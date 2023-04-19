Aya Gold & Silver Extends Mineralization to the South at Boumadine with Record Intercept

MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 200 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the trend. Section 6000N identified a new type of mineralization south of the main mineralized trend and significantly opens the potential at depth and further towards the south.

Key Highlights 1

Figure 1 - Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2023 Drill Holes (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 2 - Surface Plan of the South Zone with 2023 DDH Results (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 3 - Section 6,000N of Boumadine’s Main Trend with BOU-DD23-095 and BOU-DD23-092 (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 4 - Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Definition of a new high-grade mineralized stockwork area that expands the South Zone. The main mineralized trend now extends over 3.4 kilometres ("km") and remains open along strike and at depth.

BOU-DD23-095 intersected 192 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 129.4 meters ("m") (1.06 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu)

including 24.3m at 222 g/t AgEq

including 12.2m at 290 g/t AgEq

including 16.6m at 443 g/t AgEq

including 16.3m at 206 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD23-092 intersected 610 g/t AgEq over 6.6m (0.83 g/t Au, 107 g/t Ag, 6.2% Zn, 1.9% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.6m at 818 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD22-075 (hole extension) intersected 571 g/t AgEq over 8.7m (1.59 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.04% Cu)

BOU-DD23-101 intersected 416 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (1.41 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 0.9m at 716 g/t AgEq; and 404 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (3.52 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.2m at 512 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD22-073 (hole extension) intersected 284 g/t AgEq over 3.0m (2.05 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 5.4% Zn, 2.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu)

to the south to over 3.4 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions Five rigs are currently drilling at Boumadine, with 16,680m completed, 46% of the 36,000m diamond drill hole ("DDH") program scheduled in 2023

"Results from the Boumadine drill exploration program continue to exceed expectations and to expand the mineralized footprint south of the main trend. We are particularly excited that hole BOU-DD23-095 to the south returned the widest mineralized interval yet on the property. The result confirms the presence of a rich sulphide stockwork zone that could meaningfully open up the south and add significant tonnage," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "In the coming weeks, we plan to investigate the emerging southern stockwork zone further. Since September last year, we have extended the Boumadine strike length from 2.7 kilometers to 3.4 kilometers. The drill exploration program is almost 50% complete, supporting delivery of a resource statement in Q1-2024."

_______________________________ 1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 388.2 396.9 1.59 54 8.7 0.0 2.2 5.4 11 571 BOU-DD22-086 7325N 358.2 359.1 0.10 361 0.9 2.4 0.7 0.4 10 722 BOU-DD23-092 6000N 289.0 295.6 0.83 107 6.6 0.1 1.9 6.2 312 610 including 292.0 295.6 1.09 133 3.6 0.0 2.6 8.6 488 818 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 498.0 627.4 1.06 25 129.4 0.03 0.2 1.0 9 192 including 503.0 505.7 1.02 46 2.7 0.0 0.9 3.0 15 333 including 525.3 534.8 1.97 50 9.5 0.0 0.7 2.3 18 380 including 510.5 534.8 1.03 33 24.3 0.0 0.5 1.4 11 222 including 560.5 572.7 1.27 35 12.2 0.0 0.1 2.3 10 290 including 576.6 593.2 2.51 56 16.6 0.1 0.6 2.3 12 443 including 610.0 626.3 2.14 3 16.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 206 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 111.7 114.8 0.56 68 3.1 0.0 1.4 2.4 11 293 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 30.0 32.9 1.03 176 2.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 120 305 including 31.1 32.0 2.39 414 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.2 272 705 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 40.4 43.4 3.52 41 3.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 27 404 including 41.2 43.4 4.53 48 2.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 15 512 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 239.4 240.7 1.00 32 1.3 0.1 0.4 6.1 13 476

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag. *** Hole extension in 2023 (hole re-entry)



2023 Exploration Results

To date, 47 DDH for a total of 16,680m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000m budgeted program is almost halfway complete.

Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-103 except for hole BOU-DD23-102 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1). Figure 3 presents the 6,000N section which includes BOU-DD22-095, its significant results, and its geological interpretation.

Results received to date in 2023 extend the mineralization to the south with BOU-DD23-095 recently intersecting 129.4m of mineralization comprising five distinct massive sulphide veins in a wider stockwork zone (sulphide-rich stringer). The presence of high-grade values in the stockwork represents a new mineralized style at Boumadine, which significantly opens the potential at depth and toward the south. The concentration of sulphide veinlets in these stockwork varies from 8% to 15% and is composed mainly of pyrite with traces of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 4 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone shown on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is expected to be completed by mid-2023, together with a detailed surface mapping of the area. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is expected to be completed this year. The Corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource update within the next 12 months.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "identify", "confirm", "plan", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag

Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD22-073*** 6200N 404.5 405.0 0.35 16 0.5 0.0 0.7 0.1 17 82 BOU-DD22-073*** 6200N 460.6 468.2 0.97 13 7.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 52 114 BOU-DD22-073*** 6200N 494.0 506.9 0.90 25 12.9 0.0 0.1 0.2 21 130 including 503.9 506.9 2.05 44 3.0 0.0 0.2 0.6 37 284 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 233.4 234.2 0.92 8 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 16 100 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 245.0 245.7 1.06 24 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 116 153 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 251.3 251.9 1.57 28 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.6 154 266 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 383.0 384.7 0.32 43 1.7 0.0 4.3 3.5 12 406 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 388.2 396.9 1.59 54 8.7 0.0 2.2 5.4 11 571 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 403.2 403.7 0.47 27 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 9 116 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 428.8 430.4 0.51 8 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.3 4 75 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 453.0 454.0 0.38 12 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 34 52 BOU-DD22-075*** 6200N 682.3 682.9 2.68 28 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 16 299 BOU-DD22-086**** 7325N 358.2 359.1 0.10 361 0.9 2.4 0.7 0.4 10 722 BOU-DD22-086 7325N 693.6 700.0 1.10 21 6.4 0.0 0.1 0.1 77 139 including 698.1 700.0 1.93 44 1.9 0.0 0.2 0.2 88 251 BOU-DD23-087 6000N 0.0 159.5 0.00 0 159.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-088 6000N 0.0 165.0 0.00 0 165.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-089 6000N 109.3 110.4 0.14 8 1.1 0.0 0.3 0.4 4 52 BOU-DD23-089 6000N 469.0 470.0 0.93 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 93 BOU-DD23-089 6000N 509.1 511.2 0.81 4 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 85 BOU-DD23-089 6000N 514.2 515.3 0.49 8 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 5 66 BOU-DD23-090 6000N 174.2 175.7 0.49 72 1.5 0.0 1.0 2.9 86 312 BOU-DD23-091 6000N 0.0 150.0 0.00 0 150.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-092 6000N 274.0 275.0 0.37 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 100 61 BOU-DD23-092 6000N 289.0 295.6 0.83 107 6.6 0.1 1.9 6.2 312 610 including 292.0 295.6 1.09 133 3.6 0.0 2.6 8.6 488 818 BOU-DD23-092 6000N 316.0 318.0 0.77 19 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 9 97 BOU-DD23-092 6000N 326.2 326.8 0.36 37 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.8 3 121 BOU-DD23-093 6000N 135.0 136.0 0.69 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 68 BOU-DD23-094 6000N 0.0 153.0 0.00 0 153.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-095 6000N 449.0 450.1 1.99 31 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 15 226 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 473.2 474.2 0.71 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.7 3 118 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 498.0 498.7 0.43 12 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.5 2 88 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 499.9 501.1 0.30 17 1.2 0.0 0.4 1.0 6 112 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 503.0 505.7 1.02 46 2.7 0.0 0.9 3.0 15 333 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 507.5 508.5 0.40 21 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 4 114 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 510.5 534.8 1.03 33 24.3 0.0 0.5 1.4 11 222 including 525.3 534.8 1.97 50 9.5 0.0 0.7 2.3 18 380 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 543.0 556.9 0.67 34 13.9 0.1 0.1 1.2 10 181 including 546.0 547.2 1.75 158 1.2 0.3 1.1 9.8 12 929 Including 551.5 554.8 1.13 37 3.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 9 212 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 560.5 572.7 1.27 35 12.2 0.0 0.1 2.3 10 290 including 561.3 568.4 1.50 47 7.1 0.1 0.1 4.0 8 416 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 576.6 593.2 2.51 56 16.6 0.1 0.6 2.3 12 443 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 580.2 590.6 3.52 71 10.4 0.0 0.8 3.5 12 621 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 601.0 602.0 0.31 16 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 48 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 604.0 605.0 0.49 15 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 63 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 606.0 607.0 1.17 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 116 BOU-DD23-095 6000N 610.2 627.4 2.04 3 17.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 197 BOU-DD23-096 6200N 0.0 203.4 0.00 0 203.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-097 6750N 21.2 22.2 0.22 52 1.0 0.1 2.1 1.6 415 258 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 23.2 24.2 0.34 27 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 114 95 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 33.2 33.8 0.32 24 0.6 0.0 1.0 1.4 403 186 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 91.8 97.3 0.81 6 5.5 0.0 0.0 0.2 20 98 including 95.8 96.3 3.21 20 0.5 0.0 0.0 1.1 37 385 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 108.8 119.1 0.44 36 10.3 0.0 0.7 1.2 11 166 including 111.7 114.8 0.56 68 3.1 0.0 1.4 2.4 11 293 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 122.4 123.5 0.37 12 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 8 69 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 136.0 136.9 0.77 60 0.9 0.0 0.1 2.0 12 243 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 139.7 140.2 0.81 39 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.0 8 170 BOU-DD23-097 6750N 161.9 162.6 0.72 23 0.7 0.0 0.6 0.7 4 147 BOU-DD23-098 6200N 0.0 203.2 0.00 0 203.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-099 5600N 0.0 505.0 0.00 0 505.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-100 6200N 84.4 85.6 1.02 1 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 21 101 BOU-DD23-100 6200N 159.6 162.1 0.54 1 2.5 0.0 0.1 0.0 7 57 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 30.0 32.9 1.03 176 2.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 120 305 including 31.1 32.0 2.39 414 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.2 272 705 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 40.4 43.4 3.52 41 3.0 0.2 0.1 0.1 27 404 including 41.2 43.4 4.53 48 2.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 15 512 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 51.0 52.3 0.06 100 1.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 4 132 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 71.0 71.7 0.75 45 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 243 145 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 81.4 82.0 0.48 43 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 63 100 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 144.0 144.5 2.14 39 0.5 0.0 0.3 2.7 17 394 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 156.0 158.8 0.55 5 2.8 0.0 0.0 1.0 26 118 BOU-DD23-101 6750N 194.7 195.7 0.52 4 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.8 8 103 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 85.4 86.4 0.35 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 13 66 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 85.4 87.2 1.88 30 1.8 0.1 0.2 0.3 14 239 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 171.9 172.5 0.32 35 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.1 340 99 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 230.8 231.5 0.63 19 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.3 2 98 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 239.4 240.7 1.00 32 1.3 0.1 0.4 6.1 13 476 BOU-DD23-103 6750N 259.2 259.7 0.48 12 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.4 17 93

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag. *** Hole extension in 2023 (hole re-entry) **** Last hole of 2022 (pending results in February 14, 2023 press release)

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length

(m) BOU-DD23-087 317366 3474271 1284 70 -50 159.5 BOU-DD23-088 317331 3474258 1276 70 -50 165.0 BOU-DD23-089 317296 3474245 1270 70 -50 585.1 BOU-DD23-090 317261 3474232 1266 70 -50 229.3 BOU-DD23-091 317220 3474218 1263 70 -50 150.0 BOU-DD23-092 317182 3474204 1260 70 -50 415.1 BOU-DD23-093 317141 3474189 1260 70 -50 150.5 BOU-DD23-094 317101 3474174 1260 70 -50 153.0 BOU-DD23-095 317063 3474159 1261 70 -50 658.5 BOU-DD23-096 317045 3474360 1261 70 -50 203.4 BOU-DD23-097 317154 3474985 1287 70 -50 203.0 BOU-DD23-098 316977 3474334 1258 70 -50 203.2 BOU-DD23-099 317829 3474013 1325 70 -50 505.0 BOU-DD23-100 316901 3474305 1256 70 -50 600.0 BOU-DD23-101 317123 3474974 1273 70 -50 249.7 BOU-DD23-102 316650 3474211 1273 70 -50 614.6 BOU-DD23-103 317090 3474962 1263 70 -50 310.0 BOU-DD23-104 317182 3474996 1300 70 -50 160.5 BOU-DD23-105 317071 3474592 1266 70 -50 457.5 BOU-DD23-106 317753 3473985 1321 70 -50 405.0 BOU-DD23-107 317032 3474577 1262 70 -50 618.5 BOU-DD23-108 317052 3474949 1259 70 -50 370.7 BOU-DD23-109 317697 3473965 1297 70 -50 402.3 BOU-DD23-110 317015 3474936 1255 70 -50 415.6 BOU-DD23-111 317055 3475216 1235 250 -50 161.9 BOU-DD23-112 317095 3475231 1235 250 -50 153.7 BOU-DD23-113 317136 3475246 1236 250 -50 214.4 BOU-DD23-114 317160 3475382 1234 250 -50 354.4 BOU-DD23-115 317625 3473939 1288 70 -50 402.8 BOU-DD23-116 317177 3475261 1237 250 -50 251.4 BOU-DD23-117 317214 3475274 1235 250 -50 304.9 BOU-DD23-118 316904 3475405 1278 250 -50 627.6 BOU-DD23-119 317199 3475397 1233 250 -50 420.8 BOU-DD23-120 317548 3473911 1280 70 -50 411.7 BOU-DD23-121 317256 3475289 1235 250 -50 334.6 BOU-DD23-122 317263 3476292 1212 250 -50 209.1 BOU-DD23-123 317002 3475441 1251 250 -50 150.6 BOU-DD23-124 317301 3476306 1210 250 -50 156.1 BOU-DD23-126 317337 3475319 1236 250 -50 479.6 BOU-DD23-127 317035 3475454 1245 250 -50 150.0 BOU-DD23-128 317339 3476320 1209 250 -50 191.4 BOU-DD23-129 317072 3475467 1242 250 -50 150.4 BOU-DD23-130 317112 3475481 1242 250 -50 249.0

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]