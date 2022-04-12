Aya Gold & Silver Drill Program Highlights High-Grade Continuity at Depth and to the East at Zgounder

Increase of the production area below the 2,000 meter ("m") and 1,975m levels including

"We are very pleased with today's results, which will contribute meaningfully to our next resource estimate. Our infill drill program continues to have terrific success, extending both continuity and thickness between the 2,000 and 1,975 meter levels. Highlight intercepts include hole T28-21-1988-272, which defined significant silver mineralisation over 26 meters next to current mine workings. Additionally, our step-out surface holes continue to intersect high-grade mineralization, which is increasing the resource envelope to the east," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 76 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include 5 surface, 15 underground DDH and 56 T28 electric percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill programs, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface DZG-21-03 39.00 41.50 3.50 309 51.00 55.00 6.00 1,284

including 0.50 4,736

including 0.50 6,080 DZG-21-11 18.50 21.50 3.00 80 24.50 26.00 1.50 88 47.00 49.50 2.50 1,863

including 0.50 7,040

including 0.50 2,000 57.50 59.00 1.50 1,584 DZG-21-13 127.50 128.50 1.00 1,608 Underground T28-21-1975-330 10.80 12.00 1.20 2,097 T28-21-1988-275 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,564 18.00 19.20 1.20 315 T28-21-1988-272 0.00 26.40 26.40 1,039

including 1.20 3,137

including 1.20 3,316

including 1.20 3,369

including 1.20 3,239

including 1.20 1,937

including 1.20 2,169

including 1.20 2,094 T28-21-R2-1988-664 2.40 7.20 4.80 1,492

including 1.20 1,557

including 1.20 2,401

including 1.20 1,715 T28-21-R2-1988-664bis 1.20 6.00 4.80 933

including 1.20 2,170 T28-21-1975 -286 15.60 25.20 9.60 716

including 1.20 1,097

including 1.20 1,087

including 1.20 1,078 T28-21-1975-378bis 15.60 16.80 1.20 208 22.80 26.40 3.60 1,312

including 1.20 1,594

including 1.20 1,739 T28-21-1975-387 0.00 6.00 6.00 2,280

including 1.20 2,769

including 1.20 1,589

including 1.20 6,583

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) DZG-21-03 39.00 41.50 3.50 309 51.00 55.00 6.00 1,284



including 0.50 4,736



including 0.50 6,080 DZG-21-10 19.50 23.50 4.00 195 68.00 69.00 1.00 128 DZG-21-11 18.50 21.50 3.00 80 24.50 26.00 1.50 88 47.00 49.50 2.50 1,863

including 0.50 7,040

including 0.50 2,000 57.50 59.00 1.50 1,584 DZG-21-12 33.00 34.50 1.50 116 DZG-21-13 127.50 128.50 1.00 1,608

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) DZG-SF-22-16 6.00 7.00 1.00 156 14.50 15.00 0.50 256 19.50 22.50 3.00 210 DZG-SF-22-17 21.50 23.00 1.50 192 35.00 39.50 4.50 340 57.00 58.50 1.50 79 59.00 60.00 1.00 76 DZG-SF-22-18 3.50 9.50 6.00 173 DZG-SF-22-21 9.50 11.00 1.50 209 DZG-SF-22-23 10.00 11.00 1.00 80 DZG-SF-22-24 18.50 19.00 0.50 76 DZG-SF-22-26 7.00 10.00 3.00 96 18.00 19.50 1.50 81 22.50 25.50 3.00 136 DZG-SF-22-27 76.00 77.50 1.50 76 DZG-SF-22-29 17.00 20.50 3.50 85 30.50 31.10 0.60 76 DZG-SF-22-36 18.00 19.50 1.50 76 24.00 25.50 1.50 480 DZG-SF-22-38 33.50 34.00 0.50 248 55.00 56.00 1.00 77 DZG-SF-22-40 18.00 19.00 1.00 204 DZG-SF-22-42 68.50 69.50 1.00 230 DZG-SF-22-46 18.50 20.00 1.50 172 DZG-SF-22-47 7.50 9.00 1.50 100 T28 Drilling T28-21-1975-330 10.80 12.00 1.20 2,097 T28-21-1975-333 0.00 2.40 2.40 104 7.20 12.00 4.80 408 T28-21-1975-330bis 4.80 6.00 1.20 229 10.80 12.00 1.20 85 T28-21-1975-333bis 0.00 3.60 3.60 564 7.20 12.00 4.80 247 T28-21-1975-336 0.00 1.20 1.20 89 3.60 4.80 1.20 80 7.20 8.40 1.20 97 T28-21-1975-335bis 9.60 15.60 6.00 837 20.40 26.40 6.00 128 T28-21-1975-342 0.00 3.60 3.60 569 19.20 22.80 3.60 288 T28-21-1975-342bis 1.20 3.60 2.40 192 T28-21-1975-337 18.00 21.60 3.60 123 T28-21-1975-337bis 9.60 12.00 2.40 931 T28-21-1975-340 21.60 22.80 1.20 234 T28-21-21975-364bis 14.40 15.60 1.20 128 T28-21-1975-372bis 2.40 3.60 1.20 404 T28-21-1975-372 4.80 6.00 1.20 164

14.40 15.60 1.20 84 T28-21-1988-376 0.00 3.60 3.60 148 T28-21-1975-382bis 6.00 7.20 1.20 192 T28-21-1975-366 12.00 15.60 3.60 208 25.20 26.40 1.20 320 T28-21-2000-363 9.60 10.80 1.20 136 T28-21-1975-379bis 12.00 13.20 1.20 87 T28-21-1988-275 3.60 7.20 3.60 1,564 18.00 19.20 1.20 315 T28-21-1988-275bis 3.60 6.00 2.40 485 T28-21-1975-277bis 24.00 25.20 1.20 168 T28-21-1988-272 0.00 26.40 26.40 1,039

including 1.20 3,137

including 1.20 3,316

including 1.20 3,369

including 1.20 3,239

including 1.20 1,937

including 1.20 2,169

including 1.20 2,094 T28-21-1988-273 2.40 3.60 1.20 241 9.60 10.80 1.20 317 T28-21-1988-273bis 9.60 10.80 1.20 289 T28-21-1988-274 0.00 3.60 3.60 169 T28-21-2000-302bis 0.00 7.20 7.20 454 T28-21-2000-303 0.00 2.40 2.40 89 10.80 12.00 1.20 78 T28-21-2000-303bis 0.00 2.40 2.40 95 T28-21-2125-431 4.80 6.00 1.20 720 T28-21-2125-444 8.40 9.60 1.20 190 T28-21-2125-447 20.40 25.20 4.80 277 T28-21-2125-447bis 3.60 6.00 2.40 114 T28-21-2125-448 15.60 20.40 4.80 235 T28-21-R1-1988-650bis 24.00 26.40 2.00 474 T28-21-R1-1988-656 3.60 4.80 1.00 168 13.20 15.60 2.00 360 T28-21-R1-1988-658 7.20 9.60 2.40 255 13.20 14.40 1.20 306 19.20 21.60 2.00 96 T28-21-R1-1988-656bis 3.60 4.80 1.20 372 15.60 16.80 1.20 76 T28-21-R1-1988-659 13.20 14.40 1.20 130 T28-21-R2-1988-664 2.40 7.20 4.80 1,492

including 1.20 1,557

including 1.20 2,401

including 1.20 1,715 T28-21-R2-1988-664bis 1.20 6.00 4.80 933

including 1.20 2,170 T28-21-1975 -283 8.40 15.60 7.20 441 19.20 20.40 1.20 83 T28-21-1975 -284 15.60 19.20 3.60 309 T28-21-1975 -285 3.60 7.20 3.60 86 15.60 25.20 9.60 229 T28-21-1975 -286 15.60 25.20 9.60 716



including 1.20 1,097

including 1.20 1,087

including 1.20 1,078 T28-21-1975-375 10.80 12.00 1.20 111 14.40 16.80 2.40 228 24.00 26.40 2.40 79 T28-21-1975-377 18.00 21.60 3.60 227 T28-21-1975-378bis 15.60 16.80 1.20 208 22.80 26.40 3.60 1,312

including 1.20 1,594

including 1.20 1,739 T28-21-1975-379 7.20 8.40 1.20 404 T28-21-1975-381 10.80 26.40 15.60 336 T28-21-1975-381bis 10.80 26.40 15.60 742 T28-21-1975-384 22.80 26.40 3.60 196 T28-21-1975-386 6.00 7.20 1.20 107 T28-21-1975-387 0.00 6.00 6.00 2,280

including 1.20 2,769

including 1.20 1,589

including 1.20 6,583 T28-21-1975-387bis 7.20 8.40 1.20 772 T28-21-1975-388bis 21.60 22.80 1.20 168

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

