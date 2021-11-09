Aya Gold & Silver Reports Fatality at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") sadly reports that a fatal accident occurred at the Zgounder Mine. The accident occurred when an employee of a contractor was working underground. No other personnel were injured in the incident.

"On behalf of Aya Gold & Silver, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family who has lost their loved one in this tragic event. Safety for everyone at our sites is part of our core values. We are collaborating closely with our contractor and with Moroccan authorities to determine the cause of the accident," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO, Aya Gold & Silver.

Mining activities at Zgounder have been suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation and will resume within the next 24 hours.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team is focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

