00 20.40 2.40 265

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) DZG-21-28 81.50 83.00 1.50 743 234.00 235.00 1.00 76 238.50 239.50 1.00 350 251.00 251.50 0.50 109 268.00 272.00 4.00 247 278.00 283.00 5.00 255 291.00 292.00 1.00 710 ZG-22-03 221.50 223.00 1.50 89 229.50 231.00 1.50 851 ZG-22-04 5.50 8.50 3.00 130 19.00 30.00 11.00 796

including 0.50 1,026

including 0.50 7,760

including 0.50 3,760 33.50 36.00 2.50 121 46.50 49.00 2.50 425 51.50 52.50 1.00 888 56.00 60.50 4.50 208 69.50 70.00 0.50 156 76.00 77.00 1.00 192 98.50 99.00 0.50 188 121.50 123.00 1.50 324 167.00 172.00 5.00 651 ZG-22-06 7.50 10.50 3.00 142 262.00 263.00 1.00 96 386.00 387.50 1.50 167 ZG-22-07 26.00 27.50 1.50 495 30.50 32.00 1.50 77 ZG-22-09 31.00 36.50 5.50 389 56.00 57.00 1.00 108 63.00 64.00 1.00 100 65.50 66.50 1.00 84 ZG-22-10 4.50 10.50 6.00 90 16.50 22.50 6.00 1,089

including 1.50 2,720

including 1.50 1,092 ZG-22-11 7.50 16.50 9.00 495 31.50 37.50 6.00 326 42.00 46.50 4.50 536 136.00 142.00 6.00 304 144.50 150.50 6.00 163 ZG-22-12 72.00 77.00 5.00 570 ZG-22-13 311.00 312.50 1.50 232 315.50 317.00 1.50 80 ZG-22-14 184.00 185.50 1.50 194 ZG-22-15 17.50 19.50 2.00 394 33.00 36.00 3.00 256 ZG-22-16 174.50 176.50 2.00 598 ZG-22-22 174.50 177.50 3.00 186 184.00 186.00 2.00 403 212.00 213.50 1.50 187

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) DZG-SF-22-06 9.00 11.00 2.00 199 DZG-SF-22-07 24.00 32.50 8.50 1,748

including 0.50 3,460

including 1.50 14,720

including 1.50 6,480 DZG-SF-22-32 29.50 34.00 4.50 792 84.00 85.50 1.50 96 DZG-SF-22-35 38.00 41.00 3.00 378 47.00 52.00 5.00 674 56.50 58.50 2.00 86 89.00 90.50 1.50 344 95.00 98.50 3.50 275 DZG-SF-22-37 18.00 19.00 1.00 136 DZG-SF-22-41 25.50 31.00 5.50 81 T28 Drilling T28-22-2075-808 14.40 15.60 1.20 212 22.80 24.00 1.20 84 T28-22-2075-809 0.00 1.20 1.20 192 12.00 13.20 1.20 92 T28-22-2075-811 4.80 8.40 3.60 79 T28-22-2075-812 2.40 3.60 1.20 84 T28-22-2075-814 14.40 20.40 6.00 384 T28-22-2075-815 14.40 21.60 7.20 478 T28-22-2075-817 12 15.60 3.60 158 T28-22-2075-818 2.4 6.00 3.60 149 T28-22-2075-819 13.2 14.40 1.20 448 TD28-22-2125-037 2.40 6.00 3.60 187 TD28-22-2125-038 15.60 20.40 4.80 319 TD28-22-2125-039 7.20 9.60 2.40 95 TD28-22-2125-056 2.40 9.60 7.20 455 TD28-22-2125-058 2.40 10.80 8.40 527

