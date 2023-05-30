Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drilling Results at Zgounder and Updates on Zgounder Regional Drilling Program

News provided by

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

30 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine and to provide an update on the Zgounder Regional exploration campaign in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Continue Reading
Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
Figure 1: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
Figure 2: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder Regional (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
Figure 2: Location of DDH Results at Zgounder Regional (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

  • Diamond drill hole ("DDH") DZG-SF-22-156 intercepted 1,332 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 5.0 meters ("m"), and 1,158 g/t Ag over 4.5m, while DZG-SF-22-164 intersected 918 g/t Ag over 9.0m.
  • In the open-pit area, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70 intercepted 1,611 g/t Ag over 27m including 4,771 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-23-2260-99 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 14.0m including 4,734 g/t Ag over 2.0m.
  • At the central zone from the 2,000m level
    • hole TD28-23-2000-591 intercepted 645 g/t Ag over 12.0m including
      • 2,127 g/t Ag over 2.4m
    • hole TD28-23-2000-403 intercepted 815 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
      • 2,596 g/t Ag over 2.4m
  • At the central zone from the 1,975m level,
    • hole TD28-23-1975-536 intercepted 1,209 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
      • 2,482 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • hole TD28-23-1975-572 intercepted 712 g/t Ag over 10.8m including
      • 1,171 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • From surface in the eastern area, hole ZG-23-02 intercepted 1,753 g/t Ag over 6.5m, and hole ZG-23-07 in the western limit of the central area intercepted 3,460 g/t Ag over 2.0m.
  • From the Zgounder Regional campaign, hole ZGW-22-06 intercepted 1.22% zinc ("Zn") over 85.5m including 1.91% Zn over 5.0m and hole AM-22-001 intercepted 0.93% copper ("Cu") over 6.0m including 1.27% Cu over 3.0m.

"Today's drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-23-02 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70, which is the fifth-highest drill intercept on a grade-thickness basis, particularly demonstrates the continuity of the deposit. Further, preliminary results from the Zgounder Regional program, although anomalous, confirm the potential for the discovery of satellite deposits for the Zgounder Mine."

Included in this release are results for 278 holes, which include 40 surface DDH, 23 underground DDH, 63 RC drill holes from pit definition drilling, 126 T28 and 26 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No.

