Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Drill Results Including 2,728 g/t Ag over 6 Meters

Underground results extend high-grade silver mineralization at depth

Six diamond drill rigs are investigating the eastern and western strikes, as well as the exploration target zone from below the mine to the granite contact

The 40 results comprise ten diamond drill holes ("DDH") from surface and 30 holes at depth, 24 of which are T28 percussion holes drilled for both mine development and exploration. Furthermore, two holes including ZG-21-06 and ZG-21-05 were drilled to the west, intersecting 412 g/t Ag over 1m and 100 g/t Ag over 0.5m, respectively, proving out mineralization extension potential. Hole ZG-20-38, located to the east, intersected 1,623 g/t Ag over 4m (see Table and Figure 1), extending the strike to the east and confirming continuity along strike.

Further, holes ZG-SF-20-25 and ZG-SF-20-23 intersected 2,728 g/t Ag and 4,517 g/t Ag over 6m and 3.5m, respectively, below the current mining resource and to the east. Hole ZG-SF-20-18 intersected 854 g/t Ag over 12m below the current mineral resource. Finally, ZG-20-13bis intersected 2,100 g/t Ag over 2m at the granite contact, confirming high-grade continuity at the contact at depth.

"These initial 2021 drill results increase the number of intersections within the 20-60 million oz exploration target area established outside the formal resource envelope at depth, and laterally toward the east. Our exploration efforts continue to extend the high-grade strike to the east and confirm continuity and high-grade mineralization at depth," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

For a complete summary of today's results from the 2021 drill program, please refer to Appendix 1 of this press release for surface results and Appendix 2 for underground results.



Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Surface and Underground Drilling at Zgounder (in core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) Surface ZG-20-13bis 379.00 381.00 2.00 2,100

including 1.00 3,920 ZG-20-37 18.00 19.50 1.50 1,536 ZG-20-38 181.00 185.50 4.00 1,623

including 1.00 4,480

including 1.00 1,275 ZG-20-46 125.00 136.00 11.00 821

including 2.00 2,516

including 1.00 1,065 Underground ZG-SF-20-18 15.00 27.00 12.00 854

including 3.00 2,413

including 1.00 1,530 38.00 42.00 4.00 1,404

including 2.00 2,588 ZG-SF-20-22 10.50 12.50 2.00 2,134 ZG-SF-20-23 16.50 20.00 3.50 4,517 40.00 47.50 7.50 1,635

including 1.00 1,140

including 1.00 1,928

including 0.50 10,400

including 1.00 2,056 ZG-SF-20-24 31.00 37.50 6.50 1,566

including 0.50 1,597

Including 1.00 5,062

including 0.50 7,040 ZG-SF-20-25 0.00 3.00 3.00 1,680 20.50 26.50 6.00 2,728

including 1.00 14,880 T28-21-1988-18 12.00 15.60 3.60 1,299

including 1.20 3,222 T28-21-1988-21 10.80 22.80 12.00 676

including 1.20 1,163

including 3.60 1,321 T28-21-2000-61 18.00 25.20 7.20 679

including 2.40 1,669 T28-21-1988-94 3.60 7.20 3.60 2,279

including 1.20 1,211

including 1.20 5,264

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

2021 Exploration Program

Under the 2021 exploration program, a total of 41,000m will be drilled at Zgounder, including 35,000m on the mine permit and 6,000m regionally. A total of six diamond drilling rigs, four at surface and two underground, were mobilized on the property in Q1 2021. A third underground electric diamond rig is expected shortly. Two T28 percussion rigs are also in operation. A total of 7,810m of exploration drilling has been completed so far.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which was halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analysed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalysed using fire assaying.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the operation, exploration, acquisition and development of silver and gold deposits. Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines ("ONHYM") of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco which is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Aya retains an 85% ownership. Additionally, the Corporation's portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper occurrences in the center of the historical mining district of Morocco.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "trends", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", "to establish", "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend", "ability to" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder and the timing in respect thereof, future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder, and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2020 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 – Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling from Zgounder (in core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-20-06bis 441.00 443.00 2.00 570 470.00 472.50 2.50 893

including 0.50 4,040 ZG-20-13bis 299.00 300.00 1.00 80 361.00 361.50 0.50 648 379.00 381.00 2.00 2,100

including 1.00 3,920 388.00 389.00 1.00 328 ZG-20-21 161.50 165.00 3.50 697 178.50 179.00 0.50 517 257.00 258.00 1.00 136 ZG-20-28 0.00 1.50 1.50 128

144.00 144.50 0.50 96 ZG-20-37 18.00 19.50 1.50 1,536 ZG-20-38 181.00 185.50 4.00 1,623

including 1.00 4,480

including 1.00 1,275 217.00 220.50 3.50 79 ZG-20-39 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-40 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-41 16.00 17.50 1.50 184 82.00 83.00 1.00 140 ZG-20-42 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-43 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-44 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-44bis Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-45 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-46 51.00 51.50 0.50 336 74.50 75.00 0.50 186 87.00 89.00 2.00 517

including 0.50 1,001 112.00 114.00 2.00 542 120.00 121.00 1.00 125 125.00 136.00 11.00 821

including 2.00 2,516

including 1.00 1,065 ZG-20-47 Below cut-off grade



ZG-20-48 Below cut-off grade



ZG-21-01 Below cut-off grade



ZG-21-03 Below cut-off grade



ZG-21-04 Below cut-off grade



ZG-21-05 155.00 155.50 0.50 100 ZG-21-06 241.00 242.00 1.00 412 ZG-21-07 Below cut-off grade



ZG-21-08 Below cut-off grade





1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (in core lengths)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) Ag2 (g/t) ZG-SF-20-18 2.00 3.00 1.00 85 15.00 27.00 12.00 854

including 3.00 2,413

Including 1.00 1,530 38.00 42.00 4.00 1,404

including 2.00 2,588 43.00 46.00 3.00 76 ZG-SF-20-19 Below cut-off grade



ZG-SF-20-20 Below cut-off grade



ZG-SF-20-21 33.00 34.00 1.00 310 49.50 50.50 1.00 145 71.00 73.00 2.00 180 ZG-SF-20-22 10.50 12.50 2.00 2,134 65.00 66.50 1.50 364 70.00 73.00 3.00 158 ZG-SF-20-23 16.50 20.00 3.50 4,517 28.50 31.00 2.50 128 40.00 47.50 7.50 1,635

including 1.00 1,140

including 1.00 1,928

including 0.50 10,400

including 1.00 2,056 62.50 65.50 3.00 316 ZG-SF-20-24 0.00 2.00 2.00 736 21.50 23.00 1.50 420 31.00 37.50 6.50 1,566

including 0.50 1,597

including 1.00 5,062

including 0.50 7,040 ZG-SF-20-25 0.00 3.00 3.00 1,680 20.50 26.50 6.00 2,728 0.00 3.00 3.00 1,680 20.50 26.50 6.00 2,728 T28 Underground Drilling Program T28-21-2030-01 3.60 7.20 3.60 116 9.60 14.40 4.80 907

including 1.20 3,097 T28-21-2030-02 10.80 16.80 6.00 344 T28-21-2030-03 8.40 12.00 3.60 560 T28-21-2030-04 13.20 24.00 10.80 133 T28-21-1988-18 4.80 6.00 1.20 1,292 12.00 15.60 3.60 1,299

including 1.20 3,222 T28-21-1988-21 6.00 7.20 1.20 493 10.80 22.80 12.00 676

including 1.20 1,163

including 3.60 1,321 T28-21-1988-22 12.00 16.80 4.80 351 T28-21-1988-23 7.20 9.60 2.40 161 12.00 16.80 4.80 258 T28-21-1988-24 7.20 9.60 2.40 584 14.40 16.80 2.40 278 T28-21-1988-25 0.00 8.40 8.40 356 10.80 24.00 13.20 189 T28-21-1975-29 3.60 6.00 2.40 475 9.60 14.40 4.80 268 T28-21-1975-30 10.80 15.60 4.80 840 T28-21-1975-34 2.40 13.20 10.80 204 T28-21-1975-35 9.60 13.20 3.60 415 T28-21-1975-39 14.40 15.60 1.20 400 T28-21-2000-55 2.40 8.40 6.00 699

including 2.40 1,471 T28-21-2000-60 10.80 13.20 2.40 216 15.60 20.40 4.80 635 22.80 26.40 3.60 374 T28-21-2000-61 13.20 14.40 1.20 75 18.00 25.20 7.20 679

including 2.40 1,669 T28-21-2000-65 0.00 7.20 7.20 770

including 1.20 2,181 T28-21-2000-66 15.60 16.80 1.20 281 T28-21-1975-75 16.80 20.40 3.60 209 T28-21-1975-76 22.80 24.00 1.20 1,084 T28-21-1975-90 14.40 20.40 6.00 133 T28-21-1988-94 3.60 7.20 3.60 2,279

including 1.20 1,211

including 1.20 5,264













1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc

For further information: Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, [email protected]; Alex Ball, VP, Corporate Development & IR, [email protected]

