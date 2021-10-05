Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 2,417 g/t Ag over 12m and 3,272 g/t Ag over 7.2m at Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional underground silver assay results from its 2021 drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder from Surface and Underground Drilling (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

T28 percussion holes were carried out in three areas located at the 1,975 meters ("m"), 2,100m and 2,125m levels to the east:

At the 2,125m level, continuation of the eastern trend at depth by T28-21-2125-203 which encountered 2,417 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 12m including:

13,727 g/t Ag over 1.2m

3,029 g/t Ag over 1.2m

4,808 g/t Ag over 1.2m

1,370 g/t Ag over 1.2m



3,029 g/t Ag over 1.2m



4,808 g/t Ag over 1.2m



1,370 g/t Ag over 1.2m





At the 2,100m level, validation of the vertical continuity with high-grade intercepts such as T28-21-2100-188bis, which generated 480 g/t Ag over 13.2m including

2,151 g/t Ag over 1.2m

2,113 g/t Ag over 1.2m



2,113 g/t Ag over 1.2m





At the 1,975m level, extension of high-grade underground mineralization in a previously untested area below current operations with T28-21-1975-253 , which returned 3,272 g/t Ag over 7.2m and with T28-21-1975-253bis which intersected 3,101 g/t Ag over 7.2m including

13,671 g/t Ag over 1.2m

3,680 g/t Ag over 1.2m



3,680 g/t Ag over 1.2m





Ongoing definition of high-grade mineralisation below current mine operations with ZG-21-45, which returned 1,030 g/t Ag over 4.5m and 537 g/t Ag over 5.0m

"We are delighted with today's results, which continue to demonstrate Zgounder's high-grade potential at depth. In particular, holes T28-21-2125-203, T28-21-1975-253 and T28-21-1975-253bis rank among our top all-time best drill intercepts at Zgounder on a grade by thickness basis. These newly drilled high-grade mineralized pods located below the current mining galleries validate continuity at depth and to the east at Zgounder," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 70 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include three DDH from surface and 67 underground percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.



Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-21-45 115.00 116.00 1.00 252 147.50 148.00 0.50 124 165.00 169.50 4.50 1,030 176.00 176.50 0.50 84 181.00 181.50 0.50 288 184.00 184.50 0.50 242 187.00 192.00 5.00 537

including 0.50 1,126

including 0.50 3,200 Underground T28-21-1975-225 2.40 8.40 6.00 748

including 1.20 1,511

including 1.20 1,122 T28-21-1975-230 0.00 2.40 2.40 102 6.00 8.40 2.40 692 12.00 13.20 1.20 256 19.20 24.00 4.80 817

including 1.20 1,287 T28-21-1975-231 0.00 2.40 2.40 1,033 13.20 14.40 1.20 144 T28-21-1975-236 4.80 18.00 13.20 966

including 1.20 5,543

including 1.20 1,691

including 1.20 1,303 21.60 22.80 1.20 96 T28-21-1975-242bis 15.60 18.00 2.40 1,876 T28-21-1975-252 0.00 3.60 3.60 3,306

including 1.20 6,883 T28-21-1975-252bis 0.00 2.40 2.40 1,188 T28-21-1975-253 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,272 9.60 10.80 1.20 80 24.00 26.40 2.40 148 T28-21-1975-253bis 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,101

including 1.20 13,671

including 1.20 3,680 10.80 12.00 1.20 92 18.00 19.20 1.20 132 24.00 26.40 2.40 89 T28-21-1975-259 6.00 10.80 4.80 824 T28-21-1975-259bis 4.80 6.00 1.20 181 8.40 12.00 3.60 1,270 14.40 16.80 2.40 231 T28-21-1975-260bis 2.40 12.00 9.60 622 22.80 24.00 1.20 83 T28-21-1975-261bis 6.00 19.20 13.20 521 T28-21-2100-188bis 8.40 21.60 13.20 480

including 1.20 2,151

including 1.20 2,113 T28-21-2125-198 12.00 18.00 6.00 898 T28-21-2125-203 7.20 8.40 1.20 177 12.00 24.00 12.00 2,417

including 1.20 13,727

including 1.20 3,029

including 1.20 4,808

including 1.20 1,370 T28-21-2125-206 0.00 2.40 2.40 143 4.80 9.60 4.80 2,401 T28-21-2125-217 4.80 7.20 2.40 111 13.20 20.40 7.20 404 T28-21-2125-221 7.20 9.60 2.40 1,401

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder from Surface and Underground Drilling as per Appendixes 1 & 2

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved (1.2m length for T28 percussion samples). For core material, half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "expand", "potential", "plans", "expects", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-21-44 98.00 99.00 1.00 216 198.00 200.00 2.00 203 ZG-21-45 115.00 116.00 1.00 252 147.50 148.00 0.50 124 165.00 169.50 4.50 1,030 176.00 176.50 0.50 84 181.00 181.50 0.50 288 184.00 184.50 0.50 242 187.00 192.00 5.00 537

including 0.50 1,126

including 0.50 3,200 ZG-21-48 24.00 30.00 6.00 169 33.50 37.50 4.00 142 104.00 106.00 2.00 167 111.50 112.50 1.00 694

