Aya Gold & Silver Publishes Inaugural Climate Change Report

Announces 88% Reduction in GHG Emissions in 2025

MONTREAL, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Climate Action Report ("The Report"). The Report is a significant milestone for Aya and follows our February 2023 press release announcing signing of a renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA"), which will reduce Zgounder Silver Mine's carbon intensity by 88% in 2025.

Benoit La Salle, President & CEO, said, "Aya has made significant strides in understanding our carbon footprint and addressing climate-related risks and opportunities over the past three years. Through Zgounder's 2024 connection to renewable-energy power, we are driving an 88% reduction in greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions in 2025 that will position it among the lowest-carbon silver mines in the world. In this report, we also detail the on-site initiatives underway to enhance water storage, tracking and access with the aim of improving physical and community resiliency and setting water targets in 2024. We will also continue to enhance climate-related reporting including strengthening our Scope 3 emissions approach and disclosing our water and climate impacts through CDP for the first time."

The Report was prepared in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and outlines how Aya is addressing climate change risks and opportunities and the resiliency of its Zgounder Silver Mine to climate impacts.

Read Aya's Climate Change Report Here

2022 Highlights from Climate Action Report

Signed a 100% renewable energy PPA for the Zgounder Silver Mine

First Scope 3 GHG emissions calculation

Recycled 61% of total water used, a 6% improvement over 2021

2024-2025 Objectives1

98% 2 reduction in Scope 2 emissions compared to "Business as Usual" in 2025

reduction in Scope 2 emissions compared to "Business as Usual" in 2025 88% reduction in overall emissions 3 by 2025 compared to 2021 base year

by 2025 compared to 2021 base year Targeted emission intensity figure of 11.2 tonnes of CO2e per thousand of tonnes of ore processed

Approximately 500,000 thousand tonnes of CO2e emissions saved over life of mine by signing of PPA

Engagement and support of our supply chain to improve Scope 3 calculations

The Report complements Aya's 2022 Sustainability Report and ESG report, all of which are available for download at ayagoldsilver.com/reports-disclosures/.

1 Scope 2 emissions data are calculated using the market-based method of accounting. 2 While Zgounder Silver Mine will be connected to the renewable power line in 2024 during commissioning of its expanded plant, 2025 will represent its first full calendar year of operating with 100% renewable energy. 3 Excludes Scope 3 emissions.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

