Aya Gold & Silver Extends Mineralization South of Main Zone and Discovers New At-Surface Northwest Zone at Boumadine

News provided by

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

05 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Boumadine Main Zone Now Extends 3.8 Kilometers

MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 400 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone. Section 5600N delivered strong results and remains open to the south while the new zone in the northwest significantly opens the potential at surface and can be followed over 1.5 kilometers.

Key Highlights 1
Continue Reading

  • Definition of new high-grade mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The Main Zone, which now extends over 3.8 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.
    • BOU-DD23-142 intersected 475 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 11.8 meters ("m") (0.97 g/t Au, 88 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.6% Pb and 0.01% Cu) including 4.2m at 625 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-111 intersected 539 g/t AgEq over 9.6m (1.76 g/t Au, 134 g/t Ag, 3.9% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.1m at 1,367 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-125 intersected 459 g/t AgEq over 4.8m (0.71 g/t Au, 205 g/t Ag, 1.8% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.01% Cu), including 1.2m at 1,111 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD23-117 intersected 481 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.31 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 1.9m at 746 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD22-121 intersected 456 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.19 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 3.1m at 512 g/t AgEq
  • Extension of the Main Zone by 400m to the south to 3.8 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions.
  • Discovery of a new mineralized zone in the Northwest through the surface mapping program, with surface samples returning values up to 460 g/t AgEq over a >1.5km structure of N030 orientation.
  • First site visit conducted by RSC Consulting Limited, which has been mandated to conduct a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate of Boumadine.

"Today's high-grade drill results at Boumadine confirm the continuity and extension of the mineralized footprint south of the Main Zone. We have also discovered a new mineralized structure at surface to the north, which increases the resource potential," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We have completed 85% of our drill exploration program and extended the Boumadine strike length by over 40% to 3.8 kilometers in the past 10 months. We have subsequently identified several other high impact drill targets and mobilized 5 drill rigs to deliver value for all stakeholders."

______________________________

1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

Section

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

333.4

347.8

1.17

26

14.4

0.1

0.9

0.6

14

211

Including

337.7

342.0

2.98

43

4.3

0.3

1.2

1.4

17

469

BOU-DD23-110

6750N

389.0

397.1

0.69

100

8.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

15

174

BOU-DD23-111

7000N

6.1

15.7

1.76

134

9.6

0.1

0.5

3.9

16

539

Including

11.6

14.7

3.88

360

3.1

0.2

1.1

10.7

24

1,367

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

88.2

92.6

1.41

35

4.4

0.1

1.3

1.9

27

321

Including

90.3

91.7

3.00

55

1.4

0.1

1.9

4.3

43

648

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

116.2

120.2

1.80

22

4.0

0.1

0.7

1.1

17

281

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

153.6

158.3

2.83

21

4.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

14

309

Including

153.6

156.4

3.93

28

2.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

15

428

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

195.3

198.6

4.31

28

3.3

0.2

0.3

0.4

18

481

Including

196.0

197.9

7.07

38

1.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

20

746

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

232.7

245.6

1.28

29

12.9

0.1

0.3

0.3

11

185

Including

242.6

245.6

3.31

38

3.0

0.2

0.2

0.2

9

390

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

223.3

226.9

4.19

34

3.6

0.2

0.1

0.1

7

456

Including

223.3

226.4

4.74

38

3.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

7

512

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

237.6

240.4

2.95

26

2.8

0.2

0.1

0.6

10

360

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

295.6

300.4

0.71

205

4.8

0.0

2.5

1.8

185

459

Including

295.6

296.8

1.56

533

1.2

0.0

7.4

3.3

257

1,111

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

445.3

447.0

0.77

90

1.7

0.0

1.2

6.2

1,171

607

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

475.5

478.2

1.17

294

2.7

0.0

0.1

0.1

145

424

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

494.9

496.4

0.84

137

1.5

0.0

2.6

6.4

13

650

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

577.1

581.5

0.80

66

4.4

0.0

1.0

0.8

106

227

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

599.2

611.0

0.97

88

11.8

0.0

1.6

4.2

296

475

Including

606.8

611.0

1.57

130

4.2

0.0

2.0

4.5

669

625

*     

True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**   

Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.


