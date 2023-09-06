Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drill Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)
  • Diamond drill hole ("DDH") DZG-SF-22-162 intercepted 1,242 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 9.0 meters ("m"), including 2,052 g/t Ag over 5.0m.

  • In the open-pit area to the East, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-23-2230-212 intercepted 2,812 g/t Ag over 8m and ZG-RC-CT7-P63-23-63 intercepted 2,227 g/t Ag over 7.0m, including 6,768 g/t Ag over 2.0m.

  • In the Central Zone from the 1950m level
    • hole TD28-23-1950-704 intercepted 1,893 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including
      • 4,295 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • hole TD28-23-1950-699 intercepted 1,423 g/t Ag over 9.6m, including
      • 3,474 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • hole TD28-23-1950-752 intercepted 858 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including
      • 6,552 g/t Ag over 1.2m
    • hole TD28-23-1950-765 intercepted 846 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including
      • 2,238 g/t Ag over 3.6m

  • From surface in the Western Zone, hole ZG-SF-23-010 intercepted 812 g/t Ag over 13.5m, including 2,207 g/t Ag over 4.5m.

  • In the Central Zone at the 2,100m level hole YAKD-23-2100-202 intercepted 1,005 g/t Ag over 30m including 2,354 g/t Ag over 12m.

"Today's high-grade drill results including hole ZG-RC-23-2230-212 near the open-pit area to the East continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization from surface and at depth over the larger footprint of the deposit," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are also very encouraged by the YAKD-23-2100-202 result through definition drilling and expect more significant intercepts in the coming months as we accelerate underground drilling at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 397 holes, which include five surface DDH, 13 underground DDH, 284 RC drill hole from pit definition drilling, 95 T28 and 26 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).  For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From

To

Ag

Length
(m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface DDH

ZG-SF-23-010

27.5

41.0

812

13.5

10965

Including

36.5

41.0

2207

4.5

9933

Underground DDH

DZG-SF-22-152

18.0

20.5

1608

2.5

4020

DZG-SF-22-162

49.5

58.5

1242

9.0

11179

Including

52.5

57.5

2052

5.0

10259

Surface RC

ZG-RC-23-2230-197

0.0

11.0

1087

11.0

11953

Including

5.0

8.0

3182

3.0

9545

ZG-RC-23-2230-207

4.0

15.0

486

11.0

5349

Including

10.0

15.0

845

5.0

4223

ZG-RC-23-2230-212

5.0

13.0

2812

8.0

22495

ZG-RC-23-2230-230

13.0

16.0

1912

3.0

5737

ZG-RC-23-2230-231

0.0

5.0

1341

5.0

6703

ZG-RC-23-2230-239

0.0

8.0

564

8.0

4514

ZG-RC-23-2240-122

21.0

34.0

436

13.0

5664

ZG-RC-23-2260-245

11.0

28.0

554

17.0

9425

Including

19.0

23.0

1866

4.0

7462

ZG-RC-CT1-P1-23-01

5.0

17.0

897

12.0

10758

ZG-RC-CT2-P10-23-10

34.0

39.0

843

5.0

4214

ZG-RC-CT3-P20-23-20

16.0

22.0

1819

6.0

10914

ZG-RC-CT4-P33-23-33

7.0

20.0

1009

13.0

13114

Including

13.0

16.0

3775

3.0

11326

ZG-RC-CT5-P41-23-41

13.0

27.0

407

14.0

5695

ZG-RC-CT6-P59-23-59

0.0

13.0

500

13.0

6497

ZG-RC-CT7-P63-23-63

8.0

15.0

2227

7.0

15588

Including

10.0

12.0

6768

2.0

13536

ZG-RC-CT7-P65-23-65

0.0

14.0

474

14.0

6639

ZG-RC-CT7-P66-23-66

20.0

24.0

1230

4.0

4922

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-699

6.0

15.6

1423

9.6

13658

Including

7.2

10.8

3474

3.6

12505

TD28-23-1950-700

0.0

13.2

741

13.2

9787

Including

3.6

9.6

1369

6.0

8213

TD28-23-1950-704

13.2

25.2

1893

12.0

22718

Including

13.2

18.0

4295

4.8

20615

TD28-23-1950-752

9.6

21.6

858

12.0

10297

Including

10.8

12.0

6552

1.2

7862

TD28-23-1950-765

10.8

22.8

846

12.0

10147

Including

10.8

14.4

2238

3.6

8058

TD28-23-1950-766

15.6

22.8

1326

7.2

9550

Including

19.2

21.6

3204

2.4

7691

TD28-23-1975-636

10.8

20.4

684

9.6

6568

Underground YACK

YAKD-23-2100-189

2.4

10.8

1027

8.4

8623

Including

7.2

9.6

3176

2.4

7622

YAKD-23-2100-199

6.0

10.8

848

4.8

4072

YAKD-23-2100-202

6.0

36.0

1005

30.0

30151

Including

10.8

22.8

2354

12.0

28248

YAKD-23-2100-236

26.4

33.6

1464

7.2

10544

Including

26.4

30.0

2445

3.6

8803

YAKD-23-2100-238

31.2

43.2

1085

12.0

13025

Including

32.4

34.8

4136

2.4

9926

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm",  "de-risk", "expect", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. 

