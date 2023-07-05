Aya Gold & Silver Extends Mineralization South of Main Zone and Discovers New At-Surface Northwest Zone at Boumadine

Boumadine Main Zone Now Extends 3.8 Kilometers

MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 400 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. Section 5600N delivered strong results and remains open to the south while the new zone in the northwest significantly opens the potential at surface and can be followed over 1.5 kilometers.

Key Highlights 1

Figure 1 – Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2023 Drill Holes (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 2 – Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 3 – Surface Plan of South Zone with New 2023 DDH Results (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Property with Simplified Geology and 2023 Surface Samples (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Definition of new high-grade mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The Main Zone, which now extends over 3.8 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.

BOU-DD23-142 intersected 475 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 11.8 meters ("m") (0.97 g/t Au, 88 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.6% Pb and 0.01% Cu) including 4.2m at 625 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD23-111 intersected 539 g/t AgEq over 9.6m (1.76 g/t Au, 134 g/t Ag, 3.9% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.1m at 1,367 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD23-125 intersected 459 g/t AgEq over 4.8m (0.71 g/t Au, 205 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.01% Cu), including 1.2m at 1,111 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD23-117 intersected 481 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.31 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 1.9m at 746 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD22-121 intersected 456 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.19 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 3.1m at 512 g/t AgEq

to the south to 3.8 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions. Discovery of a new mineralized zone in the Northwest through the surface mapping program, with surface samples returning values up to 460 g/t AgEq over a >1.5km structure of N030 orientation.

First site visit conducted by RSC Consulting Limited, which has been mandated to conduct a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate of Boumadine.

"Today's high-grade drill results at Boumadine confirm the continuity and extension of the mineralized footprint south of the Main Zone. We have also discovered a new mineralized structure at surface to the north, which increases the resource potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We have completed 85% of our drill exploration program and extended the Boumadine strike length by over 40% to 3.8 kilometers in the past 10 months. We have subsequently identified several other high impact drill targets and mobilized 5 drill rigs to deliver value for all stakeholders."

______________________________ 1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag



Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD23-107 6400N 333.4 347.8 1.17 26 14.4 0.1 0.9 0.6 14 211 Including 337.7 342.0 2.98 43 4.3 0.3 1.2 1.4 17 469 BOU-DD23-110 6750N 389.0 397.1 0.69 100 8.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 15 174 BOU-DD23-111 7000N 6.1 15.7 1.76 134 9.6 0.1 0.5 3.9 16 539 Including 11.6 14.7 3.88 360 3.1 0.2 1.1 10.7 24 1,367 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 88.2 92.6 1.41 35 4.4 0.1 1.3 1.9 27 321 Including 90.3 91.7 3.00 55 1.4 0.1 1.9 4.3 43 648 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 116.2 120.2 1.80 22 4.0 0.1 0.7 1.1 17 281 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 153.6 158.3 2.83 21 4.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 14 309 Including 153.6 156.4 3.93 28 2.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 15 428 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 195.3 198.6 4.31 28 3.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 18 481 Including 196.0 197.9 7.07 38 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 20 746 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 232.7 245.6 1.28 29 12.9 0.1 0.3 0.3 11 185 Including 242.6 245.6 3.31 38 3.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 9 390 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 223.3 226.9 4.19 34 3.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 7 456 Including 223.3 226.4 4.74 38 3.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 7 512 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 237.6 240.4 2.95 26 2.8 0.2 0.1 0.6 10 360 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 295.6 300.4 0.71 205 4.8 0.0 2.5 1.8 185 459 Including 295.6 296.8 1.56 533 1.2 0.0 7.4 3.3 257 1,111 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 445.3 447.0 0.77 90 1.7 0.0 1.2 6.2 1,171 607 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 475.5 478.2 1.17 294 2.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 145 424 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 494.9 496.4 0.84 137 1.5 0.0 2.6 6.4 13 650 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 577.1 581.5 0.80 66 4.4 0.0 1.0 0.8 106 227 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 599.2 611.0 0.97 88 11.8 0.0 1.6 4.2 296 475 Including 606.8 611.0 1.57 130 4.2 0.0 2.0 4.5 669 625

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.





2023 Exploration Results

To date, 85 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for a total of 31,205m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 3). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000m budgeted program is expected to be complete by the end of July 2023.

Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-131 with the addition of holes BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1).

Results received in June extend the mineralization an additional 400m to the south with BOU-DD23-125, BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 intersecting high-grade mineralization in the form of massive sulphide veins.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 2 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone shown on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.