2023 Exploration Results

To date, 85 diamond drill holes ("DDH") for a total of 31,205m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 3). Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000m budgeted program is expected to be complete by the end of July 2023.

Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-131 with the addition of holes BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 (Table 1, Figure 2, and Appendix 1).

Results received in June extend the mineralization an additional 400m to the south with BOU-DD23-125, BOU-DD23-136 and BOU-DD23-142 intersecting high-grade mineralization in the form of massive sulphide veins.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Figure 2 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone shown on a longitudinal section along the deposit, defining ore shoots shallowly dipping toward south, in both the Central and South Zones.

In addition, detail mapping was conducted on the entire project, increasing our geological understanding of the mineralized events and the main geological settings. In particular, two major sets of faulting events can be recognized: a N030 faulting event that cross-cut Boumadine Main Trend (N340) and may be responsible for the Au-Zn enrichment of the mineralization; and a N070 fault event cutting both N340 and N070 structures that seems to be responsible for the Ag-Pb enrichment. In parallel, 127 surface grab samples were taken (36 are still pending), which allowed us to identify a new mineralized structure in the northwest of the property (see Figure 4). The structure, which can be followed for over 1.5km, returned assay values of 460 g/t AgEq (Appendix 2). This discovery demonstrates the potential outside of the Boumadine Main Trend.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is 85% complete and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is also expected to be completed in July. The Corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource by Q1-2024.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "identify", "confirm", "plan", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information.  Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths) 

DDH No.

