Aya Gold & Silver Intercepts 1,298 g/t Ag Over 9.5m, Extending Zgounder Silver Mineralization Further East

"Today's positive results continue to expand known mineralized systems, such as hole ZG-21-36 which confirms the up-dip and on-strike continuity east of the newly discovered eastern zone. The latest results also advance the understanding and mineral potential of the on-strike underground mineralization, particularly at depth to the granite contact. These extensions of mineralized intersections underscore the potential for expanding the mineralized footprint. As a result, we have extended our Zgounder drilling program by 20% to 42,000m into year-end," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Assay results were received for 14 surface diamond drill holes, 15 underground diamond drill holes (see Figure 1), and 25 T28 pneumatic percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-21-30bis 20.50 21.50 1.00 1,863 26.50 28.50 2.00 325 41.00 42.00 1.00 86 153.00 168.50 15.50 162 182.50 183.50 1.00 119 ZG-21-36 72.50 82.00 9.50 1,298

including 0.50 10,753

including 0.50 2,963

including 0.50 2,794

including 0.50 1,002

including 0.50 2,122 106.00 108.00 2.00 157 121.00 121.50 0.50 187 214.00 216.00 2.00 132 218.00 219.50 1.50 100 Underground ZG-SF-21-21 0.00 1.50 1.50 1,437 5.50 6.00 0.50 249 ZG-SF-21-25 0.00 2.00 2.00 910 6.00 9.00 3.00 306 39.50 42.00 2.50 1,230 ZG-SF-21-29 2.50 3.00 0.50 2,320 7.00 7.50 0.50 224 10.50 12.50 2.00 248 T28-21-2030-19E 12.00 15.60 3.60 744

including 1.20 2,000 T28-21-1975-21E 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,065

including 1.20 4,000

including 1.20 12,640 T28-21-1975-21Ebis 2.40 6.00 3.60 4,801

including 1.20 12,638 T28-21-1975-26E 0.00 6.00 6.00 126 9.60 14.40 4.80 1,300

including 1.20 4,873 T28-21-1975-31Ebis 8.40 9.60 1.20 1,324 13.20 14.40 1.20 136 20.40 26.40 6.00 231

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 initial drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine has been expanded from 35,000m to 42,000m into year-end with the aim of testing new target areas including within the newly discovered eastern zone. Some 39,000m of combined surface and underground drilling have already been completed to date.

Index Inclusion

Effective as of market-close on September 17, 2021, Aya will be added to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners Index ETF (NYSE: GDX) and to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). In addition to its inclusion in the GDX and GDXJ, the Corporation was added to the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SILJ) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SIL) over recent quarters.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "expand", "potential", "plans", "expects", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-21-26 198.00 199.00 1.00 136 258.50 259.50 1.00 98 ZG-21-27 178.00 178.50 0.50 96 191.00 191.50 0.50 88 211.50 213.00 1.50 228 229.50 231.50 2.00 631 321.00 322.00 1.00 380 330.50 332.00 1.50 104 335.00 337.00 2.00 120 343.50 347.00 3.50 155 350.00 352.50 2.50 162 ZG-21-28 38.50 47.00 8.50 129 50.50 53.00 2.50 173 119.00 121.00 2.00 740 ZG-21-29 223.00 224.00 1.00 76 339.00 339.50 0.50 128 ZG-21-30bis 20.50 21.50 1.00 1,863 26.50 28.50 2.00 325 41.00 42.00 1.00 86 153.00 168.50 15.50 162 182.50 183.50 1.00 119 ZG-21-31 8.00 9.50 1.50 340 16.50 20.00 3.50 359 29.00 30.50 1.50 268 33.00 35.00 2.00 251 209.50 210.00 0.50 293 223.00 224.00 1.00 162 ZG-21-32 131.50 132.00 0.50 88 133.50 134.50 1.00 84 ZG-21-33 117.00 118.00 1.00 167 ZG-21-34 90.00 91.00 1.00 114 190.00 191.00 1.00 91 ZG-21-35 8.00 12.50 4.50 544 119.00 122.00 3.00 501 ZG-21-36 72.50 82.00 9.50 1,298

including 0.50 10,753

including 0.50 2,963

including 0.50 2,794

including 0.50 1,002

including 0.50 2,122 106.00 108.00 2.00 157 121.00 121.50 0.50 187 214.00 216.00 2.00 132 218.00 219.50 1.50 100 ZG-21-37 103.00 104.00 1.00 158 ZG-21-38 221.00 222.00 1.00 245 262.50 263.00 0.50 264 265.00 265.50 0.50 81 ZG-21-39 211.50 214.50 3.00 385 394.50 397.50 3.00 232