From

To

Ag

Length
(m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-02

38.0

44.5

1,753

6.5

11,392

including

41.5

43.5

5,057

2.0

10,113

ZG-23-07

85.0

87.0

3,460

2.0

6,920

Surface RC

ZG-RC-23-2260-70

22.0

49.0

1,611

27.0

43,508

including

29.0

34.0

4,771

5.0

23,853

including

39.0

42.0

4,217

3.0

12,652

ZG-RC-23-2260-99

3.0

17.0

795

14.0

11,126

including

8.0

10.0

4,734

2.0

9,468

Underground DDH

DZG-SF-22-156

17.0

22.0

1,332

5.0

6,660

DZG-SF-22-156

67.0

71.5

1,158

4.5

5,210

DZG-SF-22-164

49.5

58.5

918

9.0

8,264

including

52.5

55.5

2,021

3.0

6,063

Underground T28

TD28-23-1975-536

2.4

13.2

1,209

10.8

13,055

including

2.4

7.2

2,482

4.8

11,911

TD28-23-1975-572

2.4

13.2

712

10.8

7,687

including

2.4

8.4

1,171

6.0

7,025

TD28-23-1975-573

6.0

15.6

756

9.6

7,261

including

7.2

9.6

2,601

2.4

6,242

TD28-23-1975-574

4.8

9.6

1,358

4.8

6,517

including

7.2

9.6

2,598

2.4

6,235

TD28-23-1975-576

2.4

8.4

875

6.0

5,251

TD28-23-2000-591

0.0

12.0

645

12.0

7,740

including

3.6

6.0

2,127

2.4

5,104

TD28-23-2000-593

0.0

10.8

815

10.8

8,797

including

3.6

6.0

2,596

2.4

6,230

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1950-175

7.2

18.0

1,168

10.8

12,618

YAKD-23-2100-184

18.0

20.4

2,507

2.4

6,018

YAKD-23-2100-188

14.4

21.6

896

7.2

6,453

YAKD-23-2100-190

14.4

19.2

1 231

4.8

5,906

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.
Zgounder Regional Update

At end of April 2023, a total of 6,914m in 33 drill holes had been drilled on Zgounder Regional permits (Appendix 2) focusing on the Zgounder Far West, Tala and Izza areas. For the location of the drill holes, refer to Figure 2 and Appendix 3. Most drill intercepts returned anomalous results, especially in Zn and Cu, as well as some anomalous silver intercepts (Table 2 and Appendix 2). As the campaign progresses, new areas will be drill tested in addition to the anomalous zones.

Table 2 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)

DDH No.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length
(m)*

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

 Ag
Eq**
(g/t)

AgEq

x
width

TALA

AM-22-001

113.5

115.0

0.03

8

1.5

0.36

0.11

0.14

68

103

AM-22-001

116.5

122.5

0.03

18

6.0

0.93

0.10

0.33

163

979

including

117.0

120.0

0.03

23

3.0

1.27

0.09

0.23

205

616

AM-22-001

135.5

137.0

0.03

13

1.5

0.46

0.01

0.10

81

122

AM-22-002

183.0

184.0

0.03

8

1.0

0.01

0.94

1.52

124

124

AM-22-002

250.5

253.0

0.03

4

2.5

0.01

0.11

0.92

61

152

AM-22-002

260.0

261.0

0.03

24

1.0

1.17

0.02

0.05

182

182

AM-22-003

33.0

34.0

0.03

8

1.0

0.03

0.30

1.82

122

122

AM-22-003

35.5

37.0

0.03

20

1.5

0.84

0.14

0.56

166

250

AM-22-003

42.0

43.0

0.03

16

1.0

0.66

0.08

0.27

122

122

AM-22-006

103.5

106.5

0.03

8

3.0

0.39

0.12

0.48

90

270

AM-22-021

8.5

10.0

0.03

76

1.5

0.01

0.01

0.01

80

121

AM-22-021

166.0

171.5

0.03

5

5.5

0.08

0.12

1.24

89

488

AM-23-017

142.0

144.0

0.04

8

2.0

0.66

0.01

0.02

99

198

AM-23-020

51.0

53.0

0.03

5

2.0

0.13

0.10

1.05

83

167

IZZA

AK-23-001

69.0

70.5

0.03

4

1.5

0.64

0.01

0.01

90

136

AK-23-001

81.0

82.0

0.03

5

1.0

0.76

0.01

0.01

107

107

AK-23-002

49.0

50.0

0.03

9

1.0

1.21

0.01

0.02

171

171

AK-23-003

118.5

120.0

0.03

4

1.5

0.49

0.01

0.01

71

106

ZGOUNDER FAR WEST

ZGW-22-01

8.5

19.0

5

10.5

0.02

0.13

1.00

66

693

ZGW-22-01

21.0

22.5

4

1.5

0.08

0.11

0.93

68

102

ZGW-22-01

30.5

35.0

6

4.5

0.02

0.20

1.33

87

393

ZGW-22-01

43.5

58.0

5

14.5

0.17

0.12

0.92

80

1,164

including

51.0

52.0

49

1.0

1.89

0.06

0.71

336

336

ZGW-22-01

104.0

110.5

2

6.5

0.02

0.11

0.99

62

405

ZGW-22-01

129.5

134.0

5

4.5

0.28

0.03

0.42

65

294

ZGW-22-01

153.5

155.0

4

1.5

0.48

0.01

0.03

69

103

ZGW-22-02

73.5

75.0

1

1.5

0.24

0.07

0.67

71

106

ZGW-22-02

104.5

112.0

3

7.5

0.19

0.08

0.57

61

459

ZGW-22-02

137.5

139.0

4

1.5

0.04

0.05

3.00

173

260

ZGW-22-03

53.0

57.0

3

4.0

0.01

0.01

0.94

56

224

ZGW-22-03

80.5

82.5

6

2.0

0.02

0.03

0.84

55

110

ZGW-22-03

101.5

102.5

5

1.0

0.07

0.03

1.66

104

104

ZGW-22-03

122.0

127.5

22

5.5

0.04

0.19

0.47

59

326

ZGW-22-03

134.0

137.0

8

3.0

0.03

0.16

0.99

71

212

ZGW-22-03

149.0

151.0

4

2.0

0.02

0.22

0.88

61

121

ZGW-22-03

153.5

157.5

16

4.0

0.03

0.44

1.37

108

432

ZGW-22-03

163.0

179.0

6

16.0

0.07

0.14

0.87

67

1,066

ZGW-22-03

187.5

201.0

5

13.5

0.04

0.16

0.99

70

941

ZGW-22-03

209.0

216.0

12

7.0

0.40

0.11

0.84

113

790

ZGW-22-03

303.0

305.0

12

2.0

0.08

0.12

1.61

113

225

ZGW-22-04

116.5

119.5

6

3.0

0.34

0.01

0.22

62

185

ZGW-22-04

197.5

203.5

36

6.0

0.02

0.19

0.94

96

577

including

201.5

203.5

66

2.0

0.03

0.10

1.32

144

287

ZGW-22-04

207.5

208.5

8

1.0

0.03

0.08

2.06

126

126

ZGW-22-04

224.5

253.5

9

29.0

0.33

0.11

0.85

102

2,945

including

238.0

241.0

43

3.0

2.54

0.06

0.44

399

1,197

ZGW-22-06

0.0

17.5

4

17.5

0.07

0.10

0.86

64

1,114

ZGW-22-06

20.5

52.5

5

32.0

0.07

0.09

1.13

78

2,506

including

40.5

46.5

5

6.0

0.09

0.12

1.68

111

668

ZGW-22-06

65.5

94.0

8

28.5

0.04

0.12

0.97

69

1,973

including

79.0

81.0

14

2.0

0.04

0.29

1.60

115

230

ZGW-22-06

97.0

182.5

12

85.5

0.06

0.21

1.22

92

7,908

including

116.0

127.0

12

11.0

0.09

0.39

1.77

132

1,447

including

160.0

165.0

15

5.0

0.09

0.31

1.91

139

693

ZGW-22-06

230.0

266.5

6

36.5

0.03

0.12

1.06

71

2,575

ZGW-22-06

284.5

288.0

14

3.5

0.03

0.14

1.25

89

311

ZG-22-76

37.0

42.0

7

5.0

0.04

0.06

0.78

56

281

¹ 

Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 

Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.
Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "grow", "deliver", "potential", "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. 

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No.

From

To

Ag

Length
(m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-23-02

38.0

44.5

1,753

6.5

11,392

including

41.5

43.5

5,057

2.0

10,113

ZG-23-02

75.0

76.5

150

1.5

225

ZG-23-05

67.5

70.5

117

3.0

350

ZG-23-07

85.0

87.0

3,460

2.0

6,920

ZG-23-08

3.0

5.5

590

2.5

1,474

ZG-23-08

10.0

11.5

120

1.5

180

ZG-23-08

16.0

19.0

213

3.0

639

ZG-23-08

93.5

95.0

87

1.5

131

Surface RC

ZG-RC-23-2260-118

26.0

27.0

220

1.0

220

ZG-RC-23-2260-119

5.0

6.0

82

1.0

82

ZG-RC-23-2260-69

11.0

13.0

342

2.0

684

ZG-RC-23-2260-69

17.0

22.0

110

5.0

552

ZG-RC-23-2260-70

22.0

49.0

1,611

27.0

43,508

including

29.0

34.0

4,771

5.0

23,853

including

39.0

42.0

4,217

3.0

12,652

ZG-RC-23-2260-86

20.0

22.0

101

2.0

202

ZG-RC-23-2260-86

26.0

29.0

85

3.0

254

ZG-RC-23-2260-86

32.0

33.0

156

1.0

156

ZG-RC-23-2260-86

35.0

36.0

124

1.0

124

ZG-RC-23-2260-98

0.0

7.0

327

7.0

2,292

ZG-RC-23-2260-99

3.0

17.0

795

14.0

11,126

including

8.0

10.0

4,734

2.0

9,468

ZG-RC-23-2260-99

27.0

29.0

137

2.0

274

Underground DDH

DZG-SF-22-156

17.0

22.0

1,332

5.0

6,660

DZG-SF-22-156

60.0

60.5

138

0.5

69

DZG-SF-22-156

67.0

71.5

1,158

4.5

5,210

DZG-SF-22-163

89.0

92.0

165

3.0

494

DZG-SF-22-164

13.5

15.5

157

2.0

315

DZG-SF-22-164

27.0

28.0

79

1.0

79

DZG-SF-22-164

32.0

36.0

249

4.0

996

DZG-SF-22-164

49.5

58.5

918

9.0

8264

including

52.5

55.5

2,021

3.0

6,063

DZG-SF-22-167

54.0

55.0

99

1.0

99

DZG-SF-22-167

105.0

106.5

2,320

1.5

3,480

DZG-SF-22-167

108.0

109.5

100

1.5

150

DZG-SF-22-170

16.5

18.0

808

1.5

1,212

DZG-SF-22-170

43.5

49.5

615

6.0

3,688

DZG-SF-23-196

26.0

28.0

195

2.0

390

DZG-SF-23-196

36.0

37.0

88

1.0

88

DZG-SF-23-196

38.0

40.0

111

2.0

223

DZG-SF-23-196

50.0

51.0

144

1.0

144

DZG-SF-23-196

56.0

58.0

113

2.0

226

DZG-SF-23-203

88.0

88.5

77

0.5

39

Underground T28

TD28-23-1975-536

2.4

13.2

1,209

10.8

13,055

including

2.4

7.2

2,482

4.8

11,911

TD28-23-1975-566

24.0

26.4

110

2.4

265

TD28-23-1975-572

2.4

13.2

712

10.8

7,687

including

2.4

8.4

1,171

6.0

7,025

TD28-23-1975-573

6.0

15.6

756

9.6

7,261

including

7.2

9.6

2,601

2.4

6,242

TD28-23-1975-574

4.8

9.6

1,358

4.8

6,517

including

7.2

9.6

2,598

2.4

6,235

TD28-23-1975-574

18.0

19.2

380

1.2

456

TD28-23-1975-575

3.6

7.2

101

3.6

362

TD28-23-1975-576

2.4

8.4

875

6.0

5,251

including

6.0

8.4

1,841

2.4

4,418

TD28-23-1975-576

12.0

13.2

168

1.2

202

TD28-23-1975-576

20.4

21.6

114

1.2

136

TD28-23-1975-577

15.6

16.8

158

1.2

190

TD28-23-1975-577

19.2

20.4

92

1.2

110

TD28-23-1975-578

16.8

18.0

216

1.2

259

TD28-23-1975-579

16.8

20.4

583

3.6

2,099

TD28-23-1975-580

2.4

3.6

193

1.2

231

TD28-23-1975-580

19.2

21.6

132

2.4

317

TD28-23-1975-631

0.0

2.4

539

2.4

1,293

TD28-23-1975-633

10.8

15.6

103

4.8

494

TD28-23-2000-542

4.8

13.2

158

8.4

1,327

TD28-23-2000-542

25.2

26.4

147

1.2

176

TD28-23-2000-543

4.8

10.8

346

6.0

2,076

including

7.2

8.4

1,044

1.2

1,253

TD28-23-2000-555

18.0

21.6

237

3.6

852

TD28-23-2000-589

3.6

7.2

1,008

3.6

3,628

TD28-23-2000-591

0.0

12.0

645

12.0

7,740

including

3.6

6.0

2,127

2.4

5,104

TD28-23-2000-593

0.0

10.8

815

10.8

8,797

including

3.6

6.0

2,596

2.4

6,230

TD28-23-2000-593

14.4

15.6

388

1.2

466

TD28-23-2000-595

0.0

4.8

236

4.8

1,134

TD28-23-2000-596

22.8

26.4

97

3.6

349

TD28-23-2000-597

2.4

7.2

389

4.8

1,865

TD28-23-2000-598

7.2

9.6

96

2.4

230

TD28-23-2000-599

0.0

7.2

323

7.2

2,323

TD28-23-2000-600

1.2

6.0

156

4.8

749

TD28-23-2000-621

6.0

7.2

102

1.2

122

TD28-23-2000-624

7.2

12.0

375

4.8

1,798

TD28-23-2000-624

13.2

14.4

76

1.2

91

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1950-174

6.0

8.4

791

2.4

1,898

YAKD-23-1950-174

13.2

14.4

80

1.2

96

YAKD-23-1950-175

7.2

18.0

1,168

10.8

12,618

YAKD-23-1950-175

20.4

26.4

122

6.0

732

YAKD-23-1950-176

6.0

9.6

160

3.6

576

YAKD-23-1950-176

14.4

15.6

166

1.2

199

YAKD-23-1950-177

25.2

28.8

657

3.6

2,365

YAKD-23-1950-178

8.4

10.8

858

2.4

2,059

YAKD-23-1950-179

0.0

1.2

190

1.2

228

YAKD-23-1950-179

44.4

46.8

169

2.4

406

YAKD-23-2000-169

9.6

13.2

326

3.6

1,174

YAKD-23-2000-169

21.6

22.8

338

1.2

406

YAKD-23-2000-170

4.8

7.2

143

2.4

342

YAKD-23-2100-181

18.0

19.2

868

1.2

1,042

YAKD-23-2100-184

18.0

20.4

2507

2.4

6,018

YAKD-23-2100-188

8.4

10.8

263

2.4

632

YAKD-23-2100-188

14.4

21.6

896

7.2

6,453

YAKD-23-2100-190

7.2

10.8

1113

3.6

4,006

YAKD-23-2100-190

14.4

19.2

1231

4.8

5,906

YAKD-23-2100-190

25.2

26.4

144

1.2

173

YAKD-23-2100-191

6.0

7.2

104

1.2

125

YAKD-23-2100-191

10.8

12.0

1212

1.2

1,454

YAKD-23-2100-193

9.6

10.8

502

1.2

602

YAKD-23-2100-193

18.0

19.2

106

1.2

127

YAKD-23-2100-193

45.6

46.8

138

1.2

166

YAKD-23-2100-194

9.6

12.0

300

2.4

720

YAKD-23-2100-195

4.8

15.6

140

10.8

1,507

YAKD-23-2100-195

36.0

39.6

295

3.6

1,063

YAKD-23-2100-197

0.0

2.4

155

2.4

372

YAKD-23-2100-197

15.6

21.6

107

6.0

642

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)

DDH No.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Length
(m)*

Cu
(%)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

 Ag Eq**
(g/t)

TALA

AM-22-001

113.5

115.0

0.03

8

1.5

0.36

0.11

0.14

68

AM-22-001

116.5

122.5

0.03

18

6.0

0.93

0.10

0.33

163

including

117.0

120.0

0.03

23

3.0

1.27

0.09

0.23

205

AM-22-001

126.0

126.5

0.03

9

0.5

0.37

0.02

0.03

61

AM-22-001

127.5

128.0

0.03

16

0.5

0.42

0.02

0.06

77

AM-22-001

135.5

137.0

0.03

13

1.5

0.46

0.01

0.10

81

AM-22-001

149.0

150.5

0.03

6

1.5

0.32

0.03

0.08

55

AM-22-002

183.0

184.0

0.03

8

1.0

0.01

0.94

1.52

124

AM-22-002

240.0

241.5

0.03

8

1.5

0.03

0.01

0.83

59

AM-22-002

250.5

253.0

0.03

4

2.5

0.01

0.11

0.92

61

AM-22-002

255.0

256.5

0.03

4

1.5

0.01

0.16

0.83

58

AM-22-002

260.0

261.0

0.03

24

1.0

1.17

0.02

0.05

182

AM-22-003

33.0

34.0

0.03

8

1.0

0.03

0.30

1.82

122

AM-22-003

35.5

37.0

0.03

20

1.5

0.84

0.14

0.56

166

AM-22-003

42.0

43.0

0.03

16

1.0

0.66

0.08

0.27

122

AM-22-003

45.0

46.0

0.03

4

1.0

0.01

0.17

0.88

61

AM-22-004

0.0

207.0

0.00

0

207.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-005

0.0

57.0

0.00

0

57.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-006

103.5

106.5

0.03

8

3.0

0.39

0.12

0.48

90

AM-22-007

0.0

216.5

0.00

0

216.5

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-008

200.0

201.0

0.00

0

1.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-013

0.0

250.0

0.00

0

250.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-018

0.0

161.5

0.00

0

161.5

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-22-019

142.5

144.0

0.03

8

1.5

0.30

0.05

0.24

64

AM-22-021

8.5

10.0

0.03

76

1.5

0.01

0.01

0.01

80

AM-22-021

166.0

171.5

0.03

5

5.5

0.08

0.12

1.24

89

AM-23-009

0.0

184.5

0.00

0

184.5

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-23-010

77.0

78.0

0.10

8

1.0

0.30

0.03

0.02

58

AM-23-011

0.0

200.0

0.00

0

200.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-23-012

166.0

166.5

0.07

4

0.5

0.50

0.01

0.01

77

AM-23-014

0.0

200.0

0.00

0

200.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-23-015

0.0

150.0

0.00

0

150.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

AM-23-017

142.0

144.0

0.04

8

2.0

0.66

0.01

0.02

99

AM-23-020

51.0

53.0

0.03

5

2.0

0.13

0.10

1.05

83

AM-23-022

0.0

250.0

0.00

0

250.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

IZZA

AK-23-001

57.5

58.0

0.12

8

0.5

0.28

0.01

0.02

57

AK-23-001

69.0

70.5

0.03

4

1.5

0.64

0.01

0.01

90

AK-23-001

81.0

82.0

0.03

5

1.0

0.76

0.01

0.01

107

AK-23-002

24.0

25.0

0.03

8

1.0

0.50

0.01

0.02

77

AK-23-002

49.0

50.0

0.03

9

1.0

1.21

0.01

0.02

171

AK-23-003

87.5

88.5

0.03

9

1.0

0.44

0.01

0.01

70

AK-23-003

91.5

92.5

0.03

4

1.0

0.35

0.01

0.01

53

AK-23-003

117.0

117.5

0.03

3

0.5

0.42

0.01

0.02

61

AK-23-003

118.5

120.0

0.03

4

1.5

0.49

0.01

0.01

71

AK-23-006

0.0

150.0

0.00

0

150.0

0.00

0.00

NSR

0

ZGOUNDER FAR WEST

ZGW-22-01

8.5

19.0

5

10.5

0.02

0.13

1.00

66

ZGW-22-01

21.0

22.5

4

1.5

0.08

0.11

0.93

68

ZGW-22-01

25.5

26.5

1

1.0

0.01

0.05

0.86

50

ZGW-22-01

30.5

35.0

6

4.5

0.02

0.20

1.33

87

ZGW-22-01

43.5

58.0

5

14.5

0.17

0.12

0.92

80

including

51.0

52.0

49

1.0

1.89

0.06

0.71

336

ZGW-22-01

104.0

110.5

2

6.5

0.02

0.11

0.99

62

ZGW-22-01

129.5

134.0

5

4.5

0.28

0.03

0.42

65

ZGW-22-01

137.0

138.5

4

1.5

0.29

0.01

0.42

65

ZGW-22-01

153.5

155.0

4

1.5

0.48

0.01

0.03

69

ZGW-22-02

27.5

29.0

9

1.5

0.01

0.23

0.75

58

ZGW-22-02

43.5

45.0

1

1.5

0.01

0.17

0.84

53

ZGW-22-02

73.5

75.0

1

1.5

0.24

0.07

0.67

71

ZGW-22-02

104.5

112.0

3

7.5

0.19

0.08

0.57

61

ZGW-22-02

137.5

139.0

4

1.5

0.04

0.05

3.00

173

ZGW-22-03

53.0

57.0

3

4.0

0.01

0.01

0.94

56

ZGW-22-03

59.0

60.0

4

1.0

0.01

0.06

0.88

55

ZGW-22-03

64.0

65.0

8

1.0

0.02

0.15

0.77

57

ZGW-22-03

80.5

82.5

6

2.0

0.02

0.03

0.84

55

ZGW-22-03

86.5

87.5

1

1.0

0.01

0.08

0.83

50

ZGW-22-03

101.5

102.5

5

1.0

0.07

0.03

1.66

104

ZGW-22-03

122.0

127.5

22

5.5

0.04

0.19

0.47

59

ZGW-22-03

134.0

137.0

8

3.0

0.03

0.16

0.99

71

ZGW-22-03

138.0

139.0

4

1.0

0.08

0.07

0.62

50

ZGW-22-03

149.0

151.0

4

2.0

0.02

0.22

0.88

61

ZGW-22-03

153.5

157.5

16

4.0

0.03

0.44

1.37

108

ZGW-22-03

163.0

179.0

6

16.0

0.07

0.14

0.87

67

ZGW-22-03

187.5

201.0

5

13.5

0.04

0.16

0.99

70

ZGW-22-03

205.0

206.0

4

1.0

0.01

0.21

0.77

54

ZGW-22-03

209.0

216.0

12

7.0

0.40

0.11

0.84

113

ZGW-22-03

262.0

263.0

4

1.0

0.04

0.06

0.80

54

ZGW-22-03

303.0

305.0

12

2.0

0.08

0.12

1.61

113

ZGW-22-04

116.5

119.5

6

3.0

0.34

0.01

0.22

62

ZGW-22-04

154.0

155.5

28

1.5

0.02

0.05

0.49

59

ZGW-22-04

186.0

187.0

9

1.0

0.03

0.15

1.12

78

ZGW-22-04

197.5

203.5

36

6.0

0.02

0.19

0.94

96

including

201.5

203.5

66

2.0

0.03

0.10

1.32

144

ZGW-22-04

207.5

208.5

8

1.0

0.03

0.08

2.06

126

ZGW-22-04

221.5

223.0

4

1.5

0.01

0.23

0.71

51

ZGW-22-04

224.5

253.5

9

29.0

0.33

0.11

0.85

102

including

238.0

241.0

43

3.0

2.54

0.06

0.44

399

ZGW-22-06

0.0

17.5

4

17.5

0.07

0.10

0.86

64

ZGW-22-06

20.5

52.5

5

32.0

0.07

0.09

1.13

78

including

40.5

46.5

5

6.0

0.09

0.12

1.68

111

ZGW-22-06

54.5

55.5

1

1.0

0.01

0.20

1.22

75

ZGW-22-06

62.5

63.5

15

1.0

0.01

0.12

0.71

59

ZGW-22-06

65.5

94.0

8

28.5

0.04

0.12

0.97

69

including

79.0

81.0

14

2.0

0.04

0.29

1.60

115

ZGW-22-06

97.0

182.5

12

85.5

0.06

0.21

1.22

92

including

116.0

127.0

12

11.0

0.09

0.39

1.77

132

including

160.0

165.0

15

5.0

0.09

0.31

1.91

139

ZGW-22-06

186.5

187.5

8

1.0

0.02

0.06

0.92

62

ZGW-22-06

230.0

266.5

6

36.5

0.03

0.12

1.06

71

ZGW-22-06

268.5

269.5

1

1.0

0.13

0.06

0.62

53

ZGW-22-06

273.5

274.5

4

1.0

0.04

0.22

0.75

56

ZGW-22-06

276.5

277.5

1

1.0

0.06

0.16

0.75

54

ZGW-22-06

280.5

281.5

8

1.0

0.07

0.16

0.85

68

ZGW-22-06

284.5

288.0

14

3.5

0.03

0.14

1.25

89

ZG-22-76

6.0

7.5

1

1.5

0.01

0.01

1.05

59

ZG-22-76

14.5

15.0

4

0.5

0.03

0.12

0.76

53

ZG-22-76

16.5

18.0

13

1.5

0.05

0.07

0.64

57

ZG-22-76

22.0

23.0

4

1.0

0.05

0.12

0.70

52

ZG-22-76

34.0

35.0

9

1.0

0.03

0.02

0.73

53

ZG-22-76

37.0

42.0

7

5.0

0.04

0.06

0.78

56

ZG-22-76

60.5

61.5

12

1.0

0.02

0.15

0.57

50

ZG-22-76

140.0

141.0

4

1.0

0.01

0.01

0.88

53

1 

Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2

 Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;
1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 3 - Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Regional Program (completed holes)

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length
(m)

Area

AK-23-001

628247

3418764

2107

270

-50

180.0

IZZA

AK-23-002

628236

3418914

2078

270

-50

118.4

IZZA

AK-23-003

628304

3418913

2083

270

-50

200.0

IZZA

AK-23-004

628211

3418764

2114

270

-47

130.0

IZZA

AK-23-005

629774

3418354

2041

90

-50

200.0

IZZA

AK-23-006

629886

3418354

2030

90

-50

150.0

IZZA

AK-23-007

629928

3417175

2200

90

-50

200.0

IZZA

AM-22-001

619508

3413141

2111

140

-50

258.0

TALA

AM-22-002

619449

3413210

2115

140

-50

350.0

TALA

AM-22-003

619659

3412969

2112

140

-50

211.0

TALA

AM-22-004

619367

3413000

2091

140

-50

207.0

TALA

AM-22-005

619554

3412865

2098

140

-50

66.0

TALA

AM-22-006

619996

3413124

2252

140

-50

164.0

TALA

AM-22-007

619605

3413028

2079

139

-50

216.5

TALA

AM-22-008

619452

3412903

2073

141

-50

201.0

TALA

AM-22-013

619960

3413167

2250

140

-50

250.0

TALA

AM-22-018

619844

3413025

2189

140

-50

161.5

TALA

AM-22-019

619808

3413068

2177

140

-50

234.0

TALA

AM-22-021

620157

3413214

2324

140

-50

250.0

TALA

AM-23-009

620014

3414578

2169

160

-50

184.5

TALA

AM-23-010

619986

3414654

2194

160

-50

200.0

TALA

AM-23-011

619950

3414752

2226

160

-50

200.0

TALA

AM-23-012

619916

3414846

2250

160

-50

200.0

TALA

AM-23-014

620921

3415312

2236

160

-50

200.0

TALA

AM-23-015

621009

3415054

2199

150

-50

150.0

TALA

AM-23-017

620890

3415397

2230

160

-50

205.0

TALA

AM-23-020

620196

3413166

2307

141

-50

150.0

TALA

AM-23-022

620986

3415126

2212

160

-50

250.0

TALA

TA-23-001

617327

3419118

2292

270

-50

150.0

TALMOUDAT

TA-23-002

617389

3419118

2299

270

-50

250.0

TALMOUDAT

TA-23-003

617427

3419556

2296

270

-50

250.0

TALMOUDAT

ZGW-22-01

618816

3404169

1965

180

-47

277.8

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

ZGW-22-02

618841

3404202

1946

180

-47

284.7

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

ZGW-22-03

618917

3404224

1930

180

-47

351.2

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

ZGW-22-04

618916

3404280

1918

180

-47

362.0

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

ZGW-22-06

619059

3404188

1990

180

-50

300.0

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

ZG-22-76

619059

3404110

1968

180

-50

192.5

ZGOUNDER
FAR WEST

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc