Aya Gold & Silver Recognized as a Top Performer for Third Consecutive Year by the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") reiterates its support to the people of Morocco following the tragic events from last week, as we continue to use local teams to offer assistance to those impacted.

"We send our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Morocco, in light of Friday's earthquake," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya. "Aya stands with the people of Morocco at this difficult time and continues to offer regional support."

Aya also announces that it has recently been recognized as a TSX30™ 2023 winner, by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

"We would like to note our gratitude for recently being recognized as a top performing company on the TSX, placing 14th on the list. Aya is one of only two companies to achieve this milestone three years in a row, which reflects Aya's ongoing exploration success, strong execution and dedication to sustainably grow silver production and deliver value for all stakeholders," continued Benoit La Salle. "As we advance the Zgounder Silver Mine expansion, we are supported by a robust growth pipeline with both Zgounder and Boumadine to significantly grow resources. We continue to seek and support sustainability initiatives, making a commitment to a low-carbon strategy, health and safety and corporate social responsibility.

"More importantly, we would like to acknowledge our employees, contractors and stakeholders, including the government of Morocco as well as the entire investment community, whom have all played a critical role in our achievements to date."

"The TSX30 is proud to recognize Aya Gold & Silver, who for the third consecutive year has made the ranking, demonstrating remarkable resilience even amid challenging economic conditions," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "Two thirds of this year's list is comprised of resources companies, demonstrating investors' continued confidence in the mining sector and companies such as Aya."

The TSX30™ 2023 list ranks the top-performing TSX stocks and is based on the average dividend-adjusted three-year price performance for the period ended June 30, 2023. Aya shares increased by 498%, ranking it 14th on the TSX30™ 2023 list. For more information on the 2023 TSX30™ rankings, visit www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