Section

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

 Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

55.2

56.3

0.55

2

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

56

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

58.5

62.9

0.93

1

4.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

12

91

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

88.9

90.0

0.77

1

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

6

76

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

162.6

166.2

0.98

1

3.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

12

96

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

167.2

168.3

0.49

4

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

29

56

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

302.0

303.0

0.52

4

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

6

55

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

304.0

305.0

0.69

4

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

6

71

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

354.4

355.6

0.49

1

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

13

50

BOU-DD23-102

6200N

395.4

396.4

0.88

1

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5

86

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

25.5

26.5

0.13

39

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.1

23

64

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

32.6

33.5

0.13

41

0.9

0.0

0.1

0.0

14

61

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

36.5

37.2

0.41

36

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

16

78

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

57.4

58.7

0.23

23

1.3

0.0

0.4

0.2

14

69

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

80.3

81.2

0.39

92

0.9

0.1

2.1

4.6

6

454

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

82.1

82.7

0.24

48

0.6

0.0

0.5

1.2

17

152

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

100.1

101.3

1.09

59

1.2

0.0

0.6

0.9

15

228

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

109.8

110.5

0.71

39

0.7

0.0

0.7

2.3

10

252

BOU-DD23-104

6750N

123.8

124.9

0.55

4

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

60

BOU-DD23-105

6400N

262.9

263.8

0.03

56

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.0

9

124

BOU-DD23-105

6400N

280.4

281.5

2.40

15

1.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

17

255

BOU-DD23-105

6400N

287.5

289.5

0.40

10

2.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

53

BOU-DD23-105

6400N

356.0

356.5

0.44

41

0.5

0.0

0.6

0.1

11

108

BOU-DD23-105

6400N

362.9

364.6

1.54

26

1.7

0.2

0.1

0.0

27

201

BOU-DD23-106

5600N

0.0

405.0

0.00

0

405.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

333.4

347.8

1.17

26

14.4

0.1

0.9

0.6

14

211

Including

337.7

342.0

2.98

43

4.3

0.3

1.2

1.4

17

469

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

353.9

356.9

0.46

11

3.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

10

84

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

367.8

368.8

0.44

8

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

51

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

395.4

396.0

4.26

24

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.4

14

442

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

517.2

517.8

0.87

24

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.2

44

169

BOU-DD23-107

6400N

560.5

561.0

1.57

5

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

19

158

BOU-DD23-108

6750N

141.6

142.6

0.58

4

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

32

63

BOU-DD23-108

6750N

221.8

223.5

1.44

5

1.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

6

144

BOU-DD23-108

6750N

266.0

267.0

0.03

56

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

4

67

BOU-DD23-108

6750N

279.5

281.6

0.65

29

2.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

8

105

BOU-DD23-109

5600N

241.5

243.9

0.67

1

2.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

7

70

BOU-DD23-110

6750N

248.7

249.9

0.46

16

1.2

0.0

0.2

0.2

17

86

BOU-DD23-110

6750N

387.8

388.3

0.32

28

0.5

0.0

0.1

0.1

12

66

BOU-DD23-110

6750N

389.0

397.1

0.69

100

8.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

15

174

Including

389.0

391.6

0.64

247

2.6

0.0

0.1

0.1

17

320

BOU-DD23-111

7000N

6.1

15.7

1.76

134

9.6

0.1

0.5

3.9

16

539

Including

11.6

14.7

3.88

360

3.1

0.2

1.1

10.7

24

1367

BOU-DD23-112

7000N

16.0

17.0

0.40

47

1.0

0.0

0.5

0.5

3

126

BOU-DD23-112

7000N

24.4

24.9

0.68

24

0.5

0.0

0.3

0.7

26

140

BOU-DD23-112

7000N

41.0

42.0

0.34

17

1.0

0.1

0.8

1.5

9

165

BOU-DD23-112

7000N

51.9

55.0

0.37

25

3.1

0.0

0.5

1.4

8

153

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

88.2

92.6

1.41

35

4.4

0.1

1.3

1.9

27

321

Including

90.3

91.7

3.00

55

1.4

0.1

1.9

4.3

43

648

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

97.9

98.5

0.62

56

0.6

0.0

0.4

0.2

45

143

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

116.3

117.0

0.23

23

0.7

0.0

0.3

0.6

14

86

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

127.6

128.3

0.46

24

0.7

0.0

0.6

0.6

14

119

BOU-DD23-113

7000N

186.7

187.2

0.26

47

0.5

0.0

0.1

0.1

16

