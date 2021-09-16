Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 1,298 g/t Ag Over 9.5m, Extending Zgounder Silver Mineralization Further East

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

Sep 16, 2021

Expands 2021 Drill Exploration Program

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report new assay results from its 2021 drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Results from 54 holes continue to extend high-grade silver mineralisation along strike to the east and at depth below the current resource.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder from Surface and Underground Drilling as per Appendixes 1 & 2 (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
  • Extension of the strike and ongoing definition of the new Zgounder East Zone with ZG-21-36, which intersected 1,298 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag over 9.5m, including
    • 10,753 g/t Ag over 0.5m
    • 2,963 g/t Ag over 0.5m
    • 2,794 g/t Ag over 0.5m
  • Expansion of the eastern mineralized strike with ZG-21-30bis, which returned 1,863 g/t Ag over 1m and 162 g/t Ag over 15.5m
  • Extension of the mineralisation at depth to the granite contact within the exploration target with ZG-SF-21-25, which intersected 1,230 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • Extension of on-strike underground mineralization with T28-21-1975-21E, which intersected 3,065 g/t Ag over 7.2m including
    • 12,640 g/t Ag over 1.2m
    • 4,000 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • And, with T28-21-1975-21Ebis, which intersected 4,801 g/t Ag over 3.6m including
    • 12,638 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Continuation of high-grade mineralization below current mine workings with T28-21-1975-26E, which intersected 1,300 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including 4,873 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Expansion of the 2021 drill program at the Zgounder Silver Mine from 35,000m to 42,000m

"Today's positive results continue to expand known mineralized systems, such as hole ZG-21-36 which confirms the up-dip and on-strike continuity east of the newly discovered eastern zone. The latest results also advance the understanding and mineral potential of the on-strike underground mineralization, particularly at depth to the granite contact. These extensions of mineralized intersections underscore the potential for expanding the mineralized footprint. As a result, we have extended our Zgounder drilling program by 20% to 42,000m into year-end," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. 

Assay results were received for 14 surface diamond drill holes, 15 underground diamond drill holes (see Figure 1), and 25 T28 pneumatic percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length1 (m)

Ag2 (g/t)

Surface

ZG-21-30bis

20.50

21.50

1.00

1,863

26.50

28.50

2.00

325

41.00

42.00

1.00

86

153.00

168.50

15.50

162

182.50

183.50

1.00

119

ZG-21-36

72.50

82.00

9.50

1,298

including

0.50

10,753

including

0.50

2,963

including

0.50

2,794

including

0.50

1,002

including

0.50

2,122

106.00

108.00

2.00

157

121.00

121.50

0.50

187

214.00

216.00

2.00

132

218.00

219.50

1.50

100

Underground

ZG-SF-21-21

0.00

1.50

1.50

1,437

5.50

6.00

0.50

249

ZG-SF-21-25

0.00

2.00

2.00

910

6.00

9.00

3.00

306

39.50

42.00

2.50

1,230

ZG-SF-21-29

2.50

3.00

0.50

2,320

7.00

7.50

0.50

224

10.50

12.50

2.00

248

T28-21-2030-19E

12.00

15.60

3.60

744

including

1.20

2,000

T28-21-1975-21E

0.00

7.20

7.20

3,065

including

1.20

4,000

including

1.20

12,640

T28-21-1975-21Ebis

2.40

6.00

3.60

4,801

including

1.20

12,638

T28-21-1975-26E

0.00

6.00

6.00

126

9.60

14.40

4.80

1,300

including

1.20

4,873

T28-21-1975-31Ebis

8.40

9.60

1.20

1,324

13.20

14.40

1.20

136

20.40

26.40

6.00

231

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 initial drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine has been expanded from 35,000m to 42,000m into year-end with the aim of testing new target areas including within the newly discovered eastern zone. Some 39,000m of combined surface and underground drilling have already been completed to date.

Index Inclusion

Effective as of market-close on September 17, 2021, Aya will be added to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Index ETF (NYSE: GDX) and to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). In addition to its inclusion in the GDX and GDXJ, the Corporation was added to the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SILJ) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SIL) over recent quarters.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "expand", "potential", "plans", "expects", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From

 (m)

To

 (m)

Length1

 (m)

Ag2

 (g/t)

ZG-21-26

198.00

199.00

1.00

136

258.50

259.50

1.00

98

ZG-21-27

178.00

178.50

0.50

96

191.00

191.50

0.50

88

211.50

213.00

1.50

228

229.50

231.50

2.00

631

321.00

322.00

1.00

380

330.50

332.00

1.50

104

335.00

337.00

2.00

120

343.50

347.00

3.50

155

350.00

352.50

2.50

162

ZG-21-28

38.50

47.00

8.50

129

50.50

53.00

2.50

173

119.00

121.00

2.00

740

ZG-21-29

223.00

224.00

1.00

76

339.00

339.50

0.50

128

ZG-21-30bis

20.50

21.50

1.00

1,863

26.50

28.50

2.00

325

41.00

42.00

1.00

86

153.00

168.50

15.50

162

182.50

183.50

1.00

119

ZG-21-31

8.00

9.50

1.50

340

16.50

20.00

3.50

359

29.00

30.50

1.50

268

33.00

35.00

2.00

251

209.50

210.00

0.50

293

223.00

224.00

1.00

162

ZG-21-32

131.50

132.00

0.50

88

133.50

134.50

1.00

84

ZG-21-33

117.00

118.00

1.00

167

ZG-21-34

90.00

91.00

1.00

114

190.00

191.00

1.00

91

ZG-21-35

8.00

12.50

4.50

544

119.00

122.00

3.00

501

ZG-21-36

72.50

82.00

9.50

1,298

including

0.50

10,753

including

0.50

2,963

including

0.50

2,794

including

0.50

1,002

including

0.50

2,122

106.00

108.00

2.00

157

121.00

121.50

0.50

187

214.00

216.00

2.00

132

218.00

219.50

1.50

100

ZG-21-37

103.00

104.00

1.00

158

ZG-21-38

221.00

222.00

1.00

245

262.50

263.00

0.50

264

265.00

265.50

0.50

81

ZG-21-39

211.50

214.50

3.00

385

394.50

397.50

3.00

232

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From

 (m)

To

 (m)

Length1

 (m)

Ag2

 (g/t)

ZG-SF-21-14

2.00

4.00

2.00

106

8.00

8.50

0.50

134

42.00

46.00

4.00

111

ZG-SF-21-16

13.50

14.00

0.50

1,100

22.00

24.00

2.00

120

31.00

32.00

1.00

460

ZG-SF-21-18

45.50

50.00

4.50

103

111.50

112.50

1.00

120

ZG-SF-21-19

0.00

1.00

1.00

210

4.00

10.00

6.00

304

85.00

88.00

3.00

90

ZG-SF-21-20

29.50

34.00

4.50

352

51.00

56.00

5.00

253

ZG-SF-21-21

0.00

1.50

1.50

1,437

5.50

6.00

0.50

249

ZG-SF-21-23

38.00

41.00

3.00

244

ZG-SF-21-24

3.00

5.00

2.00

411

32.00

38.00

6.00

187

43.00

46.50

3.50

123

49.00

53.00

4.00

243

61.50

62.00

0.50

131

66.00

67.50

1.50

196

ZG-SF-21-25

0.00

2.00

2.00

910

6.00

9.00

3.00

306

39.50

42.00

2.50

1,230

ZG-SF-21-28

15.00

16.00

1.00

1,366

65.50

67.00

1.50

128

69.50

73.50

4.00

631

ZG-SF-21-29

2.50

3.00

0.50

2,320

7.00

7.50

0.50

224

10.50

12.50

2.00

248

ZG-SF-21-30

16.50

17.50

1.00

100

23.50

25.00

1.50

363

32.50

35.50

3.00

194

37.00

37.50

0.50

154

ZG-SF-21-32

1.50

2.00

0.50

140

4.00

5.50

1.50

77

ZG-SF-21-34

7.00

8.50

1.50

93

11.50

12.00

0.50

172

47.00

48.00

1.00

94

56.00

59.00

3.00

247

60.50

62.00

1.50

81

94.00

95.50

1.50

192

ZG-SF-21-36

2.50

6.00

3.50

428

53.50

55.50

2.00

134

T28 Underground Drilling Program

T28-21-2000-02Ebis

0.00

2.40

2.40

536

T28-21-2000-06E

15.60

22.80

7.20

92

24.00

26.40

2.40

78

T28-21-2000-09Ebis

8.40

9.60

1.20

293

12.00

13.20

1.20

251

T28-21-2000-10E

19.20

22.80

3.60

309

T28-21-2030-11Ebis

21.60

22.80

1.20

136

T28-21-2030-18E

21.60

22.80

1.20

148

T28-21-2030-18Ebis

10.80

12.00

1.20

104

T28-21-2030-19E

12.00

15.60

3.60

744

including

1.20

2,000

T28-21-2030-17E

18.00

20.40

2.40

88

T28-21-1975-21E

0.00

7.20

7.20

3,065

including

1.20

4,000

including

1.20

12,640

T28-21-1975-21Ebis

2.40

6.00

3.60

4,801

including

1.20

12,638

T28-21-1975-23Ebis

4.80

6.00

1.20

76

T28-21-1975-24E

6.00

7.20

1.20

132

T28-21-1975-24Ebis

1.20

2.40

1.20

116

6.00

7.20

1.20

232

T28-21-1975-25E

0.00

1.20

1.20

76

10.80

12.00

1.20

77

T28-21-1975-25Ebis

14.40

19.20

4.80

327

T28-21-1975-26E

0.00

6.00

6.00

126

9.60

14.40

4.80

1,300

including

1.20

4,873

T28-21-1975-26Ebis

0.00

6.00

6.00

158

7.20

8.40

1.20

106

12.00

13.20

1.20

81

T28-21-1975-27E

4.80

6.00

1.20

98

T28-21-1975-27Ebis

4.80

15.60

10.80

108

T28-21-1975-29E

8.40

16.80

8.40

325

T28-21-1975-31E

7.20

9.60

2.40

583

T28-21-1975-31Ebis

8.40

9.60

1.20

1,324

13.20

14.40

1.20

136

20.40

26.40

6.00

231

T28-21-1975-35E

2.40

3.60

1.20

304

T28-21-1975-38E

9.60

10.80

1.20

80

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

