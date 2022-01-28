Aya Gold & Silver Further Extends Zgounder Mineralisation East and at Depth to Granite - Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on Zgounder

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report high-grade silver results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder from Surface and Underground Drilling as per Appendixes 1 & 2 (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Extension of the mineralisation between the 2,125 and 2,130 levels with T28-21-2125-405 and T28-21-2125-411:

o At the 2,125 meters ("m") level, T28-21-2125-405 intercepted 4,579 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 3.6m including

o 12,532 g/t Ag over 1.2m

o At the 2,130m level, T28-21-2125-411 intercepted 1,225 g/t Ag over 4.8m including

o 3,280 g/t Ag over 1.2m

o Near-surface continuity below current mine galleries with T28-21-1988-275, which intercepted 1,564 g/t Ag over 3.6m including

o 4,040 g/t Ag over 1.2m

o Expansion of eastern strike with ZG-21-60, which intercepted 3,551 g/t Ag over 1.5m including

o 1,214 g/t Ag over 4.0m

Five holes were drilled at depth to the granite contact. All five holes were mineralized, with ZG-21-62 intersecting 663 g/t Ag over 8.5m including

o 3,060 g/t Ag over 1.0m

o 1,274 g/t Ag over 1.0m

This is in addition to 1,670 g/t Ag over 3.0m including 9,005 g/t Ag over 0.5m and 1,041 g/t Ag over 2.0m including 3,186 g/t Ag over 0.5m

o Validation of the vertical continuity by ZG-SF-21-97 which generated 2,405 g/t Ag over 2m including

o 279 g/t Ag over 6.5m

"Today's drill results from the 2021 diamond drill program further extend near-mine mineralisation on strike and down dip, in addition to confirming robust grades and thicknesses within the existing mineral resources. Notably, all of the drill holes completed to the granite contact hit significant high-grade intercepts, which will grow our resource further. The upcoming maiden reserve estimate, combined with the launch of the 2022 drill exploration program, are significant milestones towards our Zgounder Mine expansion," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 56 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include 11 DDH from surface and 45 underground holes including 24 electric percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, refer to Appendix 1 for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-21-60 19.50 25.50 6.00 136 70.50 72.00 1.50 3,551 157.50 161.50 4.00 1,214 ZG-21-62 151.50 154.50 3.00 1,670

Including 0.50 9,005 159.00 161.00 2.00 1,041

Including 0.50 3,186 308.50 310.00 1.50 84 356.00 358.50 2.50 365 361.00 362.50 1.50 87 365.00 368.50 3.50 107 374.50 383.00 8.50 663

Including 1.00 3,060

Including 1.00 1,274 387.50 391.50 4.00 378 Underground ZG-SF-21-86 2.00 3.00 1.00 680 13.50 14.50 1.00 839 20.00 21.00 1.00 76 42.00 45.50 3.50 1,171 74.00 75.50 1.50 128 ZG-SF-21-89 12.00 14.00 2.00 838 36.00 37.50 1.50 76 110.00 114.50 4.50 229 117.00 120.00 3.00 334 196.50 198.00 1.50 144 217.50 219.50 2.00 923 287.50 288.50 1.00 2,295 ZG-SF-21-91 73.00 74.00 1.00 2,493 81.50 82.50 1.00 148 ZG-SF-21-95 10.50 11.50 1.00 504 77.00 79.00 2.00 1,332 ZG-SF-21-97 33.00 35.00 2.00 2,405 46.50 53.00 6.50 279 ZG-SF-21-103 11.50 13.50 2.00 1,478 39.00 40.50 1.50 200 ZG-SF-21-109 4.50 9.00 4.50 214 15.00 19.00 4.00 1,466

Including 0.50 5,001

including 1.00 1,664 T28-21-2125-405 20.40 24.00 3.60 4,579

including 1.20 12,532 T28-21-2125-411 0.00 4.80 4.80 1,225

Including 1.20 3,280 19.20 20.40 1.20 208 T28-21-2125-424bis 1.20 2.40 1.20 94 6.00 9.60 3.60 1,156

Including 1.20 2,971 T28-21-1988-275 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,564

Including 1.20 4,040 18.00 19.20 1.20 315

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Filing of NI 43-101 Report

The Corporation has also filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 for the Zgounder Silver Mine. There are no differences between the technical report and the information disclosed in the December 14, 2021 news release. In addition to SEDAR, the report can be found on the Corporation's website (www.ayagoldsilver.com).

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved (1.2m length for T28 percussion samples). Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "potential", "plans", "expects", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-21-60 19.50 25.50 6.00 136 70.50 72.00 1.50 3,551 157.50 161.50 4.00 1,214 ZG-21-62 151.50 154.50 3.00 1,670

including 0.50 9,005 159.00 161.00 2.00 1,041

including 0.50 3,186 308.50 310.00 1.50 84 356.00 358.50 2.50 365 361.00 362.50 1.50 87 365.00 368.50 3.50 107 374.50 383.00 8.50 663

including 1.00 3,060

including 1.00 1,274 387.50 391.50 4.00 378 ZG-21-63 40.00 41.00 1.00 562 ZG-21-66 9.00 10.50 1.50 108 16.50 19.50 3.00 170 ZG-21-67 6.00 7.50 1.50 76 34.50 36.00 1.50 116 43.50 45.00 1.50 516 ZG-21-68 20.50 22.00 1.50 85 29.50 33.00 3.50 180 141.00 144.00 3.00 162 254.00 257.00 3.00 235 324.50 328.00 3.50 817 ZG-21-70 3.00 6.00 3.00 80 24.00 27.00 3.00 48 ZG-21-73 1.00 2.50 1.50 166 ZG-21-74 1.50 3.00 1.50 936 37.50 39.00 1.50 88 59.50 62.50 3.00 82 351.00 352.50 1.50 100 403.50 409.50 6.00 142 441.50 442.00 0.50 361 446.00 448.00 2.00 965 501.00 508.50 7.50 91 513.00 513.50 0.50 80 518.00 525.50 7.50 87 ZG-21-76 82.00 83.00 1.00 440 86.00 87.50 1.50 216 108.00 109.00 1.00 168 ZG-21-79 12.00 16.50 4.50 156

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-SF-21-79 37.00 38.00 1.00 181 47.50 48.00 0.50 116 55.00 56.50 1.50 220 59.50 61.50 2.00 155 ZG-SF-21-80 16.50 18.00 1.50 120 46.00 47.50 1.50 281 168.50 172.50 4.00 591 ZG-SF-21-81 21.50 23.00 1.50 160 ZG-SF-21-82 50.00 52.50 2.50 388 ZG-SF-21-84 28.00 30.50 2.50 666 ZG-SF-21-86 2.00 3.00 1.00 680 13.50 14.50 1.00 839 20.00 21.00 1.00 76 42.00 45.50 3.50 1,171 74.00 75.50 1.50 128 ZG-SF-21-89 12.00 14.00 2.00 838 36.00 37.50 1.50 76 110.00 114.50 4.50 229 117.00 120.00 3.00 334 196.50 198.00 1.50 144 217.50 219.50 2.00 923 287.50 288.50 1.00 2,295 ZG-SF-21-91 73.00 74.00 1.00 2,493 81.50 82.50 1.00 148 ZG-SF-21-93 21.00 22.50 1.50 80 30.00 31.00 1.00 76 42.00 44.00 2.00 90 55.50 56.00 0.50 160 60.00 60.50 0.50 76 ZG-SF-21-94 20.50 21.00 0.50 484 28.00 30.00 2.00 105 47.50 50.50 3.00 929 ZG-SF-21-95 10.50 11.50 1.00 504 77.00 79.00 2.00 1,332 ZG-SF-21-96bis 36.00 45.00 9.00 411 48.00 54.00 6.00 159 ZG-SF-21-97 33.00 35.00 2.00 2,405 46.50 53.00 6.50 279 ZG-SF-21-99 54.00 55.50 1.50 80 70.50 73.50 3.00 332 79.50 85.50 6.00 160 ZG-SF-21-101 50.00 51.00 1.00 316 81.00 86.00 5.00 318 90.50 92.00 1.50 124 ZG-SF-21-102 42.00 42.50 0.50 152 68.00 69.00 1.00 376 ZG-SF-21-103 11.50 13.50 2.00 1,478 39.00 40.50 1.50 200 ZG-SF-21-104 61.00 62.50 1.50 80 ZG-SF-21-105 14.00 15.50 1.50 96 44.00 45.50 1.50 145 53.00 54.50 1.50 128 61.50 64.50 3.00 96 ZG-SF-21-106 25.50 28.00 2.50 611 ZG-SF-21-109 4.50 9.00 4.50 214 15.00 19.00 4.00 1,466

including 0.50 5,001

including 1.00 1,664 T28-21-2125-405 20.40 24.00 3.60 4,579

including 1.20 12,532 T28-21-2125-405bis 2.40 3.60 1.20 120 25.20 26.40 1.20 160 T28-21-2125-411 0.00 4.80 4.80 1,225

including 1.20 3,280 19.20 20.40 1.20 208 T28-21-2125-410 1.20 2.40 1.20 212 10.80 12.00 1.20 236 24.00 25.20 1.20 257 T28-21-2125-424bis 1.20 2.40 1.20 94 6.00 9.60 3.60 1,156

including 1.20 2,971 T28-21-2125-424 0.00 2.40 2.40 99 6.00 12.00 6.00 585 T28-21-2125-417 19.20 20.40 1.20 104 T28-21-2125-413 13.20 14.40 1.20 164 T28-21-2125-422bis 3.60 4.80 1.20 264 T28-21-2125-422 2.40 4.80 2.40 372 T28-21-2125-427 3.60 4.80 1.20 76 T28-21-2125-426 14.40 15.60 1.20 76 T28-21-2125-428 9.60 10.80 1.20 700 13.20 16.80 3.60 361 T28-21-2000-302 2.40 4.80 2.40 794 16.80 18.00 1.20 84 T28-21-21975-364bis 14.40 15.60 1.20 128 T28-21-1975-372bis 2.40 3.60 1.20 404 T28-21-1975-372 4.80 6.00 1.20 164 14.40 15.60 1.20 84 T28-21-1988-376 0.00 3.60 3.60 148 T28-21-1975-382bis 6.00 7.20 1.20 192 T28-21-1975-366 12.00 15.60 3.60 208 25.20 26.40 1.20 320 T28-21-2000-363 9.60 10.80 1.20 136 T28-21-1975-379bis 12.00 13.20 1.20 87 T28-21-1988-275 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,564

including 1.20 4,040 18.00 19.20 1.20 315 T28-21-1988-275bis 3.60 6.00 2.40 485

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