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-SF-21-14 2.00 4.00 2.00 106 8.00 8.50 0.50 134 42.00 46.00 4.00 111 ZG-SF-21-16 13.50 14.00 0.50 1,100 22.00 24.00 2.00 120 31.00 32.00 1.00 460 ZG-SF-21-18 45.50 50.00 4.50 103 111.50 112.50 1.00 120 ZG-SF-21-19 0.00 1.00 1.00 210 4.00 10.00 6.00 304 85.00 88.00 3.00 90 ZG-SF-21-20 29.50 34.00 4.50 352 51.00 56.00 5.00 253 ZG-SF-21-21 0.00 1.50 1.50 1,437 5.50 6.00 0.50 249 ZG-SF-21-23 38.00 41.00 3.00 244 ZG-SF-21-24 3.00 5.00 2.00 411 32.00 38.00 6.00 187 43.00 46.50 3.50 123 49.00 53.00 4.00 243 61.50 62.00 0.50 131 66.00 67.50 1.50 196 ZG-SF-21-25 0.00 2.00 2.00 910 6.00 9.00 3.00 306 39.50 42.00 2.50 1,230 ZG-SF-21-28 15.00 16.00 1.00 1,366 65.50 67.00 1.50 128 69.50 73.50 4.00 631 ZG-SF-21-29 2.50 3.00 0.50 2,320 7.00 7.50 0.50 224 10.50 12.50 2.00 248 ZG-SF-21-30 16.50 17.50 1.00 100 23.50 25.00 1.50 363 32.50 35.50 3.00 194 37.00 37.50 0.50 154 ZG-SF-21-32 1.50 2.00 0.50 140 4.00 5.50 1.50 77 ZG-SF-21-34 7.00 8.50 1.50 93 11.50 12.00 0.50 172 47.00 48.00 1.00 94 56.00 59.00 3.00 247 60.50 62.00 1.50 81 94.00 95.50 1.50 192 ZG-SF-21-36 2.50 6.00 3.50 428 53.50 55.50 2.00 134 T28 Underground Drilling Program T28-21-2000-02Ebis 0.00 2.40 2.40 536 T28-21-2000-06E 15.60 22.80 7.20 92 24.00 26.40 2.40 78 T28-21-2000-09Ebis 8.40 9.60 1.20 293 12.00 13.20 1.20 251 T28-21-2000-10E 19.20 22.80 3.60 309 T28-21-2030-11Ebis 21.60 22.80 1.20 136 T28-21-2030-18E 21.60 22.80 1.20 148 T28-21-2030-18Ebis 10.80 12.00 1.20 104 T28-21-2030-19E 12.00 15.60 3.60 744

including 1.20 2,000 T28-21-2030-17E 18.00 20.40 2.40 88 T28-21-1975-21E 0.00 7.20 7.20 3,065

including 1.20 4,000

including 1.20 12,640 T28-21-1975-21Ebis 2.40 6.00 3.60 4,801

including 1.20 12,638 T28-21-1975-23Ebis 4.80 6.00 1.20 76 T28-21-1975-24E 6.00 7.20 1.20 132 T28-21-1975-24Ebis 1.20 2.40 1.20 116 6.00 7.20 1.20 232 T28-21-1975-25E 0.00 1.20 1.20 76

10.80 12.00 1.20 77 T28-21-1975-25Ebis 14.40 19.20 4.80 327 T28-21-1975-26E 0.00 6.00 6.00 126 9.60 14.40 4.80 1,300

including 1.20 4,873 T28-21-1975-26Ebis 0.00 6.00 6.00 158 7.20 8.40 1.20 106 12.00 13.20 1.20 81 T28-21-1975-27E 4.80 6.00 1.20 98 T28-21-1975-27Ebis 4.80 15.60 10.80 108 T28-21-1975-29E 8.40 16.80 8.40 325 T28-21-1975-31E 7.20 9.60 2.40 583 T28-21-1975-31Ebis 8.40 9.60 1.20 1,324 13.20 14.40 1.20 136 20.40 26.40 6.00 231 T28-21-1975-35E 2.40 3.60 1.20 304 T28-21-1975-38E 9.60 10.80 1.20 80

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

