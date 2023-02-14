Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of Parallel Zones and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Boumadine

News provided by

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

Feb 14, 2023, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results, which confirm the extension of mineralization by 20% south of the main mineralized trend and confirm the discovery of several parallel structures at Boumadine, in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights1

Continue Reading

  • Definition of new mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The main mineralized trend, which now extends over 3.2 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.
    • BOU-DD22-080 intercepted 2,715 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.40m (2.86 g/t Au, 1,717 g/t Ag, 9.6% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.7% Cu) 
    • BOU-DD22-041 intercepted 609 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.02 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu) and 664 g/t AgEq over 1.70m (5.08 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
    • BOU-DD22-053 intercepted 736 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (6.24 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.02% Cu)
    • BOU-DD22-050 intercepted 276 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (1.11 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 3.9m at 431 g/t AgEq
    • BOU-DD22-077 intercepted 385 grams per tonne ("g/t") AgEq over 6.6 metres ("m") (3.22 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.7% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.03% Cu) including 1.2m at 1,037 g/t AgEq
  • 18,335m of drilling completed as of December 31, 2022, for a total of 86 diamond drill holes ("DDH")
  • Extension of the main mineralized trend to the south, extending mineralization to over 3.2 km of strike length, and remaining open in all directions
  • Confirmation of a satellite mineralization body at Tizi, and discovery of new parallel structures along the main trend
  • Currently, three rigs are drilling at Boumadine as part of the 36,000m program planned for 2023

_________________________________

1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios calculated with September 7, 2022, prices: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

"We are excited with these drill results at Boumadine, which extend mineralization by 20% to over 3.2 kilometres and confirm the existence of parallel zones that significantly increase the potential to add high-grade ounces," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The 2023 drill exploration program has nearly doubled in size over last year's program, with the objective of extending the main mineralized trend to the south and delineating the known mineralization to deliver a resource statement over the next 12 months."

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from 2022 Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

From

(m)

To

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Length*

(m)

Cu

(%)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Mo

(g/t)

Ag Eq**

(g/t)

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

66.0

68.0

3.77

88

2.0

0.0

1.7

10.1

30

1,045

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

185.2

185.9

6.58

361

0.7

0.9

0.7

1.0

7

1,172

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

208.7

212.3

4.02

101

3.6

0.2

2.5

0.5

2

609

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

224.2

225.9

5.08

106

1.7

0.2

0.5

0.8

5

664

BOU-DD22-045

North

62.7

65.7

0.92

111

3.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

13

226

BOU-DD22-047

North

176.0

177.1

1.61

350

1.1

0.3

2.5

1.3

3

689

BOU-DD22-049

North

38.5

41.7

0.54

117

3.2

0.0

0.4

0.2

9

192

BOU-DD22-050

North

104.5

114.0

1.11

94

9.5

0.1

0.4

1.0

10

276

Including

105.6

109.5

2.16

191

3.9

0.1

0.2

0.3

10

431

BOU-DD22-053

Tizi North

51.8

54.0

6.24

41

2.2

0.0

1.0

1.4

3

736

Including

51.8

52.4

19.99

67

0.6

0.0

1.7

2.2

4

2,115

BOU-DD22-054

Tizi North

52.8

56.1

0.43

67

3.3

0.0

0.5

1.2

3

188

BOU-DD22-062

North

154.5

155.8

2.45

39

1.3

0.1

0.6

0.6

21

329

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

521.0

527.6

3.22

26

6.6

0.0

0.5

0.7

17

385

Including

523.4

524.6

8.73

62

1.2

0.0

0.6

2.5

44

1,037

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

304.6

310.3

0.83

29

5.7

0.0

0.9

1.7

9

231

Including

304.6

306.5

1.29

62

1.9

0.1

2.3

4.3

8

499

BOU-DD22-080

Central-South

202.9

210.0

0.85

420

7.1

0.2

0.8

2.9

105

707

Including

208.6

210.0

2.86

1717

1.4

0.7

3.5

9.6

28

2,715

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

322.9

324.6

1.62

36

1.7

0.1

0.7

0.8

7

261

BOU-DD22-083

Central-South

159.6

169.6

0.58

21

10.0

0.0

0.5

0.8

12

142

*     True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**   Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
2022 Exploration Results and 2023 Drilling Programs

The 2022 drill exploration program at Boumadine completed 86 DDH for a total of 18,335m (Appendix 2). The drilling was completed on five targets: Central, South, Imariren, Tizi and the Southwest Zones (Figure 1).

