Aya Gold & Silver Extends High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Depth at Zgounder

Feb 28, 2023, 07:00 ET
MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)
- Diamond drill hole DZG-SF-22-176 intercepted 4,980 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.5 meters ("m"), including 9,234 g/t Ag over 4.0m.
- At the central zone just below the 2,000m level confirming the high-grade zone from the December 21, 2022 update,
- hole TD28-22-2000-401 intercepted 2,035 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
- § 3,502 g/t Ag over 6.0m
- hole TD28-22-2000-403 intercepted 1,081 g/t Ag over 13.2m including
- § 5,275 g/t Ag over 2.4m
- At the central zone just above the 1,950m level,
- hole TD28-22-1950-416 intercepted 3,998 g/t Ag over 6.0m
- From surface in the central area, hole ZG-DCD-22-07 intersected 846 g/t Ag over 9.5m, confirming high-grade mineralization at depth toward the contact with the granite.
- Launch of the deeper drilling campaign at Zgounder deposit with two rigs at surface and one rig underground
"Today's drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-DCD-22-07 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO." We are encouraged by these results, which together with previous surface intercepts ZG-DCD-22-06 and ZG-22-64, expand the down-plunge potential of the mineralized system toward the granite."
Included in this release are results for 92 holes, which include 3 surface diamond drill hole ("DDH"), 20 underground DDH, 38 T28 and 31 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Ag
|
Length
(m)*
|
Ag x
width
|
(g/t)
|
Surface DDH
|
ZG-DCD-22-07
|
196.0
|
205.5
|
846
|
9.5
|
8,041
|
Underground DDH
|
DZG-SF-22-176
|
16.0
|
23.5
|
4980
|
7.5
|
37,348
|
including
|
16.5
|
20.5
|
9234
|
4.0
|
36,936
|
Underground T28
|
TD28-22-1950-413
|
7.2
|
16.8
|
776
|
9.6
|
7,445
|
TD28-22-1950-416
|
15.6
|
21.6
|
3998
|
6.0
|
23,986
|
TD28-22-1950-417
|
4.8
|
19.2
|
600
|
14.4
|
8,634
|
including
|
4.8
|
9.6
|
1551
|
4.8
|
7,444
|
TD28-22-2000-401
|
13.2
|
24.0
|
2035
|
10.8
|
21,976
|
including
|
14.4
|
20.4
|
3502
|
6.0
|
21,014
|
TD28-22-2000-403
|
13.2
|
26.4
|
1081
|
13.2
|
14,264
|
including
|
16.8
|
19.2
|
5275
|
2.4
|
12,659
|
TD28-22-2075-384
|
18.0
|
21.6
|
1961
|
3.6
|
7,061
|
Underground YACK
|
YAKD-22-1950-137
|
18.0
|
30.0
|
462
|
12.0
|
5,545
|
YAKD-22-1950-141
|
16.8
|
24.0
|
727
|
7.2
|
5,235
|
YAKD-22-1950-142
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
3061
|
7.2
|
22,036
|
YAKD-22-1950-142
|
26.4
|
50.4
|
479
|
24.0
|
11,491
|
YAKD-22-1950-144
|
37.2
|
50.4
|
1286
|
13.2
|
16,980
|
YAKD-22-1950-146
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
2630
|
7.2
|
18,935
|
including
|
4.8
|
6.0
|
14416
|
1.2
|
17,299
|
YAKD-22-1950-147
|
0.0
|
4.8
|
2343
|
4.8
|
11,245
|
YAKD-23-2030-160
|
44.4
|
50.4
|
884
|
6.0
|
5,302
|
1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
|
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
Quality Assurance
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.
For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.
David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "de-risk", "grow", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.
Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)
|
DDH No.
|
From
|
To
|
Ag
|
Length
(m)*
|
Ag x
width
|
(g/t)
|
Surface DDH
|
ZG-22-68
|
226.5
|
228.5
|
1014
|
2.0
|
2,028
|
ZG-22-69
|
96.5
|
97.5
|
1104
|
1.0
|
1,104
|
ZG-22-69
|
100.5
|
104.0
|
183
|
3.5
|
640
|
ZG-DCD-22-07
|
196.0
|
205.5
|
846
|
9.5
|
8,041
|
ZG-DCD-22-07
|
250.5
|
253.5
|
301
|
3.0
|
903
|
ZG-DCD-22-07
|
270.5
|
276.0
|
384
|
5.5
|
2,114
|
Underground DDH
|
DZG-SF-22-123
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
76
|
1.0
|
76
|
DZG-SF-22-123
|
3.0
|
5.0
|
80
|
2.0
|
159
|
DZG-SF-22-125
|
31.5
|
36.0
|
229
|
4.5
|
1,032
|
DZG-SF-22-125
|
44.5
|
46.0
|
96
|
1.5
|
144
|
DZG-SF-22-125
|
49.0
|
53.5
|
325
|
4.5
|
1,461
|
DZG-SF-22-138
|
131.0
|
132.5
|
434
|
1.5
|
651
|
DZG-SF-22-138
|
137.0
|
138.5
|
144
|
1.5
|
216
|
DZG-SF-22-139
|
4.5
|
6.0
|
80
|
1.5
|
120
|
DZG-SF-22-139
|
7.5
|
9.0
|
143
|
1.5
|
214
|
DZG-SF-22-139
|
132.5
|
134.5
|
515
|
2.0
|
1,029
|
DZG-SF-22-141
|
3.5
|
4.5
|
732
|
1.0
|
732
|
DZG-SF-22-141
|
68.5
|
70.0
|
119
|
1.5
|
179
|
DZG-SF-22-141
|
77.5
|
80.5
|
258
|
3.0
|
773
|
DZG-SF-22-143
|
51.5
|
52.0
|
110
|
0.5
|
55
|
DZG-SF-22-143
|
54.0
|
55.5
|
126
|
1.5
|
189
|
DZG-SF-22-144
|
11.5
|
21.5
|
390
|
10.0
|
3,897
|
including
|
17.0
|
19.5
|
976
|
2.5
|
2,441
|
DZG-SF-22-144
|
64.0
|
68.5
|
2192
|
4.5
|
9,864
|
DZG-SF-22-145
|
17.5
|
20.0
|
483
|
2.5
|
1,207
|
DZG-SF-22-145
|
27.5
|
29.0
|
100
|
1.5
|
151
|
DZG-SF-22-145
|
64.5
|
74.0
|
393
|
9.5
|
3,734
|
including
|
64.5
|
67.0
|
978
|
2.5
|
2,444
|
DZG-SF-22-146
|
75.0
|
76.0
|
110
|
1.0
|
110
|
DZG-SF-22-147
|
37.5
|
39.0
|
92
|
1.5
|
137
|
DZG-SF-22-148
|
13.0
|
14.0
|
206
|
1.0
|
206
|
DZG-SF-22-148
|
20.5
|
22.5
|
407
|
2.0
|
814
|
DZG-SF-22-148
|
63.0
|
63.5
|
143
|
0.5
|
72
|
DZG-SF-22-149
|
18.0
|
19.0
|
1319
|
1.0
|
1,319
|
DZG-SF-22-149
|
21.0
|
22.0
|
83
|
1.0
|
83
|
DZG-SF-22-149
|
29.5
|
30.5
|
126
|
1.0
|
126
|
DZG-SF-22-149
|
55.0
|
56.5
|
104
|
1.5
|
156
|
DZG-SF-22-149
|
61.5
|
63.0
|
167
|
1.5
|
250
|
DZG-SF-22-151
|
128.0
|
129.5
|
266
|
1.5
|
398
|
DZG-SF-22-168
|
18.0
|
20.5
|
972
|
2.5
|
2,429
|
DZG-SF-22-173
|
17.0
|
17.5
|
122
|
0.5
|
61
|
DZG-SF-22-173
|
58.5
|
60.0
|
486
|
1.5
|
729
|
DZG-SF-22-173
|
87.0
|
88.5
|
230
|
1.5
|
345
|
DZG-SF-22-176
|
16.0
|
23.5
|
4980
|
7.5
|
37,348
|
including
|
16.5
|
20.5
|
9234
|
4.0
|
36,936
|
DZG-SF-22-176
|
53.0
|
54.5
|
271
|
1.5
|
406
|
DZG-SF-22-179
|
63.0
|
64.5
|
414
|
1.5
|
621
|
DZG-SF-22-183
|
0.5
|
5.5
|
964
|
5.0
|
4,819
|
including
