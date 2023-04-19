Aya Gold & Silver Extends Mineralization to the South at Boumadine with Record Intercept

MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 200 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the trend. Section 6000N identified a new type of mineralization south of the main mineralized trend and significantly opens the potential at depth and further towards the south.

Key Highlights 1
  • Definition of a new high-grade mineralized stockwork area that expands the South Zone. The main mineralized trend now extends over 3.4 kilometres ("km") and remains open along strike and at depth.
    • BOU-DD23-095 intersected 192 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 129.4 meters ("m") (1.06 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu)
      • including 24.3m at 222 g/t AgEq
      • including 12.2m at 290 g/t AgEq
      • including 16.6m at 443 g/t AgEq
      • including 16.3m at 206 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-092 intersected 610 g/t AgEq over 6.6m (0.83 g/t Au, 107 g/t Ag, 6.2% Zn, 1.9% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.6m at 818 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD22-075 (hole extension) intersected 571 g/t AgEq over 8.7m (1.59 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.04% Cu)
    • BOU-DD23-101 intersected 416 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (1.41 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 0.9m at 716 g/t AgEq; and 404 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (3.52 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.2m at 512 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD22-073 (hole extension) intersected 284 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (2.05 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 5.4% Zn, 2.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu)
  • Extension of the main mineralized trend by 200m to the south to over 3.4 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions
  • Five rigs are currently drilling at Boumadine, with 16,680m completed, 46% of the 36,000m diamond drill hole ("DDH") program scheduled in 2023

"Results from the Boumadine drill exploration program continue to exceed expectations and to expand the mineralized footprint south of the main trend. We are particularly excited that hole BOU-DD23-095 to the south returned the widest mineralized interval yet on the property. The result confirms the presence of a rich sulphide stockwork zone that could meaningfully open up the south and add significant tonnage," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "In the coming weeks, we plan to investigate the emerging southern stockwork zone further. Since September last year, we have extended the Boumadine strike length from 2.7 kilometers to 3.4 kilometers. The drill exploration program is almost 50% complete, supporting delivery of a resource statement in Q1-2024."

1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

 Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

388.2

396.9

1.59

54

8.7

0.0

2.2

5.4

11

571

BOU-DD22-086

7325N

358.2

359.1

0.10

361

0.9

2.4

0.7

0.4

10

722

BOU-DD23-092

6000N

289.0

295.6

0.83

107

6.6

0.1

1.9

6.2

312

610

including

292.0

295.6

1.09

133

3.6

0.0

2.6

8.6

488

818

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

498.0

627.4

1.06

25

129.4

0.03

0.2

1.0

9

192

including

503.0

505.7

1.02

46

2.7

0.0

0.9

3.0

15

333

including

525.3

534.8

1.97

50

9.5

0.0

0.7

2.3

18

380

including

510.5

534.8

1.03

33

24.3

0.0

0.5

1.4

11

222

including

560.5

572.7

1.27

35

12.2

0.0

0.1

2.3

10

290

including

576.6

593.2

2.51

56

16.6

0.1

0.6

2.3

12

443

including

610.0

626.3

2.14

3

16.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

5

206

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

111.7

114.8

0.56

68

3.1

0.0

1.4

2.4

11

293

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

30.0

32.9

1.03

176

2.9

0.1

0.1

0.1

120

305

including

31.1

32.0

2.39

414

0.9

0.3

0.1

0.2

272

705

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

40.4

43.4

3.52

41

3.0

0.2

0.1

0.1

27

404

including

41.2

43.4

4.53

48

2.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

15

512

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

239.4

240.7

1.00

32

1.3

0.1

0.4

6.1

13

476

                *     True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

               **   Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

                      1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

               *** Hole extension in 2023 (hole re-entry)

2023 Exploration Results

To date, 47 DDH for a total of 16,680m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000m budgeted program is almost halfway complete.

Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-103 except for hole BOU-DD23-102 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1). Figure 3 presents the 6,000N section which includes BOU-DD22-095, its significant results, and its geological interpretation.

Results received to date in 2023 extend the mineralization to the south with BOU-DD23-095 recently intersecting 129.4m of mineralization comprising five distinct massive sulphide veins in a wider stockwork zone (sulphide-rich stringer). The presence of high-grade values in the stockwork represents a new mineralized style at Boumadine, which significantly opens the potential at depth and toward the south. The concentration of sulphide veinlets in these stockwork varies from 8% to 15% and is composed mainly of pyrite with traces of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 4 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone shown on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is expected to be completed by mid-2023, together with a detailed surface mapping of the area. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is expected to be completed this year. The Corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource update within the next 12 months.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "identify", "confirm", "plan", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information.  Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths) 

DDH No.

Section

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

 Ag
Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD22-073***

6200N

404.5

405.0

0.35

16

0.5

0.0

0.7

0.1

17

82

BOU-DD22-073***

6200N

460.6

468.2

0.97

13

7.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

52

114

BOU-DD22-073***

6200N

494.0

506.9

0.90

25

12.9

0.0

0.1

0.2

21

130

including

503.9

506.9

2.05

44

3.0

0.0

0.2

0.6

37

284

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

233.4

234.2

0.92

8

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.0

16

100

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

245.0

245.7

1.06

24

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.1

116

153

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

251.3

251.9

1.57

28

0.6

0.3

0.6

0.6

154

266

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

383.0

384.7

0.32

43

1.7

0.0

4.3

3.5

12

406

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

388.2

396.9

1.59

54

8.7

0.0

2.2

5.4

11

571

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

403.2

403.7

0.47

27

0.5

0.0

0.3

0.6

9

116

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

428.8

430.4

0.51

8

1.6

0.0

0.1

0.3

4

75

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

453.0

454.0

0.38

12

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

34

52

BOU-DD22-075***

6200N

682.3

682.9

2.68

28

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.1

16

299

BOU-DD22-086****

7325N

358.2

359.1

0.10

361

0.9

2.4

0.7

0.4

10

722

BOU-DD22-086

7325N

693.6

700.0

1.10

21

6.4

0.0

0.1

0.1

77

139

including

698.1

700.0

1.93

44

1.9

0.0

0.2

0.2

88

251

BOU-DD23-087

6000N

0.0

159.5

0.00

0

159.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-088

6000N

0.0

165.0

0.00

0

165.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-089

6000N

109.3

110.4

0.14

8

1.1

0.0

0.3

0.4

4

52

BOU-DD23-089

6000N

469.0

470.0

0.93

4

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

4

93

BOU-DD23-089

6000N

509.1

511.2

0.81

4

2.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

85

BOU-DD23-089

6000N

514.2

515.3

0.49

8

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

5

66

BOU-DD23-090

6000N

174.2

175.7

0.49

72

1.5

0.0

1.0

2.9

86

312

BOU-DD23-091

6000N

0.0

150.0

0.00

0

150.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-092

6000N

274.0

275.0

0.37

16

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

100

61

BOU-DD23-092

6000N

289.0

295.6

0.83

107

6.6

0.1

1.9

6.2

312

610

including

292.0

295.6

1.09

133

3.6

0.0

2.6

8.6

488

818

BOU-DD23-092

6000N

316.0

318.0

0.77

19

2.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

9

97

BOU-DD23-092

6000N

326.2

326.8

0.36

37

0.6

0.0

0.2

0.8

3

121

BOU-DD23-093

6000N

135.0

136.0

0.69

1

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

6

68

BOU-DD23-094

6000N

0.0

153.0

0.00

0

153.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

449.0

450.1

1.99

31

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

15

226

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

473.2

474.2

0.71

12

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.7

3

118

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

498.0

498.7

0.43

12

0.7

0.0

0.2

0.5

2

88

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

499.9

501.1

0.30

17

1.2

0.0

0.4

1.0

6

112

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

503.0

505.7

1.02

46

2.7

0.0

0.9

3.0

15

333

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

507.5

508.5

0.40

21

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.8

4

114

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

510.5

534.8

1.03

33

24.3

0.0

0.5

1.4

11

222

including

525.3

534.8

1.97

50

9.5

0.0

0.7

2.3

18

380

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

543.0

556.9

0.67

34

13.9

0.1

0.1

1.2

10

181

including

546.0

547.2

1.75

158

1.2

0.3

1.1

9.8

12

929

Including

551.5

554.8

1.13

37

3.3

0.2

0.1

0.8

9

212

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

560.5

572.7

1.27

35

12.2

0.0

0.1

2.3

10

290

including

561.3

568.4

1.50

47

7.1

0.1

0.1

4.0

8

416

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

576.6

593.2

2.51

56

16.6

0.1

0.6

2.3

12

443

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

580.2

590.6

3.52

71

10.4

0.0

0.8

3.5

12

621

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

601.0

602.0

0.31

16

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

4

48

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

604.0

605.0

0.49

15

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

2

63

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

606.0

607.0

1.17

4

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

3

116

BOU-DD23-095

6000N

610.2

627.4

2.04

3

17.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

5

197

BOU-DD23-096

6200N

0.0

203.4

0.00

0

203.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

21.2

22.2

0.22

52

1.0

0.1

2.1

1.6

415

258

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

23.2

24.2

0.34

27

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.3

114

95

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

33.2

33.8

0.32

24

0.6

0.0

1.0

1.4

403

186

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

91.8

97.3

0.81

6

5.5

0.0

0.0

0.2

20

98

including

95.8

96.3

3.21

20

0.5

0.0

0.0

1.1

37

385

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

108.8

119.1

0.44

36

10.3

0.0

0.7

1.2

11

166

including

111.7

114.8

0.56

68

3.1

0.0

1.4

2.4

11

293

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

122.4

123.5

0.37

12

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.3

8

69

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

136.0

136.9

0.77

60

0.9

0.0

0.1

2.0

12

243

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

139.7

140.2

0.81

39

0.5

0.0

0.1

1.0

8

170

BOU-DD23-097

6750N

161.9

162.6

0.72

23

0.7

0.0

0.6

0.7

4

147

BOU-DD23-098

6200N

0.0

203.2

0.00

0

203.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-099

5600N

0.0

505.0

0.00

0

505.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-100

6200N

84.4

85.6

1.02

1

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

21

101

BOU-DD23-100

6200N

159.6

162.1

0.54

1

2.5

0.0

0.1

0.0

7

57

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

30.0

32.9

1.03

176

2.9

0.1

0.1

0.1

120

305

including

31.1

32.0

2.39

414

0.9

0.3

0.1

0.2

272

705

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

40.4

43.4

3.52

41

3.0

0.2

0.1

0.1

27

404

including

41.2

43.4

4.53

48

2.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

15

512

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

51.0

52.3

0.06

100

1.3

0.0

0.1

0.4

4

132

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

71.0

71.7

0.75

45

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.1

243

145

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

81.4

82.0

0.48

43

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

63

100

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

144.0

144.5

2.14

39

0.5

0.0

0.3

2.7

17

394

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

156.0

158.8

0.55

5

2.8

0.0

0.0

1.0

26

118

BOU-DD23-101

6750N

194.7

195.7

0.52

4

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.8

8

103

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

85.4

86.4

0.35

16

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

13

66

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

85.4

87.2

1.88

30

1.8

0.1

0.2

0.3

14

239

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

171.9

172.5

0.32

35

0.6

0.0

0.2

0.1

340

99

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

230.8

231.5

0.63

19

0.7

0.0

0.1

0.3

2

98

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

239.4

240.7

1.00

32

1.3

0.1

0.4

6.1

13

476

BOU-DD23-103

6750N

259.2

259.7

0.48

12

0.5

0.0

0.3

0.4

17

93

               *     True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

               **   Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

                     1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

               ***  Hole extension in 2023 (hole re-entry)

               **** Last hole of 2022 (pending results in February 14, 2023 press release)

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length
(m)

BOU-DD23-087

317366

3474271

1284

70

-50

159.5

BOU-DD23-088

317331

3474258

1276

70

-50

165.0

BOU-DD23-089

317296

3474245

1270

70

-50

585.1

BOU-DD23-090

317261

3474232

1266

70

-50

229.3

BOU-DD23-091

317220

3474218

1263

70

-50

150.0

BOU-DD23-092

317182

3474204

1260

70

-50

415.1

BOU-DD23-093

317141

3474189

1260

70

-50

150.5

BOU-DD23-094

317101

3474174

1260

70

-50

153.0

BOU-DD23-095

317063

3474159

1261

70

-50

658.5

BOU-DD23-096

317045

3474360

1261

70

-50

203.4

BOU-DD23-097

317154

3474985

1287

70

-50

203.0

BOU-DD23-098

316977

3474334

1258

70

-50

203.2

BOU-DD23-099

317829

3474013

1325

70

-50

505.0

BOU-DD23-100

316901

3474305

1256

70

-50

600.0

BOU-DD23-101

317123

3474974

1273

70

-50

249.7

BOU-DD23-102

316650

3474211

1273

70

-50

614.6

BOU-DD23-103

317090

3474962

1263

70

-50

310.0

BOU-DD23-104

317182

3474996

1300

70

-50

160.5

BOU-DD23-105

317071

3474592

1266

70

-50

457.5

BOU-DD23-106

317753

3473985

1321

70

-50

405.0

BOU-DD23-107

317032

3474577

1262

70

-50

618.5

BOU-DD23-108

317052

3474949

1259

70

-50

370.7

BOU-DD23-109

317697

3473965

1297

70

-50

402.3

BOU-DD23-110

317015

3474936

1255

70

-50

415.6

BOU-DD23-111

317055

3475216

1235

250

-50

161.9

BOU-DD23-112

317095

3475231

1235

250

-50

153.7

BOU-DD23-113

317136

3475246

1236

250

-50

214.4

BOU-DD23-114

317160

3475382

1234

250

-50

354.4

BOU-DD23-115

317625

3473939

1288

70

-50

402.8

BOU-DD23-116

317177

3475261

1237

250

-50

251.4

BOU-DD23-117

317214

3475274

1235

250

-50

304.9

BOU-DD23-118

316904

3475405

1278

250

-50

627.6

BOU-DD23-119

317199

3475397

1233

250

-50

420.8

BOU-DD23-120

317548

3473911

1280

70

-50

411.7

BOU-DD23-121

317256

3475289

1235

250

-50

334.6

BOU-DD23-122

317263

3476292

1212

250

-50

209.1

BOU-DD23-123

317002

3475441

1251

250

-50

150.6

BOU-DD23-124

317301

3476306

1210

250

-50

156.1

BOU-DD23-126

317337

3475319

1236

250

-50

479.6

BOU-DD23-127

317035

3475454

1245

250

-50

150.0

BOU-DD23-128

317339

3476320

1209

250

-50

191.4

BOU-DD23-129

317072

3475467

1242

250

-50

150.4

BOU-DD23-130

317112

3475481

1242

250

-50

249.0