84

BOU-DD23-114

7125

56.5

57.3

0.07

39

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

12

49

BOU-DD23-114

7125

77.8

78.3

3.78

12

0.5

0.1

0.2

0.1

11

384

BOU-DD23-114

7125

84.7

85.4

1.84

16

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

12

212

BOU-DD23-114

7125

160.4

161.4

0.82

4

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

17

92

BOU-DD23-114

7125

164.3

165.4

2.16

12

1.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

9

233

BOU-DD23-114

7125

198.0

198.7

0.76

8

0.7

0.0

0.1

0.2

18

97

BOU-DD23-114

7125

200.0

202.3

2.02

72

2.3

0.2

1.1

0.4

7

342

BOU-DD23-114

7125

220.0

222.0

0.03

212

2.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

11

221

BOU-DD23-114

7125

291.1

292.9

0.45

16

1.8

0.0

1.0

1.7

17

185

BOU-DD23-115

5600N

0.0

402.8

0.00

0

402.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

116.2

120.2

1.80

22

4.0

0.1

0.7

1.1

17

281

Including

116.8

118.5

3.34

34

1.7

0.1

1.1

1.8

19

495

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

180.3

181.0

1.18

12

0.7

0.0

0.1

0.1

3

134

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

184.3

184.8

0.39

16

0.5

0.0

0.3

1.4

7

140

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

188.4

189.1

0.40

16

0.7

0.0

0.2

0.5

5

88

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

216.8

219.4

0.57

24

2.6

0.0

0.5

1.7

8

190

BOU-DD23-116

7000N

229.3

230.3

0.49

4

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

8

60

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

67.3

68.8

0.60

6

1.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

9

67

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

136.4

137.7

1.41

18

1.3

0.1

0.1

0.1

11

170

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

153.6

158.3

2.83

21

4.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

14

309

Including

153.6

156.4

3.93

28

2.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

15

428

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

187.6

188.7

0.25

39

1.1

0.1

0.6

0.6

13

122

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

195.3

198.6

4.31

28

3.3

0.2

0.3

0.4

18

481

Including

196.0

197.9

7.07

38

1.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

20

746

BOU-DD23-117

7000N

265.6

267.9

1.04

17

2.3

0.0

0.1

0.5

11

149

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

44.2

46.6

0.91

23

2.4

0.1

0.1

0.1

12

135

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

184.0

193.5

0.32

33

9.5

0.1

0.4

0.2

9

94

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

225.8

228.6

1.32

17

2.8

0.1

0.1

0.0

8

158

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

232.7

245.6

1.28

29

12.9

0.1

0.3

0.3

11

185

Including

242.6

245.6

3.31

38

3.0

0.2

0.2

0.2

9

390

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

308.7

309.2

0.36

29

0.5

0.1

1.8

5.1

7

415

BOU-DD23-119

7125N

314.2

315.2

0.05

80

1.0

0.0

1.4

1.2

11

198

BOU-DD23-120

5600N

0.0

411.7

0.00

0

411.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

47.5

48.0

1.98

35

0.5

0.0

1.1

2.9

4

410

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

52.5

53.1

0.57

20

0.6

0.0

0.4

1.0

7

140

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

192.0

193.0

1.44

13

1.0

0.1

0.7

0.6

12

214

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

196.0

197.0

0.87

20

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.5

6

140

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

213.0

214.0

5.06

16

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5

492

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

218.6

219.7

0.52

1

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

5

53

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

223.3

226.9

4.19

34

3.6

0.2

0.1

0.1

7

456

Including

223.3

226.4

4.74

38

3.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

7

512

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

237.6

240.4

2.95

26

2.8

0.2

0.1

0.6

10

360

Including

238.3

239.4

6.34

55

1.1

0.4

0.2

0.7

16

736

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

293.4

294.5

0.41

19

1.1

0.0

0.5

1.7

7

167

BOU-DD23-121

7000N

301.5

302.5

0.53

16

1.0

0.0

0.3

0.9

6

128

BOU-DD23-122

7950N

0.0

209.1

0.00

0

209.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

NSR

BOU-DD23-124

7950N

26.6

29.4

0.62

144

2.8

0.0

1.2

1.2

100

320

BOU-DD23-124

7950N

35.6

36.6

0.34

16

1.0

0.0

0.4

2.4

11

194

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

258.5

259.6

0.34

16

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

10

51

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

272.2

272.9

1.31

16

0.7

0.0

0.1

0.0

9

144

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

289.2

289.7

0.19

145

0.5

0.1

6.2

11.1

13

966

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

291.8

292.7

0.15

20

0.9

0.0

0.3

0.1

123

54

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

293.7

294.7

0.08

45

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

24

66

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

295.6

300.4

0.71

205

4.8

0.0

2.5

1.8

185

459

Including

295.6

296.8

1.56

533

1.2

0.0

7.4

3.3

257

1111