All of the 2022 drilling results have been received except for hole BOU-DD22-086 (Table 1 and Appendix 1). Figures 5 to 8 present each of the sections drilled along the main trend, its significant results, and geological interpretation.

Results from the second phase of drilling along the main trend, both north (BOU-DD22-041and BOU-DD22-050) and south (BOU-DD22-077), extend the known mineralization to over 3.2 km strike length which remains open in all directions. Drilling to date also confirms discovery of parallel structures as shown by significant intersects, including BOU-DD22-078 and BOU-DD22-083. A mineralized satellite zone was also confirmed at Tizi.

The mineralization consists generally of 1m to 4m widths (locally reaching over 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are composed mainly of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

In 2023, Aya intends to complete a 36,000m drill program, of which 21,000m will be allocated to delineation drilling along the main trend with the aim of building a resource (Figure 2). The remaining 15,000m will target new zones as well as extensions of the main trend along strike and at depth. The new 3D interpretation and model of the VTEM survey (Figure 3) will allow the Corporation to clearly follow the conductive anomaly, in addition to directly helping the exploration and the delineation programs.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is expected to be completed by mid 2023. The relogging and resampling of historic drill holes is ongoing for expected completion this year. Aya expects to use both data in estimating an NI 43-101-compliant resource update within the next 12 months. In addition, detailed surface mapping of the area is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as " promising", "extend", "confirm", "belief", "potential", "confident", "could", "opportunity", "support", "suggest", "expected", "probably", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information.  Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

From (m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Mo
(g/t)

 Ag Eq**
(g/t)