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) T28-21-1975-225 2.40 8.40 6.00 748

including 1.20 1,511

including 1.20 1,122 T28-21-1975-227 7.20 8.40 1.20 112 T28-21-1975-228 20.40 21.60 1.20 110 T28-21-1975-229 19.20 24.00 4.80 672 T28-21-1975-230 0.00 2.40 2.40 102 6.00 8.40 2.40 692 12.00 13.20 1.20 256 19.20 24.00 4.80 817

including 1.20 1,287 T28-21-1975-231 0.00 2.40 2.40 1,033 13.20 14.40 1.20 144 T28-21-1975-232 9.60 10.80 1.20 108 14.40 15.60 1.20 156 T28-21-1975-233 12.00 13.20 1.20 88 T28-21-1975-234 12.00 13.20 1.20 140 T28-21-1975-235 0.00 1.20 1.20 640 T28-21-1975-236 4.80 18.00 13.20 966

including 1.20 5,543

including 1.20 1,691

including 1.20 1,303 21.60 22.80 1.20 96 T28-21-1975-236bis 1.20 2.40 1.20 102 7.20 9.60 2.40 220 20.40 21.60 1.20 128 T28-21-1975-237 4.80 6.00 1.20 208 10.80 12.00 1.20 168 T28-21-1975-237bis 8.40 9.60 1.20 96 T28-21-1975-239 8.40 10.80 2.40 92 T28-21-1975-240 9.60 10.80 1.20 164 T28-21-1975-240bis 15.60 18.00 2.40 114 T28-21-1975-242bis 15.60 18.00 2.40 1,876 T28-21-1975-243bis 12.00 13.20 1.20 140 T28-21-1975-244 0.00 2.40 2.40 322 4.80 6.00 1.20 79 T28-21-1975-246 10.80 12.00 1.20 280 T28-21-1975-246bis 0.00 3.60 3.60 126 4.80 6.00 1.20 98 12.00 13.20 1.20 124 20.40 26.40 6.00 370 T28-21-1975-247 13.20 14.40 1.20 12 T28-21-1975-248 0.00 2.40 2.40 320 7.20 8.40 1.20 174 T28-21-1975-249 4.80 6.00 1.20 733 8.40 10.80 2.40 113 24.00 25.20 1.20 77 T28-21-1975-249bis 6.00 10.80 4.80 638 20.40 22.80 2.40 170 T28-21-1975-250 0.00 2.40 2.40 76 T28-21-1975-251bis 6.00 7.20 1.20 150 T28-21-1975-252 0.00 3.60 3.60 3,306

including 1.20 6,883 T28-21-1975-252bis 0.00 2.40 2.40 1,188 T28-21-1975-253 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,272 9.60 10.80 1.20 80 24.00 26.40 2.40 148 T28-21-1975-253bis 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,101

including 1.20 13,671

including 1.20 3,680 10.80 12.00 1.20 92 18.00 19.20 1.20 132 24.00 26.40 2.40 89 T28-21-1975-254 18.00 20.40 2.40 225 T28-21-1975-254bis 16.80 20.40 3.60 312 T28-21-1975-255 6.00 7.20 1.20 310 T28-21-1975-255bis 9.60 10.80 1.20 104 6.00 10.80 4.80 167 T28-21-1975-256 13.20 15.60 2.40 144 T28-21-1975-256bis 6.00 7.20 1.20 356 T28-21-1975-258 2.40 4.80 2.40 300 T28-21-1975-258bis 10.80 13.20 2.40 330 T28-21-1975-259 6.00 10.80 4.80 824 T28-21-1975-259bis 4.80 6.00 1.20 181 8.40 12.00 3.60 1,270 14.40 16.80 2.40 231 T28-21-1975-260bis 2.40 12.00 9.60 622 22.80 24.00 1.20 83 T28-21-1975-261bis 6.00 19.20 13.20 521 T28-21-2100-185bis 2.40 3.60 1.20 89 T28-21-2100-186bis 0.00 2.40 2.40 182

4.80 9.60 4.80 149 T28-21-2100-187 2.40 4.80 2.40 242 T28-21-2100-187bis 2.40 4.80 2.40 117 16.80 21.60 4.80 524 T28-21-2100-188 12.00 21.60 9.60 614 T28-21-2100-188bis 8.40 21.60 13.20 480

including 1.20 2,151

including 1.20 2,113 T28-21-2100-189 12.00 13.20 1.20 193 T28-21-2100-189bis 13.20 14.40 1.20 112 T28-21-2125-160 20.40 22.80 2.40 816 T28-21-2125-190 0.00 2.40 2.40 156 T28-21-2125-198 12.00 18.00 6.00 898 T28-21-2125-203 7.20 8.40 1.20 177 12.00 24.00 12.00 2,417

including 1.20 13,727

including 1.20 3,029

including 1.20 4,808

including 1.20 1,370 T28-21-2125-204 20.40 22.80 2.40 267 T28-21-2125-205 7.20 8.40 1.20 83 T28-21-2125-206 0.00 2.40 2.40 143 4.80 9.60 4.80 2,401 T28-21-2125-209 1.20 4.80 3.60 235 7.20 9.60 2.40 107 12.00 13.20 1.20 329 18.00 19.20 1.20 84 T28-21-2125-211 6.00 8.40 2.40 79 T28-21-2125-214 1.20 3.60 2.40 632 T28-21-2125-215 6.00 7.20 1.20 75 10.80 15.60 4.80 266 19.20 21.60 2.40 147 16.80 20.40 3.60 628 T28-21-2125-217 4.80 7.20 2.40 111 13.20 20.40 7.20 404 T28-21-2125-218 0.00 2.40 2.40 339 T28-21-2125-220 20.40 21.60 1.20 103 T28-21-2125-221 7.20 9.60 2.40 1,401

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

For further information: please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com; Or contact, Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA , President & CEO, [email protected], Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