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

311.0

311.8

0.50

132

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.7

6

224

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

323.6

324.1

0.47

68

0.5

0.0

2.2

3.2

3

358

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

342.5

343.3

0.32

16

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.1

4

54

BOU-DD23-125

5600N

385.5

386.7

0.35

12

1.2

0.0

0.1

0.0

6

48

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

131.8

132.6

0.36

12

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.0

11

50

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

172.4

173.2

0.52

44

0.8

0.1

0.3

0.0

8

110

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

244.8

245.7

0.34

17

0.9

0.1

1.1

2.8

4

243

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

365.3

366.3

2.28

64

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

4

310

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

379.6

380.6

0.39

8

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

2

72

BOU-DD23-126

7000N

445.6

446.6

0.74

8

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

4

84

BOU-DD23-127

7325N

74.2

77.0

1.31

103

2.8

0.1

0.6

0.9

62

313

BOU-DD23-128

7925N

157.4

158.7

0.39

16

1.3

0.0

0.7

1.2

39

144

BOU-DD23-128

7925N

168.9

172.8

0.49

15

3.9

0.0

0.5

1.2

26

145

BOU-DD23-129

7200N

104.0

104.6

0.38

24

0.6

0.0

1.3

1.2

4

170

BOU-DD23-129

7200N

104.0

105.8

0.27

22

1.8

0.0

1.7

2.7

4

251

BOU-DD23-129

7200N

114.8

115.3

1.01

51

0.5

0.2

2.8

3.7

7

452

BOU-DD23-129

7200N

116.4

117.6

0.03

44

1.2

0.0

2.0

2.1

21

223

BOU-DD23-130

7200N

27.8

28.4

0.44

35

0.6

0.0

1.0

1.1

8

170

BOU-DD23-130

7200N

128.7

129.8

1.68

31

1.1

0.2

0.3

0.9

9

270

BOU-DD23-130

7200N

135.1

135.9

1.10

19

0.8

0.1

0.3

0.3

13

157

BOU-DD23-131

7925N

47.2

47.7

0.67

1

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.1

7

80

BOU-DD23-131

7925N

234.8

235.3

0.46

4

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.4

6

77

BOU-DD23-131

7925N

236.7

237.9

0.50

12

1.2

0.0

0.5

1.0

6

132

BOU-DD23-131

7925N

238.5

239.6

2.12

24

1.1

0.0

0.7

1.1

6

305

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

377.9

379.0

1.22

13

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

12

129

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

388.0

389.6

0.59

38

1.6

0.1

0.2

0.8

706

192

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

403.6

404.4

0.49

21

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.0

306

88

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

411.0

414.0

0.59

54

3.0

0.0

0.4

1.5

1023

264

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

445.3

447.0

0.77

90

1.7

0.0

1.2

6.2

1171

607

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

475.5

478.2

1.17

294

2.7

0.0

0.1

0.1

145

424

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

494.9

496.4

0.84

137

1.5

0.0

2.6

6.4

13

650

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

507.4

508.4

0.84

176

1.0

0.0

1.5

4.7

4357

820

BOU-DD23-136

5600N

511.7

512.2

0.40

55

0.5

0.0

1.0

1.2

9

190

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

451.8

452.6

0.59

15

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

21

75

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

459.3

459.8

1.06

12

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.0

27

121

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

472.0

473.0

0.42

9

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

73

55

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

504.0

505.0

1.18

59

1.0

0.1

0.6

1.2

179

269

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

547.4

552.6

0.49

37

5.2

0.0

0.1

0.3

246

116

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

556.4

558.0

0.49

31

1.6

0.0

0.4

0.6

386

146

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

562.0

562.5

1.18

81

0.5

0.0

1.7

3.6

137

451

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

568.4

569.4

0.51

8

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

11

60

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

577.1

581.5

0.80

66

4.4

0.0

1.0

0.8

106

227

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

592.0

593.0

0.31

20

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

14

77

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

599.2

611.0

0.97

88

11.8

0.0

1.6

4.2

296

475

Including

606.8

611.0

1.57

130

4.2

0.0

2.0

4.5

669

625

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

622.3

623.3

0.71

79

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.9

26

209

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

721.7

722.5

0.68

76

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.3

31

163

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

728.6

729.1

1.96

68

0.5

0.0

0.3

0.3

34

281

BOU-DD23-142

5600N

732.3

736.0

1.17

24

3.7

0.0

0.2

0.2

150

159

*     

True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**   

Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 2 – Significant Results from 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (Surface Sampling)

Outcrop ID

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Ag Eq*
(g/t)

P10475

0.45

36

0.0

0.1

0.0

83

P10644

0.05

71

0.2

5.5

0.3

297

P10677

0.05

110

0.1

27.4

0.1

997

P10721

0.05

186

2.4

8.1

1.8

857

P10807

0.05

83

0.0

9.6

0.4

414

P11093

1.99

28

0.0

2.0

0.1

281

P11115

0.05

63

0.0

7.0

0.1

296

P11204

0.35

28

0.0

0.4

0.0

74

P11359

1.96

122

0.0

0.8

0.1

337

P11397

0.05

75

2.2

1.8

5.6

731

P11477

1.92

90

0.0

0.4

0.1

285

P11478

0.46

35

0.0

0.8

0.1

109

P11519

0.05

75

0.0

4.4

0.8

265

P11754

0.53

12

2.3

0.0

0.3

377

P11816

3.41

40

0.8

0.2

0.1

465

P11858

3.37

23

0.3

0.0

0.0

378

P11864

2.78

44

0.5

0.1

0.0

377

P11934

0.84

8

0.7

0.1

0.0

176

P11974

0.99

28

0.5

0.7

0.3

222

P12086

0.05

74

0.1

11.8

0.0

462

P12087

0.05

55

0.8

3.7

0.0

285

P5717

0.05

67

2.5

0.0

0.0

392

P6575

0.05

79

1.5

9.1

0.6

601

P6625

0.05

69

1.9

5.7

0.0

499

P6660

0.05

44

1.3

0.5

0.0

236

P6666

0.05

118

0.0

14.0

0.0

571

P6747

0.05

71

5.5

2.1

3.1

1,029

P7607

1.30

1

0.0

0.0

0.0

125

P8922

0.07

112

9.4

0.0

0.0

1,345

* Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

       1% Zn: 54.1 Ag 

Appendix 3 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2023 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

BOU-DD23-131

317378

3476334

1206

250

-50

328.0

BOU-DD23-132

317150

3475489

1244

250

-50

611.6

BOU-DD23-133

316963

3475424

1260

250

-50

429.4

BOU-DD23-134

317220

3475516

1238

250

-50

407.7

BOU-DD23-135

317416

3476346

1206

250

-50

408.4

BOU-DD23-136

317352

3473833

1267

70

-50

609.4

BOU-DD23-137

317181

3475500

1242

250

-50

287.3

BOU-DD23-138

316889

3477032

1217

250

-50

150.1

BOU-DD23-139

317539

3476392

1206

250

-50

610.3

BOU-DD23-140

316941

3477048

1228

250

-50

250.8

BOU-DD23-141

316993

3475785

1239

70

-50

303.0

BOU-DD23-142

317266

3473808

1274

70

-50

815.4

BOU-DD23-143

317070

3477102

1246

250

-50

502.2

BOU-DD23-144

316915

3475760

1240

70

-50

459.0

BOU-DD23-145

316838

3475731

1233

70

-50

605.3

BOU-DD23-146

317104

3477114

1234

250

-50

502.4

BOU-DD23-147

316984

3475993

1226

250

-50

307.6

BOU-DD23-148

317375

3476539

1211

250

-50

302.6

BOU-DD23-149

316754

3475701

1233

70

-50

690.5

BOU-DD23-150

317065

3476024

1230

250

-50

412.1

BOU-DD23-151

317420

3476554

1211

250

-50

399.4

BOU-DD23-152

317142

3477128

1226

250

-50

546.0

BOU-DD23-153

317134

3476050

1220

250

-50

488.7

BOU-DD23-154

317123

3476662

1205

250

-50

150.0

BOU-DD23-155

317159

3476675

1205

250

-50

132.1

BOU-DD23-156

316927

3476944

1216

250

-50

151.3

BOU-DD23-157

317464

3476569

1210

250

-50

509.4

BOU-DD23-158

317232

3476702

1200

250

-50

201.0

BOU-DD23-159

317331

3476121

1220

250

-50

593.9

BOU-DD23-160

316969

3476960

1227

250

-50

202.0

BOU-DD23-161

317274

3476717

1200

250

-50

300.0

BOU-DD23-162

317028

3476981

1243

250

-50

300.0

BOU-DD23-163

317212

3476078

1220

250

-50

301.8

BOU-DD23-164

317317

3476733

1201

250

-50

372.0

BOU-DD23-166

316713

3477069

1235

250

-50

269.0

BOU-DD23-168

317195

3476689

1202

250

-50

202.3

BOU-DD23-169

317315

3476411

1214

250

-50

250.9

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc