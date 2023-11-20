Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Exploration Results and Adds 4 Permits at Boumadine

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The new results confirm the large, high-grade mineralized zones in the central and northern portions of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions.
The Corporation has also added 4 permits to Boumadine, which now has a total surface footprint of 78 square kilometers ("km²").
Definition of new high-grade mineralization from the infill drilling program:
BOU-DD23-180 intersected 1,039 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 23.5 meters ("m") (6.41 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, 4.7% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.4% Cu)
BOU-DD23-184 intersected 474 g/t AgEq over 30.1m (2.57 g/t Au, 85 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.2m at 1,339 g/t AgEq and 3.4m at 1,169 g/t AgEq
BOU-DD23-172 intersected 2,689 g/t AgEq over 3.7m (22.03 g/t Au, 531 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
BOU-DD23-186 intersected 442 g/t AgEq over 16.6m (1.85 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 2.7m at 1,088 g/t AgEq
BOU-DD23-176 intersected 202 g/t AgEq over 30.6m (1.42 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.05% Cu)
BOU-DD23-178 intersected 613 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (2.70 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.3m at 1,476 g/t AgEq
Acquisition of two mining permits totaling 15.8 km² north-east and south-west of Boumadine.
Acquisition of one mining and one exploration permit for a total of 20.0 km² west of Boumadine.
"The acquisition of new permits is core to our strategy of consolidating our land position, and the four permits provide additional upside potential in the vicinity of the Boumadine Main Trend," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Today's high-grade drilling results including BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 confirm both continuity of the Main Trend and its potential from surface and over a very wide area. Following the positive metallurgical test results, our team is now focused on completing the remaining 20% of the expanded drill program and delivering the Q1-2024 Boumadine resource estimate."
1All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
DDH No.
Section
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Length* (m)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Mo (g/t)
Ag Eq** (g/t)
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
141.5
146.1
4.59
99
4.6
0.1
0.9
2.3
135
694
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Main
151.8
155.5
22.03
531
3.7
0.2
0.3
1.3
9
2689
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
163.5
169.2
2.61
100
5.7
0.1
0.1
4.1
8
589
Including
165.2
168.6
3.96
150
3.4
0.2
0.2
6.4
11
902
BOU-DD23-173
8025N
Main
203.5
214.1
1.60
22
10.6
0.0
0.1
1.2
6
246
BOU-DD23-176
8275N
Main
69.1
99.7
1.42
20
30.6
0.0
0.3
0.6
8
202
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Main
166.4
175.9
2.70
49
9.5
0.2
1.8
4.2
36
613
Including
165.4
167.7
6.49
125
2.3
0.3
1.3
12.3
4
1476
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Main
70.3
82.2
1.52
8
11.9
0.0
0.5
1.4
18
246
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
127.7
136.5
1.27
21
8.8
0.0
0.5
2.5
17
298
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Main
165.1
188.6
6.41
116
23.5
0.4
0.6
4.7
3
1039
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
248.5
282.4
0.64
24
33.9
0.0
0.3
0.5
5
128
BOU-DD23-184
8225N
Main
104.8
134.9
2.57
85
30.1
0.1
0.6
2.2
15
474
Including
104.8
108.0
6.69
528
3.2
0.1
0.8
2.6
8
1339
Including
130.5
133.9
5.65
120
3.4
0.2
1.6
8.1
91
1169
BOU-DD23-186
8175N
Main
37.8
54.4
1.85
150
16.6
0.1
0.3
1.9
8
442
Including
45.4
48.1
6.03
381
2.7
0.2
0.5
1.7
12
1088
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Main
183.6
193.3
1.27
33
9.7
0.0
0.2
1.9
33
271
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Main
92.5
97.3
4.00
126
4.8
0.1
1.5
1.4
14
642
Including
94.3
97.3
5.95
179
3.0
0.2
2.2
1.2
15
896
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Para
103.1
114.7
1.38
68
11.6
0.1
0.1
2.9
33
366
BOU-DD23-191
8175N
Main
158.5
169.5
1.61
30
11.0
0.1
0.2
3.4
12
377
Including
158.5
167.5
1.87
33
9.0
0.1
0.2
3.7
7
423
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
185.8
196.1
2.59
63
10.3
0.2
0.2
2.1
6
451
Including
185.8
189.4
6.21
144
3.6
0.5
0.4
3.7
5
1006
BOU-DD23-200
8175N
Main
244.3
248.5
3.47
80
4.2
0.3
0.1
1.0
19
506
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Main
349.2
355.2
4.31
129
6.0
0.1
0.6
1.4
41
645
Including
352.3
354.0
10.11
339
1.7
0.3
1.2
2.8
54
1522
*
True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
**
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
2023 Exploration Results
To date, 159 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for a total of 61,312m have been completed at Boumadine in 2023 (Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the Main Trend (South, Central, and North Zones).
Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD23-203 (Table 1, Figure 4, Figure 5, and Appendix 1).
Results received since September 2023 confirm the high grade of the north and central sections of the Main Trend, notably with holes BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 intersecting large, mineralized zones.
The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 3 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.
Next Steps
The 76,000m drilling program is 80% complete and is expected to be completed at year-end 2023. The Corporation expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant resource by the end of Q1-2024.
Fieldwork will commence on the new permits in 2024 and will combine a hyperspectral survey, ground geophysics, mapping and prospecting.
Technical Information
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "potential", "complete", "expect" "extend", "belief", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
DDH No.
Section
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Length* (m)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Mo (g/t)
Ag Eq** (g/t)
BOU-DD23-165
8125N
Para
280.1
282.1
4.69
84
2.0
0.3
0.1
0.3
47
589
BOU-DD23-165
8125N
Para
297.0
298.0
0.37
24
1.0
0.0
0.1
2.6
8
209
BOU-DD23-165
8125N
Para
333.0
333.5
0.26
42
0.5
0.0
1.3
4.1
7
327
BOU-DD23-165
8125N
Main
462.7
463.7
0.36
12
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
4
60
BOU-DD23-165
8125N
Para
546.2
546.9
0.60
25
0.7
0.0
0.5
0.6
4
127
BOU-DD23-166
8850N
Para
140.0
141.0
0.32
43
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.8
2
119
BOU-DD23-166
8850N
Para
141.7
142.5
0.09
48
0.8
0.0
0.3
0.6
9
99
BOU-DD23-167
8025N
NSR
0.0
163.4
0.00
0
163.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0
0
BOU-DD23-168
8325N
Para
125.4
126.4
4.35
16
1.0
0.0
0.4
0.8
1
480
BOU-DD23-170
8025N
Para
67.3
68.9
0.36
23
1.6
0.0
0.2
0.3
85
84
BOU-DD23-170
8025N
Main
86.5
87.6
2.59
63
1.1
0.1
0.3
0.6
304
382
BOU-DD23-170
8025N
Para
124.3
126.5
0.48
4
2.2
0.0
0.1
0.5
8
84
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
128.3
130.1
0.26
23
1.8
0.0
0.6
0.7
68
108
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
141.5
146.1
4.59
99
4.6
0.1
0.9
2.3
135
694
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Main
151.8
155.5
22.03
531
3.7
0.2
0.3
1.3
9
2689
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
163.5
169.2
2.61
100
5.7
0.1
0.1
4.1
8
589
Including
165.2
168.6
3.96
150
3.4
0.2
0.2
6.4
11
902
BOU-DD23-172
8550N
Para
244.8
245.6
1.29
41
0.8
0.0
0.2
0.4
3
194
BOU-DD23-173
8025N
Para
127.4
128.6
0.54
16
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.4
15
95
BOU-DD23-173
8025N
Main
203.5
214.1
1.60
22
10.6
0.0
0.1
1.2
6
246
Including
209.3
214.1
2.67
32
4.8
0.1
0.2
2.0
8
407
BOU-DD23-174
8025N
Main
287.1
290.3
1.90
40
3.2
0.1
0.2
0.3
19
260
Including
288.1
289.3
4.04
80
1.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
27
530
BOU-DD23-174
8025N
Para
435.0
435.5
3.29
126
0.5
0.2
0.7
0.3
4
492
BOU-DD23-175
8025N
Para
108.1
108.8
0.28
21
0.7
0.1
0.5
2.4
12
205
BOU-DD23-175
8025N
Para
183.6
187.0
0.05
45
3.4
0.0
5.7
1.5
9
317
BOU-DD23-175
8025N
Main
269.3
270.3
0.16
16
1.0
0.0
1.5
2.1
22
195
BOU-DD23-176
8275N
Para
45.3
46.0
0.54
13
0.7
0.0
0.1
5.1
15
347
BOU-DD23-176
8275N
Para
49.5
50.6
0.47
8
1.1
0.0
0.1
0.3
6
73
BOU-DD23-176
8275N
Main
69.1
99.7
1.42
20
30.6
0.0
0.3
0.6
8
202
BOU-DD23-177
8850N
Main
31.9
34.8
3.40
120
2.9
0.0
1.5
0.1
17
494
BOU-DD23-177
8850N
Para
43.0
44.0
0.76
29
1.0
0.0
0.7
0.7
24
160
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Para
113.1
117.5
2.32
28
4.4
0.0
0.3
1.3
4
333
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Para
132.1
132.8
0.39
40
0.7
0.0
1.6
2.2
2
251
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Para
139.5
142.0
1.21
46
2.5
0.0
0.4
1.9
6
280
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Para
151.8
152.7
0.76
12
0.9
0.0
0.2
0.3
2
107
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Para
156.1
158.3
2.66
59
2.2
0.2
0.1
0.2
5
348
BOU-DD23-178
8275N
Main
166.4
175.9
2.70
49
9.5
0.2
1.8
4.2
36
613
Including
165.4
167.7
6.49
125
2.3
0.3
1.3
12.3
4
1476
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Para
22.4
22.9
0.66
64
0.5
0.0
1.5
5.3
75
467
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Para
24.5
25.0
0.73
33
0.5
0.1
0.5
2.8
16
271
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Para
38.0
38.6
0.39
12
0.6
0.0
0.1
1.0
8
110
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Para
44.0
47.4
1.17
28
3.4
0.0
0.1
1.1
17
203
BOU-DD23-179
8225N
Main
70.3
82.2
1.52
8
11.9
0.0
0.5
1.4
18
246
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
104.7
105.6
0.40
24
0.9
0.0
0.9
2.3
1
217
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
127.7
136.5
1.27
21
8.8
0.0
0.5
2.5
17
298
Including
129.4
133.5
2.18
31
4.1
0.1
0.3
3.4
28
440
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
144.6
148.2
0.69
18
3.6
0.0
0.3
0.8
5
141
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
155.6
156.4
0.59
24
0.8
0.0
0.3
2.2
107
217
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
157.3
157.9
0.49
12
0.6
0.0
0.2
1.8
11
161
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
159.8
160.3
2.62
67
0.5
0.1
0.5
3.7
7
538
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Main
165.1
188.6
6.41
116
23.5
0.4
0.6
4.7
3
1039
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
248.5
282.4
0.64
24
33.9
0.0
0.3
0.5
5
128
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
296.0
297.0
0.64
8
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
11
73
BOU-DD23-180
8375N
Para
301.0
302.0
0.42
12
1.0
0.0
0.3
0.5
6
88
BOU-DD23-181
8025N
Main
345.1
345.9
0.99
48
0.8
0.1
2.4
2.6
3
376
BOU-DD23-181
8025N
Para
357.2
358.3
0.34
59
1.1
0.2
6.1
7.5
3
717
BOU-DD23-181
8025N
Para
480.2
480.7
0.35
33
0.5
0.0
1.3
0.9
34
159
BOU-DD23-181
8025N
Para
537.1
538.3
0.03
136
1.2
0.0
0.4
0.2
8
163
BOU-DD23-182
8275N
Para
145.3
145.9
0.74
24
0.6
0.0
0.9
1.4
45
202
BOU-DD23-182
8275N
Para
177.9
181.0
0.50
30
3.1
0.0
1.0
2.4
12
243
BOU-DD23-182
8275N
Main
189.2
192.0
0.82
23
2.8
0.1
2.0
1.2
31
248
BOU-DD23-182
8275N
Para
196.2
199.2
0.67
17
3.0
0.0
0.8
1.6
7
198
BOU-DD23-182
8275N
Para
201.2
205.4
0.43
16
4.2
0.0
0.6
2.1
4
190
BOU-DD23-183
8025N
Para
105.8
107.0
1.02
48
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
3
160
BOU-DD23-183
8025N
Para
287.7
288.7
0.64
7
1.0
0.0
0.3
0.1
6
85
BOU-DD23-183
8025N
Para
364.9
366.2
0.38
16
1.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
7
75
BOU-DD23-183
8025N
Main
507.6
514.0
0.80
23
6.4
0.0
0.4
0.6
10
146
Including
508.2
510.0
1.85
20
1.8
0.1
0.3
0.6
10
244
BOU-DD23-184
8225N
Para
59.7
60.2
0.52
33
0.5
0.0
0.6
4.6
40
358
BOU-DD23-184
8225N
Main
104.8
134.9
2.57
85
30.1
0.1
0.6
2.2
15
474
Including
104.8
108.0
6.69
528
3.2
0.1
0.8
2.6
8
1339
Including
130.5
133.9
5.65
120
3.4
0.2
1.6
8.1
91
1169
BOU-DD23-184
8225N
Para
135.9
136.9
0.36
12
1.0
0.0
0.3
5.7
9
369
BOU-DD23-185
8375N
Para
143.4
145.4
0.56
24
2.0
0.0
0.5
1.0
11
148
BOU-DD23-185
8375N
Para
175.6
176.5
4.97
252
0.9
0.4
2.7
8.5
16
1314
BOU-DD23-185
8375N
Main
204.6
210.9
0.16
1
6.3
0.0
0.0
0.1
11
26
BOU-DD23-185
8375N
Para
244.3
244.8
0.14
46
0.5
0.0
1.1
1.6
11
182
BOU-DD23-186
8175N
Main
37.8
54.4
1.85
150
16.6
0.1
0.3
1.9
8
442
Including
45.4
48.1
6.03
381
2.7
0.2
0.5
1.7
12
1088
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Para
62.4
62.9
0.25
102
0.5
0.0
1.1
2.2
9
285
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Para
157.4
157.9
0.97
77
0.5
0.0
1.8
2.8
20
378
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Para
165.2
167.2
0.23
29
2.0
0.0
0.3
0.8
6
104
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Para
168.2
169.1
0.24
34
0.9
0.0
2.0
1.6
12
206
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Main
183.6
193.3
1.27
33
9.7
0.0
0.2
1.9
33
271
Including
188.9
192.3
2.19
44
3.4
0.1
0.2
3.6
61
462
BOU-DD23-187
8225N
Para
195.4
196.5
0.44
16
1.1
0.0
0.3
1.4
6
146
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
9.0
10.0
0.03
56
1.0
0.0
9.8
0.7
9
407
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
104.3
105.0
0.14
40
0.7
0.0
0.2
0.7
4
103
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
179.2
180.2
0.32
36
1.0
0.0
0.4
1.6
9
168
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
185.5
186.0
7.80
162
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.7
117
978
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
190.9
191.4
0.47
41
0.5
0.0
1.0
3.1
8
289
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
194.7
195.3
0.42
44
0.6
0.1
0.8
2.1
7
231
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Main
216.8
218.8
1.37
26
2.0
0.0
0.3
0.3
5
188
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
238.9
239.4
0.38
50
0.5
0.0
0.9
2.2
2
237
BOU-DD23-188
8275N
Para
280.6
283.4
0.39
36
2.8
0.0
0.2
1.2
27
149
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Para
77.5
78.4
0.37
36
0.9
0.1
0.8
2.7
13
251
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Para
89.3
90.4
0.38
24
1.1
0.0
0.3
0.7
6
110
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Main
92.5
97.3
4.00
126
4.8
0.1
1.5
1.4
14
642
Including
94.3
97.3
5.95
179
3.0
0.2
2.2
1.2
15
896
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Para
100.2
101.2
0.35
20
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
12
61
BOU-DD23-189
8175N
Para
103.1
114.7
1.38
68
11.6
0.1
0.1
2.9
33
366
BOU-DD23-190
8375N
Para
26.7
27.6
0.18
42
0.9
0.0
1.5
2.8
26
259
BOU-DD23-190
8375N
Main
249.1
250.9
0.14
79
1.8
0.0
0.7
1.2
56
183
BOU-DD23-191
8175N
Para
122.8
123.5
0.22
37
0.7
0.0
0.3
5.1
1
343
BOU-DD23-191
8175N
Para
140.9
142.0
1.08
12
1.1
0.0
0.2
0.6
1
154
BOU-DD23-191
8175N
Main
158.5
169.5
1.61
30
11.0
0.1
0.2
3.4
12
377
Including
158.5
167.5
1.87
33
9.0
0.1
0.2
3.7
7
423
BOU-DD23-192
8225N
Para
11.4
13.8
0.22
54
2.4
0.0
0.1
0.2
1
91
BOU-DD23-192
8225N
Para
127.2
127.7
0.64
63
0.5
0.0
1.3
3.2
4
343
BOU-DD23-192
8225N
Main
226.1
230.8
1.75
41
4.7
0.1
0.2
0.4
19
241
Including
228.1
230.8
2.31
58
2.7
0.1
0.3
0.5
12
323
BOU-DD23-192
8225N
Para
338.2
339.3
14.62
1
1.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
9
1371
BOU-DD23-194
8275N
Para
76.5
77.2
2.91
632
0.7
0.1
1.2
2.0
4
1063
BOU-DD23-194
8275N
Para
200.7
201.7
9.14
84
1.0
0.4
0.2
0.4
31
1024
BOU-DD23-194
8275N
Main
240.3
240.9
0.30
35
0.6
0.2
1.2
7.1
35
513
BOU-DD23-194
8275N
Para
277.6
278.7
0.41
19
1.1
0.0
1.2
1.5
20
179
BOU-DD23-195
8175N
Para
80.4
81.3
0.41
40
0.9
0.0
0.2
0.4
1
110
BOU-DD23-195
8175N
Para
84.6
85.4
0.51
36
0.8
0.0
1.2
2.3
4
245
BOU-DD23-195
8175N
Para
175.0
175.9
0.17
40
0.9
0.0
0.9
2.6
5
227
BOU-DD23-195
8175N
Main
185.0
185.5
0.75
44
0.5
0.0
1.5
3.9
1
376
BOU-DD23-195
8175N
Para
213.7
214.6
0.57
32
0.9
0.0
0.7
1.2
7
176
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
15.3
16.3
0.56
16
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
19
82
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
37.7
38.8
0.03
52
1.1
0.0
0.3
1.1
6
128
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
85.6
86.4
4.83
112
0.8
0.0
0.4
0.7
1
614
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
168.3
168.8
0.61
32
0.5
0.0
0.2
5.3
24
386
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
215.2
216.4
1.75
19
1.2
0.1
2.6
1.4
25
351
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Main
253.7
254.5
0.57
43
0.8
0.0
0.3
3.2
35
282
BOU-DD23-196
8225N
Para
407.9
408.5
0.52
79
0.6
0.0
0.2
1.6
5
224
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
44.5
45.0
1.85
118
0.5
0.0
1.2
2.7
1
477
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
71.0
73.1
1.66
41
2.1
0.0
1.0
2.9
44
392
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
185.8
196.1
2.59
63
10.3
0.2
0.2
2.1
6
451
Including
185.8
189.4
6.21
144
3.6
0.5
0.4
3.7
5
1006
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
271.3
273.4
1.85
16
2.1
0.0
1.5
0.3
8
255
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
310.3
311.6
1.67
139
1.3
0.0
1.0
0.3
28
345
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Main
323.3
326.0
1.50
58
2.7
0.0
0.2
0.2
29
216
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
370.2
371.2
0.22
40
1.0
0.0
0.2
0.3
2
85
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
374.4
375.4
0.45
20
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
5
72
BOU-DD23-198
8675N
Para
378.6
381.1
2.11
48
2.5
0.0
0.9
2.5
83
415
BOU-DD23-200
8175N
Para
135.5
136.3
1.87
25
0.8
0.0
0.1
0.2
4
214
BOU-DD23-200
8175N
Main
244.3
248.5
3.47
80
4.2
0.3
0.1
1.0
19
506
Including
244.3
246.3
5.37
124
2.0
0.5
0.1
0.6
18
736
BOU-DD23-200
8175N
Para
258.0
259.0
0.67
24
1.0
0.0
0.5
3.1
11
275
BOU-DD23-200
8175N
Para
295.2
295.7
0.63
55
0.5
0.0
0.3
4.1
53
349
BOU-DD23-201
8225N
Para
94.7
95.4
0.12
47
0.7
0.0
0.4
0.8
4
116
BOU-DD23-201
8225N
Para
209.1
210.0
0.49
28
0.9
0.0
1.4
1.5
5
201
BOU-DD23-201
8225N
Para
231.7
232.4
0.42
20
0.7
0.0
0.5
1.2
9
142
BOU-DD23-201
8225N
Para
242.4
246.6
2.59
39
4.2
0.1
0.2
0.7
9
341
Including
242.4
244.0
5.06
77
1.6
0.3
0.3
0.3
8
613
BOU-DD23-201
8225N
Main
315.0
316.0
0.30
32
1.0
0.1
0.8
4.7
19
357
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
95.5
96.7
1.06
48
1.2
0.0
0.5
2.2
15
286
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
104.9
105.4
1.59
110
0.5
0.0
3.0
7.9
5
786
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
223.1
226.0
3.61
67
2.9
0.1
0.3
2.8
18
583
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
227.8
229.2
0.58
11
1.4
0.0
0.1
0.3
19
85
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
239.0
239.5
2.48
42
0.5
0.1
0.5
11.3
37
909
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
242.6
243.2
0.72
24
0.6
0.0
0.6
2.3
21
238
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
250.8
251.3
0.43
36
0.5
0.0
1.1
3.5
3
308
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
266.6
267.4
0.22
35
0.8
0.0
2.8
2.4
15
277
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Main
349.2
355.2
4.31
129
6.0
0.1
0.6
1.4
41
645
Including
352.3
354.0
10.11
339
1.7
0.3
1.2
2.8
54
1522
BOU-DD23-202
8675N
Para
418.8
422.2
1.56
39
3.4
0.0
0.5
0.7
2
240
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
100.1
101.8
0.23
59
1.7
0.0
0.9
1.5
3
191
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
207.4
207.9
0.46
91
0.5
0.1
1.9
4.3
6
435
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
269.5
270.0
1.06
41
0.5
0.0
0.9
2.4
4
300
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
280.7
281.7
0.32
20
1.0
0.0
0.4
0.5
9
92
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Main
282.7
285.9
2.00
55
3.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
12
269
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
289.5
290.6
0.42
12
1.1
0.0
0.3
1.2
10
124
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
332.2
332.7
0.41
20
0.5
0.0
0.3
4.7
9
324
BOU-DD23-203
8175N
Para
373.2
374.3
0.03
89
1.1
0.2
0.8
1.2
7
201
*
True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
**
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
DDH No.
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length (m)
BOU-DD23-213
316 991
3 474 849
1 257
70
-50
600.0
BOU-DD23-214
317 026
3 477 177
1 216
250
-50
447.1
BOU-DD23-215
316 714
3 477 378
1 220
250
-50
330.1
BOU-DD23-216
317 077
3 474 268
1 258
70
-50
705.0
BOU-DD23-217
316 754
3 477 393
1 218
250
-50
363.8
BOU-DD23-218
317 101
3 477 207
1 208
250
-50
483.5
BOU-DD23-219
316 868
3 477 434
1 214
250
-50
465.4
BOU-DD23-220
317 079
3 474 775
1 274
70
-50
144.5
BOU-DD23-221
317 010
3 474 750
1 263
70
-50
369.0
BOU-DD23-222
316 483
3 477 496
1 222
250
-50
171.1
BOU-DD23-223
317 170
3 474 754
1 294
70
-50
299.4
BOU-DD23-224
317 234
3 474 537
1 283
70
-50
302.0
BOU-DD23-225
316 552
3 477 523
1 214
250
-50
206.0
BOU-DD23-226
316 626
3 477 547
1 211
250
-50
350.2
BOU-DD23-227
316 714
3 477 576
1 214
250
-50
356.1
BOU-DD23-228
317 161
3 474 514
1 273
70
-50
419.5
BOU-DD23-229
317 103
3 474 730
1 280
70
-50
332.3
BOU-DD23-230
317 046
3 474 763
1 270
70
-50
261.0
BOU-DD23-232
317 456
3 476 254
1 211
250
-50
532.1
BOU-DD23-233
317 067
3 474 717
1 274
70
-50
76.5
BOU-DD23-234
316 976
3 474 737
1 259
70
-50
501.0
BOU-DD23-235
317 036
3 474 706
1 266
70
-50
500.7
BOU-DD23-236
317 088
3 474 487
1 268
70
-50
606.2
BOU-DD23-237
317 378
3 476 226
1 209
250
-50
600.5
BOU-DD23-238
317 298
3 476 197
1 218
250
-50
510.0
BOU-DD23-239
316 937
3 474 723
1 258
70
-50
486.7
BOU-DD23-240
317 001
3 474 693
1 260
70
-50
466.4
BOU-DD23-242
317 227
3 476 171
1 228
250
-50
384.8
BOU-DD23-244
317 147
3 474 666
1 278
70
-50
236.6