In addition, detail mapping was conducted on the entire project, increasing our geological understanding of the mineralized events and the main geological settings. In particular, two major sets of faulting events can be recognized: a N030 faulting event that cross-cut Boumadine Main Trend (N340) and may be responsible for the Au-Zn enrichment of the mineralization; and a N070 fault event cutting both N340 and N070 structures that seems to be responsible for the Ag-Pb enrichment. In parallel, 127 surface grab samples were taken (36 are still pending), which allowed us to identify a new mineralized structure in the northwest of the property (see Figure 4). The structure, which can be followed for over 1.5km, returned assay values of 460 g/t AgEq (Appendix 2). This discovery demonstrates the potential outside of the Boumadine Main Trend.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is 85% complete and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is also expected to be completed in July. The Corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource by Q1-2024.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD23-102 6200N 55.2 56.3 0.55 2 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 56 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 58.5 62.9 0.93 1 4.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 91 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 88.9 90.0 0.77 1 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 6 76 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 162.6 166.2 0.98 1 3.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 96 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 167.2 168.3 0.49 4 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 29 56 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 302.0 303.0 0.52 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 55 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 304.0 305.0 0.69 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 71 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 354.4 355.6 0.49 1 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 13 50 BOU-DD23-102 6200N 395.4 396.4 0.88 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 86 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 25.5 26.5 0.13 39 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 23 64 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 32.6 33.5 0.13 41 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 14 61 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 36.5 37.2 0.41 36 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 16 78 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 57.4 58.7 0.23 23 1.3 0.0 0.4 0.2 14 69 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 80.3 81.2 0.39 92 0.9 0.1 2.1 4.6 6 454 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 82.1 82.7 0.24 48 0.6 0.0 0.5 1.2 17 152 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 100.1 101.3 1.09 59 1.2 0.0 0.6 0.9 15 228 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 109.8 110.5 0.71 39 0.7 0.0 0.7 2.3 10 252 BOU-DD23-104 6750N 123.8 124.9 0.55 4 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 60 BOU-DD23-105 6400N 262.9 263.8 0.03 56 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.0 9 124 BOU-DD23-105 6400N 280.4 281.5 2.40 15 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 17 255 BOU-DD23-105 6400N 287.5 289.5 0.40 10 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 53 BOU-DD23-105 6400N 356.0 356.5 0.44 41 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.1 11 108 BOU-DD23-105 6400N 362.9 364.6 1.54 26 1.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 27 201 BOU-DD23-106 5600N 0.0 405.0 0.00 0 405.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-107 6400N 333.4 347.8 1.17 26 14.4 0.1 0.9 0.6 14 211 Including 337.7 342.0 2.98 43 4.3 0.3 1.2 1.4 17 469 BOU-DD23-107 6400N 353.9 356.9 0.46 11 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 10 84 BOU-DD23-107 6400N 367.8 368.8 0.44 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 51 BOU-DD23-107 6400N 395.4 396.0 4.26 24 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.4 14 442 BOU-DD23-107 6400N 517.2 517.8 0.87 24 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.2 44 169 BOU-DD23-107 6400N 560.5 561.0 1.57 5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 19 158 BOU-DD23-108 6750N 141.6 142.6 0.58 4 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 32 63 BOU-DD23-108 6750N 221.8 223.5 1.44 5 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 6 144 BOU-DD23-108 6750N 266.0 267.0 0.03 56 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 67 BOU-DD23-108 6750N 279.5 281.6 0.65 29 2.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 8 105 BOU-DD23-109 5600N 241.5 243.9 0.67 1 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 7 70 BOU-DD23-110 6750N 248.7 249.9 0.46 16 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 17 86 BOU-DD23-110 6750N 387.8 388.3 0.32 28 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 12 66 BOU-DD23-110 6750N 389.0 397.1 0.69 100 8.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 15 174 Including 389.0 391.6 0.64 247 2.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 17 320 BOU-DD23-111 7000N 6.1 15.7 1.76 134 9.6 0.1 0.5 3.9 16 539 Including 11.6 14.7 3.88 360 3.1 0.2 1.1 10.7 24 1367 BOU-DD23-112 7000N 16.0 17.0 0.40 47 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 3 126 BOU-DD23-112 7000N 24.4 24.9 0.68 24 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.7 26 140 BOU-DD23-112 7000N 41.0 42.0 0.34 17 1.0 0.1 0.8 1.5 9 165 BOU-DD23-112 7000N 51.9 55.0 0.37 25 3.1 0.0 0.5 1.4 8 153 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 88.2 92.6 1.41 35 4.4 0.1 1.3 1.9 27 321 Including 90.3 91.7 3.00 55 1.4 0.1 1.9 4.3 43 648 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 97.9 98.5 0.62 56 0.6 0.0 0.4 0.2 45 143 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 116.3 117.0 0.23 23 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.6 14 86 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 127.6 128.3 0.46 24 0.7 0.0 0.6 0.6 14 119 BOU-DD23-113 7000N 186.7 187.2 0.26 47 0.5 0.0 0.1 0.1 16 84 BOU-DD23-114 7125 56.5 57.3 0.07 39 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 49 BOU-DD23-114 7125 77.8 78.3 3.78 12 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.1 11 384 BOU-DD23-114 7125 84.7 85.4 1.84 16 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 12 212 BOU-DD23-114 7125 160.4 161.4 0.82 4 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 17 92 BOU-DD23-114 7125 164.3 165.4 2.16 12 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 9 233 BOU-DD23-114 7125 198.0 198.7 0.76 8 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 18 97 BOU-DD23-114 7125 200.0 202.3 2.02 72 2.3 0.2 1.1 0.4 7 342 BOU-DD23-114 7125 220.0 222.0 0.03 212 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 11 221 BOU-DD23-114 7125 291.1 292.9 0.45 16 1.8 0.0 1.0 1.7 17 185 BOU-DD23-115 5600N 0.0 402.8 0.00 0 402.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-116 7000N 116.2 120.2 1.80 22 4.0 0.1 0.7 1.1 17 281 Including 116.8 118.5 3.34 34 1.7 0.1 1.1 1.8 19 495 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 180.3 181.0 1.18 12 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 134 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 184.3 184.8 0.39 16 0.5 0.0 0.3 1.4 7 140 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 188.4 189.1 0.40 16 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.5 5 88 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 216.8 219.4 0.57 24 2.6 0.0 0.5 1.7 8 190 BOU-DD23-116 7000N 229.3 230.3 0.49 4 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 8 60 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 67.3 68.8 0.60 6 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 9 67 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 136.4 137.7 1.41 18 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 11 170 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 153.6 158.3 2.83 21 4.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 14 309 Including 153.6 156.4 3.93 28 2.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 15 428 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 187.6 188.7 0.25 39 1.1 0.1 0.6 0.6 13 122 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 195.3 198.6 4.31 28 3.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 18 481 Including 196.0 197.9 7.07 38 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 20 746 BOU-DD23-117 7000N 265.6 267.9 1.04 17 2.3 0.0 0.1 0.5 11 149 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 44.2 46.6 0.91 23 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 12 135 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 184.0 193.5 0.32 33 9.5 0.1 0.4 0.2 9 94 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 225.8 228.6 1.32 17 2.8 0.1 0.1 0.0 8 158 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 232.7 245.6 1.28 29 12.9 0.1 0.3 0.3 11 185 Including 242.6 245.6 3.31 38 3.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 9 390 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 308.7 309.2 0.36 29 0.5 0.1 1.8 5.1 7 415 BOU-DD23-119 7125N 314.2 315.2 0.05 80 1.0 0.0 1.4 1.2 11 198 BOU-DD23-120 5600N 0.0 411.7 0.00 0 411.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-121 7000N 47.5 48.0 1.98 35 0.5 0.0 1.1 2.9 4 410 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 52.5 53.1 0.57 20 0.6 0.0 0.4 1.0 7 140 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 192.0 193.0 1.44 13 1.0 0.1 0.7 0.6 12 214 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 196.0 197.0 0.87 20 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.5 6 140 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 213.0 214.0 5.06 16 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 492 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 218.6 219.7 0.52 1 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 5 53 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 223.3 226.9 4.19 34 3.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 7 456 Including 223.3 226.4 4.74 38 3.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 7 512 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 237.6 240.4 2.95 26 2.8 0.2 0.1 0.6 10 360 Including 238.3 239.4 6.34 55 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.7 16 736 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 293.4 294.5 0.41 19 1.1 0.0 0.5 1.7 7 167 BOU-DD23-121 7000N 301.5 302.5 0.53 16 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.9 6 128 BOU-DD23-122 7950N 0.0 209.1 0.00 0 209.