BOU-DD22-039

Central

163.9

164.9

0.42

12

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

2

64

BOU-DD22-039

Central

170.8

171.3

1.58

89

0.5

0.0

0.8

2.3

4

391

BOU-DD22-039

Central

306.0

306.7

0.93

109

0.7

0.1

1.1

1.3

15

307

BOU-DD22-039

Central

345.4

346.5

0.32

55

1.1

0.0

1.1

1.1

14

185

BOU-DD22-039

Central

443.1

443.8

0.60

35

0.7

0.0

1.0

1.1

8

181

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

25.5

26.0

0.69

41

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.3

33

128

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

44.0

45.0

0.40

15

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

4

66

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

66.0

68.0

3.77

88

2.0

0.0

1.7

10.1

30

1045

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

93.4

94.6

0.52

21

1.2

0.0

0.7

3.5

3

287

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

96.8

97.3

0.70

86

0.5

0.0

3.9

6.3

5

617

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

103.7

104.4

0.88

64

0.7

0.0

0.9

1.3

65

248

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

109.1

110.1

0.38

15

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.3

8

80

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

131.9

132.7

0.21

44

0.8

0.0

1.3

4.0

9

322

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

136.7

137.8

1.77

72

1.1

0.0

3.1

8.3

27

791

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

143.2

143.7

0.23

67

0.5

0.0

0.9

4.3

1

351

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

179.2

180.3

0.36

16

1.1

0.0

0.4

0.4

3

83

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

182.3

183.3

0.31

16

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

4

58

BOU-DD22-040

Central North

185.2

185.9

6.58

361

0.7

0.9

0.7

1.0

7

1172

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

42.0

42.5

0.91

154

0.5

0.0

4.9

0.6

20

431

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

70.8

71.6

0.56

41

0.8

0.0

1.0

1.7

167

225

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

73.8

74.3

0.22

52

0.5

0.0

1.8

1.8

17

232

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

87.2

88.9

0.41

61

1.7

0.0

0.7

1.9

43

227

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

93.0

95.1

0.27

70

2.1

0.0

2.7

3.3

12

359

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

104.7

107.5

0.70

8

2.8

0.0

0.1

0.1

3

84

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

110.8

111.3

0.73

59

0.5

0.0

1.2

2.7

6

314

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

113.3

114.4

0.46

4

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

1

57

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

171.0

172.0

0.30

16

1.0

0.0

0.7

1.7

28

159

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

183.8

184.3

0.02

72

0.5

0.0

8.3

0.5

2

366

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

205.5

206.0

0.11

67

0.5

0.0

0.4

0.7

2

131

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

208.7

212.3

4.02

101

3.6

0.2

2.5

0.5

2

609

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

224.2

225.9

5.08

106

1.7

0.2

0.5

0.8

5

664

BOU-DD22-041

Central North

232.5

233.0

1.90

83

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.3

9

320

BOU-DD22-042

NSR

0.0

153.2

0.00

0

153.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-043

NSR

0.0

150.0

0.00

0

150.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-044

North

1.5

2.7

0.42

8

1.2

0.0

0.1

0.0

2

51

BOU-DD22-044

North

9.2

10.2

0.14

40

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.0

15

69

BOU-DD22-044

North

14.1

15.1

0.26

40

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

6

70

BOU-DD22-044

North

18.1

26.7

0.29

42

8.6

0.0

0.1

0.1

5

78

Including

20.1

21.1

1.31

41

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

10

169

BOU-DD22-045

North

41.0

41.8

0.61

47

0.8

0.0

0.7

1.6

5

214

BOU-DD22-045

North

60.3

61.5

0.10

40

1.2

0.0

0.4

0.8

7

109

BOU-DD22-045

North

62.7

65.7

0.92

111

3.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

13

226

BOU-DD22-046

North

110.2

111.0

0.41

32

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.2

4

84

BOU-DD22-046

North

113.0

114.2

0.38

59

1.2

0.0

0.5

0.6

4

145

BOU-DD22-047

North

176.0

177.1

1.61

350

1.1

0.3

2.5

1.3

3

689

BOU-DD22-047

North

184.6

185.3

0.02

88

0.7

0.0

0.8

2.7

7

260

BOU-DD22-048

North

10.9

11.9

1.31

8

1.0

0.0

0.4

0.0

5

144

BOU-DD22-048

North

17.8

19.1

0.95

64

1.3

0.0

0.5

0.0

4

173

BOU-DD22-049

North

6.8

8.6

0.52

26

1.8

0.0

0.2

0.0

12

83

BOU-DD22-049

North

12.2

13.1

2.00

77

0.9

0.0

0.1

0.0

55

273

BOU-DD22-049

North

21.5

22.7

0.57

4

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

10

62

BOU-DD22-049

North

23.8

27.5

0.29

34

3.7

0.0

0.3

0.1

7

77

BOU-DD22-049

North

28.3

28.9

0.42

8

0.6

0.0

0.1

0.0

2

54

BOU-DD22-049

North

38.5

41.7

0.54

117

3.2

0.0

0.4

0.2

9

192

BOU-DD22-049

North

42.6

43.6

0.12

35

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

3

55

BOU-DD22-049

North

50.7

51.5

1.58

11

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.1

11

165

BOU-DD22-050

North

2.6

5.0

0.99

12

2.4

0.0

0.4

0.0

18

120

BOU-DD22-050

North

7.0

9.0

0.42

12

2.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

11

56

BOU-DD22-050

North

70.5

71.0

1.50

87

0.5

0.0

0.5

5.5

19

546

BOU-DD22-050

North

104.5

114.0

1.11

94

9.5

0.1

0.4

1.0

10

276

Including

105.6

109.5

2.16

191

3.9

0.1

0.2

0.3

10

431

BOU-DD22-050

North

121.8

122.9

0.50

16

1.1

0.0

0.3

0.6

77

110

BOU-DD22-050

North

133.9

135.5

0.32

24

1.6

0.0

0.4

0.1

11

77

BOU-DD22-051

Tizi South

24.4

26.0

1.13

16

1.6

0.0

0.1

0.0

259

144

BOU-DD22-051

Tizi South

47.6

48.4

0.35

16

0.8

0.0

0.2

0.2

7

67

BOU-DD22-052

Tizi South

107.0

107.8

0.68

8

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

3

79

BOU-DD22-053

Tizi North

37.2

38.3

0.48

40

1.1

0.0

0.4

0.5

1

127

BOU-DD22-053

Tizi North

51.8

54.0

6.24

41

2.2

0.0

1.0

1.4

3

736

Including

51.8

52.4

19.99

67

0.6

0.0

1.7

2.2

4

2115

BOU-DD22-054

Tizi North

52.8

56.1

0.43

67

3.3

0.0

0.5

1.2

3

188

BOU-DD22-054

Tizi North

78.8

79.8

0.85

12

1.0

0.0

0.3

0.3

3

115

BOU-DD22-054

Tizi North

89.9

103.9

0.38

47

14.0

0.0

1.4

2.5

8

264

BOU-DD22-055

NSR

0.0

103.5

0.00

0

103.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-056

NSR

0.0

150.9

0.00

0

150.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-057

Imariren 2

29.4

30.5

1.04

17

1.1

0.0

0.6

0.7

3

170

BOU-DD22-058

Imariren 3

30.0

31.0

0.96

16

1.0

0.0

0.4

1.4

4

195

BOU-DD22-058

Imariren 3

32.0

32.5

0.32

32

0.5

0.0

0.5

2.5

6

214

BOU-DD22-058

Imariren 3

47.8

48.5

1.18

22

0.7

0.0

0.5

8.9

2

630

BOU-DD22-059

NSR

0.0

134.6

0.00

0

134.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-060

NSR

0.0

101.3

0.00

0

101.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-061

Imariren 4

81.2

82.2

1.08

8

1.0

0.0

0.3

0.9

7

172

BOU-DD22-062

North

55.5

56.2

0.26

40

0.7

0.0

0.2

0.2

11

80

BOU-DD22-062

North

59.6

65.0

0.40

32

5.4

0.0

0.2

2.0

13

187

BOU-DD22-062

North

154.5

155.8

2.45

39

1.3

0.1

0.6

0.6

21

329

BOU-DD22-062

North

196.3

197.0

1.00

29

0.7

0.1

0.5

1.4

24

232

BOU-DD22-063

NSR

0.0

179.1

0.00

0

179.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-064

NSR

0.0

152.7

0.00

0

152.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-065

NSR

0.0

154.9

0.00

0

154.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-066

NSR

0.0

152.3

0.00

0

152.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-067

NSR

0.0

224.9

0.00

0

224.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-068

NSR

0.0

100.0

0.00

0

100.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-069

South-Ouest

129.9

130.5

0.02

218

0.6

0.3

13.6

15.5

0

1529

BOU-DD22-070

NSR

0.0

100.7

0.00

0

100.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-071

NSR

0.0

194.8

0.00

0

194.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-072

NSR

0.0

162.8

0.00

0

162.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-073

NSR

0.0

152.1

0.00

0

152.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-074

NSR

0.0

156.9

0.00

0

156.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-075

NSR

0.0

155.3

0.00

0

155.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

BOU-DD22-076

South 5

301.8

302.6

0.64

16

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.0

27

89

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

355.1

355.9

0.49

1

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.0

7

49

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

357.2

358.3

0.62

7

1.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

12

69

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

384.6

387.1

0.58

22

2.5

0.0

0.3

0.3

11

104

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

475.5

476.5

0.02

64

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

8

85

BOU-DD22-077

South 5

521.0

527.6

3.22

26

6.6

0.0

0.5

0.7

17

385

Including

523.4

524.6

8.73

62

1.2

0.0

0.6

2.5

44

1037

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

102.1

102.8

0.30

49

0.7

0.1

0.6

6.1

4

438

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

105.7

106.9

0.32

20

1.2

0.0

0.5

0.6

5

96

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

131.3

131.9

0.54

24

0.6

0.0

0.1

0.1

5

86

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

304.6

310.3

0.83

29

5.7

0.0

0.9

1.7

9

231

Including

304.6

306.5

1.29

62

1.9

0.1

2.3

4.3

8

499

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

342.2

343.0

1.11

9

0.8

0.0

0.8

1.0

8

191

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

770.8

772.6

0.47

6

1.8

0.0

0.2

0.0

12

61

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

773.3

776.2

0.53

13

2.9

0.0

0.3

0.1

12

82

BOU-DD22-078

Central 1

803.0

803.8

0.34

13

0.8

0.0

0.8

1.7

11

166

BOU-DD22-079

Central-South

131.8

133.2

0.80

42

1.4

0.0

0.2