including 1.20 2,184 TD28-22-2075-064 4.80 7.20 2.40 308 TD28-22-2075-065 0.00 2.40 2.40 158 21.60 25.20 3.60 529 TD28-22-2075-066 25.20 26.40 1.20 1,000 TD28-22-2075-067 0.00 2.40 2.40 146 4.80 9.60 4.80 104 TD28-22-2075-070 15.60 25.20 9.60 150 TD28-22-2075-071 14.40 15.60 1.20 84 19.20 20.40 1.20 76 TD28-22-2075-072 12.00 13.20 1.20 792 22.80 24.00 1.20 492 TD28-22-2075-073 21.60 22.80 1.20 99 T28-22-1975-01 4.80 8.400 3.60 3,260

including 1.20 5,096



1.20 4,525 14.40 26.40 12.00 296 T28-22-1975-800 8.40 9.60 1.20 664 T28-22-1975-801 6.00 7.20 1.20 108 T28-22-1975-803 0.00 1.20 1.20 104 2.40 3.60 1.20 76 10.80 14.40 3.60 1,896

including 1.20 1,948

including 1.20 3,520 T28-22-1975-804 8.40 10.80 2.40 140 T28-22-1975-807 19.20 20.40 1.20 208 TD28-22-2125-044 12.00 13.20 1.20 500 TD28-22-2125-047 4.80 7.20 2.40 1,028 TD28-22-2125-048 0.00 2.40 2.40 102 4.80 7.20 2.40 682 10.80 13.20 2.40 740 TD28-22-2125-049 0.00 3.60 3.60 641 8.40 10.80 2.40 178 19.20 20.40 1.20 88 TD28-22-2125-050 7.20 9.60 2.40 94 TD28-22-2030-090 2.40 3.60 1.20 356 TD28-22-2030-092 3.60 6.00 2.40 1,456

including 1.20 2,800 10.80 15.60 4.80 513

including 1.20 1,772 TD28-22-2030-093 3.60 4.80 1.20 772 7.20 12.00 4.80 175 TD28-22-2030-094 4.80 9.60 4.80 88 TD28-22-2030-095 4.80 6.00 1.20 88 TD28-22-2030-097 7.20 10.80 3.6 137 18.00 19.20 1.2 88 TD28-22-1975-110 0.00 3.60 3.60 1,492

including 1.20 1,804

including 1.20 2,550 TD28-22-1975-111 1.20 2.40 1.20 488 TD28-22-1975-112 15.60 18.00 2.40 223 TD28-22-1975-113 15.60 16.80 1.20 150 22.80 24.00 1.20 76 TD28-22-1975-115 0.00 4.80 4.80 158 7.20 8.40 1.20 116 10.80 12.00 1.20 148 18.00 19.20 1.20 268 TD28-22-1975-117 0.00 6.00 6.00 285 14.40 15.60 1.20 112 18.00 19.20 1.20 80 TD28-22-1975-118 0.00 2.40 2.40 628 TD28-22-1975-119 14.40 16.80 2.40 142 TD28-22-1975-101 0.00 2.40 2.40 144 8.40 9.60 1.20 208 TD28-22-1975-104 8.40 9.60 1.20 76 TD28-22-1975-108 4.80 6.00 1.20 92 YAK Drilling YAKD-22-1975-009 18.00 21.60 3.60 175 YAKD-22-1975-010 16.80 19.20 2.40 1,761 YAKD-22-1975-012 24.00 25.20 1.20 220 YAKD-22-1975-013 2.40 3.60 1.20 116 YAKD-22-2075-017 10.80 13.20 2.40 372 YAKD-22-2075-018 10.80 14.40 3.60 736 16.80 18.00 1.20 109 48.00 50.40 2.40 576 YAKD-22-2075-020 22.80 27.60 4.80 229 39.60 46.80 7.20 654 YAKD-22-2000-024 13.20 15.60 2.40 1,100 YAKD-22-2000-026 3.60 13.20 9.60 412

including 1.20 1,940 YAK-22-2030-1 0.00 3.60 3.60 1,036 13.20 14.40 1.20 106 18.00 20.40 2.40 265 YAK-22-2030-3 8.40 10.80 2.40 741 15.60 18.00 2.40 301 YAK-22-2030-3bis 6.20 9.20 3.00 180



















1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