|
3.0
|
4.5
|
2790
|
1.5
|
4,185
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
12.0
|
13.5
|
718
|
1.5
|
1,077
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
17.5
|
20.5
|
218
|
3.0
|
653
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
29.5
|
30.0
|
346
|
0.5
|
173
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
51.0
|
51.5
|
164
|
0.5
|
82
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
66.0
|
66.5
|
564
|
0.5
|
282
|
DZG-SF-22-184
|
72.0
|
74.0
|
576
|
2.0
|
1,152
|
Underground T28
|
TD28-22-1950-409
|
13.2
|
18.0
|
385
|
4.8
|
1,846
|
TD28-22-1950-410
|
8.4
|
13.2
|
103
|
4.8
|
492
|
TD28-22-1950-412
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
87
|
1.2
|
104
|
TD28-22-1950-413
|
7.2
|
16.8
|
776
|
9.6
|
7,445
|
including
|
12.0
|
14.4
|
1906
|
2.4
|
4,574
|
TD28-22-1950-414
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
236
|
1.2
|
283
|
TD28-22-1950-414
|
10.8
|
12.0
|
90
|
1.2
|
108
|
TD28-22-1950-415
|
2.4
|
4.8
|
132
|
2.4
|
316
|
TD28-22-1950-416
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
1226
|
1.2
|
1,471
|
TD28-22-1950-416
|
15.6
|
21.6
|
3998
|
6.0
|
23,986
|
TD28-22-1950-417
|
4.8
|
19.2
|
600
|
14.4
|
8,634
|
including
|
4.8
|
9.6
|
1551
|
4.8
|
7,444
|
TD28-22-1950-424
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
475
|
1.2
|
570
|
TD28-22-1950-426
|
13.2
|
14.4
|
151
|
1.2
|
181
|
TD28-22-2000-398
|
9.6
|
13.2
|
493
|
3.6
|
1,774
|
TD28-22-2000-399
|
9.6
|
14.4
|
98
|
4.8
|
471
|
TD28-22-2000-401
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
80
|
1.2
|
96
|
TD28-22-2000-401
|
13.2
|
24.0
|
2035
|
10.8
|
21,976
|
including
|
14.4
|
20.4
|
3502
|
6.0
|
21,014
|
TD28-22-2000-403
|
13.2
|
26.4
|
1081
|
13.2
|
14,264
|
including
|
16.8
|
19.2
|
5275
|
2.4
|
12,659
|
TD28-22-2000-405
|
20.4
|
21.6
|
88
|
1.2
|
105
|
TD28-22-2000-406
|
20.4
|
26.4
|
295
|
6.0
|
1,772
|
TD28-22-2000-407
|
7.2
|
8.4
|
148
|
1.2
|
178
|
TD28-22-2000-408
|
9.6
|
18.0
|
220
|
8.4
|
1,850
|
TD28-22-2075-374
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
216
|
2.4
|
517
|
TD28-22-2075-384
|
18.0
|
21.6
|
1961
|
3.6
|
7,061
|
TD28-22-2075-428
|
7.2
|
8.4
|
242
|
1.2
|
290
|
TD28-22-2075-429
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
167
|
1.2
|
200
|
TD28-22-2075-431
|
9.6
|
12.0
|
180
|
2.4
|
431
|
TD28-22-2075-434
|
0.0
|
21.6
|
217
|
21.6
|
4,676
|
TD28-22-2075-435
|
8.4
|
9.6
|
143
|
1.2
|
171
|
TD28-22-2075-438
|
9.6
|
10.8
|
242
|
1.2
|
290
|
TD28-22-2075-444
|
19.2
|
25.2
|
107
|
6.0
|
640
|
TD28-22-2075-448
|
3.6
|
4.8
|
1249
|
1.2
|
1,499
|
TD28-22-2075-448
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
93
|
1.2
|
112
|
TD28-22-2075-448
|
16.8
|
19.2
|
137
|
2.4
|
328
|
TD28-22-2075-449
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
485
|
1.2
|
582
|
TD28-23-1975-458
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
655
|
1.2
|
785
|
TD28-23-1975-459
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
628
|
2.4
|
1,506
|
TD28-23-1975-459
|
20.4
|
22.8
|
101
|
2.4
|
242
|
TD28-23-1975-480
|
19.2
|
22.8
|
203
|
3.6
|
730
|
TD28-23-1975-481
|
0.0
|
10.8
|
256
|
10.8
|
2,770
|
TD28-23-2075-463
|
3.6
|
6.0
|
273
|
2.4
|
,655
|
TD28-23-2075-465
|
22.8
|
24.0
|
107
|
1.2
|
128
|
TD28-23-2075-468
|
1.2
|
4.8
|
485
|
3.6
|
1,746
|
TD28-23-2075-469
|
0.0
|
3.6
|
275
|
3.6
|
989
|
TD28-23-2125-478
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
87
|
1.2
|
104
|
Underground YACK
|
YAKD-22-1950-102
|
32.4
|
34.8
|
216
|
2.4
|
519
|
YAKD-22-1950-102
|
48.0
|
50.4
|
344
|
2.4
|
826
|
YAKD-22-1950-104
|
38.4
|
40.8
|
340
|
2.4
|
816
|
YAKD-22-1950-108
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
157
|
2.4
|
376
|
YAKD-22-1950-108
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
175
|
1.2
|
210
|
YAKD-22-1950-109
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
170
|
2.4
|
409
|
YAKD-22-1950-111
|
14.4
|
15.6
|
240
|
1.2
|
287
|
YAKD-22-1950-114
|
22.8
|
24.0
|
108
|
1.2
|
130
|
YAKD-22-1950-114
|
28.8
|
30.0
|
102
|
1.2
|
123
|
YAKD-22-1950-116
|
10.8
|
13.2
|
464
|
2.4
|
1,114
|
YAKD-22-1950-120
|
13.2
|
14.4
|
134
|
1.2
|
161
|
YAKD-22-1950-130
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
90
|
1.2
|
108
|
YAKD-22-1950-132
|
19.2
|
24.0
|
136
|
4.8
|
651
|
YAKD-22-1950-133
|
25.2
|
26.4
|
93
|
1.2
|
112
|
YAKD-22-1950-133
|
46.8
|
48.0
|
170
|
1.2
|
204
|
YAKD-22-1950-135
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
1822
|
1.2
|
2,186
|
YAKD-22-1950-136
|
16.8
|
19.2
|
784
|
2.4
|
1,882
|
YAKD-22-1950-136
|
21.6
|
22.8
|
107
|
1.2
|
128
|
YAKD-22-1950-136
|
43.2
|
46.8
|
96
|
3.6
|
346
|
YAKD-22-1950-137
|
18.0
|
30.0
|
462
|
12.0
|
5,545
|
YAKD-22-1950-137
|
40.8
|
45.6
|
351
|
4.8
|
1,682
|
YAKD-22-1950-139
|
9.6
|
12.0
|
207
|
2.4
|
496
|
YAKD-22-1950-140
|
19.2
|
21.6
|
82
|
2.4
|
196
|
YAKD-22-1950-140
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
76
|
1.2
|
91
|
YAKD-22-1950-140
|
38.4
|
42.0
|
412
|
3.6
|
1,483
|
YAKD-22-1950-141
|
16.8
|
24.0
|
727
|
7.2
|
5,235
|
including
|
16.8
|
20.4
|
1361
|
3.6
|
4,898
|
YAKD-22-1950-141
|
25.2
|
26.4
|
112
|
1.2
|
134
|
YAKD-22-1950-142
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
3061
|
7.2
|
22,036
|
YAKD-22-1950-142
|
19.2
|
21.6
|
194
|
2.4
|
466
|
YAKD-22-1950-142
|
26.4
|
50.4
|
479
|
24.0
|
11,491
|
YAKD-22-1950-144
|
18.0
|
19.2
|
83
|
1.2
|
99
|
YAKD-22-1950-144
|
37.2
|
50.4
|
1286
|
13.2
|
16,980
|
YAKD-22-1950-146
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
2630
|
7.2
|
18,935
|
including
|
4.8
|
6.0
|
14416
|
1.2
|
17,299
|
YAKD-22-1950-146
|
25.2
|
28.8
|
263
|
3.6
|
947
|
YAKD-22-1950-147
|
0.0
|
4.8
|
2343
|
4.8
|
11,245
|
YAKD-22-1950-147
|
27.6
|
31.2
|
159
|
3.6
|
571
|
YAKD-22-1950-147
|
50.4
|
51.6
|
593
|
1.2
|
711
|
YAKD-22-1950-148
|
0.0
|
4.8
|
377
|
4.8
|
1,808
|
YAKD-22-1950-148
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
177
|
1.2
|
212
|
YAKD-22-1950-148
|
42.0
|
43.2
|
84
|
1.2
|
101
|
YAKD-22-1950-148
|
51.6
|
54.0
|
1627
|
2.4
|
3,904
|
YAKD-23-1975-154
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
77
|
1.2
|
92
|
YAKD-23-1975-154
|
28.8
|
33.6
|
132
|
4.8
|
634
|
YAKD-23-1975-155
|
14.4
|
20.4
|
366
|
6.0
|
2,196
|
YAKD-23-1975-155
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
1286
|
1.2
|
1,543
|
YAKD-23-1975-155
|
31.2
|
32.4
|
149
|
1.2
|
179
|
YAKD-23-2000-163
|
4.8
|
10.8
|
797
|
6.0
|
4,783
|
YAKD-23-2000-164
|
6.0
|
7.2
|
76
|
1.2
|
91
|
YAKD-23-2000-164
|
9.6
|
14.4
|
241
|
4.8
|
1,156
|
YAKD-23-2030-156
|
2.4
|
6.0
|
740
|
3.6
|
2,664
|
YAKD-23-2030-156
|
12.0
|
13.2
|
81
|
1.2
|
97
|
YAKD-23-2030-156
|
27.6
|
28.8
|
88
|
1.2
|
105
|
YAKD-23-2030-156
|
32.4
|
33.6
|
442
|
1.2
|
530
|
YAKD-23-2030-156
|
45.6
|
46.8
|
234
|
1.2
|
281
|
YAKD-23-2030-157
|
7.2
|
8.4
|
108
|
1.2
|
130
|
YAKD-23-2030-157
|
10.8
|
12.0
|
106
|
1.2
|
128
|
YAKD-23-2030-157
|
13.2
|
18.0
|
494
|
4.8
|
2,372
|
YAKD-23-2030-157
|
37.2
|
38.4
|
361
|
1.2
|
433
|
YAKD-23-2030-158
|
8.4
|
13.2
|
472
|
4.8
|
2,263
|
YAKD-23-2030-158
|
21.6
|
25.2
|
115
|
3.6
|
413
|
YAKD-23-2030-158
|
38.4
|
40.8
|
241
|
2.4
|
578
|
YAKD-23-2030-159
|
19.2
|
22.8
|
477
|
3.6
|
1,716
|
YAKD-23-2030-159
|
26.4
|
28.8
|
131
|
2.4
|
314
|
YAKD-23-2030-159
|
39.6
|
43.2
|
112
|
3.6
|
405
|
YAKD-23-2030-160
|
10.8
|
12.0
|
130
|
1.2
|
156
|
YAKD-23-2030-160
|
44.4
|
50.4
|
884
|
6.0
|
5,302
|
1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
|
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc
For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]
Share this article