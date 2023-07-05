Aya Gold & Silver Extends Mineralization South of Main Zone and Discovers New At-Surface Northwest Zone at Boumadine

05 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET
Boumadine Main Zone Now Extends 3.8 Kilometers
MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 400 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. Section 5600N delivered strong results and remains open to the south while the new zone in the northwest significantly opens the potential at surface and can be followed over 1.5 kilometers.
- Definition of new high-grade mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The Main Zone, which now extends over 3.8 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.
- BOU-DD23-142 intersected 475 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 11.8 meters ("m") (0.97 g/t Au, 88 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.6% Pb and 0.01% Cu) including 4.2m at 625 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD23-111 intersected 539 g/t AgEq over 9.6m (1.76 g/t Au, 134 g/t Ag, 3.9% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.1m at 1,367 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD23-125 intersected 459 g/t AgEq over 4.8m (0.71 g/t Au, 205 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.01% Cu), including 1.2m at 1,111 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD23-117 intersected 481 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.31 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 1.9m at 746 g/t AgEq
- BOU-DD22-121 intersected 456 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.19 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 3.1m at 512 g/t AgEq
- Extension of the Main Zone by 400m to the south to 3.8 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions.
- Discovery of a new mineralized zone in the Northwest through the surface mapping program, with surface samples returning values up to 460 g/t AgEq over a >1.5km structure of N030 orientation.
- First site visit conducted by RSC Consulting Limited, which has been mandated to conduct a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate of Boumadine.
"Today's high-grade drill results at Boumadine confirm the continuity and extension of the mineralized footprint south of the Main Zone. We have also discovered a new mineralized structure at surface to the north, which increases the resource potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We have completed 85% of our drill exploration program and extended the Boumadine strike length by over 40% to 3.8 kilometers in the past 10 months. We have subsequently identified several other high impact drill targets and mobilized 5 drill rigs to deliver value for all stakeholders."
|
______________________________
|
1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
Section
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Length*
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Mo
|
Ag Eq**
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
333.4
|
347.8
|
1.17
|
26
|
14.4
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
14
|
211
|
Including
|
337.7
|
342.0
|
2.98
|
43
|
4.3
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
17
|
469
|
BOU-DD23-110
|
6750N
|
389.0
|
397.1
|
0.69
|
100
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
15
|
174
|
BOU-DD23-111
|
7000N
|
6.1
|
15.7
|
1.76
|
134
|
9.6
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
3.9
|
16
|
539
|
Including
|
11.6
|
14.7
|
3.88
|
360
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
10.7
|
24
|
1,367
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
88.2
|
92.6
|
1.41
|
35
|
4.4
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
27
|
321
|
Including
|
90.3
|
91.7
|
3.00
|
55
|
1.4
|
0.1
|
1.9
|
4.3
|
43
|
648
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
116.2
|
120.2
|
1.80
|
22
|
4.0
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
17
|
281
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
153.6
|
158.3
|
2.83
|
21
|
4.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
14
|
309
|
Including
|
153.6
|
156.4
|
3.93
|
28
|
2.8
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
15
|
428
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
195.3
|
198.6
|
4.31
|
28
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
18
|
481
|
Including
|
196.0
|
197.9
|
7.07
|
38
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
20
|
746
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
232.7
|
245.6
|
1.28
|
29
|
12.9
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
11
|
185
|
Including
|
242.6
|
245.6
|
3.31
|
38
|
3.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
9
|
390
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
223.3
|
226.9
|
4.19
|
34
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
7
|
456
|
Including
|
223.3
|
226.4
|
4.74
|
38
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
7
|
512
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
237.6
|
240.4
|
2.95
|
26
|
2.8
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
10
|
360
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
295.6
|
300.4
|
0.71
|
205
|
4.8
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
185
|
459
|
Including
|
295.6
|
296.8
|
1.56
|
533
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
7.4
|
3.3
|
257
|
1,111
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
445.3
|
447.0
|
0.77
|
90
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
6.2
|
1,171
|
607
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
475.5
|
478.2
|
1.17
|
294
|
2.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
145
|
424
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
494.9
|
496.4
|
0.84
|
137
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
2.6
|
6.4
|
13
|
650
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
577.1
|
581.5
|
0.80
|
66
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
106
|
227
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
599.2
|
611.0
|
0.97
|
88
|
11.8
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
4.2
|
296
|
475
|
Including
|
606.8
|
611.0
|
1.57
|
130
|
4.2
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
669
|
625
|
*
|
True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
|
**
|
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
|
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
To date, 85 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for a total of 31,205m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 3). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000m budgeted program is expected to be complete by the end of July 2023.
Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-131 with the addition of holes BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1).
Results received in June extend the mineralization an additional 400m to the south with BOU-DD23-125, BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 intersecting high-grade mineralization in the form of massive sulphide veins.
The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 2 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone shown on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.
In addition, detail mapping was conducted on the entire project, increasing our geological understanding of the mineralized events and the main geological settings. In particular, two major sets of faulting events can be recognized: a N030 faulting event that cross-cut Boumadine Main Trend (N340) and may be responsible for the Au-Zn enrichment of the mineralization; and a N070 fault event cutting both N340 and N070 structures that seems to be responsible for the Ag-Pb enrichment. In parallel, 127 surface grab samples were taken (36 are still pending), which allowed us to identify a new mineralized structure in the northwest of the property (see Figure 4). The structure, which can be followed for over 1.5km, returned assay values of 460 g/t AgEq (Appendix 2). This discovery demonstrates the potential outside of the Boumadine Main Trend.
The 36,000m drilling program is 85% complete and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is also expected to be completed in July. The Corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource by Q1-2024.
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "identify", "confirm", "plan", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
Section
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Length*
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Mo
|
Ag Eq**
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
55.2
|
56.3
|
0.55
|
2
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7
|
56
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
58.5
|
62.9
|
0.93
|
1
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
12
|
91
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
88.9
|
90.0
|
0.77
|
1
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
6
|
76
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
162.6
|
166.2
|
0.98
|
1
|
3.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
12
|
96
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
167.2
|
168.3
|
0.49
|
4
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
29
|
56
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
302.0
|
303.0
|
0.52
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6
|
55
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
304.0
|
305.0
|
0.69
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6
|
71
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
354.4
|
355.6
|
0.49
|
1
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
13
|
50
|
BOU-DD23-102
|
6200N
|
395.4
|
396.4
|
0.88
|
1
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
5
|
86
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
25.5
|
26.5
|
0.13
|
39
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
23
|
64
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
32.6
|
33.5
|
0.13
|
41
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
14
|
61
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
36.5
|
37.2
|
0.41
|
36
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
16
|
78
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
57.4
|
58.7
|
0.23
|
23
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
14
|
69
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
80.3
|
81.2
|
0.39
|
92
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
2.1
|
4.6
|
6
|
454
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
82.1
|
82.7
|
0.24
|
48
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
17
|
152
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
100.1
|
101.3
|
1.09
|
59
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
15
|
228
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
109.8
|
110.5
|
0.71
|
39
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
2.3
|
10
|
252
|
BOU-DD23-104
|
6750N
|
123.8
|
124.9
|
0.55
|
4
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7
|
60
|
BOU-DD23-105
|
6400N
|
262.9
|
263.8
|
0.03
|
56
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
9
|
124
|
BOU-DD23-105
|
6400N
|
280.4
|
281.5
|
2.40
|
15
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
17
|
255
|
BOU-DD23-105
|
6400N
|
287.5
|
289.5
|
0.40
|
10
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7
|
53
|
BOU-DD23-105
|
6400N
|
356.0
|
356.5
|
0.44
|
41
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
11
|
108
|
BOU-DD23-105
|
6400N
|
362.9
|
364.6
|
1.54
|
26
|
1.7
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
27
|
201
|
BOU-DD23-106
|
5600N
|
0.0
|
405.0
|
0.00
|
0
|
405.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
NSR
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
333.4
|
347.8
|
1.17
|
26
|
14.4
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
14
|
211
|
Including
|
337.7
|
342.0
|
2.98
|
43
|
4.3
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
17
|
469
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
353.9
|
356.9
|
0.46
|
11
|
3.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
10
|
84
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
367.8
|
368.8
|
0.44
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7
|
51
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
395.4
|
396.0
|
4.26
|
24
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
14
|
442
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
517.2
|
517.8
|
0.87
|
24
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
44
|
169
|
BOU-DD23-107
|
6400N
|
560.5
|
561.0
|
1.57
|
5
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
19
|
158
|
BOU-DD23-108
|
6750N
|
141.6
|
142.6
|
0.58
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
32
|
63
|
BOU-DD23-108
|
6750N
|
221.8
|
223.5
|
1.44
|
5
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6
|
144
|
BOU-DD23-108
|
6750N
|
266.0
|
267.0
|
0.03
|
56
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4
|
67
|
BOU-DD23-108
|
6750N
|
279.5
|
281.6
|
0.65
|
29
|
2.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
8
|
105
|
BOU-DD23-109
|
5600N
|
241.5
|
243.9
|
0.67
|
1
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
7
|
70
|
BOU-DD23-110
|
6750N
|
248.7
|
249.9
|
0.46
|
16
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
17
|
86
|
BOU-DD23-110
|
6750N
|
387.8
|
388.3
|
0.32
|
28
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
12
|
66
|
BOU-DD23-110
|
6750N
|
389.0
|
397.1
|
0.69
|
100
|
8.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
15
|
174
|
Including
|
389.0
|
391.6
|
0.64
|
247
|
2.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
17
|
320
|
BOU-DD23-111
|
7000N
|
6.1
|
15.7
|
1.76
|
134
|
9.6
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
3.9
|
16
|
539
|
Including
|
11.6
|
14.7
|
3.88
|
360
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
10.7
|
24
|
1367
|
BOU-DD23-112
|
7000N
|
16.0
|
17.0
|
0.40
|
47
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
3
|
126
|
BOU-DD23-112
|
7000N
|
24.4
|
24.9
|
0.68
|
24
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
26
|
140
|
BOU-DD23-112
|
7000N
|
41.0
|
42.0
|
0.34
|
17
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
9
|
165
|
BOU-DD23-112
|
7000N
|
51.9
|
55.0
|
0.37
|
25
|
3.1
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.4
|
8
|
153
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
88.2
|
92.6
|
1.41
|
35
|
4.4
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
27
|
321
|
Including
|
90.3
|
91.7
|
3.00
|
55
|
1.4
|
0.1
|
1.9
|
4.3
|
43
|
648
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
97.9
|
98.5
|
0.62
|
56
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
45
|
143
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
116.3
|
117.0
|
0.23
|
23
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
14
|
86
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
127.6
|
128.3
|
0.46
|
24
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
14
|
119
|
BOU-DD23-113
|
7000N
|
186.7
|
187.2
|
0.26
|
47
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
16
|
84
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
56.5
|
57.3
|
0.07
|
39
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
12
|
49
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
77.8
|
78.3
|
3.78
|
12
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
11
|
384
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
84.7
|
85.4
|
1.84
|
16
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
12
|
212
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
160.4
|
161.4
|
0.82
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
17
|
92
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
164.3
|
165.4
|
2.16
|
12
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
9
|
233
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
198.0
|
198.7
|
0.76
|
8
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
18
|
97
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
200.0
|
202.3
|
2.02
|
72
|
2.3
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
7
|
342
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
220.0
|
222.0
|
0.03
|
212
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
11
|
221
|
BOU-DD23-114
|
7125
|
291.1
|
292.9
|
0.45
|
16
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
17
|
185
|
BOU-DD23-115
|
5600N
|
0.0
|
402.8
|
0.00
|
0
|
402.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
NSR
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
116.2
|
120.2
|
1.80
|
22
|
4.0
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
