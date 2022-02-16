Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Extensions at the Zgounder Silver Mine at Depth and to the East

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional high-grade assay results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

High-grade extension of mineralisation at the 2,030 level by DZG-SF-21-02 , which intercepted 3,353 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.5m including

Additionally, DZF-SF-21-02bis intercepted 1,995 g/t Ag over 2.0m and 1,329 g/t Ag over 12.5m including

Extension of eastern strike with DZG-21-18, which intercepted 1,705 g/t Ag over 5.5m

"Today's high-grade drill results add multiple intersections of exceptional grade and thickness that demonstrate the potential to further expand the deposit laterally. In particular, hole DZG-SF-21-02 struck a rich mineralised zone and ranks among our top 10 best intercepts. This intercept seems to form part of a larger vertical zone of high-grade mineralisation as evidenced by hole DZF-21-21-02bis, which hit silver 15 degrees above DZG-SF-21-02. We look forward to following these results up with additional drilling," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 25 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include 13 DDH from surface and 12 underground holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-21-81 1.50 3.00 1.50 80 31.50 33.00 1.50 1,000 DZG-21-13 127.50 128.50 1.00 1,608 DZG-21-18 90.50 96.00 5.50 1,705 99.00 102.00 3.00 106 111.00 115.00 4.00 97 126.00 129.00 3.00 87 Underground DZG-SF-21-02 1.50 4.50 3.00 184 24.50 32.00 7.50 3,353

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-21-80 1.50 7.50 6.00 330 10.50 13.50 3.00 860 ZG-21-81 1.50 3.00 1.50 80 31.50 33.00 1.50 1,000 ZG-21-82 34.50 36.00 1.50 76 89.00 90.00 1.00 308 ZG-21-83 18.50 20.00 1.50 168 ZG-21-84 21.00 22.50 1.50 80 ZG-21-85 17.50 19.00 1.50 78 22.00 23.00 1.00 349 ZG-21-86 12.50 15.50 3.00 514 33.00 36.00 3.00 180 DZG-21-13 127.50 128.50 1.00 1,608 DZG-21-14 96.00 98.00 2.00 128 101.00 102.00 1.00 128 123.50 127.50 4.00 636 DZG-21-15 83.50 87.00 3.50 303 98.00 99.50 1.50 504 132.50 134.00 1.50 692 DZG-21-17 121.50 124.00 2.50 126 134.50 137.50 3.00 122 DZG-21-18 90.50 96.00 5.50 1,705 99.00 102.00 3.00 106 111.00 115.00 4.00 97 126.00 129.00 3.00 87 DZG-21-22 53.50 54.50 1.00 76





1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-SF-21-110 27.00 28.50 1.50 129 34.50 39.00 4.50 657 47.00 48.00 1.00 108 78.50 79.50 1.00 112 82.50 87.00 4.50 136 114.50 119.00 4.50 184 121.50 122.50 1.00 101 DZG-SF-21-01 8.50 9.00 0.50 96 17.50 20.50 3.00 411 58.00 58.50 0.50 80 DZG-SF-21-01bis 5.00 7.00 2.00 124 13.50 14.00 0.50 84 DZG-SF-21-02 1.50 4.50 3.00 184 24.50 32.00 7.50 3,353

including 0.50 1,498

including 0.50 10,440

including 0.50 19,173

including 0.50 10,029

including 0.50 5,865 36.00 39.00 3.00 1,382 41.50 42.00 0.50 2,240 49.00 50.50 1.50 268 DZG-SF-21-02bis 1.50 3.50 2.00 1,995 26.50 39.00 12.50 1,329

including 0.50 5,355

including 0.50 21,551 42.00 43.50 1.50 153 57.50 59.00 1.50 587 DZG-SF-21-03 13.00 14.00 1.00 100 25.00 26.00 1.00 678 DZG-SF-21-04bis 8.00 13.00 5.00 447 22.50 24.00 1.50 163 53.00 54.50 1.50 152 69.50 71.00 1.50 92 DZG-SF-21-07 20.00 24.00 4.00 312 DZG-SF-21-09 39.00 40.50 1.50 120 DZG-SF-21-11bis 23.00 26.50 3.50 185 31.50 32.00 0.50 326 DZG-SF-21-13bis 29.50 30.00 0.50 106 DZG-SF-21-14 0.00 15.00 15.00 529





1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

