Aya Gold & Silver Completes Its First Mobile Health Clinic Benefiting the Local Communities

MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce completion of its first mobile health clinic near its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The initiative forms part of the 2022 ESG program launched by the Corporation to support the local communities.

Highlights

Figure 1 - Nurse screening a patient (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc) Figure 2 - Mobile clinic at village (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

Aim

Establish a database of patients with diabetes and high blood pressure ("HBP") to enable the regular follow-up of positive cases by local health services

Impact

Improved screening, treatment, and outcomes of patients with diabetes and HBP by helping set up a case database and funding a diabetes- and HBP-focused mobile clinic

A total of 1,625 patients screened over 12 days



113 douars (small rural villages) covered with two ambulances



Over 60% of beneficiaries are female





Almost 50% of people screened were aged 60+





More than 70% of people screened had HBP





Almost 70% of positive diabetes patients were women

Three additional mobile health clinics are planned for this year

"We are delighted with the success of our first mobile health clinic, which is an important step in our journey to becoming a trusted health partner within our local communities. This ESG initiative, which complements our recent renovation of the Askaoun health clinic benefiting 13,000 villagers, provided door-to-door registration and screening of patients living in remote areas within the various local communities. We are integrating our own doctors and nurses and are strongly committed through continued funding to improving the social outcomes of all local communities," said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO.

A video of the Corporation's first mobile health clinic can be viewed here.

Background

Globally, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases ("NCDs") has reached alarming levels. Some two-thirds of annual deaths are due to NCDs, particularly cardiovascular diseases related to diabetes and HBP. These chronic diseases represent major public health challenges for both developed and developing countries.

In Morocco, patients primarily visit mobile health clinics with HBP- and diabetes-related concerns. HBP increases with age: 54% (Moroccans aged 40-50), 72.2.% (Moroccans 65+), compared to 10% of the general population.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team is focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