17
|
281
|
Including
|
116.8
|
118.5
|
3.34
|
34
|
1.7
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
19
|
495
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
180.3
|
181.0
|
1.18
|
12
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
3
|
134
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
184.3
|
184.8
|
0.39
|
16
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
7
|
140
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
188.4
|
189.1
|
0.40
|
16
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
5
|
88
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
216.8
|
219.4
|
0.57
|
24
|
2.6
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
8
|
190
|
BOU-DD23-116
|
7000N
|
229.3
|
230.3
|
0.49
|
4
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
8
|
60
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
67.3
|
68.8
|
0.60
|
6
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
9
|
67
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
136.4
|
137.7
|
1.41
|
18
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
11
|
170
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
153.6
|
158.3
|
2.83
|
21
|
4.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
14
|
309
|
Including
|
153.6
|
156.4
|
3.93
|
28
|
2.8
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
15
|
428
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
187.6
|
188.7
|
0.25
|
39
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
13
|
122
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
195.3
|
198.6
|
4.31
|
28
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
18
|
481
|
Including
|
196.0
|
197.9
|
7.07
|
38
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
20
|
746
|
BOU-DD23-117
|
7000N
|
265.6
|
267.9
|
1.04
|
17
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
11
|
149
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
44.2
|
46.6
|
0.91
|
23
|
2.4
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
12
|
135
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
184.0
|
193.5
|
0.32
|
33
|
9.5
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
9
|
94
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
225.8
|
228.6
|
1.32
|
17
|
2.8
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
8
|
158
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
232.7
|
245.6
|
1.28
|
29
|
12.9
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
11
|
185
|
Including
|
242.6
|
245.6
|
3.31
|
38
|
3.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
9
|
390
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
308.7
|
309.2
|
0.36
|
29
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
1.8
|
5.1
|
7
|
415
|
BOU-DD23-119
|
7125N
|
314.2
|
315.2
|
0.05
|
80
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
1.2
|
11
|
198
|
BOU-DD23-120
|
5600N
|
0.0
|
411.7
|
0.00
|
0
|
411.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
NSR
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
47.5
|
48.0
|
1.98
|
35
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.1
|
2.9
|
4
|
410
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
52.5
|
53.1
|
0.57
|
20
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
7
|
140
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
192.0
|
193.0
|
1.44
|
13
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
12
|
214
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
196.0
|
197.0
|
0.87
|
20
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
6
|
140
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
213.0
|
214.0
|
5.06
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
5
|
492
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
218.6
|
219.7
|
0.52
|
1
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
5
|
53
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
223.3
|
226.9
|
4.19
|
34
|
3.6
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
7
|
456
|
Including
|
223.3
|
226.4
|
4.74
|
38
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
7
|
512
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
237.6
|
240.4
|
2.95
|
26
|
2.8
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
10
|
360
|
Including
|
238.3
|
239.4
|
6.34
|
55
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
16
|
736
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
293.4
|
294.5
|
0.41
|
19
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
7
|
167
|
BOU-DD23-121
|
7000N
|
301.5
|
302.5
|
0.53
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
6
|
128
|
BOU-DD23-122
|
7950N
|
0.0
|
209.1
|
0.00
|
0
|
209.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
NSR
|
BOU-DD23-124
|
7950N
|
26.6
|
29.4
|
0.62
|
144
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
100
|
320
|
BOU-DD23-124
|
7950N
|
35.6
|
36.6
|
0.34
|
16
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
2.4
|
11
|
194
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
258.5
|
259.6
|
0.34
|
16
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
10
|
51
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
272.2
|
272.9
|
1.31
|
16
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
9
|
144
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
289.2
|
289.7
|
0.19
|
145
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
6.2
|
11.1
|
13
|
966
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
291.8
|
292.7
|
0.15
|
20
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
123
|
54
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
293.7
|
294.7
|
0.08
|
45
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
24
|
66
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
295.6
|
300.4
|
0.71
|
205
|
4.8
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
185
|
459
|
Including
|
295.6
|
296.8
|
1.56
|
533
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
7.4
|
3.3
|
257
|
1111
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
311.0
|
311.8
|
0.50
|
132
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
6
|
224
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
323.6
|
324.1
|
0.47
|
68
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
3
|
358
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
342.5
|
343.3
|
0.32
|
16
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4
|
54
|
BOU-DD23-125
|
5600N
|
385.5
|
386.7
|
0.35
|
12
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
6
|
48
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
131.8
|
132.6
|
0.36
|
12
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
11
|
50
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
172.4
|
173.2
|
0.52
|
44
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
8
|
110
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
244.8
|
245.7
|
0.34
|
17
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
2.8
|
4
|
243
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
365.3
|
366.3
|
2.28
|
64
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
4
|
310
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
379.6
|
380.6
|
0.39
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
2
|
72
|
BOU-DD23-126
|
7000N
|
445.6
|
446.6
|
0.74
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4
|
84
|
BOU-DD23-127
|
7325N
|
74.2
|
77.0
|
1.31
|
103
|
2.8
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
62
|
313
|
BOU-DD23-128
|
7925N
|
157.4
|
158.7
|
0.39
|
16
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
39
|
144
|
BOU-DD23-128
|
7925N
|
168.9
|
172.8
|
0.49
|
15
|
3.9
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
26
|
145
|
BOU-DD23-129
|
7200N
|
104.0
|
104.6
|
0.38
|
24
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
4
|
170
|
BOU-DD23-129
|
7200N
|
104.0
|
105.8
|
0.27
|
22
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
2.7
|
4
|
251
|
BOU-DD23-129
|
7200N
|
114.8
|
115.3
|
1.01
|
51
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
2.8
|
3.7
|
7
|
452
|
BOU-DD23-129
|
7200N
|
116.4
|
117.6
|
0.03
|
44
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
21
|
223
|
BOU-DD23-130
|
7200N
|
27.8
|
28.4
|
0.44
|
35
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
8
|
170
|
BOU-DD23-130
|
7200N
|
128.7
|
129.8
|
1.68
|
31
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
9
|
270
|
BOU-DD23-130
|
7200N
|
135.1
|
135.9
|
1.10
|
19
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
13
|
157
|
BOU-DD23-131
|
7925N
|
47.2
|
47.7
|
0.67
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
7
|
80
|
BOU-DD23-131
|
7925N
|
234.8
|
235.3
|
0.46
|
4
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
6
|
77
|
BOU-DD23-131
|
7925N
|
236.7
|
237.9
|
0.50
|
12
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
6
|
132
|
BOU-DD23-131
|
7925N
|
238.5
|
239.6
|
2.12
|
24
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
6
|
305
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
377.9
|
379.0
|
1.22
|
13
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
12
|
129
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
388.0
|
389.6
|
0.59
|
38
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
706
|
192
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
403.6
|
404.4
|
0.49
|
21
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
306
|
88
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
411.0
|
414.0
|
0.59
|
54
|
3.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
1023
|
264
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
445.3
|
447.0
|
0.77
|
90
|
1.7
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
6.2
|
1171
|
607
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
475.5
|
478.2
|
1.17
|
294
|
2.7
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
145
|
424
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
494.9
|
496.4
|
0.84
|
137
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
2.6
|
6.4
|
13
|
650
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
507.4
|
508.4
|
0.84
|
176
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
4.7
|
4357
|
820
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
5600N
|
511.7
|
512.2
|
0.40
|
55
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
9
|
190
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
451.8
|
452.6
|
0.59
|
15
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
21
|
75
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
459.3
|
459.8
|
1.06
|
12
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
27
|
121
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
472.0
|
473.0
|
0.42
|
9
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
73
|
55
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
504.0
|
505.0
|
1.18
|
59
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
179
|
269
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
547.4
|
552.6
|
0.49
|
37
|
5.2
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
246
|
116
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
556.4
|
558.0
|
0.49
|
31
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
386
|
146
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
562.0
|
562.5
|
1.18
|
81
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
3.6
|
137
|
451
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
568.4
|
569.4
|
0.51
|
8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
11
|
60
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
577.1
|
581.5
|
0.80
|
66
|
4.4
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
106
|
227
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
592.0
|
593.0
|
0.31
|
20
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
14
|
77
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
599.2
|
611.0
|
0.97
|
88
|
11.8
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
4.2
|
296
|
475
|
Including
|
606.8
|
611.0
|
1.57
|
130
|
4.2
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
4.5
|
669
|
625
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
622.3
|
623.3
|
0.71
|
79
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.9
|
26
|
209
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
721.7
|
722.5
|
0.68
|
76
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
31
|
163
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
728.6
|
729.1
|
1.96
|
68
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
34
|
281
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
5600N
|
732.3
|
736.0
|
1.17
|
24
|
3.7
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
150
|
159
|
*
|
True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
|
**
|
Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
|
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
Appendix 2 – Significant Results from 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (Surface Sampling)
|
Outcrop ID
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Ag Eq*
|
P10475
|
0.45
|
36
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
83
|
P10644
|
0.05
|
71
|
0.2
|
5.5
|
0.3
|
297
|
P10677
|
0.05
|
110
|
0.1
|
27.4
|
0.1
|
997
|
P10721
|
0.05
|
186
|
2.4
|
8.1
|
1.8
|
857
|
P10807
|
0.05
|
83
|
0.0
|
9.6
|
0.4
|
414
|
P11093
|
1.99
|
28
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
0.1
|
281
|
P11115
|
0.05
|
63
|
0.0
|
7.0
|
0.1
|
296
|
P11204
|
0.35
|
28
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
74
|
P11359
|
1.96
|
122
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
337
|
P11397
|
0.05
|
75
|
2.2
|
1.8
|
5.6
|
731
|
P11477
|
1.92
|
90
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
285
|
P11478
|
0.46
|
35
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
109
|
P11519
|
0.05
|
75
|
0.0
|
4.4
|
0.8
|
265
|
P11754
|
0.53
|
12
|
2.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
377
|
P11816
|
3.41
|
40
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
465
|
P11858
|
3.37
|
23
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
378
|
P11864
|
2.78
|
44
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
377
|
P11934
|
0.84
|
8
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
176
|
P11974
|
0.99
|
28
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
222
|
P12086
|
0.05
|
74
|
0.1
|
11.8
|
0.0
|
462
|
P12087
|
0.05
|
55
|
0.8
|
3.7
|
0.0
|
285
|
P5717
|
0.05
|
67
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
392
|
P6575
|
0.05
|
79
|
1.5
|
9.1
|
0.6
|
601
|
P6625
|
0.05
|
69
|
1.9
|
5.7
|
0.0
|
499
|
P6660
|
0.05
|
44
|
1.3
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
236
|
P6666
|
0.05
|
118
|
0.0
|
14.0
|
0.0
|
571
|
P6747
|
0.05
|
71
|
5.5
|
2.1
|
3.1
|
1,029
|
P7607
|
1.30
|
1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
125
|
P8922
|
0.07
|
112
|
9.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1,345
|
* Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
|
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag
Appendix 3 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
|
DDH No.
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length (m)
|
BOU-DD23-131
|
317378
|
3476334
|
1206
|
250
|
-50
|
328.0
|
BOU-DD23-132
|
317150
|
3475489
|
1244
|
250
|
-50
|
611.6
|
BOU-DD23-133
|
316963
|
3475424
|
1260
|
250
|
-50
|
429.4
|
BOU-DD23-134
|
317220
|
3475516
|
1238
|
250
|
-50
|
407.7
|
BOU-DD23-135
|
317416
|
3476346
|
1206
|
250
|
-50
|
408.4
|
BOU-DD23-136
|
317352
|
3473833
|
1267
|
70
|
-50
|
609.4
|
BOU-DD23-137
|
317181
|
3475500
|
1242
|
250
|
-50
|
287.3
|
BOU-DD23-138
|
316889
|
3477032
|
1217
|
250
|
-50
|
150.1
|
BOU-DD23-139
|
317539
|
3476392
|
1206
|
250
|
-50
|
610.3
|
BOU-DD23-140
|
316941
|
3477048
|
1228
|
250
|
-50
|
250.8
|
BOU-DD23-141
|
316993
|
3475785
|
1239
|
70
|
-50
|
303.0
|
BOU-DD23-142
|
317266
|
3473808
|
1274
|
70
|
-50
|
815.4
|
BOU-DD23-143
|
317070
|
3477102
|
1246
|
250
|
-50
|
502.2
|
BOU-DD23-144
|
316915
|
3475760
|
1240
|
70
|
-50
|
459.0
|
BOU-DD23-145
|
316838
|
3475731
|
1233
|
70
|
-50
|
605.3
|
BOU-DD23-146
|
317104
|
3477114
|
1234
|
250
|
-50
|
502.4
|
BOU-DD23-147
|
316984
|
3475993
|
1226
|
250
|
-50
|
307.6
|
BOU-DD23-148
|
317375
|
3476539
|
1211
|
250
|
-50
|
302.6
|
BOU-DD23-149
|
316754
|
3475701
|
1233
|
70
|
-50
|
690.5
|
BOU-DD23-150
|
317065
|
3476024
|
1230
|
250
|
-50
|
412.1
|
BOU-DD23-151
|
317420
|
3476554
|
1211
|
250
|
-50
|
399.4
|
BOU-DD23-152
|
317142
|
3477128
|
1226
|
250
|
-50
|
546.0
|
BOU-DD23-153
|
317134
|
3476050
|
1220
|
250
|
-50
|
488.7
|
BOU-DD23-154
|
317123
|
3476662
|
1205
|
250
|
-50
|
150.0
|
BOU-DD23-155
|
317159
|
3476675
|
1205
|
250
|
-50
|
132.1
|
BOU-DD23-156
|
316927
|
3476944
|
1216
|
250
|
-50
|
151.3
|
BOU-DD23-157
|
317464
|
3476569
|
1210
|
250
|
-50
|
509.4
|
BOU-DD23-158
|
317232
|
3476702
|
1200
|
250
|
-50
|
201.0
|
BOU-DD23-159
|
317331
|
3476121
|
1220
|
250
|
-50
|
593.9
|
BOU-DD23-160
|
316969
|
3476960
|
1227
|
250
|
-50
|
202.0
|
BOU-DD23-161
|
317274
|
3476717
|
1200
|
250
|
-50
|
300.0
|
BOU-DD23-162
|
317028
|
3476981
|
1243
|
250
|
-50
|
300.0
|
BOU-DD23-163
|
317212
|
3476078
|
1220
|
250
|
-50
|
301.8
|
BOU-DD23-164
|
317317
|
3476733
|
1201
|
250
|
-50
|
372.0
|
BOU-DD23-166
|
316713
|
3477069
|
1235
|
250
|
-50
|
269.0
|
BOU-DD23-168
|
317195
|
3476689
|
1202
|
250
|
-50
|
202.3
|
BOU-DD23-169
|
317315
|
3476411
|
1214
|
250
|
-50
|
250.9
SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc
For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]