2.5

10

262

BOU-DD22-079

Central-South

135.6

136.1

0.93

60

0.5

0.0

1.8

1.5

10

287

BOU-DD22-080

Central-South

202.9

210.0

0.85

420

7.1

0.2

0.8

2.9

105

707

Including

208.6

210.0

2.86

1717

1.4

0.7

3.5

9.6

28

2715

BOU-DD22-080

Central-South

215.1

215.6

1.47

52

0.5

0.0

1.2

2.6

12

367

BOU-DD22-081

Central-South

63.1

63.6

0.92

12

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.6

16

140

BOU-DD22-081

Central-South

255.4

256.3

0.67

20

0.9

0.0

0.3

0.8

205

155

BOU-DD22-081

Central-South

264.5

265.2

1.02

27

0.7

0.0

0.3

0.6

18

168

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

111.3

114.7

0.40

25

3.4

0.0

0.2

0.9

10

124

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

209.2

209.7

0.36

17

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.5

5

86

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

212.2

212.7

0.28

21

0.5

0.1

0.2

0.4

1

83

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

217.0

217.5

0.35

12

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.3

2

66

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

305.4

307.1

0.78

11

1.7

0.0

0.1

0.2

29

101

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

316.0

317.0

1.17

20

1.0

0.1

0.3

0.4

5

171

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

322.9

324.6

1.62

36

1.7

0.1

0.7

0.8

7

261

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

339.0

340.1

1.45

24

1.1

0.0

0.2

0.1

4

168

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

361.4

361.9

0.27

24

0.5

0.0

0.5

0.7

9

106

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

410.5

411.1

0.43

32

0.6

0.4

0.7

3.1

11

312

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

419.1

419.7

0.40

25

0.6

0.1

1.0

2.5

6

235

BOU-DD22-082

Central-South

455.5

456.0

0.72

17

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.5

15

124

BOU-DD22-083

Central-South

159.6

169.6

0.58

21

10.0

0.0

0.5

0.8

12

142

BOU-DD22-084

Central-South

197.8

198.6

1.63

44

0.8

0.1

1.8

2.3

5

393

BOU-DD22-084

Central-South

206.5

208.0

0.76

34

1.5

0.0

1.9

0.9

8

217

BOU-DD22-084

Central-South

209.3

210.0

0.62

16

0.7

0.0

0.5

0.8

9

132

BOU-DD22-084

Central-South

272.1

272.9

0.60

107

0.8

0.0

0.4

0.1

10

185

BOU-DD22-084

Central-South

277.6

278.2

0.32

20

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.3

11

77

BOU-DD22-085

NSR

0.0

154.5

0.00

0

154.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

0

*     True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

**   Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of 2022 Boumadine Exploration Program

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length
(m)

BOU-DD22-040

316978

3477062

1231

250

-50

198

BOU-DD22-041

317027

3477079

1248

250

-50

252

BOU-DD22-042

316523

3477108

1234

250

-50

153

BOU-DD22-043

316571

3477125

1241

250

-50

150

BOU-DD22-044

316605

3477138

1240

250

-50

150

BOU-DD22-045

316639

3477150

1235

250

-50

150

BOU-DD22-046

316682

3477165

1235

250

-50

150

BOU-DD22-047

316721

3477180

1238

250

-50

196

BOU-DD22-048

316765

3477198

1248

250

-50

151

BOU-DD22-049

316804

3477211

1247

250

-50

147

BOU-DD22-050

316840

3477223

1235

250

-50

302

BOU-DD22-051

315485

3476713

1251

270

-50

77

BOU-DD22-052

315525

3476711

1247

270

-50

145

BOU-DD22-053

315363

3477107

1273

270

-50

100

BOU-DD22-054

315401

3477109

1265

270

-50

157

BOU-DD22-055

315563

3477571

1279

90

-50

104

BOU-DD22-056

315523

3477570

1269

90

-50

151

BOU-DD22-057

315626

3477841

1263

90

-50

78

BOU-DD22-058

315639

3477898

1276

90

-50

75

BOU-DD22-059

315607

3477898

1266

90

-50

135

BOU-DD22-060

315656

3477952

1281

90

-50

101

BOU-DD22-061

315619

3477955

1277

90

-50

152

BOU-DD22-062

316899

3477244

1218

250

-50

206

BOU-DD22-063

316966

3477266

1209

250

-50

179

BOU-DD22-064

317042

3477318

1204

250

-50

153

BOU-DD22-065

317115

3477322

1202

250

-50

155

BOU-DD22-066

317199

3477349

1199

250

-50

152

BOU-DD22-067

317292

3477422

1196

250

-50

225

BOU-DD22-068

316315

3474936

1296

315

-50

100

BOU-DD22-069

316346

3474904

1297

315

-50

154

BOU-DD22-070

316300

3475037

1285

135

-50

101

BOU-DD22-071

316272

3475061

1278

135

-50

195

BOU-DD22-072

317292

3474451

1293

70

-50

163

BOU-DD22-073

317259

3474442

1287

70

-50

152

BOU-DD22-074

317218

3474427

1280

70

-50

157

BOU-DD22-075

317188

3474414

1275

70

-50

155

BOU-DD22-076

317153

3474402

1271

70

-50

320

BOU-DD22-077

317116

3474387

1269

70

-50

582

BOU-DD22-078

317637

3476634

1201

250

-50

827

BOU-DD22-079

317091

3475590

1260

250

-50

159

BOU-DD22-080

317147

3475611

1256

250

-50

237

BOU-DD22-081

317202

3475631

1252

250

-50

383

BOU-DD22-082

317258

3475651

1250

250

-50

601

BOU-DD22-083

317318

3475673

1252

250

-50

218

BOU-DD22-084

317368

3475690

1239

250

-50

298

BOU-DD22-085

317427

3475712

1238

250

-50

155

BOU-DD22-086

317038

3475570

1266

250

-50

707

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc