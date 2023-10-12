Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drill Results and Adds New Exploration Permits at Zgounder

In the open-pit area to the east, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-C3-23-25 intercepted 480 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 17 meters ("m"), including 1,156 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-C3-23-36 intercepted 1,043 g/t Ag over 5.0m





intercepted 480 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 17 meters ("m"), including 1,156 g/t Ag over and intercepted 1,043 g/t Ag over In the Central Zone from the 1,975m level: hole TD28-23-1975-767 intercepted 1,706 g/t Ag over 7.2m , including 4,688 g/t Ag over 2.4m hole TD28-23-1975-770 intercepted 3,065 g/t Ag over 4.8m





level: In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level: hole TD28-23-1950-669 intercepted 933 g/t Ag over 9.6m , including 1,576 g/t Ag over 4.8m hole TD28-23-1950-665 intercepted 1,653 g/t Ag over 4.8m , including 3,166 g/t Ag over 2.4m





level: Acquisition of 62.6 square kilometers ("km²") of exploration permits less than 25km east of Zgounder as part of a reallocation of exploration permits by the Moroccan Directorate of Mines (Figure 2).

"Acquisition of this new prospective exploration ground boosts the total Zgounder land package to over 425km², increasing the potential for satellite deposits," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are also very encouraged by the ongoing high-grade results from both the open-pit and underground drilling, reconfirming the continuity of high-grade mineralization at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 209 holes, which include 4 underground DDH, 52 RC drill hole from pit definition drilling, 122 T28 and 31 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Surface RC ZG-RC-C3-23-21 1.0 8.0 478 7.0 3,348 Including 1.0 3.0 1,304 2.0 2,608 ZG-RC-C3-23-25 13.0 30.0 480 17.0 8,160 Including 25.0 30.0 1,156 5.0 5,781 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 28.0 33.0 720 5.0 3,600 ZG-RC-C3-23-33 0.0 10.0 379 10.0 3,793 ZG-RC-C3-23-36 28.0 33.0 1,043 5.0 5,216 ZG-RC-C3-23-44 0.0 11.0 270 11.0 2,967 ZG-RC-C3-23-51 7.0 17.0 206 10.0 2,061 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-665 9.6 14.4 1,653 4.8 7,933 Including 9.6 12.0 3,166 2.4 7,597 TD28-23-1950-668 4.8 14.4 598 9.6 5,736 Including 4.8 10.8 837 6.0 5,023 TD28-23-1950-669 6.0 15.6 933 9.6 8,954 Including 9.6 14.4 1,576 4.8 7,565 TD28-23-1950-677 3.6 9.6 342 6.0 2,050 TD28-23-1950-677 16.8 26.4 623 9.6 5,978 Including 22.8 26.4 1,335 3.6 4,806 TD28-23-1950-679 9.6 13.2 940 3.6 3,383 TD28-23-1950-679 16.8 26.4 259 9.6 2,489 TD28-23-1950-683 3.6 10.8 294 7.2 2,114 TD28-23-1950-683 18.0 26.4 422 8.4 3,542 TD28-23-1950-698 8.4 14.4 528 6.0 3,168 Including 8.4 10.8 1,077 2.4 2,585 TD28-23-1975-767 12.0 19.2 1,706 7.2 12,286 Including 13.2 15.6 4,688 2.4 11,251 TD28-23-1975-767 22.8 26.4 1,474 3.6 5,305 TD28-23-1975-770 21.6 26.4 3,065 4.8 14,711 TD28-23-2000-797 12.0 16.8 639 4.8 3,066 Including 14.4 16.8 1,151 2.4 2,762 TD28-23-2000-803 4.8 7.2 910 2.4 2,184 TD28-23-2000-806 16.8 22.8 744 6.0 4,461 Including 16.8 20.4 1,163 3.6 4,185 TD28-23-2030-788 3.6 18.0 272 14.4 3,912 TD28-23-2030-793 10.8 14.4 1,162 3.6 4,185 TD28-23-2100-844 12.0 19.2 785 7.2 5,649 Including 12.0 14.4 2,040 2.4 4,897 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1975-216 21.6 25.2 1,277 3.6 4,598 YAKD-23-1975-219 42.0 45.6 1,581 3.6 5,691 YAKD-23-2000-226 22.8 28.8 524 6.0 3,145 YAKD-23-2000-230 8.4 16.8 443 8.4 3,725

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "increase", "potential", "encouraged", "continuity", "potential", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x

width (g/t) Underground DDH DZG-SF-23-201 25.0 26.0 842 1.0 842 DZG-SF-23-201 30.5 32.0 81 1.5 122 DZG-SF-23-201 75.0 76.5 76 1.5 114 DZG-SF-23-204 28.0 29.0 1,026 1.0 1,026 DZG-SF-23-205 33.0 36.5 141 3.5 492 DZG-SF-23-205 41.0 42.0 167 1.0 167 DZG-SF-23-205 46.0 47.0 203 1.0 203 DZG-SF-23-206 37.5 38.5 608 1.0 608 DZG-SF-23-206 42.0 43.5 79 1.5 118 Surface RC ZG-RC-C3-23-03 0.0 1.0 103 1.0 103 ZG-RC-C3-23-03 5.0 6.0 184 1.0 184 ZG-RC-C3-23-05 0.0 1.0 114 1.0 114 ZG-RC-C3-23-05 3.0 6.0 129 3.0 388 ZG-RC-C3-23-05 12.0 14.0 107 2.0 214 ZG-RC-C3-23-05 15.0 16.0 108 1.0 108 ZG-RC-C3-23-06 0.0 1.0 108 1.0 108 ZG-RC-C3-23-06 13.0 14.0 104 1.0 104 ZG-RC-C3-23-06 25.0 28.0 314 3.0 942 ZG-RC-C3-23-06 40.0 41.0 282 1.0 282 ZG-RC-C3-23-07 6.0 9.0 115 3.0 344 ZG-RC-C3-23-08 1.0 7.0 134 6.0 802 ZG-RC-C3-23-09 6.0 7.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-C3-23-10 7.0 8.0 91 1.0 91 ZG-RC-C3-23-10 12.0 14.0 209 2.0 418 ZG-RC-C3-23-11 0.0 1.0 288 1.0 288 ZG-RC-C3-23-11 5.0 6.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-RC-C3-23-12 6.0 7.0 79 1.0 79 ZG-RC-C3-23-12 16.0 17.0 150 1.0 150 ZG-RC-C3-23-14 6.0 9.0 123 3.0 368 ZG-RC-C3-23-14 44.0 45.0 517 1.0 517 ZG-RC-C3-23-17 7.0 11.0 106 4.0 423 ZG-RC-C3-23-19 0.0 1.0 96 1.0 96 ZG-RC-C3-23-20 0.0 1.0 130 1.0 130 ZG-RC-C3-23-20 4.0 9.0 141 5.0 705 ZG-RC-C3-23-21 1.0 8.0 478 7.0 3,348 Including 1.0 3.0 1,304 2.0 2,608 ZG-RC-C3-23-21 26.0 31.0 283 5.0 1,413 ZG-RC-C3-23-21 33.0 34.0 112 1.0 112 ZG-RC-C3-23-21 37.0 38.0 119 1.0 119 ZG-RC-C3-23-22 3.0 12.0 149 9.0 1,341 ZG-RC-C3-23-22 26.0 28.0 121 2.0 242 ZG-RC-C3-23-25 7.0 8.0 91 1.0 91 ZG-RC-C3-23-25 13.0 30.0 480 17.0 8,160 Including 25.0 30.0 1,156 5.0 5,781 ZG-RC-C3-23-27 0.0 12.0 111 12.0 1,335 ZG-RC-C3-23-27 19.0 20.0 92 1.0 92 ZG-RC-C3-23-28 0.0 1.0 176 1.0 176 ZG-RC-C3-23-28 4.0 6.0 126 2.0 252 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 0.0 1.0 110 1.0 110 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 4.0 11.0 186 7.0 1,302 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 15.0 18.0 537 3.0 1,612 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 19.0 20.0 88 1.0 88 ZG-RC-C3-23-29 28.0 33.0 720 5.0 3,600 ZG-RC-C3-23-33 0.0 10.0 379 10.0 3,793 ZG-RC-C3-23-35 8.0 9.0 99 1.0 99 ZG-RC-C3-23-35 12.0 14.0 155 2.0 310 ZG-RC-C3-23-36 28.0 33.0 1,043 5.0 5,216 ZG-RC-C3-23-40 13.0 14.0 121 1.0 121 ZG-RC-C3-23-44 0.0 11.0 270 11.0 2,967 Including 0.0 2.0 866 2.0 1,732 ZG-RC-C3-23-47 0.0 1.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-RC-C3-23-47 17.0 19.0 249 2.0 498 ZG-RC-C3-23-48 0.0 2.0 180 2.0 359 ZG-RC-C3-23-48 7.0 11.0 129 4.0 515 ZG-RC-C3-23-49 0.0 1.0 220 1.0 220 ZG-RC-C3-23-49 2.0 3.0 118 1.0 118 ZG-RC-C3-23-50 2.0 3.0 86 1.0 86 ZG-RC-C3-23-50 8.0 11.0 163 3.0 490 ZG-RC-C3-23-51 0.0 4.0 128 4.0 510 ZG-RC-C3-23-51 7.0 17.0 206 10.0 2,061 ZG-RC-C3-23-52 0.0 1.0 132 1.0 132 ZG-RC-C3-23-52 8.0 10.0 121 2.0 242 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-661 7.2 10.8 142 3.6 512 TD28-23-1950-664 10.8 12.0 200 1.2 240 TD28-23-1950-664 13.2 14.4 100 1.2 120 TD28-23-1950-664 25.2 26.4 82 1.2 98 TD28-23-1950-665 9.6 14.4 1,653 4.8 7,933 Including 9.6 12.0 3,166 2.4 7,597 TD28-23-1950-665 16.8 18.0 91 1.2 109 TD28-23-1950-665 20.4 21.6 138 1.2 166 TD28-23-1950-667 13.2 16.8 248 3.6 893 TD28-23-1950-668 4.8 14.4 598 9.6 5,736 Including 4.8 10.8 837 6.0 5,023 TD28-23-1950-668 15.6 16.8 80 1.2 96 TD28-23-1950-668 18.0 19.2 88 1.2 106 TD28-23-1950-668 22.8 26.4 283 3.6 1,018 TD28-23-1950-669 6.0 15.6 933 9.6 8,954 Including 9.6 14.4 1,576 4.8 7,565 TD28-23-1950-669 19.2 24.0 181 4.8 866 TD28-23-1950-671 21.6 22.8 562 1.2 674 TD28-23-1950-672 13.2 16.8 489 3.6 1,759 TD28-23-1950-674 21.6 22.8 498 1.2 598 TD28-23-1950-675 19.2 25.2 147 6.0 881 TD28-23-1950-676 21.6 22.8 177 1.2 213 TD28-23-1950-677 3.6 9.6 342 6.0 2,050 TD28-23-1950-677 13.2 14.4 78 1.2 94 TD28-23-1950-677 16.8 26.4 623 9.6 5,978 Including 22.8 26.4 1,335 3.6 4,806 TD28-23-1950-678 2.4 3.6 129 1.2 154 TD28-23-1950-679 9.6 13.2 940 3.6 3,383 TD28-23-1950-679 16.8 26.4 259 9.6 2,489 TD28-23-1950-681 18.0 20.4 100 2.4 240 TD28-23-1950-681 21.6 24.0 88 2.4 211 TD28-23-1950-682 22.8 24.0 120 1.2 144 TD28-23-1950-683 3.6 10.8 294 7.2 2,114 Including 7.2 9.6 689 2.4 1,654 TD28-23-1950-683 18.0 26.4 422 8.4 3,542 Including 18.0 20.4 824 2.4 1,978 TD28-23-1950-697 4.8 6.0 414 1.2 497 TD28-23-1950-698 8.4 14.4 528 6.0 3,168 Including 8.4 10.8 1,077 2.4 2,585 TD28-23-1950-869 12.0 16.8 400 4.8 1,920 TD28-23-1968-877 14.4 16.8 77 2.4 185 TD28-23-1968-877 22.8 25.2 107 2.4 256 TD28-23-1975-685 7.2 8.4 76 1.2 91 TD28-23-1975-685 13.2 14.4 142 1.2 170 TD28-23-1975-686 7.2 8.4 103 1.2 123 TD28-23-1975-686 13.2 14.4 256 1.2 308 TD28-23-1975-687 4.8 6.0 1,034 1.2 1,240 TD28-23-1975-689 0.0 1.2 286 1.2 343 TD28-23-1975-689 2.4 3.6 198 1.2 238 TD28-23-1975-690 0.0 2.4 687 2.4 1,649 TD28-23-1975-730 13.2 14.4 164 1.2 197 TD28-23-1975-767 12.0 19.2 1,706 7.2 12,286 Including 13.2 15.6 4,688 2.4 11,251 TD28-23-1975-767 22.8 26.4 1,474 3.6 5,305 TD28-23-1975-768 2.4 3.6 110 1.2 132 TD28-23-1975-768 22.8 25.2 272 2.4 652 TD28-23-1975-769 22.8 26.4 253 3.6 912 TD28-23-1975-770 21.6 26.4 3,065 4.8 14,711 TD28-23-1975-771 1.2 4.8 177 3.6 637 TD28-23-2000-643 13.2 16.8 150 3.6 539 TD28-23-2000-644 12.0 13.2 76 1.2 91 TD28-23-2000-797 12.0 16.8 639 4.8 3,066 Including 14.4 16.8 1,151 2.4 2,762 TD28-23-2000-798 6.0 7.2 468 1.2 562 TD28-23-2000-798 14.4 20.4 305 6.0 1,829 TD28-23-2000-799 4.8 6.0 218 1.2 262 TD28-23-2000-799 10.8 12.0 162 1.2 195 TD28-23-2000-799 15.6 16.8 130 1.2 156 TD28-23-2000-800 0.0 2.4 111 2.4 265 TD28-23-2000-800 7.2 8.4 129 1.2 155 TD28-23-2000-803 4.8 7.2 910 2.4 2,184 TD28-23-2000-804 0.0 1.2 88 1.2 106 TD28-23-2000-804 16.8 18.0 92 1.2 110 TD28-23-2000-805 0.0 3.6 81 3.6 293 TD28-23-2000-805 14.4 18.0 151 3.6 542 TD28-23-2000-806 6.0 7.2 206 1.2 247 TD28-23-2000-806 16.8 22.8 744 6.0 4,461 Including 16.8 20.4 1163 3.6 4,185 TD28-23-2000-807 6.0 7.2 88 1.2 106 TD28-23-2000-807 12.0 18.0 106 6.0 638 TD28-23-2000-808 3.6 4.8 104 1.2 125 TD28-23-2000-809 0.0 1.2 78 1.2 94 TD28-23-2000-809 4.8 6.0 83 1.2 99 TD28-23-2000-810 19.2 20.4 78 1.2 94 TD28-23-2000-811 4.8 9.6 80 4.8 382 TD28-23-2000-811 18.0 19.2 86 1.2 103 TD28-23-2000-811 20.4 21.6 146 1.2 175 TD28-23-2000-820 2.4 3.6 99 1.2 119 TD28-23-2000-820 9.6 10.8 508 1.2 610 TD28-23-2000-822 24.0 25.2 457 1.2 548 TD28-23-2030-721 12.0 13.2 204 1.2 245 TD28-23-2030-722 12.0 13.2 192 1.2 230 TD28-23-2030-725 10.8 16.8 107 6.0 641 TD28-23-2030-772 0.0 2.4 168 2.4 403 TD28-23-2030-777 25.2 26.4 88 1.2 106 TD28-23-2030-778 3.6 8.4 250 4.8 1,198 TD28-23-2030-779 7.2 8.4 930 1.2 1,116 TD28-23-2030-781 14.4 15.6 94 1.2 113 TD28-23-2030-783 24.0 26.4 144 2.4 346 TD28-23-2030-786 2.4 7.2 338 4.8 1,621 TD28-23-2030-786 10.8 13.2 171 2.4 410 TD28-23-2030-787 15.6 16.8 92 1.2 110 TD28-23-2030-787 20.4 21.6 84 1.2 101 TD28-23-2030-787 22.8 25.2 442 2.4 1,062 TD28-23-2030-788 3.6 18.0 272 14.4 3,912 Including 12.0 14.4 706 2.4 1,694 TD28-23-2030-789 1.2 2.4 99 1.2 119 TD28-23-2030-793 10.8 14.4 1,162 3.6 4,185 TD28-23-2100-843 24.0 25.2 224 1.2 269 TD28-23-2100-844 12.0 19.2 785 7.2 5,649 Including 12.0 14.4 2,040 2.4 4,897 TD28-23-2100-846 2.4 3.6 119 1.2 143 Underground YAK YAKD-23-1975-213 25.2 26.4 118 1.2 142 YAKD-23-1975-214 10.8 13.2 523 2.4 1,255 YAKD-23-1975-214 50.4 51.6 654 1.2 785 YAKD-23-1975-216 21.6 25.2 1,277 3.6 4,598 YAKD-23-1975-217 22.8 30.0 124 7.2 893 YAKD-23-1975-219 42.0 45.6 1,581 3.6 5,691 YAKD-23-2000-205 19.2 20.4 151 1.2 181 YAKD-23-2000-226 15.6 16.8 116 1.2 139 YAKD-23-2000-226 22.8 28.8 524 6.0 3,145 YAKD-23-2000-226 32.4 33.6 78 1.2 94 YAKD-23-2000-227 15.6 16.8 128 1.2 154 YAKD-23-2000-227 20.4 21.6 716 1.2 859 YAKD-23-2000-227 27.6 28.8 216 1.2 259 YAKD-23-2000-228 25.2 26.4 156 1.2 187 YAKD-23-2000-228 31.2 32.4 216 1.2 259 YAKD-23-2000-229 8.4 15.6 275 7.2 1,982 YAKD-23-2000-230 8.4 16.8 443 8.4 3,725 YAKD-23-2000-230 34.8 36.0 496 1.2 595 YAKD-23-2000-230 45.6 48.0 91 2.4 219 YAKD-23-2000-231 8.4 14.4 87 6.0 523 YAKD-23-2000-231 18.0 20.4 194 2.4 466 YAKD-23-2000-232 10.8 12.0 130 1.2 156 YAKD-23-2000-232 27.6 28.8 78 1.2 94 YAKD-23-2000-233 12.0 13.2 84 1.2 101 YAKD-23-2000-233 18.0 20.4 377 2.4 905 YAKD-23-2100-239 34.8 36.0 126 1.2 151 YAKD-23-2100-241 22.8 24.0 78 1.2 94 YAKD-23-2100-241 26.4 33.6 218 7.2 1,571 YAKD-23-2100-242 7.2 8.4 79 1.2 95 YAKD-23-2100-247 3.6 4.8 150 1.2 180

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

