Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 1,383 g/t Ag over 13.5m, Extending Zgounder High-Grade Silver Mineralisation Further at Depth

Extension of the mineralised trend below the 1975 level by ZG-SF-21-67 which encountered 1,383 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 13.5 meters ("m") including

which encountered 1,383 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 13.5 meters ("m") including 10,960 g/t Ag over 0.5m



10,435 g/t Ag over 0.5m



5,000 g/t Ag over 0.5m



3,002 g/t Ag over 0.5m



1,598 g/t Ag over 0.5

Confirmation of the eastern vertical continuity 200m below surface with ZG-21-51 which generated 1,615 g/t Ag over 8.5m including

below surface with which generated 1,615 g/t Ag over including 11,360 g/t Ag over 0.5m



8,840 g/t Ag over 0.5m



1,840 g/t Ag over 0.5m



1,752 g/t Ag over 0.5

Ongoing definition of high-grade* mineralisation below the 2,030m level with ZG-21-50 which returned 2,446 g/t Ag over 4.0m including

level with which returned 2,446 g/t Ag over including 10,635 g/t Ag over 0.5m



8,080 g/t Ag over 0.5

in addition to 5,778 g/t Ag over 2.0m including

15,240 g/t Ag over 0.5m



6,075 g/t Ag over 0.5m



1,528 g/t Ag over 0.5

Continued definition of eastern high-grade mineralisation with ZG-21-43 which returned 2,311 g/t Ag over 2.0m including

which returned 2,311 g/t Ag over including 2,080 g/t Ag over 2.0m



1,821 g/t Ag over 3.0m

"Today's results confirm high-grade continuity along strike and at depth to the east. These outstanding results also demonstrate high-grade continuity below the current resource and outline the upside potential outside of our current resource drill-out area. In particular, intersection ZG-SF-21-67 opens up a previously untested area below the mining operations. Our upcoming resource estimate is expected to represent a first step in expanding Zgounder, which remains open where we are currently drilling," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 30 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include eight DDH from surface and 22 underground holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-21-43 6.00 7.50 1.50 264 177.00 181.00 4.00 100 224.00 226.00 2.00 2,311 270.00 273.00 3.00 1,821 359.50 361.00 1.50 148 376.00 377.50 1.50 2,080 448.00 449.50 1.50 124 451.00 452.50 1.50 88 ZG-21-50 102.00 106.00 4.00 2,446

including 0.50 8,080

including 0.50 10,635 113.50 116.50 3.00 182 173.50 175.50 2.00 5,778

including 0.50 1,528

including 0.50 15,240

including 0.50 6,075 ZG-21-51 48.50 53.00 4.50 167 69.00 71.00 2.00 122 154.00 154.50 0.50 152 212.50 213.00 0.50 96 219.50 228.00 8.50 1,615

including 0.50 1,752

including 0.50 11,360

including 0.50 8,840

including 0.50 1,840 232.50 234.00 1.50 480 392.00 399.50 7.50 159 ZG-21-58 3.00 4.50 1.50 92 45.50 46.50 1.00 80 132.50 133.50 1.00 80 136.00 139.00 3.00 1,703

including 0.50 3,920

including 0.50 3,560 152.50 154.00 1.50 113 211.50 212.50 1.00 120 Underground ZG-SF-21-50 3.00 4.50 1.50 1,871 87.00 88.00 1.00 1,012 ZG-SF-21-52 20.00 25.50 5.50 994 34.00 34.50 0.50 1,044 37.50 38.00 0.50 160 45.00 46.50 1.50 189 60.00 61.50 1.50 76 71.00 74.00 3.00 614 ZG-SF-21-53 0.00 3.00 3.00 106 59.00 60.50 1.50 1,547 63.00 63.50 0.50 114 ZG-SF-21-62 5.50 8.00 2.50 1,606 ZG-SF-21-66 18.00 19.50 1.50 76 42.00 43.50 1.50 1,452 51.00 54.00 3.00 420 56.50 58.50 2.00 700 ZG-SF-21-67 19.50 23.50 4.00 135 70.50 84.00 13.50 1,383

including 0.50 1,598

including 0.50 5,000

including 0.50 10,960

including 0.50 10,435

including 0.50 3,002 125.50 127.00 1.50 96 ZG-SF-21-77 36.00 38.00 2.00 2,865

including 0.50 9,584 48.00 49.50 1.50 244

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "potential", "plans", "expects", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-21-43 6.00 7.50 1.50 264 177.00 181.00 4.00 100 224.00 226.00 2.00 2,311 270.00 273.00 3.00 1,821 359.50 361.00 1.50 148 376.00 377.50 1.50 2,080 448.00 449.50 1.50 124 451.00 452.50 1.50 88 ZG-21-46 4.50 6.00 1.50 380 23.50 25.00 1.50 228 30.50 32.00 1.50 124 56.50 60.00 3.50 273 97.50 98.50 1.00 485 ZG-21-49 21.00 22.50 1.50 590 ZG-21-50 102.00 106.00 4.00 2,446

including 0.50 8,080

including 0.50 10,635 113.50 116.50 3.00 182 173.50 175.50 2.00 5,778

including 0.50 1,528

including 0.50 15,240

including 0.50 6,075 ZG-21-51 48.50 53.00 4.50 167 69.00 71.00 2.00 122 154.00 154.50 0.50 152 212.50 213.00 0.50 96 219.50 228.00 8.50 1,615

including 0.50 1,752

including 0.50 11,360

including 0.50 8,840

including 0.50 1,840 232.50 234.00 1.50 480 392.00 399.50 7.50 159 ZG-21-52 40.50 41.50 1.00 192 96.50 98.00 1.50 168 ZG-21-58 3.00 4.50 1.50 92 45.50 46.50 1.00 80 132.50 133.50 1.00 80 136.00 139.00 3.00 1,703

including 0.50 3,920

including 0.50 3,560 152.50 154.00 1.50 113 211.50 212.50 1.00 120 ZG-21-59 97.00 97.50 0.50 76 164.00 165.00 1.00 366 199.00 201.50 2.50 121 256.00 257.00 1.00 830

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-SF-21-41 4.00 4.50 0.50 166 ZG-SF-21-43 15.50 16.00 0.50 76 44.50 49.00 4.50 309 59.50 61.00 1.50 132 ZG-SF-21-45 5.00 6.00 1.00 156 ZG-SF-21-46 7.50 10.50 3.00 204 26.00 32.00 6.00 252 41.00 42.50 1.50 96 84.00 85.50 1.50 160 ZG-SF-21-47 25.50 28.50 3.00 310 ZG-SF-21-49 286.00 287.50 1.50 92 300.00 301.00 1.00 104 ZG-SF-21-50 3.00 4.50 1.50 1,871 87.00 88.00 1.00 1,012 ZG-SF-21-52 20.00 25.50 5.50 994 34.00 34.50 0.50 1,044 37.50 38.00 0.50 160 45.00 46.50 1.50 189 60.00 61.50 1.50 76 71.00 74.00 3.00 614 ZG-SF-21-53 0.00 3.00 3.00 106 59.00 60.50 1.50 1,547 63.00 63.50 0.50 114 ZG-SF-21-54 83.50 84.50 1.00 204 ZG-SF-21-56 7.00 10.00 3.00 225 15.00 23.50 8.50 603 ZG-SF-21-58 27.00 28.50 1.50 824 67.00 68.00 1.00 84 ZG-SF-21-60 46.50 52.00 5.50 207 63.50 65.00 1.50 84 101.50 103.00 1.50 76 ZG-SF-21-62 5.50 8.00 2.50 1,606 ZG-SF-21-63 28.00 29.00 1.00 112 51.00 54.00 3.00 526 ZG-SF-21-65 3.00 7.50 4.50 287 ZG-SF-21-66 18.00 19.50 1.50 76 42.00 43.50 1.50 1,452 51.00 54.00 3.00 420 56.50 58.50 2.00 700 ZG-SF-21-67 19.50 23.50 4.00 135 70.50 84.00 13.50 1,383

including 0.50 1,598

including 0.50 5,000

including 0.50 10,960

including 0.50 10,435

including 0.50 3,002 125.50 127.00 1.50 96 ZG-SF-21-71 5.50 7.50 2.00 262 ZG-SF-21-77 36.00 38.00 2.00 2,865

including 0.50 9,584 48.00 49.50 1.50 244 ZG-SF-21-78 27.00 28.50 1.50 76 ZG-SF-21-79 37.00 38.00 1.00 181 47.50 48.00 0.50 116 55.00 56.50 1.50 220 59.50 61.50 2.00 155

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

Related Links

https://ayagoldsilver.com/

