Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drill Results at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder (CNW Group/Aya Gold & Silver Inc)

"Today's high-grade drill results including hole ZG-RC-23-2230-212 near the open-pit area to the East continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization from surface and at depth over the larger footprint of the deposit," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are also very encouraged by the YAKD-23-2100-202 result through definition drilling and expect more significant intercepts in the coming months as we accelerate underground drilling at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 397 holes, which include five surface DDH, 13 underground DDH, 284 RC drill hole from pit definition drilling, 95 T28 and 26 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag Length

(m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-SF-23-010 27.5 41.0 812 13.5 10965 Including 36.5 41.0 2207 4.5 9933 Underground DDH DZG-SF-22-152 18.0 20.5 1608 2.5 4020 DZG-SF-22-162 49.5 58.5 1242 9.0 11179 Including 52.5 57.5 2052 5.0 10259 Surface RC ZG-RC-23-2230-197 0.0 11.0 1087 11.0 11953 Including 5.0 8.0 3182 3.0 9545 ZG-RC-23-2230-207 4.0 15.0 486 11.0 5349 Including 10.0 15.0 845 5.0 4223 ZG-RC-23-2230-212 5.0 13.0 2812 8.0 22495 ZG-RC-23-2230-230 13.0 16.0 1912 3.0 5737 ZG-RC-23-2230-231 0.0 5.0 1341 5.0 6703 ZG-RC-23-2230-239 0.0 8.0 564 8.0 4514 ZG-RC-23-2240-122 21.0 34.0 436 13.0 5664 ZG-RC-23-2260-245 11.0 28.0 554 17.0 9425 Including 19.0 23.0 1866 4.0 7462 ZG-RC-CT1-P1-23-01 5.0 17.0 897 12.0 10758 ZG-RC-CT2-P10-23-10 34.0 39.0 843 5.0 4214 ZG-RC-CT3-P20-23-20 16.0 22.0 1819 6.0 10914 ZG-RC-CT4-P33-23-33 7.0 20.0 1009 13.0 13114 Including 13.0 16.0 3775 3.0 11326 ZG-RC-CT5-P41-23-41 13.0 27.0 407 14.0 5695 ZG-RC-CT6-P59-23-59 0.0 13.0 500 13.0 6497 ZG-RC-CT7-P63-23-63 8.0 15.0 2227 7.0 15588 Including 10.0 12.0 6768 2.0 13536 ZG-RC-CT7-P65-23-65 0.0 14.0 474 14.0 6639 ZG-RC-CT7-P66-23-66 20.0 24.0 1230 4.0 4922 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-699 6.0 15.6 1423 9.6 13658 Including 7.2 10.8 3474 3.6 12505 TD28-23-1950-700 0.0 13.2 741 13.2 9787 Including 3.6 9.6 1369 6.0 8213 TD28-23-1950-704 13.2 25.2 1893 12.0 22718 Including 13.2 18.0 4295 4.8 20615 TD28-23-1950-752 9.6 21.6 858 12.0 10297 Including 10.8 12.0 6552 1.2 7862 TD28-23-1950-765 10.8 22.8 846 12.0 10147 Including 10.8 14.4 2238 3.6 8058 TD28-23-1950-766 15.6 22.8 1326 7.2 9550 Including 19.2 21.6 3204 2.4 7691 TD28-23-1975-636 10.8 20.4 684 9.6 6568 Underground YACK YAKD-23-2100-189 2.4 10.8 1027 8.4 8623 Including 7.2 9.6 3176 2.4 7622 YAKD-23-2100-199 6.0 10.8 848 4.8 4072 YAKD-23-2100-202 6.0 36.0 1005 30.0 30151 Including 10.8 22.8 2354 12.0 28248 YAKD-23-2100-236 26.4 33.6 1464 7.2 10544 Including 26.4 30.0 2445 3.6 8803 YAKD-23-2100-238 31.2 43.2 1085 12.0 13025 Including 32.4 34.8 4136 2.4 9926 1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

For further information: Please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com Or contact Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]