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 NSR BOU-DD23-124 7950N 26.6 29.4 0.62 144 2.8 0.0 1.2 1.2 100 320 BOU-DD23-124 7950N 35.6 36.6 0.34 16 1.0 0.0 0.4 2.4 11 194 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 258.5 259.6 0.34 16 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 51 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 272.2 272.9 1.31 16 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.0 9 144 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 289.2 289.7 0.19 145 0.5 0.1 6.2 11.1 13 966 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 291.8 292.7 0.15 20 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.1 123 54 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 293.7 294.7 0.08 45 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 24 66 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 295.6 300.4 0.71 205 4.8 0.0 2.5 1.8 185 459 Including 295.6 296.8 1.56 533 1.2 0.0 7.4 3.3 257 1111 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 311.0 311.8 0.50 132 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.7 6 224 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 323.6 324.1 0.47 68 0.5 0.0 2.2 3.2 3 358 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 342.5 343.3 0.32 16 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 54 BOU-DD23-125 5600N 385.5 386.7 0.35 12 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 6 48 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 131.8 132.6 0.36 12 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 11 50 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 172.4 173.2 0.52 44 0.8 0.1 0.3 0.0 8 110 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 244.8 245.7 0.34 17 0.9 0.1 1.1 2.8 4 243 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 365.3 366.3 2.28 64 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 4 310 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 379.6 380.6 0.39 8 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 2 72 BOU-DD23-126 7000N 445.6 446.6 0.74 8 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 84 BOU-DD23-127 7325N 74.2 77.0 1.31 103 2.8 0.1 0.6 0.9 62 313 BOU-DD23-128 7925N 157.4 158.7 0.39 16 1.3 0.0 0.7 1.2 39 144 BOU-DD23-128 7925N 168.9 172.8 0.49 15 3.9 0.0 0.5 1.2 26 145 BOU-DD23-129 7200N 104.0 104.6 0.38 24 0.6 0.0 1.3 1.2 4 170 BOU-DD23-129 7200N 104.0 105.8 0.27 22 1.8 0.0 1.7 2.7 4 251 BOU-DD23-129 7200N 114.8 115.3 1.01 51 0.5 0.2 2.8 3.7 7 452 BOU-DD23-129 7200N 116.4 117.6 0.03 44 1.2 0.0 2.0 2.1 21 223 BOU-DD23-130 7200N 27.8 28.4 0.44 35 0.6 0.0 1.0 1.1 8 170 BOU-DD23-130 7200N 128.7 129.8 1.68 31 1.1 0.2 0.3 0.9 9 270 BOU-DD23-130 7200N 135.1 135.9 1.10 19 0.8 0.1 0.3 0.3 13 157 BOU-DD23-131 7925N 47.2 47.7 0.67 1 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.1 7 80 BOU-DD23-131 7925N 234.8 235.3 0.46 4 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.4 6 77 BOU-DD23-131 7925N 236.7 237.9 0.50 12 1.2 0.0 0.5 1.0 6 132 BOU-DD23-131 7925N 238.5 239.6 2.12 24 1.1 0.0 0.7 1.1 6 305 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 377.9 379.0 1.22 13 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 129 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 388.0 389.6 0.59 38 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.8 706 192 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 403.6 404.4 0.49 21 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.0 306 88 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 411.0 414.0 0.59 54 3.0 0.0 0.4 1.5 1023 264 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 445.3 447.0 0.77 90 1.7 0.0 1.2 6.2 1171 607 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 475.5 478.2 1.17 294 2.7 0.0 0.1 0.1 145 424 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 494.9 496.4 0.84 137 1.5 0.0 2.6 6.4 13 650 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 507.4 508.4 0.84 176 1.0 0.0 1.5 4.7 4357 820 BOU-DD23-136 5600N 511.7 512.2 0.40 55 0.5 0.0 1.0 1.2 9 190 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 451.8 452.6 0.59 15 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 21 75 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 459.3 459.8 1.06 12 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.0 27 121 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 472.0 473.0 0.42 9 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 73 55 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 504.0 505.0 1.18 59 1.0 0.1 0.6 1.2 179 269 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 547.4 552.6 0.49 37 5.2 0.0 0.1 0.3 246 116 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 556.4 558.0 0.49 31 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.6 386 146 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 562.0 562.5 1.18 81 0.5 0.0 1.7 3.6 137 451 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 568.4 569.4 0.51 8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 11 60 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 577.1 581.5 0.80 66 4.4 0.0 1.0 0.8 106 227 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 592.0 593.0 0.31 20 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 14 77 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 599.2 611.0 0.97 88 11.8 0.0 1.6 4.2 296 475 Including 606.8 611.0 1.57 130 4.2 0.0 2.0 4.5 669 625 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 622.3 623.3 0.71 79 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.9 26 209 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 721.7 722.5 0.68 76 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.3 31 163 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 728.6 729.1 1.96 68 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.3 34 281 BOU-DD23-142 5600N 732.3 736.0 1.17 24 3.7 0.0 0.2 0.2 150 159

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 2 – Significant Results from 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (Surface Sampling)

Outcrop ID Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag Eq*

(g/t) P10475 0.45 36 0.0 0.1 0.0 83 P10644 0.05 71 0.2 5.5 0.3 297 P10677 0.05 110 0.1 27.4 0.1 997 P10721 0.05 186 2.4 8.1 1.8 857 P10807 0.05 83 0.0 9.6 0.4 414 P11093 1.99 28 0.0 2.0 0.1 281 P11115 0.05 63 0.0 7.0 0.1 296 P11204 0.35 28 0.0 0.4 0.0 74 P11359 1.96 122 0.0 0.8 0.1 337 P11397 0.05 75 2.2 1.8 5.6 731 P11477 1.92 90 0.0 0.4 0.1 285 P11478 0.46 35 0.0 0.8 0.1 109 P11519 0.05 75 0.0 4.4 0.8 265 P11754 0.53 12 2.3 0.0 0.3 377 P11816 3.41 40 0.8 0.2 0.1 465 P11858 3.37 23 0.3 0.0 0.0 378 P11864 2.78 44 0.5 0.1 0.0 377 P11934 0.84 8 0.7 0.1 0.0 176 P11974 0.99 28 0.5 0.7 0.3 222 P12086 0.05 74 0.1 11.8 0.0 462 P12087 0.05 55 0.8 3.7 0.0 285 P5717 0.05 67 2.5 0.0 0.0 392 P6575 0.05 79 1.5 9.1 0.6 601 P6625 0.05 69 1.9 5.7 0.0 499 P6660 0.05 44 1.3 0.5 0.0 236 P6666 0.05 118 0.0 14.0 0.0 571 P6747 0.05 71 5.5 2.1 3.1 1,029 P7607 1.30 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 125 P8922 0.07 112 9.4 0.0 0.0 1,345

* Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 Ag

Appendix 3 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) BOU-DD23-131 317378 3476334 1206 250 -50 328.0 BOU-DD23-132 317150 3475489 1244 250 -50 611.6 BOU-DD23-133 316963 3475424 1260 250 -50 429.4 BOU-DD23-134 317220 3475516 1238 250 -50 407.7 BOU-DD23-135 317416 3476346 1206 250 -50 408.4 BOU-DD23-136 317352 3473833 1267 70 -50 609.4 BOU-DD23-137 317181 3475500 1242 250 -50 287.3 BOU-DD23-138 316889 3477032 1217 250 -50 150.1 BOU-DD23-139 317539 3476392 1206 250 -50 610.3 BOU-DD23-140 316941 3477048 1228 250 -50 250.8 BOU-DD23-141 316993 3475785 1239 70 -50 303.0 BOU-DD23-142 317266 3473808 1274 70 -50 815.4 BOU-DD23-143 317070 3477102 1246 250 -50 502.2 BOU-DD23-144 316915 3475760 1240 70 -50 459.0 BOU-DD23-145 316838 3475731 1233 70 -50 605.3 BOU-DD23-146 317104 3477114 1234 250 -50 502.4 BOU-DD23-147 316984 3475993 1226 250 -50 307.6 BOU-DD23-148 317375 3476539 1211 250 -50 302.6 BOU-DD23-149 316754 3475701 1233 70 -50 690.5 BOU-DD23-150 317065 3476024 1230 250 -50 412.1 BOU-DD23-151 317420 3476554 1211 250 -50 399.4 BOU-DD23-152 317142 3477128 1226 250 -50 546.0 BOU-DD23-153 317134 3476050 1220 250 -50 488.7 BOU-DD23-154 317123 3476662 1205 250 -50 150.0 BOU-DD23-155 317159 3476675 1205 250 -50 132.1 BOU-DD23-156 316927 3476944 1216 250 -50 151.3 BOU-DD23-157 317464 3476569 1210 250 -50 509.4 BOU-DD23-158 317232 3476702 1200 250 -50 201.0 BOU-DD23-159 317331 3476121 1220 250 -50 593.9 BOU-DD23-160 316969 3476960 1227 250 -50 202.0 BOU-DD23-161 317274 3476717 1200 250 -50 300.0 BOU-DD23-162 317028 3476981 1243 250 -50 300.0 BOU-DD23-163 317212 3476078 1220 250 -50 301.8 BOU-DD23-164 317317 3476733 1201 250 -50 372.0 BOU-DD23-166 316713 3477069 1235 250 -50 269.0 BOU-DD23-168 317195 3476689 1202 250 -50 202.3 BOU-DD23-169 317315 3476411 1214 250 -50 250.9

