Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of Parallel Zones and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Boumadine

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce new high-grade exploration drill results, which confirm the extension of mineralization by 20% south of the main mineralized trend and confirm the discovery of several parallel structures at Boumadine, in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights1

Figure 1 – Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2022 Drill Holes
Figure 2 – Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with VTEM Data (Slice 75m), 2022 Drill Holes and Planned Drill Holes for 2023 Drill Program
Figure 3 – Interpreted 3D Conductor (Main Trend) from VTEM Data
Figure 4 – Section North of Boumadine's Main Trend with BOU-DD22-049 and BOU-DD22-050
Figure 5 – Section Central-North of Boumadine's Main Trend with BOU-DD22-040 and BOU-DD22-041
Figure 6 – Section Central-South of Boumadine's Main Trend with BOU-DD22-080 and BOU-DD22-082
Figure 7 – Section South 5 of Boumadine's Main Trend with BOU-DD22-077

Definition of new mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The main mineralized trend, which now extends over 3.2 kilometres ("km"), is open at both ends along strike and at depth.

BOU-DD22-080 intercepted 2,715 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.40m (2.86 g/t Au, 1,717 g/t Ag, 9.6% Zn, 3.5% Pb and 0.7% Cu)

BOU-DD22-041 intercepted 609 g/t AgEq over 3.6m (4.02 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 2.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu) and 664 g/t AgEq over 1.70m (5.08 g/t Au, 106 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.2% Cu)

BOU-DD22-053 intercepted 736 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (6.24 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.02% Cu)

BOU-DD22-050 intercepted 276 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (1.11 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu) including 3.9m at 431 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD22-077 intercepted 385 grams per tonne ("g/t") AgEq over 6.6 metres ("m") (3.22 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.7% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 0.03% Cu) including 1.2m at 1,037 g/t AgEq

of drilling completed as of , for a total of 86 diamond drill holes ("DDH") Extension of the main mineralized trend to the south, extending mineralization to over 3.2 km of strike length, and remaining open in all directions

Confirmation of a satellite mineralization body at Tizi, and discovery of new parallel structures along the main trend

Currently, three rigs are drilling at Boumadine as part of the 36,000m program planned for 2023

_________________________________ 1 All intersections are in core lengths; Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratios calculated with September 7, 2022, prices: 1g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 g/t Ag; 1% Zn: 54.1 g/t Ag

"We are excited with these drill results at Boumadine, which extend mineralization by 20% to over 3.2 kilometres and confirm the existence of parallel zones that significantly increase the potential to add high-grade ounces," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The 2023 drill exploration program has nearly doubled in size over last year's program, with the objective of extending the main mineralized trend to the south and delineating the known mineralization to deliver a resource statement over the next 12 months."

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from 2022 Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Length* (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Mo (g/t) Ag Eq** (g/t) BOU-DD22-040 Central North 66.0 68.0 3.77 88 2.0 0.0 1.7 10.1 30 1,045 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 185.2 185.9 6.58 361 0.7 0.9 0.7 1.0 7 1,172 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 208.7 212.3 4.02 101 3.6 0.2 2.5 0.5 2 609 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 224.2 225.9 5.08 106 1.7 0.2 0.5 0.8 5 664 BOU-DD22-045 North 62.7 65.7 0.92 111 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 13 226 BOU-DD22-047 North 176.0 177.1 1.61 350 1.1 0.3 2.5 1.3 3 689 BOU-DD22-049 North 38.5 41.7 0.54 117 3.2 0.0 0.4 0.2 9 192 BOU-DD22-050 North 104.5 114.0 1.11 94 9.5 0.1 0.4 1.0 10 276 Including 105.6 109.5 2.16 191 3.9 0.1 0.2 0.3 10 431 BOU-DD22-053 Tizi North 51.8 54.0 6.24 41 2.2 0.0 1.0 1.4 3 736 Including 51.8 52.4 19.99 67 0.6 0.0 1.7 2.2 4 2,115 BOU-DD22-054 Tizi North 52.8 56.1 0.43 67 3.3 0.0 0.5 1.2 3 188 BOU-DD22-062 North 154.5 155.8 2.45 39 1.3 0.1 0.6 0.6 21 329 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 521.0 527.6 3.22 26 6.6 0.0 0.5 0.7 17 385 Including 523.4 524.6 8.73 62 1.2 0.0 0.6 2.5 44 1,037 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 304.6 310.3 0.83 29 5.7 0.0 0.9 1.7 9 231 Including 304.6 306.5 1.29 62 1.9 0.1 2.3 4.3 8 499 BOU-DD22-080 Central-South 202.9 210.0 0.85 420 7.1 0.2 0.8 2.9 105 707 Including 208.6 210.0 2.86 1717 1.4 0.7 3.5 9.6 28 2,715 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 322.9 324.6 1.62 36 1.7 0.1 0.7 0.8 7 261 BOU-DD22-083 Central-South 159.6 169.6 0.58 21 10.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 12 142

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

2022 Exploration Results and 2023 Drilling Programs

The 2022 drill exploration program at Boumadine completed 86 DDH for a total of 18,335m (Appendix 2). The drilling was completed on five targets: Central, South, Imariren, Tizi and the Southwest Zones (Figure 1).

All of the 2022 drilling results have been received except for hole BOU-DD22-086 (Table 1 and Appendix 1). Figures 5 to 8 present each of the sections drilled along the main trend, its significant results, and geological interpretation.

Results from the second phase of drilling along the main trend, both north (BOU-DD22-041and BOU-DD22-050) and south (BOU-DD22-077), extend the known mineralization to over 3.2 km strike length which remains open in all directions. Drilling to date also confirms discovery of parallel structures as shown by significant intersects, including BOU-DD22-078 and BOU-DD22-083. A mineralized satellite zone was also confirmed at Tizi.

The mineralization consists generally of 1m to 4m widths (locally reaching over 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are composed mainly of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

In 2023, Aya intends to complete a 36,000m drill program, of which 21,000m will be allocated to delineation drilling along the main trend with the aim of building a resource (Figure 2). The remaining 15,000m will target new zones as well as extensions of the main trend along strike and at depth. The new 3D interpretation and model of the VTEM survey (Figure 3) will allow the Corporation to clearly follow the conductive anomaly, in addition to directly helping the exploration and the delineation programs.

Next Steps

The 36,000m drilling program is expected to be completed by mid 2023. The relogging and resampling of historic drill holes is ongoing for expected completion this year. Aya expects to use both data in estimating an NI 43-101-compliant resource update within the next 12 months. In addition, detailed surface mapping of the area is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:

Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No. Section From (m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length*

(m) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Mo

(g/t) Ag Eq**

(g/t) BOU-DD22-039 Central 163.9 164.9 0.42 12 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 2 64 BOU-DD22-039 Central 170.8 171.3 1.58 89 0.5 0.0 0.8 2.3 4 391 BOU-DD22-039 Central 306.0 306.7 0.93 109 0.7 0.1 1.1 1.3 15 307 BOU-DD22-039 Central 345.4 346.5 0.32 55 1.1 0.0 1.1 1.1 14 185 BOU-DD22-039 Central 443.1 443.8 0.60 35 0.7 0.0 1.0 1.1 8 181 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 25.5 26.0 0.69 41 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 33 128 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 44.0 45.0 0.40 15 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 66 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 66.0 68.0 3.77 88 2.0 0.0 1.7 10.1 30 1045 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 93.4 94.6 0.52 21 1.2 0.0 0.7 3.5 3 287 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 96.8 97.3 0.70 86 0.5 0.0 3.9 6.3 5 617 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 103.7 104.4 0.88 64 0.7 0.0 0.9 1.3 65 248 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 109.1 110.1 0.38 15 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 8 80 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 131.9 132.7 0.21 44 0.8 0.0 1.3 4.0 9 322 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 136.7 137.8 1.77 72 1.1 0.0 3.1 8.3 27 791 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 143.2 143.7 0.23 67 0.5 0.0 0.9 4.3 1 351 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 179.2 180.3 0.36 16 1.1 0.0 0.4 0.4 3 83 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 182.3 183.3 0.31 16 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 4 58 BOU-DD22-040 Central North 185.2 185.9 6.58 361 0.7 0.9 0.7 1.0 7 1172 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 42.0 42.5 0.91 154 0.5 0.0 4.9 0.6 20 431 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 70.8 71.6 0.56 41 0.8 0.0 1.0 1.7 167 225 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 73.8 74.3 0.22 52 0.5 0.0 1.8 1.8 17 232 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 87.2 88.9 0.41 61 1.7 0.0 0.7 1.9 43 227 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 93.0 95.1 0.27 70 2.1 0.0 2.7 3.3 12 359 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 104.7 107.5 0.70 8 2.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 84 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 110.8 111.3 0.73 59 0.5 0.0 1.2 2.7 6 314 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 113.3 114.4 0.46 4 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 1 57 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 171.0 172.0 0.30 16 1.0 0.0 0.7 1.7 28 159 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 183.8 184.3 0.02 72 0.5 0.0 8.3 0.5 2 366 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 205.5 206.0 0.11 67 0.5 0.0 0.4 0.7 2 131 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 208.7 212.3 4.02 101 3.6 0.2 2.5 0.5 2 609 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 224.2 225.9 5.08 106 1.7 0.2 0.5 0.8 5 664 BOU-DD22-041 Central North 232.5 233.0 1.90 83 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 9 320 BOU-DD22-042 NSR 0.0 153.2 0.00 0 153.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-043 NSR 0.0 150.0 0.00 0 150.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-044 North 1.5 2.7 0.42 8 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 2 51 BOU-DD22-044 North 9.2 10.2 0.14 40 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 15 69 BOU-DD22-044 North 14.1 15.1 0.26 40 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 6 70 BOU-DD22-044 North 18.1 26.7 0.29 42 8.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 78 Including 20.1 21.1 1.31 41 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 10 169 BOU-DD22-045 North 41.0 41.8 0.61 47 0.8 0.0 0.7 1.6 5 214 BOU-DD22-045 North 60.3 61.5 0.10 40 1.2 0.0 0.4 0.8 7 109 BOU-DD22-045 North 62.7 65.7 0.92 111 3.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 13 226 BOU-DD22-046 North 110.2 111.0 0.41 32 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.2 4 84 BOU-DD22-046 North 113.0 114.2 0.38 59 1.2 0.0 0.5 0.6 4 145 BOU-DD22-047 North 176.0 177.1 1.61 350 1.1 0.3 2.5 1.3 3 689 BOU-DD22-047 North 184.6 185.3 0.02 88 0.7 0.0 0.8 2.7 7 260 BOU-DD22-048 North 10.9 11.9 1.31 8 1.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 5 144 BOU-DD22-048 North 17.8 19.1 0.95 64 1.3 0.0 0.5 0.0 4 173 BOU-DD22-049 North 6.8 8.6 0.52 26 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 12 83 BOU-DD22-049 North 12.2 13.1 2.00 77 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 55 273 BOU-DD22-049 North 21.5 22.7 0.57 4 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 62 BOU-DD22-049 North 23.8 27.5 0.29 34 3.7 0.0 0.3 0.1 7 77 BOU-DD22-049 North 28.3 28.9 0.42 8 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.0 2 54 BOU-DD22-049 North 38.5 41.7 0.54 117 3.2 0.0 0.4 0.2 9 192 BOU-DD22-049 North 42.6 43.6 0.12 35 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 3 55 BOU-DD22-049 North 50.7 51.5 1.58 11 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 11 165 BOU-DD22-050 North 2.6 5.0 0.99 12 2.4 0.0 0.4 0.0 18 120 BOU-DD22-050 North 7.0 9.0 0.42 12 2.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 11 56 BOU-DD22-050 North 70.5 71.0 1.50 87 0.5 0.0 0.5 5.5 19 546 BOU-DD22-050 North 104.5 114.0 1.11 94 9.5 0.1 0.4 1.0 10 276 Including 105.6 109.5 2.16 191 3.9 0.1 0.2 0.3 10 431 BOU-DD22-050 North 121.8 122.9 0.50 16 1.1 0.0 0.3 0.6 77 110 BOU-DD22-050 North 133.9 135.5 0.32 24 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.1 11 77 BOU-DD22-051 Tizi South 24.4 26.0 1.13 16 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.0 259 144 BOU-DD22-051 Tizi South 47.6 48.4 0.35 16 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.2 7 67 BOU-DD22-052 Tizi South 107.0 107.8 0.68 8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 3 79 BOU-DD22-053 Tizi North 37.2 38.3 0.48 40 1.1 0.0 0.4 0.5 1 127 BOU-DD22-053 Tizi North 51.8 54.0 6.24 41 2.2 0.0 1.0 1.4 3 736 Including 51.8 52.4 19.99 67 0.6 0.0 1.7 2.2 4 2115 BOU-DD22-054 Tizi North 52.8 56.1 0.43 67 3.3 0.0 0.5 1.2 3 188 BOU-DD22-054 Tizi North 78.8 79.8 0.85 12 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 3 115 BOU-DD22-054 Tizi North 89.9 103.9 0.38 47 14.0 0.0 1.4 2.5 8 264 BOU-DD22-055 NSR 0.0 103.5 0.00 0 103.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-056 NSR 0.0 150.9 0.00 0 150.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-057 Imariren 2 29.4 30.5 1.04 17 1.1 0.0 0.6 0.7 3 170 BOU-DD22-058 Imariren 3 30.0 31.0 0.96 16 1.0 0.0 0.4 1.4 4 195 BOU-DD22-058 Imariren 3 32.0 32.5 0.32 32 0.5 0.0 0.5 2.5 6 214 BOU-DD22-058 Imariren 3 47.8 48.5 1.18 22 0.7 0.0 0.5 8.9 2 630 BOU-DD22-059 NSR 0.0 134.6 0.00 0 134.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-060 NSR 0.0 101.3 0.00 0 101.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-061 Imariren 4 81.2 82.2 1.08 8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.9 7 172 BOU-DD22-062 North 55.5 56.2 0.26 40 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.2 11 80 BOU-DD22-062 North 59.6 65.0 0.40 32 5.4 0.0 0.2 2.0 13 187 BOU-DD22-062 North 154.5 155.8 2.45 39 1.3 0.1 0.6 0.6 21 329 BOU-DD22-062 North 196.3 197.0 1.00 29 0.7 0.1 0.5 1.4 24 232 BOU-DD22-063 NSR 0.0 179.1 0.00 0 179.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-064 NSR 0.0 152.7 0.00 0 152.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-065 NSR 0.0 154.9 0.00 0 154.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-066 NSR 0.0 152.3 0.00 0 152.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-067 NSR 0.0 224.9 0.00 0 224.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-068 NSR 0.0 100.0 0.00 0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-069 South-Ouest 129.9 130.5 0.02 218 0.6 0.3 13.6 15.5 0 1529 BOU-DD22-070 NSR 0.0 100.7 0.00 0 100.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-071 NSR 0.0 194.8 0.00 0 194.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-072 NSR 0.0 162.8 0.00 0 162.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-073 NSR 0.0 152.1 0.00 0 152.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-074 NSR 0.0 156.9 0.00 0 156.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-075 NSR 0.0 155.3 0.00 0 155.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 BOU-DD22-076 South 5 301.8 302.6 0.64 16 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.0 27 89 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 355.1 355.9 0.49 1 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 7 49 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 357.2 358.3 0.62 7 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 12 69 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 384.6 387.1 0.58 22 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.3 11 104 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 475.5 476.5 0.02 64 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 8 85 BOU-DD22-077 South 5 521.0 527.6 3.22 26 6.6 0.0 0.5 0.7 17 385 Including 523.4 524.6 8.73 62 1.2 0.0 0.6 2.5 44 1037 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 102.1 102.8 0.30 49 0.7 0.1 0.6 6.1 4 438 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 105.7 106.9 0.32 20 1.2 0.0 0.5 0.6 5 96 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 131.3 131.9 0.54 24 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 5 86 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 304.6 310.3 0.83 29 5.7 0.0 0.9 1.7 9 231 Including 304.6 306.5 1.29 62 1.9 0.1 2.3 4.3 8 499 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 342.2 343.0 1.11 9 0.8 0.0 0.8 1.0 8 191 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 770.8 772.6 0.47 6 1.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 12 61 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 773.3 776.2 0.53 13 2.9 0.0 0.3 0.1 12 82 BOU-DD22-078 Central 1 803.0 803.8 0.34 13 0.8 0.0 0.8 1.7 11 166 BOU-DD22-079 Central-South 131.8 133.2 0.80 42 1.4 0.0 0.2 2.5 10 262 BOU-DD22-079 Central-South 135.6 136.1 0.93 60 0.5 0.0 1.8 1.5 10 287 BOU-DD22-080 Central-South 202.9 210.0 0.85 420 7.1 0.2 0.8 2.9 105 707 Including 208.6 210.0 2.86 1717 1.4 0.7 3.5 9.6 28 2715 BOU-DD22-080 Central-South 215.1 215.6 1.47 52 0.5 0.0 1.2 2.6 12 367 BOU-DD22-081 Central-South 63.1 63.6 0.92 12 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 16 140 BOU-DD22-081 Central-South 255.4 256.3 0.67 20 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.8 205 155 BOU-DD22-081 Central-South 264.5 265.2 1.02 27 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.6 18 168 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 111.3 114.7 0.40 25 3.4 0.0 0.2 0.9 10 124 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 209.2 209.7 0.36 17 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 5 86 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 212.2 212.7 0.28 21 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.4 1 83 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 217.0 217.5 0.35 12 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.3 2 66 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 305.4 307.1 0.78 11 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.2 29 101 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 316.0 317.0 1.17 20 1.0 0.1 0.3 0.4 5 171 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 322.9 324.6 1.62 36 1.7 0.1 0.7 0.8 7 261 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 339.0 340.1 1.45 24 1.1 0.0 0.2 0.1 4 168 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 361.4 361.9 0.27 24 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.7 9 106 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 410.5 411.1 0.43 32 0.6 0.4 0.7 3.1 11 312 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 419.1 419.7 0.40 25 0.6 0.1 1.0 2.5 6 235 BOU-DD22-082 Central-South 455.5 456.0 0.72 17 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 15 124 BOU-DD22-083 Central-South 159.6 169.6 0.58 21 10.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 12 142 BOU-DD22-084 Central-South 197.8 198.6 1.63 44 0.8 0.1 1.8 2.3 5 393 BOU-DD22-084 Central-South 206.5 208.0 0.76 34 1.5 0.0 1.9 0.9 8 217 BOU-DD22-084 Central-South 209.3 210.0 0.62 16 0.7 0.0 0.5 0.8 9 132 BOU-DD22-084 Central-South 272.1 272.9 0.60 107 0.8 0.0 0.4 0.1 10 185 BOU-DD22-084 Central-South 277.6 278.2 0.32 20 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 11 77 BOU-DD22-085 NSR 0.0 154.5 0.00 0 154.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut. ** Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio; 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of 2022 Boumadine Exploration Program

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length

(m) BOU-DD22-040 316978 3477062 1231 250 -50 198 BOU-DD22-041 317027 3477079 1248 250 -50 252 BOU-DD22-042 316523 3477108 1234 250 -50 153 BOU-DD22-043 316571 3477125 1241 250 -50 150 BOU-DD22-044 316605 3477138 1240 250 -50 150 BOU-DD22-045 316639 3477150 1235 250 -50 150 BOU-DD22-046 316682 3477165 1235 250 -50 150 BOU-DD22-047 316721 3477180 1238 250 -50 196 BOU-DD22-048 316765 3477198 1248 250 -50 151 BOU-DD22-049 316804 3477211 1247 250 -50 147 BOU-DD22-050 316840 3477223 1235 250 -50 302 BOU-DD22-051 315485 3476713 1251 270 -50 77 BOU-DD22-052 315525 3476711 1247 270 -50 145 BOU-DD22-053 315363 3477107 1273 270 -50 100 BOU-DD22-054 315401 3477109 1265 270 -50 157 BOU-DD22-055 315563 3477571 1279 90 -50 104 BOU-DD22-056 315523 3477570 1269 90 -50 151 BOU-DD22-057 315626 3477841 1263 90 -50 78 BOU-DD22-058 315639 3477898 1276 90 -50 75 BOU-DD22-059 315607 3477898 1266 90 -50 135 BOU-DD22-060 315656 3477952 1281 90 -50 101 BOU-DD22-061 315619 3477955 1277 90 -50 152 BOU-DD22-062 316899 3477244 1218 250 -50 206 BOU-DD22-063 316966 3477266 1209 250 -50 179 BOU-DD22-064 317042 3477318 1204 250 -50 153 BOU-DD22-065 317115 3477322 1202 250 -50 155 BOU-DD22-066 317199 3477349 1199 250 -50 152 BOU-DD22-067 317292 3477422 1196 250 -50 225 BOU-DD22-068 316315 3474936 1296 315 -50 100 BOU-DD22-069 316346 3474904 1297 315 -50 154 BOU-DD22-070 316300 3475037 1285 135 -50 101 BOU-DD22-071 316272 3475061 1278 135 -50 195 BOU-DD22-072 317292 3474451 1293 70 -50 163 BOU-DD22-073 317259 3474442 1287 70 -50 152 BOU-DD22-074 317218 3474427 1280 70 -50 157 BOU-DD22-075 317188 3474414 1275 70 -50 155 BOU-DD22-076 317153 3474402 1271 70 -50 320 BOU-DD22-077 317116 3474387 1269 70 -50 582 BOU-DD22-078 317637 3476634 1201 250 -50 827 BOU-DD22-079 317091 3475590 1260 250 -50 159 BOU-DD22-080 317147 3475611 1256 250 -50 237 BOU-DD22-081 317202 3475631 1252 250 -50 383 BOU-DD22-082 317258 3475651 1250 250 -50 601 BOU-DD22-083 317318 3475673 1252 250 -50 218 BOU-DD22-084 317368 3475690 1239 250 -50 298 BOU-DD22-085 317427 3475712 1238 250 -50 155 BOU-DD22-086 317038 3475570 1266 250 -50 707

