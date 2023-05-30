Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drilling Results at Zgounder and Updates on Zgounder Regional Drilling Program

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine and to provide an update on the Zgounder Regional exploration campaign in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Diamond drill hole ("DDH") DZG-SF-22-156 intercepted 1,332 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 5.0 meters ("m"), and 1,158 g/t Ag over 4.5m , while DZG-SF-22-164 intersected 918 g/t Ag over 9.0m .

In the open-pit area, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70 intercepted 1,611 g/t Ag over 27m including 4,771 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-23-2260-99 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 14.0m including 4,734 g/t Ag over 2.0m.

At the central zone from the 2,000m level

hole TD28-23-2000-591 intercepted 645 g/t Ag over 12.0m including

intercepted 645 g/t Ag over including

2,127 g/t Ag over 2.4m



hole TD28-23-2000-403 intercepted 815 g/t Ag over 10.8m including

intercepted 815 g/t Ag over including

2,596 g/t Ag over 2.4m

At the central zone from the 1,975m level,

hole TD28-23-1975-536 intercepted 1,209 g/t Ag over 10.8m including

intercepted 1,209 g/t Ag over including

2,482 g/t Ag over 4.8m



hole TD28-23-1975-572 intercepted 712 g/t Ag over 10.8m including

intercepted 712 g/t Ag over including

1,171 g/t Ag over 6.0m

From surface in the eastern area, hole ZG-23-02 intercepted 1,753 g/t Ag over 6.5m, and hole ZG-23-07 in the western limit of the central area intercepted 3,460 g/t Ag over 2.0m.

From the Zgounder Regional campaign, hole ZGW-22-06 intercepted 1.22% zinc ("Zn") over 85.5m including 1.91% Zn over 5.0m and hole AM-22-001 intercepted 0.93% copper ("Cu") over 6.0m including 1.27% Cu over 3.0m.

"Today's drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-23-02 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Hole ZG-RC-23-2260-70, which is the fifth-highest drill intercept on a grade-thickness basis, particularly demonstrates the continuity of the deposit. Further, preliminary results from the Zgounder Regional program, although anomalous, confirm the potential for the discovery of satellite deposits for the Zgounder Mine."

Included in this release are results for 278 holes, which include 40 surface DDH, 23 underground DDH, 63 RC drill holes from pit definition drilling, 126 T28 and 26 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag Length

(m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-02 38.0 44.5 1,753 6.5 11,392 including 41.5 43.5 5,057 2.0 10,113 ZG-23-07 85.0 87.0 3,460 2.0 6,920 Surface RC ZG-RC-23-2260-70 22.0 49.0 1,611 27.0 43,508 including 29.0 34.0 4,771 5.0 23,853 including 39.0 42.0 4,217 3.0 12,652 ZG-RC-23-2260-99 3.0 17.0 795 14.0 11,126 including 8.0 10.0 4,734 2.0 9,468 Underground DDH DZG-SF-22-156 17.0 22.0 1,332 5.0 6,660 DZG-SF-22-156 67.0 71.5 1,158 4.5 5,210 DZG-SF-22-164 49.5 58.5 918 9.0 8,264 including 52.5 55.5 2,021 3.0 6,063 Underground T28 TD28-23-1975-536 2.4 13.2 1,209 10.8 13,055 including 2.4 7.2 2,482 4.8 11,911 TD28-23-1975-572 2.4 13.2 712 10.8 7,687 including 2.4 8.4 1,171 6.0 7,025 TD28-23-1975-573 6.0 15.6 756 9.6 7,261 including 7.2 9.6 2,601 2.4 6,242 TD28-23-1975-574 4.8 9.6 1,358 4.8 6,517 including 7.2 9.6 2,598 2.4 6,235 TD28-23-1975-576 2.4 8.4 875 6.0 5,251 TD28-23-2000-591 0.0 12.0 645 12.0 7,740 including 3.6 6.0 2,127 2.4 5,104 TD28-23-2000-593 0.0 10.8 815 10.8 8,797 including 3.6 6.0 2,596 2.4 6,230 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1950-175 7.2 18.0 1,168 10.8 12,618 YAKD-23-2100-184 18.0 20.4 2,507 2.4 6,018 YAKD-23-2100-188 14.4 21.6 896 7.2 6,453 YAKD-23-2100-190 14.4 19.2 1 231 4.8 5,906

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Zgounder Regional Update

At end of April 2023, a total of 6,914m in 33 drill holes had been drilled on Zgounder Regional permits (Appendix 2) focusing on the Zgounder Far West, Tala and Izza areas. For the location of the drill holes, refer to Figure 2 and Appendix 3. Most drill intercepts returned anomalous results, especially in Zn and Cu, as well as some anomalous silver intercepts (Table 2 and Appendix 2). As the campaign progresses, new areas will be drill tested in addition to the anomalous zones.

Table 2 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)

DDH No. From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length

(m)* Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag

Eq**

(g/t) AgEq x

width TALA AM-22-001 113.5 115.0 0.03 8 1.5 0.36 0.11 0.14 68 103 AM-22-001 116.5 122.5 0.03 18 6.0 0.93 0.10 0.33 163 979 including 117.0 120.0 0.03 23 3.0 1.27 0.09 0.23 205 616 AM-22-001 135.5 137.0 0.03 13 1.5 0.46 0.01 0.10 81 122 AM-22-002 183.0 184.0 0.03 8 1.0 0.01 0.94 1.52 124 124 AM-22-002 250.5 253.0 0.03 4 2.5 0.01 0.11 0.92 61 152 AM-22-002 260.0 261.0 0.03 24 1.0 1.17 0.02 0.05 182 182 AM-22-003 33.0 34.0 0.03 8 1.0 0.03 0.30 1.82 122 122 AM-22-003 35.5 37.0 0.03 20 1.5 0.84 0.14 0.56 166 250 AM-22-003 42.0 43.0 0.03 16 1.0 0.66 0.08 0.27 122 122 AM-22-006 103.5 106.5 0.03 8 3.0 0.39 0.12 0.48 90 270 AM-22-021 8.5 10.0 0.03 76 1.5 0.01 0.01 0.01 80 121 AM-22-021 166.0 171.5 0.03 5 5.5 0.08 0.12 1.24 89 488 AM-23-017 142.0 144.0 0.04 8 2.0 0.66 0.01 0.02 99 198 AM-23-020 51.0 53.0 0.03 5 2.0 0.13 0.10 1.05 83 167 IZZA AK-23-001 69.0 70.5 0.03 4 1.5 0.64 0.01 0.01 90 136 AK-23-001 81.0 82.0 0.03 5 1.0 0.76 0.01 0.01 107 107 AK-23-002 49.0 50.0 0.03 9 1.0 1.21 0.01 0.02 171 171 AK-23-003 118.5 120.0 0.03 4 1.5 0.49 0.01 0.01 71 106 ZGOUNDER FAR WEST ZGW-22-01 8.5 19.0

5 10.5 0.02 0.13 1.00 66 693 ZGW-22-01 21.0 22.5

4 1.5 0.08 0.11 0.93 68 102 ZGW-22-01 30.5 35.0

6 4.5 0.02 0.20 1.33 87 393 ZGW-22-01 43.5 58.0

5 14.5 0.17 0.12 0.92 80 1,164 including 51.0 52.0

49 1.0 1.89 0.06 0.71 336 336 ZGW-22-01 104.0 110.5

2 6.5 0.02 0.11 0.99 62 405 ZGW-22-01 129.5 134.0

5 4.5 0.28 0.03 0.42 65 294 ZGW-22-01 153.5 155.0

4 1.5 0.48 0.01 0.03 69 103 ZGW-22-02 73.5 75.0

1 1.5 0.24 0.07 0.67 71 106 ZGW-22-02 104.5 112.0

3 7.5 0.19 0.08 0.57 61 459 ZGW-22-02 137.5 139.0

4 1.5 0.04 0.05 3.00 173 260 ZGW-22-03 53.0 57.0

3 4.0 0.01 0.01 0.94 56 224 ZGW-22-03 80.5 82.5

6 2.0 0.02 0.03 0.84 55 110 ZGW-22-03 101.5 102.5

5 1.0 0.07 0.03 1.66 104 104 ZGW-22-03 122.0 127.5

22 5.5 0.04 0.19 0.47 59 326 ZGW-22-03 134.0 137.0

8 3.0 0.03 0.16 0.99 71 212 ZGW-22-03 149.0 151.0

4 2.0 0.02 0.22 0.88 61 121 ZGW-22-03 153.5 157.5

16 4.0 0.03 0.44 1.37 108 432 ZGW-22-03 163.0 179.0

6 16.0 0.07 0.14 0.87 67 1,066 ZGW-22-03 187.5 201.0

5 13.5 0.04 0.16 0.99 70 941 ZGW-22-03 209.0 216.0

12 7.0 0.40 0.11 0.84 113 790 ZGW-22-03 303.0 305.0

12 2.0 0.08 0.12 1.61 113 225 ZGW-22-04 116.5 119.5

6 3.0 0.34 0.01 0.22 62 185 ZGW-22-04 197.5 203.5

36 6.0 0.02 0.19 0.94 96 577 including 201.5 203.5

66 2.0 0.03 0.10 1.32 144 287 ZGW-22-04 207.5 208.5

8 1.0 0.03 0.08 2.06 126 126 ZGW-22-04 224.5 253.5

9 29.0 0.33 0.11 0.85 102 2,945 including 238.0 241.0

43 3.0 2.54 0.06 0.44 399 1,197 ZGW-22-06 0.0 17.5

4 17.5 0.07 0.10 0.86 64 1,114 ZGW-22-06 20.5 52.5

5 32.0 0.07 0.09 1.13 78 2,506 including 40.5 46.5

5 6.0 0.09 0.12 1.68 111 668 ZGW-22-06 65.5 94.0

8 28.5 0.04 0.12 0.97 69 1,973 including 79.0 81.0

14 2.0 0.04 0.29 1.60 115 230 ZGW-22-06 97.0 182.5

12 85.5 0.06 0.21 1.22 92 7,908 including 116.0 127.0

12 11.0 0.09 0.39 1.77 132 1,447 including 160.0 165.0

15 5.0 0.09 0.31 1.91 139 693 ZGW-22-06 230.0 266.5

6 36.5 0.03 0.12 1.06 71 2,575 ZGW-22-06 284.5 288.0

14 3.5 0.03 0.14 1.25 89 311 ZG-22-76 37.0 42.0

7 5.0 0.04 0.06 0.78 56 281

¹ Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "grow", "deliver", "potential", "confirm", "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag Length

(m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-23-02 38.0 44.5 1,753 6.5 11,392 including 41.5 43.5 5,057 2.0 10,113 ZG-23-02 75.0 76.5 150 1.5 225 ZG-23-05 67.5 70.5 117 3.0 350 ZG-23-07 85.0 87.0 3,460 2.0 6,920 ZG-23-08 3.0 5.5 590 2.5 1,474 ZG-23-08 10.0 11.5 120 1.5 180 ZG-23-08 16.0 19.0 213 3.0 639 ZG-23-08 93.5 95.0 87 1.5 131 Surface RC ZG-RC-23-2260-118 26.0 27.0 220 1.0 220 ZG-RC-23-2260-119 5.0 6.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-RC-23-2260-69 11.0 13.0 342 2.0 684 ZG-RC-23-2260-69 17.0 22.0 110 5.0 552 ZG-RC-23-2260-70 22.0 49.0 1,611 27.0 43,508 including 29.0 34.0 4,771 5.0 23,853 including 39.0 42.0 4,217 3.0 12,652 ZG-RC-23-2260-86 20.0 22.0 101 2.0 202 ZG-RC-23-2260-86 26.0 29.0 85 3.0 254 ZG-RC-23-2260-86 32.0 33.0 156 1.0 156 ZG-RC-23-2260-86 35.0 36.0 124 1.0 124 ZG-RC-23-2260-98 0.0 7.0 327 7.0 2,292 ZG-RC-23-2260-99 3.0 17.0 795 14.0 11,126 including 8.0 10.0 4,734 2.0 9,468 ZG-RC-23-2260-99 27.0 29.0 137 2.0 274 Underground DDH DZG-SF-22-156 17.0 22.0 1,332 5.0 6,660 DZG-SF-22-156 60.0 60.5 138 0.5 69 DZG-SF-22-156 67.0 71.5 1,158 4.5 5,210 DZG-SF-22-163 89.0 92.0 165 3.0 494 DZG-SF-22-164 13.5 15.5 157 2.0 315 DZG-SF-22-164 27.0 28.0 79 1.0 79 DZG-SF-22-164 32.0 36.0 249 4.0 996 DZG-SF-22-164 49.5 58.5 918 9.0 8264 including 52.5 55.5 2,021 3.0 6,063 DZG-SF-22-167 54.0 55.0 99 1.0 99 DZG-SF-22-167 105.0 106.5 2,320 1.5 3,480 DZG-SF-22-167 108.0 109.5 100 1.5 150 DZG-SF-22-170 16.5 18.0 808 1.5 1,212 DZG-SF-22-170 43.5 49.5 615 6.0 3,688 DZG-SF-23-196 26.0 28.0 195 2.0 390 DZG-SF-23-196 36.0 37.0 88 1.0 88 DZG-SF-23-196 38.0 40.0 111 2.0 223 DZG-SF-23-196 50.0 51.0 144 1.0 144 DZG-SF-23-196 56.0 58.0 113 2.0 226 DZG-SF-23-203 88.0 88.5 77 0.5 39 Underground T28 TD28-23-1975-536 2.4 13.2 1,209 10.8 13,055 including 2.4 7.2 2,482 4.8 11,911 TD28-23-1975-566 24.0 26.4 110 2.4 265 TD28-23-1975-572 2.4 13.2 712 10.8 7,687 including 2.4 8.4 1,171 6.0 7,025 TD28-23-1975-573 6.0 15.6 756 9.6 7,261 including 7.2 9.6 2,601 2.4 6,242 TD28-23-1975-574 4.8 9.6 1,358 4.8 6,517 including 7.2 9.6 2,598 2.4 6,235 TD28-23-1975-574 18.0 19.2 380 1.2 456 TD28-23-1975-575 3.6 7.2 101 3.6 362 TD28-23-1975-576 2.4 8.4 875 6.0 5,251 including 6.0 8.4 1,841 2.4 4,418 TD28-23-1975-576 12.0 13.2 168 1.2 202 TD28-23-1975-576 20.4 21.6 114 1.2 136 TD28-23-1975-577 15.6 16.8 158 1.2 190 TD28-23-1975-577 19.2 20.4 92 1.2 110 TD28-23-1975-578 16.8 18.0 216 1.2 259 TD28-23-1975-579 16.8 20.4 583 3.6 2,099 TD28-23-1975-580 2.4 3.6 193 1.2 231 TD28-23-1975-580 19.2 21.6 132 2.4 317 TD28-23-1975-631 0.0 2.4 539 2.4 1,293 TD28-23-1975-633 10.8 15.6 103 4.8 494 TD28-23-2000-542 4.8 13.2 158 8.4 1,327 TD28-23-2000-542 25.2 26.4 147 1.2 176 TD28-23-2000-543 4.8 10.8 346 6.0 2,076 including 7.2 8.4 1,044 1.2 1,253 TD28-23-2000-555 18.0 21.6 237 3.6 852 TD28-23-2000-589 3.6 7.2 1,008 3.6 3,628 TD28-23-2000-591 0.0 12.0 645 12.0 7,740 including 3.6 6.0 2,127 2.4 5,104 TD28-23-2000-593 0.0 10.8 815 10.8 8,797 including 3.6 6.0 2,596 2.4 6,230 TD28-23-2000-593 14.4 15.6 388 1.2 466 TD28-23-2000-595 0.0 4.8 236 4.8 1,134 TD28-23-2000-596 22.8 26.4 97 3.6 349 TD28-23-2000-597 2.4 7.2 389 4.8 1,865 TD28-23-2000-598 7.2 9.6 96 2.4 230 TD28-23-2000-599 0.0 7.2 323 7.2 2,323 TD28-23-2000-600 1.2 6.0 156 4.8 749 TD28-23-2000-621 6.0 7.2 102 1.2 122 TD28-23-2000-624 7.2 12.0 375 4.8 1,798 TD28-23-2000-624 13.2 14.4 76 1.2 91 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1950-174 6.0 8.4 791 2.4 1,898 YAKD-23-1950-174 13.2 14.4 80 1.2 96 YAKD-23-1950-175 7.2 18.0 1,168 10.8 12,618 YAKD-23-1950-175 20.4 26.4 122 6.0 732 YAKD-23-1950-176 6.0 9.6 160 3.6 576 YAKD-23-1950-176 14.4 15.6 166 1.2 199 YAKD-23-1950-177 25.2 28.8 657 3.6 2,365 YAKD-23-1950-178 8.4 10.8 858 2.4 2,059 YAKD-23-1950-179 0.0 1.2 190 1.2 228 YAKD-23-1950-179 44.4 46.8 169 2.4 406 YAKD-23-2000-169 9.6 13.2 326 3.6 1,174 YAKD-23-2000-169 21.6 22.8 338 1.2 406 YAKD-23-2000-170 4.8 7.2 143 2.4 342 YAKD-23-2100-181 18.0 19.2 868 1.2 1,042 YAKD-23-2100-184 18.0 20.4 2507 2.4 6,018 YAKD-23-2100-188 8.4 10.8 263 2.4 632 YAKD-23-2100-188 14.4 21.6 896 7.2 6,453 YAKD-23-2100-190 7.2 10.8 1113 3.6 4,006 YAKD-23-2100-190 14.4 19.2 1231 4.8 5,906 YAKD-23-2100-190 25.2 26.4 144 1.2 173 YAKD-23-2100-191 6.0 7.2 104 1.2 125 YAKD-23-2100-191 10.8 12.0 1212 1.2 1,454 YAKD-23-2100-193 9.6 10.8 502 1.2 602 YAKD-23-2100-193 18.0 19.2 106 1.2 127 YAKD-23-2100-193 45.6 46.8 138 1.2 166 YAKD-23-2100-194 9.6 12.0 300 2.4 720 YAKD-23-2100-195 4.8 15.6 140 10.8 1,507 YAKD-23-2100-195 36.0 39.6 295 3.6 1,063 YAKD-23-2100-197 0.0 2.4 155 2.4 372 YAKD-23-2100-197 15.6 21.6 107 6.0 642

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder Regional (core lengths)

DDH No. From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Length

(m)* Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag Eq**

(g/t) TALA AM-22-001 113.5 115.0 0.03 8 1.5 0.36 0.11 0.14 68 AM-22-001 116.5 122.5 0.03 18 6.0 0.93 0.10 0.33 163 including 117.0 120.0 0.03 23 3.0 1.27 0.09 0.23 205 AM-22-001 126.0 126.5 0.03 9 0.5 0.37 0.02 0.03 61 AM-22-001 127.5 128.0 0.03 16 0.5 0.42 0.02 0.06 77 AM-22-001 135.5 137.0 0.03 13 1.5 0.46 0.01 0.10 81 AM-22-001 149.0 150.5 0.03 6 1.5 0.32 0.03 0.08 55 AM-22-002 183.0 184.0 0.03 8 1.0 0.01 0.94 1.52 124 AM-22-002 240.0 241.5 0.03 8 1.5 0.03 0.01 0.83 59 AM-22-002 250.5 253.0 0.03 4 2.5 0.01 0.11 0.92 61 AM-22-002 255.0 256.5 0.03 4 1.5 0.01 0.16 0.83 58 AM-22-002 260.0 261.0 0.03 24 1.0 1.17 0.02 0.05 182 AM-22-003 33.0 34.0 0.03 8 1.0 0.03 0.30 1.82 122 AM-22-003 35.5 37.0 0.03 20 1.5 0.84 0.14 0.56 166 AM-22-003 42.0 43.0 0.03 16 1.0 0.66 0.08 0.27 122 AM-22-003 45.0 46.0 0.03 4 1.0 0.01 0.17 0.88 61 AM-22-004 0.0 207.0 0.00 0 207.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-005 0.0 57.0 0.00 0 57.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-006 103.5 106.5 0.03 8 3.0 0.39 0.12 0.48 90 AM-22-007 0.0 216.5 0.00 0 216.5 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-008 200.0 201.0 0.00 0 1.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-013 0.0 250.0 0.00 0 250.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-018 0.0 161.5 0.00 0 161.5 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-22-019 142.5 144.0 0.03 8 1.5 0.30 0.05 0.24 64 AM-22-021 8.5 10.0 0.03 76 1.5 0.01 0.01 0.01 80 AM-22-021 166.0 171.5 0.03 5 5.5 0.08 0.12 1.24 89 AM-23-009 0.0 184.5 0.00 0 184.5 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-23-010 77.0 78.0 0.10 8 1.0 0.30 0.03 0.02 58 AM-23-011 0.0 200.0 0.00 0 200.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-23-012 166.0 166.5 0.07 4 0.5 0.50 0.01 0.01 77 AM-23-014 0.0 200.0 0.00 0 200.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-23-015 0.0 150.0 0.00 0 150.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 AM-23-017 142.0 144.0 0.04 8 2.0 0.66 0.01 0.02 99 AM-23-020 51.0 53.0 0.03 5 2.0 0.13 0.10 1.05 83 AM-23-022 0.0 250.0 0.00 0 250.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 IZZA AK-23-001 57.5 58.0 0.12 8 0.5 0.28 0.01 0.02 57 AK-23-001 69.0 70.5 0.03 4 1.5 0.64 0.01 0.01 90 AK-23-001 81.0 82.0 0.03 5 1.0 0.76 0.01 0.01 107 AK-23-002 24.0 25.0 0.03 8 1.0 0.50 0.01 0.02 77 AK-23-002 49.0 50.0 0.03 9 1.0 1.21 0.01 0.02 171 AK-23-003 87.5 88.5 0.03 9 1.0 0.44 0.01 0.01 70 AK-23-003 91.5 92.5 0.03 4 1.0 0.35 0.01 0.01 53 AK-23-003 117.0 117.5 0.03 3 0.5 0.42 0.01 0.02 61 AK-23-003 118.5 120.0 0.03 4 1.5 0.49 0.01 0.01 71 AK-23-006 0.0 150.0 0.00 0 150.0 0.00 0.00 NSR 0 ZGOUNDER FAR WEST ZGW-22-01 8.5 19.0

5 10.5 0.02 0.13 1.00 66 ZGW-22-01 21.0 22.5

4 1.5 0.08 0.11 0.93 68 ZGW-22-01 25.5 26.5

1 1.0 0.01 0.05 0.86 50 ZGW-22-01 30.5 35.0

6 4.5 0.02 0.20 1.33 87 ZGW-22-01 43.5 58.0

5 14.5 0.17 0.12 0.92 80 including 51.0 52.0

49 1.0 1.89 0.06 0.71 336 ZGW-22-01 104.0 110.5

2 6.5 0.02 0.11 0.99 62 ZGW-22-01 129.5 134.0

5 4.5 0.28 0.03 0.42 65 ZGW-22-01 137.0 138.5

4 1.5 0.29 0.01 0.42 65 ZGW-22-01 153.5 155.0

4 1.5 0.48 0.01 0.03 69 ZGW-22-02 27.5 29.0

9 1.5 0.01 0.23 0.75 58 ZGW-22-02 43.5 45.0

1 1.5 0.01 0.17 0.84 53 ZGW-22-02 73.5 75.0

1 1.5 0.24 0.07 0.67 71 ZGW-22-02 104.5 112.0

3 7.5 0.19 0.08 0.57 61 ZGW-22-02 137.5 139.0

4 1.5 0.04 0.05 3.00 173 ZGW-22-03 53.0 57.0

3 4.0 0.01 0.01 0.94 56 ZGW-22-03 59.0 60.0

4 1.0 0.01 0.06 0.88 55 ZGW-22-03 64.0 65.0

8 1.0 0.02 0.15 0.77 57 ZGW-22-03 80.5 82.5

6 2.0 0.02 0.03 0.84 55 ZGW-22-03 86.5 87.5

1 1.0 0.01 0.08 0.83 50 ZGW-22-03 101.5 102.5

5 1.0 0.07 0.03 1.66 104 ZGW-22-03 122.0 127.5

22 5.5 0.04 0.19 0.47 59 ZGW-22-03 134.0 137.0

8 3.0 0.03 0.16 0.99 71 ZGW-22-03 138.0 139.0

4 1.0 0.08 0.07 0.62 50 ZGW-22-03 149.0 151.0

4 2.0 0.02 0.22 0.88 61 ZGW-22-03 153.5 157.5

16 4.0 0.03 0.44 1.37 108 ZGW-22-03 163.0 179.0

6 16.0 0.07 0.14 0.87 67 ZGW-22-03 187.5 201.0

5 13.5 0.04 0.16 0.99 70 ZGW-22-03 205.0 206.0

4 1.0 0.01 0.21 0.77 54 ZGW-22-03 209.0 216.0

12 7.0 0.40 0.11 0.84 113 ZGW-22-03 262.0 263.0

4 1.0 0.04 0.06 0.80 54 ZGW-22-03 303.0 305.0

12 2.0 0.08 0.12 1.61 113 ZGW-22-04 116.5 119.5

6 3.0 0.34 0.01 0.22 62 ZGW-22-04 154.0 155.5

28 1.5 0.02 0.05 0.49 59 ZGW-22-04 186.0 187.0

9 1.0 0.03 0.15 1.12 78 ZGW-22-04 197.5 203.5

36 6.0 0.02 0.19 0.94 96 including 201.5 203.5

66 2.0 0.03 0.10 1.32 144 ZGW-22-04 207.5 208.5

8 1.0 0.03 0.08 2.06 126 ZGW-22-04 221.5 223.0

4 1.5 0.01 0.23 0.71 51 ZGW-22-04 224.5 253.5

9 29.0 0.33 0.11 0.85 102 including 238.0 241.0

43 3.0 2.54 0.06 0.44 399 ZGW-22-06 0.0 17.5

4 17.5 0.07 0.10 0.86 64 ZGW-22-06 20.5 52.5

5 32.0 0.07 0.09 1.13 78 including 40.5 46.5

5 6.0 0.09 0.12 1.68 111 ZGW-22-06 54.5 55.5

1 1.0 0.01 0.20 1.22 75 ZGW-22-06 62.5 63.5

15 1.0 0.01 0.12 0.71 59 ZGW-22-06 65.5 94.0

8 28.5 0.04 0.12 0.97 69 including 79.0 81.0

14 2.0 0.04 0.29 1.60 115 ZGW-22-06 97.0 182.5

12 85.5 0.06 0.21 1.22 92 including 116.0 127.0

12 11.0 0.09 0.39 1.77 132 including 160.0 165.0

15 5.0 0.09 0.31 1.91 139 ZGW-22-06 186.5 187.5

8 1.0 0.02 0.06 0.92 62 ZGW-22-06 230.0 266.5

6 36.5 0.03 0.12 1.06 71 ZGW-22-06 268.5 269.5

1 1.0 0.13 0.06 0.62 53 ZGW-22-06 273.5 274.5

4 1.0 0.04 0.22 0.75 56 ZGW-22-06 276.5 277.5

1 1.0 0.06 0.16 0.75 54 ZGW-22-06 280.5 281.5

8 1.0 0.07 0.16 0.85 68 ZGW-22-06 284.5 288.0

14 3.5 0.03 0.14 1.25 89 ZG-22-76 6.0 7.5

1 1.5 0.01 0.01 1.05 59 ZG-22-76 14.5 15.0

4 0.5 0.03 0.12 0.76 53 ZG-22-76 16.5 18.0

13 1.5 0.05 0.07 0.64 57 ZG-22-76 22.0 23.0

4 1.0 0.05 0.12 0.70 52 ZG-22-76 34.0 35.0

9 1.0 0.03 0.02 0.73 53 ZG-22-76 37.0 42.0

7 5.0 0.04 0.06 0.78 56 ZG-22-76 60.5 61.5

12 1.0 0.02 0.15 0.57 50 ZG-22-76 140.0 141.0

4 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.88 53

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 Ag equivalent is based on a 100% recovery with the following ratio: 1 g/t Au: 93.4 g/t Ag; 1% Cu:130.4 Ag; 1% Pb: 31.8 Ag;

1% Zn: 54.1 Ag.

Appendix 3 - Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Regional Program (completed holes)

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length

(m) Area AK-23-001 628247 3418764 2107 270 -50 180.0 IZZA AK-23-002 628236 3418914 2078 270 -50 118.4 IZZA AK-23-003 628304 3418913 2083 270 -50 200.0 IZZA AK-23-004 628211 3418764 2114 270 -47 130.0 IZZA AK-23-005 629774 3418354 2041 90 -50 200.0 IZZA AK-23-006 629886 3418354 2030 90 -50 150.0 IZZA AK-23-007 629928 3417175 2200 90 -50 200.0 IZZA AM-22-001 619508 3413141 2111 140 -50 258.0 TALA AM-22-002 619449 3413210 2115 140 -50 350.0 TALA AM-22-003 619659 3412969 2112 140 -50 211.0 TALA AM-22-004 619367 3413000 2091 140 -50 207.0 TALA AM-22-005 619554 3412865 2098 140 -50 66.0 TALA AM-22-006 619996 3413124 2252 140 -50 164.0 TALA AM-22-007 619605 3413028 2079 139 -50 216.5 TALA AM-22-008 619452 3412903 2073 141 -50 201.0 TALA AM-22-013 619960 3413167 2250 140 -50 250.0 TALA AM-22-018 619844 3413025 2189 140 -50 161.5 TALA AM-22-019 619808 3413068 2177 140 -50 234.0 TALA AM-22-021 620157 3413214 2324 140 -50 250.0 TALA AM-23-009 620014 3414578 2169 160 -50 184.5 TALA AM-23-010 619986 3414654 2194 160 -50 200.0 TALA AM-23-011 619950 3414752 2226 160 -50 200.0 TALA AM-23-012 619916 3414846 2250 160 -50 200.0 TALA AM-23-014 620921 3415312 2236 160 -50 200.0 TALA AM-23-015 621009 3415054 2199 150 -50 150.0 TALA AM-23-017 620890 3415397 2230 160 -50 205.0 TALA AM-23-020 620196 3413166 2307 141 -50 150.0 TALA AM-23-022 620986 3415126 2212 160 -50 250.0 TALA TA-23-001 617327 3419118 2292 270 -50 150.0 TALMOUDAT TA-23-002 617389 3419118 2299 270 -50 250.0 TALMOUDAT TA-23-003 617427 3419556 2296 270 -50 250.0 TALMOUDAT ZGW-22-01 618816 3404169 1965 180 -47 277.8 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST ZGW-22-02 618841 3404202 1946 180 -47 284.7 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST ZGW-22-03 618917 3404224 1930 180 -47 351.2 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST ZGW-22-04 618916 3404280 1918 180 -47 362.0 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST ZGW-22-06 619059 3404188 1990 180 -50 300.0 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST ZG-22-76 619059 3404110 1968 180 -50 192.5 ZGOUNDER

FAR WEST

