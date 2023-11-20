Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Exploration Results and Adds 4 Permits at Boumadine

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

20 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The new results confirm the large, high-grade mineralized zones in the central and northern portions of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions.

The Corporation has also added 4 permits to Boumadine, which now has a total surface footprint of 78 square kilometers ("km²").

Key Highlights 1
  • Definition of new high-grade mineralization from the infill drilling program:
    • BOU-DD23-180 intersected 1,039 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 23.5 meters ("m") (6.41 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, 4.7% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.4% Cu)
    • BOU-DD23-184 intersected 474 g/t AgEq over 30.1m (2.57 g/t Au, 85 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.2m at 1,339 g/t AgEq and 3.4m at 1,169 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-172 intersected 2,689 g/t AgEq over 3.7m (22.03 g/t Au, 531 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
    • BOU-DD23-186 intersected 442 g/t AgEq over 16.6m (1.85 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 2.7m at 1,088 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-176 intersected 202 g/t AgEq over 30.6m (1.42 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.05% Cu)
    • BOU-DD23-178 intersected 613 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (2.70 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.3m at 1,476 g/t AgEq
  • Acquisition of two mining permits totaling 15.8 km² north-east and south-west of Boumadine.
  • Acquisition of one mining and one exploration permit for a total of 20.0 km² west of Boumadine.

"The acquisition of new permits is core to our strategy of consolidating our land position, and the four permits provide additional upside potential in the vicinity of the Boumadine Main Trend," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Today's high-grade drilling results including BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 confirm both continuity of the Main Trend and its potential from surface and over a very wide area. Following the positive metallurgical test results, our team is now focused on completing the remaining 20% of the expanded drill program and delivering the Q1-2024 Boumadine resource estimate."

__________________________________

1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

141.5

146.1

4.59

99

4.6

0.1

0.9

2.3

135

694

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Main

151.8

155.5

22.03

531

3.7

0.2

0.3

1.3

9

2689

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

163.5

169.2

2.61

100

5.7

0.1

0.1

4.1

8

589

Including

165.2

168.6

3.96

150

3.4

0.2

0.2

6.4

11

902

BOU-DD23-173

8025N

Main

203.5

214.1

1.60

22

10.6

0.0

0.1

1.2

6

246

BOU-DD23-176

8275N

Main

69.1

99.7

1.42

20

30.6

0.0

0.3

0.6

8

202

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Main

166.4

175.9

2.70

49

9.5

0.2

1.8

4.2

36

613

Including

165.4

167.7

6.49

125

2.3

0.3

1.3

12.3

4

1476

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Main

70.3

82.2

1.52

8

11.9

0.0

0.5

1.4

18

246

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

127.7

136.5

1.27

21

8.8

0.0

0.5

2.5

17

298

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Main

165.1

188.6

6.41

116

23.5

0.4

0.6

4.7

3

1039

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

248.5

282.4

0.64

24

33.9

0.0

0.3

0.5

5

128

BOU-DD23-184

8225N

Main

104.8

134.9

2.57

85

30.1

0.1

0.6

2.2

15

474

Including

104.8

108.0

6.69

528

3.2

0.1

0.8

2.6

8

1339

Including

130.5

133.9

5.65

120

3.4

0.2

1.6

8.1

91

1169

BOU-DD23-186

8175N

Main

37.8

54.4

1.85

150

16.6

0.1

0.3

1.9

8

442

Including

45.4

48.1

6.03

381

2.7

0.2

0.5

1.7

12

1088

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Main

183.6

193.3

1.27

33

9.7

0.0

0.2

1.9

33

271

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Main

92.5

97.3

4.00

126

4.8

0.1

1.5

1.4

14

642

Including

94.3

97.3

5.95

179

3.0

0.2

2.2

1.2

15

896

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Para

103.1

114.7

1.38

68

11.6

0.1

0.1

2.9

33

366

BOU-DD23-191

8175N

Main

158.5

169.5

1.61

30

11.0

0.1

0.2

3.4

12

377

Including

158.5

167.5

1.87

33

9.0

0.1

0.2

3.7

7

423

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

185.8

196.1

2.59

63

10.3

0.2

0.2

2.1

6

451

Including

185.8

189.4

6.21

144

3.6

0.5

0.4

3.7

5

1006

BOU-DD23-200

8175N

Main

244.3

248.5

3.47

80

4.2

0.3

0.1

1.0

19

506

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Main

349.2

355.2

4.31

129

6.0

0.1

0.6

1.4

41

645

Including

352.3

354.0

10.11

339

1.7

0.3

1.2

2.8

54

1522

 *

True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**

Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.


2023 Exploration Results

To date, 159 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for a total of 61,312m have been completed at Boumadine in 2023 (Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the Main Trend (South, Central, and North Zones).

Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD23-203 (Table 1, Figure 4, Figure 5, and Appendix 1).

Results received since September 2023 confirm the high grade of the north and central sections of the Main Trend, notably with holes BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 intersecting large, mineralized zones.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 3 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.

Next Steps

The 76,000m drilling program is 80% complete and is expected to be completed at year-end 2023. The Corporation expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant resource by the end of Q1-2024.

Fieldwork will commence on the new permits in 2024 and will combine a hyperspectral survey, ground geophysics, mapping and prospecting.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "potential", "complete", "expect" "extend", "belief", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information.  Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths) 

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD23-165

8125N

Para

280.1

282.1

4.69

84

2.0

0.3

0.1

0.3

47

589

BOU-DD23-165

8125N

Para

297.0

298.0

0.37

24

1.0

0.0

0.1

2.6

8

209

BOU-DD23-165

8125N

Para

333.0

333.5

0.26

42

0.5

0.0

1.3

4.1

7

327

BOU-DD23-165

8125N

Main

462.7

463.7

0.36

12

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

4

60

BOU-DD23-165

8125N

Para

546.2

546.9

0.60

25

0.7

0.0

0.5

0.6

4

127

BOU-DD23-166

8850N

Para

140.0

141.0

0.32

43

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.8

2

119

BOU-DD23-166

8850N

Para

141.7

142.5

0.09

48

0.8

0.0

0.3

0.6

9

99

BOU-DD23-167

8025N

NSR

0.0

163.4

0.00

0

163.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD23-168

8325N

Para

125.4

126.4

4.35

16

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.8

1

480

BOU-DD23-170

8025N

Para

67.3

68.9

0.36

23

1.6

0.0

0.2

0.3

85

84

BOU-DD23-170

8025N

Main

86.5

87.6

2.59

63

1.1

0.1

0.3

0.6

304

382

BOU-DD23-170

8025N

Para

124.3

126.5

0.48

4

2.2

0.0

0.1

0.5

8

84

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

128.3

130.1

0.26

23

1.8

0.0

0.6

0.7

68

108

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

141.5

146.1

4.59

99

4.6

0.1

0.9

2.3

135

694

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Main

151.8

155.5

22.03

531

3.7

0.2

0.3

1.3

9

2689

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

163.5

169.2

2.61

100

5.7

0.1

0.1

4.1

8

589

Including

165.2

168.6

3.96

150

3.4

0.2

0.2

6.4

11

902

BOU-DD23-172

8550N

Para

244.8

245.6

1.29

41

0.8

0.0

0.2

0.4

3

194

BOU-DD23-173

8025N

Para

127.4

128.6

0.54

16

1.2

0.0

0.1

0.4

15

95

BOU-DD23-173

8025N

Main

203.5

214.1

1.60

22

10.6

0.0

0.1

1.2

6

246

Including

209.3

214.1

2.67

32

4.8

0.1

0.2

2.0

8

407

BOU-DD23-174

8025N

Main

287.1

290.3

1.90

40

3.2

0.1

0.2

0.3

19

260

Including

288.1

289.3

4.04

80

1.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

27

530

BOU-DD23-174

8025N

Para

435.0

435.5

3.29

126

0.5

0.2

0.7

0.3

4

492

BOU-DD23-175

8025N

Para

108.1

108.8

0.28

21

0.7

0.1

0.5

2.4

12

205

BOU-DD23-175

8025N

Para

183.6

187.0

0.05

45

3.4

0.0

5.7

1.5

9

317

BOU-DD23-175

8025N

Main

269.3

270.3

0.16

16

1.0

0.0

1.5

2.1

22

195

BOU-DD23-176

8275N

Para

45.3

46.0

0.54

13

0.7

0.0

0.1

5.1

15

347

BOU-DD23-176

8275N

Para

49.5

50.6

0.47

8

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.3

6

73

BOU-DD23-176

8275N

Main

69.1

99.7

1.42

20

30.6

0.0

0.3

0.6

8

202

BOU-DD23-177

8850N

Main

31.9

34.8

3.40

120

2.9

0.0

1.5

0.1

17

494

BOU-DD23-177

8850N

Para

43.0

44.0

0.76

29

1.0

0.0

0.7

0.7

24

160

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Para

113.1

117.5

2.32

28

4.4

0.0

0.3

1.3

4

333

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Para

132.1

132.8

0.39

40

0.7

0.0

1.6

2.2

2

251

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Para

139.5

142.0

1.21

46

2.5

0.0

0.4

1.9

6

280

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Para

151.8

152.7

0.76

12

0.9

0.0

0.2

0.3

2

107

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Para

156.1

158.3

2.66

59

2.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

5

348

BOU-DD23-178

8275N

Main

166.4

175.9

2.70

49

9.5

0.2

1.8

4.2

36

613

Including

165.4

167.7

6.49

125

2.3

0.3

1.3

12.3

4

1476

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Para

22.4

22.9

0.66

64

0.5

0.0

1.5

5.3

75

467

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Para

24.5

25.0

0.73

33

0.5

0.1

0.5

2.8

16

271

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Para

38.0

38.6

0.39

12

0.6

0.0

0.1

1.0

8

110

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Para

44.0

47.4

1.17

28

3.4

0.0

0.1

1.1

17

203

BOU-DD23-179

8225N

Main

70.3

82.2

1.52

8

11.9

0.0

0.5

1.4

18

246

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

104.7

105.6

0.40

24

0.9

0.0

0.9

2.3

1

217

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

127.7

136.5

1.27

21

8.8

0.0

0.5

2.5

17

298

Including

129.4

133.5

2.18

31

4.1

0.1

0.3

3.4

28

440

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

144.6

148.2

0.69

18

3.6

0.0

0.3

0.8

5

141

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

155.6

156.4

0.59

24

0.8

0.0

0.3

2.2

107

217

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

157.3

157.9

0.49

12

0.6

0.0

0.2

1.8

11

161

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

159.8

160.3

2.62

67

0.5

0.1

0.5

3.7

7

538

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Main

165.1

188.6

6.41

116

23.5

0.4

0.6

4.7

3

1039

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

248.5

282.4

0.64

24

33.9

0.0

0.3

0.5

5

128

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

296.0

297.0

0.64

8

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

11

73

BOU-DD23-180

8375N

Para

301.0

302.0

0.42

12

1.0

0.0

0.3

0.5

6

88

BOU-DD23-181

8025N

Main

345.1

345.9

0.99

48

0.8

0.1

2.4

2.6

3

376

BOU-DD23-181

8025N

Para

357.2

358.3

0.34

59

1.1

0.2

6.1

7.5

3

717

BOU-DD23-181

8025N

Para

480.2

480.7

0.35

33

0.5

0.0

1.3

0.9

34

159

BOU-DD23-181

8025N

Para

537.1

538.3

0.03

136

1.2

0.0

0.4

0.2

8

163

BOU-DD23-182

8275N

Para

145.3

145.9

0.74

24

0.6

0.0

0.9

1.4

45

202

BOU-DD23-182

8275N

Para

177.9

181.0

0.50

30

3.1

0.0

1.0

2.4

12

243

BOU-DD23-182

8275N

Main

189.2

192.0

0.82

23

2.8

0.1

2.0

1.2

31

248

BOU-DD23-182

8275N

Para

196.2

199.2

0.67

17

3.0

0.0

0.8

1.6

7

198

BOU-DD23-182

8275N

Para

201.2

205.4

0.43

16

4.2

0.0

0.6

2.1

4

190

BOU-DD23-183

8025N

Para

105.8

107.0

1.02

48

1.2

0.1

0.0

0.0

3

160

BOU-DD23-183

8025N

Para

287.7

288.7

0.64

7

1.0

0.0

0.3

0.1

6

85

BOU-DD23-183

8025N

Para

364.9

366.2

0.38

16

1.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

7

75

BOU-DD23-183

8025N

Main

507.6

514.0

0.80

23

6.4

0.0

0.4

0.6

10

146

Including

508.2

510.0

1.85

20

1.8

0.1

0.3

0.6

10

244

BOU-DD23-184

8225N

Para

59.7

60.2

0.52

33

0.5

0.0

0.6

4.6

40

358

BOU-DD23-184

8225N

Main

104.8

134.9

2.57

85

30.1

0.1

0.6

2.2

15

474

Including

104.8

108.0

6.69

528

3.2

0.1

0.8

2.6

8

1339

Including

130.5

133.9

5.65

120

3.4

0.2

1.6

8.1

91

1169

BOU-DD23-184

8225N

Para

135.9

136.9

0.36

12

1.0

0.0

0.3

5.7

9

369

BOU-DD23-185

8375N

Para

143.4

145.4

0.56

24

2.0

0.0

0.5

1.0

11

148

BOU-DD23-185

8375N

Para

175.6

176.5

4.97

252

0.9

0.4

2.7

8.5

16

1314

BOU-DD23-185

8375N

Main

204.6

210.9

0.16

1

6.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

11

26

BOU-DD23-185

8375N

Para

244.3

244.8

0.14

46

0.5

0.0

1.1

1.6

11

182

BOU-DD23-186

8175N

Main

37.8

54.4

1.85

150

16.6

0.1

0.3

1.9

8

442

Including

45.4

48.1

6.03

381

2.7

0.2

0.5

1.7

12

1088

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Para

62.4

62.9

0.25

102

0.5

0.0

1.1

2.2

9

285

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Para

157.4

157.9

0.97

77

0.5

0.0

1.8

2.8

20

378

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Para

165.2

167.2

0.23

29

2.0

0.0

0.3

0.8

6

104

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Para

168.2

169.1

0.24

34

0.9

0.0

2.0

1.6

12

206

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Main

183.6

193.3

1.27

33

9.7

0.0

0.2

1.9

33

271

Including

188.9

192.3

2.19

44

3.4

0.1

0.2

3.6

61

462

BOU-DD23-187

8225N

Para

195.4

196.5

0.44

16

1.1

0.0

0.3

1.4

6

146

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

9.0

10.0

0.03

56

1.0

0.0

9.8

0.7

9

407

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

104.3

105.0

0.14

40

0.7

0.0

0.2

0.7

4

103

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

179.2

180.2

0.32

36

1.0

0.0

0.4

1.6

9

168

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

185.5

186.0

7.80

162

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.7

117

978

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

190.9

191.4

0.47

41

0.5

0.0

1.0

3.1

8

289

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

194.7

195.3

0.42

44

0.6

0.1

0.8

2.1

7

231

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Main

216.8

218.8

1.37

26

2.0

0.0

0.3

0.3

5

188

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

238.9

239.4

0.38

50

0.5

0.0

0.9

2.2

2

237

BOU-DD23-188

8275N

Para

280.6

283.4

0.39

36

2.8

0.0

0.2

1.2

27

149

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Para

77.5

78.4

0.37

36

0.9

0.1

0.8

2.7

13

251

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Para

89.3

90.4

0.38

24

1.1

0.0

0.3

0.7

6

110

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Main

92.5

97.3

4.00

126

4.8

0.1

1.5

1.4

14

642

Including

94.3

97.3

5.95

179

3.0

0.2

2.2

1.2

15

896

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Para

100.2

101.2

0.35

20

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

12

61

BOU-DD23-189

8175N

Para

103.1

114.7

1.38

68

11.6

0.1

0.1

2.9

33

366

BOU-DD23-190

8375N

Para

26.7

27.6

0.18

42

0.9

0.0

1.5

2.8

26

259

BOU-DD23-190

8375N

Main

249.1

250.9

0.14

79

1.8

0.0

0.7

1.2

56

183

BOU-DD23-191

8175N

Para

122.8

123.5

0.22

37

0.7

0.0

0.3

5.1

1

343

BOU-DD23-191

8175N

Para

140.9

142.0

1.08

12

1.1

0.0

0.2

0.6

1

154

BOU-DD23-191

8175N

Main

158.5

169.5

1.61

30

11.0

0.1

0.2

3.4

12

377

Including

158.5

167.5

1.87

33

9.0

0.1

0.2

3.7

7

423

BOU-DD23-192

8225N

Para

11.4

13.8

0.22

54

2.4

0.0

0.1

0.2

1

91

BOU-DD23-192

8225N

Para

127.2

127.7

0.64

63

0.5

0.0

1.3

3.2

4

343

BOU-DD23-192

8225N

Main

226.1

230.8

1.75

41

4.7

0.1

0.2

0.4

19

241

Including

228.1

230.8

2.31

58

2.7

0.1

0.3

0.5

12

323

BOU-DD23-192

8225N

Para

338.2

339.3

14.62

1

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

9

1371

BOU-DD23-194

8275N

Para

76.5

77.2

2.91

632

0.7

0.1

1.2

2.0

4

1063

BOU-DD23-194

8275N

Para

200.7

201.7

9.14

84

1.0

0.4

0.2

0.4

31

1024

BOU-DD23-194

8275N

Main

240.3

240.9

0.30

35

0.6

0.2

1.2

7.1

35

513

BOU-DD23-194

8275N

Para

277.6

278.7

0.41

19

1.1

0.0

1.2

1.5

20

179

BOU-DD23-195

8175N

Para

80.4

81.3

0.41

40

0.9

0.0

0.2

0.4

1

110

BOU-DD23-195

8175N

Para

84.6

85.4

0.51

36

0.8

0.0

1.2

2.3

4

245

BOU-DD23-195

8175N

Para

175.0

175.9

0.17

40

0.9

0.0

0.9

2.6

5

227

BOU-DD23-195

8175N

Main

185.0

185.5

0.75

44

0.5

0.0

1.5

3.9

1

376

BOU-DD23-195

8175N

Para

213.7

214.6

0.57

32

0.9

0.0

0.7

1.2

7

176

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

15.3

16.3

0.56

16

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

19

82

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

37.7

38.8

0.03

52

1.1

0.0

0.3

1.1

6

128

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

85.6

86.4

4.83

112

0.8

0.0

0.4

0.7

1

614

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

168.3

168.8

0.61

32

0.5

0.0

0.2

5.3

24

386

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

215.2

216.4

1.75

19

1.2

0.1

2.6

1.4

25

351

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Main

253.7

254.5

0.57

43

0.8

0.0

0.3

3.2

35

282

BOU-DD23-196

8225N

Para

407.9

408.5

0.52

79

0.6

0.0

0.2

1.6

5

224

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

44.5

45.0

1.85

118

0.5

0.0

1.2

2.7

1

477

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

71.0

73.1

1.66

41

2.1

0.0

1.0

2.9

44

392

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

185.8

196.1

2.59

63

10.3

0.2

0.2

2.1

6

451

Including

185.8

189.4

6.21

144

3.6

0.5

0.4

3.7

5

1006

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

271.3

273.4

1.85

16

2.1

0.0

1.5

0.3

8

255

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

310.3

311.6

1.67

139

1.3

0.0

1.0

0.3

28

345

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Main

323.3

326.0

1.50

58

2.7

0.0

0.2

0.2

29

216

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

370.2

371.2

0.22

40

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

2

85

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

374.4

375.4

0.45

20

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

5

72

BOU-DD23-198

8675N

Para

378.6

381.1

2.11

48

2.5

0.0

0.9

2.5

83

415

BOU-DD23-200

8175N

Para

135.5

136.3

1.87

25

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.2

4

214

BOU-DD23-200

8175N

Main

244.3

248.5

3.47

80

4.2

0.3

0.1

1.0

19

506

Including

244.3

246.3

5.37

124

2.0

0.5

0.1

0.6

18

736

BOU-DD23-200

8175N

Para

258.0

259.0

0.67

24

1.0

0.0

0.5

3.1

11

275

BOU-DD23-200

8175N

Para

295.2

295.7

0.63

55

0.5

0.0

0.3

4.1

53

349

BOU-DD23-201

8225N

Para

94.7

95.4

0.12

47

0.7

0.0

0.4

0.8

4

116

BOU-DD23-201

8225N

Para

209.1

210.0

0.49

28

0.9

0.0

1.4

1.5

5

201

BOU-DD23-201

8225N

Para

231.7

232.4

0.42

20

0.7

0.0

0.5

1.2

9

142

BOU-DD23-201

8225N

Para

242.4

246.6

2.59

39

4.2

0.1

0.2

0.7

9

341

Including

242.4

244.0

5.06

77

1.6

0.3

0.3

0.3

8

613

BOU-DD23-201

8225N

Main

315.0

316.0

0.30

32

1.0

0.1

0.8

4.7

19

357

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

95.5

96.7

1.06

48

1.2

0.0

0.5

2.2

15

286

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

104.9

105.4

1.59

110

0.5

0.0

3.0

7.9

5

786

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

223.1

226.0

3.61

67

2.9

0.1

0.3

2.8

18

583

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

227.8

229.2

0.58

11

1.4

0.0

0.1

0.3

19

85

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

239.0

239.5

2.48

42

0.5

0.1

0.5

11.3

37

909

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

242.6

243.2

0.72

24

0.6

0.0

0.6

2.3

21

238

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

250.8

251.3

0.43

36

0.5

0.0

1.1

3.5

3

308

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

266.6

267.4

0.22

35

0.8

0.0

2.8

2.4

15

277

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Main

349.2

355.2

4.31

129

6.0

0.1

0.6

1.4

41

645

Including

352.3

354.0

10.11

339

1.7

0.3

1.2

2.8

54

1522

BOU-DD23-202

8675N

Para

418.8

422.2

1.56

39

3.4

0.0

0.5

0.7

2

240

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

100.1

101.8

0.23

59

1.7

0.0

0.9

1.5

3

191

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

207.4

207.9

0.46

91

0.5

0.1

1.9

4.3

6

435

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

269.5

270.0

1.06

41

0.5

0.0

0.9

2.4

4

300

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

280.7

281.7

0.32

20

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.5

9

92

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Main

282.7

285.9

2.00

55

3.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

12

269

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

289.5

290.6

0.42

12

1.1

0.0

0.3

1.2

10

124

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

332.2

332.7

0.41

20

0.5

0.0

0.3

4.7

9

324

BOU-DD23-203

8175N

Para

373.2

374.3

0.03

89

1.1

0.2

0.8

1.2

7

201

*

True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**

Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.


Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

BOU-DD23-213

316 991

3 474 849

1 257

70

-50

600.0

BOU-DD23-214

317 026

3 477 177

1 216

250

-50

447.1

BOU-DD23-215

316 714

3 477 378

1 220

250

-50

330.1

BOU-DD23-216

317 077

3 474 268

1 258

70

-50

705.0

BOU-DD23-217

316 754

3 477 393

1 218

250

-50

363.8

BOU-DD23-218

317 101

3 477 207

1 208

250

-50

483.5

BOU-DD23-219

316 868

3 477 434

1 214

250

-50

465.4

BOU-DD23-220

317 079

3 474 775

1 274

70

-50

144.5

BOU-DD23-221

317 010

3 474 750

1 263

70

-50

369.0

BOU-DD23-222

316 483

3 477 496

1 222

250

-50

171.1

BOU-DD23-223

317 170

3 474 754

1 294

70

-50

299.4

BOU-DD23-224

317 234

3 474 537

1 283

70

-50

302.0

BOU-DD23-225

316 552

3 477 523

1 214

250

-50

206.0

BOU-DD23-226

316 626

3 477 547

1 211

250

-50

350.2

BOU-DD23-227

316 714

3 477 576

1 214

250

-50

356.1

BOU-DD23-228

317 161

3 474 514

1 273

70

-50

419.5

BOU-DD23-229

317 103

3 474 730

1 280

70

-50

332.3

BOU-DD23-230

317 046

3 474 763

1 270

70

-50

261.0

BOU-DD23-232

317 456

3 476 254

1 211

250

-50

532.1

BOU-DD23-233

317 067

3 474 717

1 274

70

-50

76.5

BOU-DD23-234

316 976

3 474 737

1 259

70

-50

501.0

BOU-DD23-235

317 036

3 474 706

1 266

70

-50

500.7

BOU-DD23-236

317 088

3 474 487

1 268

70

-50

606.2

BOU-DD23-237

317 378

3 476 226

1 209

250

-50

600.5

BOU-DD23-238

317 298

3 476 197

1 218

250

-50

510.0

BOU-DD23-239

316 937

3 474 723

1 258

70

-50

486.7

BOU-DD23-240

317 001

3 474 693

1 260

70

-50

466.4

BOU-DD23-242

317 227

3 476 171

1 228

250

-50

384.8

BOU-DD23-244

317 147

3 474 666

1 278

70

-50

236.6

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

