Aya Gold & Silver Grows Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by 116% at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights - Overview as of December 13, 2021

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resources increased to 96.1 million ("M") ounces ("oz") of silver ("Ag"), a 116% increase compared to March 2021

Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 6.4M oz Ag, a 1,519% increase compared to March 2021

oz Ag, a 1,519% increase compared to High-grade Mineral Resources in the Measured classification: 3.5M tonnes ("t") at 347 g/t Ag for 39,183 oz

tonnes ("t") at 347 g/t Ag for 39,183 oz The resulting Feasibility Study for a 2,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") mine and process plant expansion is targeted for completion in Q1-2022, bringing the total project to 2,700 tpd

Focus on increasing Mineral Resource Estimate through 2022 drilling priority targets at depth and along strike at Zgounder and on the Zgounder Regional properties

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 13, 2021 and incorporates drilling carried out on Zgounder between January and September 10, 2021. Zgounder's M&I Mineral Resources total 9.8Mt averaging 306 g/t Ag for 96.1M oz Ag. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the March 2021 M&I Mineral Resources of 44.4M oz Ag (Table 1). This Mineral Resource Estimate will form the basis of the Corporation's maiden Mineral Reserve Estimate in conjunction with the Feasibility Study.

The Mineral Resource database update consists of 516 drill holes (surface and underground combined) for 41,932 metres ("m") carried out on Zgounder. The drilling campaign had two objectives: increase the confidence level of the Exploration Target area identified in March 2021, and further extend mineralization in the eastern part of the Deposit. The Corporation succeeded on both counts, extending the mineralized east-west strike from 775m to 1,100m in length and at depth.

"We are pleased that our 2021 exploration program at Zgounder has delivered an updated Mineral Resource Estimate that materially increases the M&I Mineral Resources and improves the overall Mineral Resource grade. This represents an 860% increase in M&I Mineral Resources since management was appointed in April 2020. Based on our recent drill results, we remain confident in our ability to further grow this already substantial Mineral Resource at depth and along strike," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. "Our next priority will be completion of the Zgounder expansion Feasibility Study in Q1-2022, while continuing our ongoing step-out and infill drill program."



Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate, Zgounder, as of December 13, 2021(1-12)

Area Classification Cut-Off (Ag g/t) Tonnes (k) Ag (g/t) Ag Oz (k) Pit-

Constrained Measured 65 108 477 1,656 Indicated 65 406 325 4,242 M&I 65 514 357 5,898











Out-of-Pit Measured 75 3,403 343 37,527 Indicated 75 5,576 289 51,810 M&I 75 8,979 309 89,337 Inferred 75 542 367 6,395











Historical

Tailings Indicated 50 272 94 822











Total Measured 65-75 3,511 347 39,183 Indicated 50-65-75 6,254 283 56,874 M&I 50-65-75 9,765 306 96,057 Inferred 65-75 542 367 6,395

1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of

Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political,

marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. 2. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence that that applied to an Indicated

Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority

of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. 3. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining,

Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and

Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted

by the CIM Council. 4. A silver price of US$22.5/oz with a process recovery of 90%, US$20/t rock process cost, US$16.5/t tailings

process cost and US$7/t G&A cost were used. 5. The constraining pit optimization parameters were US$15/t of mineralized material (including waste mining)

and 50-degree pit slopes with a 65 g/t Ag cut-off. 6. The out-of-pit parameters used a US$22/t mining cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were

quantified above the 75 g/t Ag cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized

wireframes. Out–of-pit Mineral Resources exhibit continuity and reasonable potential for extraction by the cut

and fill underground mining method. 7. The historical tailings parameters were at a US$9/t mining cost, and Mineral Resource grade blocks were

quantified above the 50 g/t Ag cut-off. 8. Individual calculations in tables and totals may not sum correctly due to rounding of original numbers. 9. Grade capping of 6,000 g/t Ag was applied to composites before grade estimation. 10. A bulk density value of 2.77 t/m3 was determined from core samples and used for the Mineral Resource

Estimate. 11. 1.2m composites were used during grade estimation. 12. Previously mined areas of the deposit were depleted from the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 2: Cut-Off Sensitivity of Out-of-Pit M&I Mineral Resources (1-12)

Quality Assurance

Cut-Off (Ag g/t) Tonnes (k) Ag (g/t) Ag (k oz) 100 7,218 365 84,368 75 8,979 309 89,337 65 9,819 291 91,172 50 11,278 261 93,871 40 12,134 245 95,122

For core drilling, all individual samples representing an approximate one metre in length of drill core, were sawn in half. One of the drill core halves is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to the African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are re-analysed using fire assaying. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were introduced as controls into the analytical sample stream. Additionally, Afrilab inserted their internal QA/QC controls.

Data Sources and Resource Estimation Methods

3D block models were created for the Zgounder Deposit and for the historical tailings located a few hundred metres northwest of the mine site. A geological rock code system was introduced and assigned to the various lithological units and mineralized domains. Continuity directions were assessed based on the orientation of the domains and the spatial distribution of silver. Separate variograms were generated for 1.2m down-hole silver composites within each domain. Mineralization modelling, grade estimation and Mineral Resource reporting were conducted using GemcomTM, LeapfrogTM, Snowden SupervisorTM and NPV SchedulerTM software. Ordinary kriging was used for grade estimation into 2.0m x 2.0m x 2.0m model blocks.

Qualified Persons

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant and Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person, and Eugene Puritch, P. Eng, FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an independent Qualified Person, have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

An NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this press release

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an associate group of twenty professionals established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates, NI 43-101 Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments, Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility Studies.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

